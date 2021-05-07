Live coverage of Hawaii vs. BYU in the 2021 title game

The finals of the National Collegiate Men's Volleyball Championship are set. No. 1 Hawaii will battle No. 2 BYU at 8 p.m. on May 8 on ESPNU.

Hawaii was the first team to move on to the national championship after sweeping UC Santa Barbara 3-0, on the back of Colton Cowell (10 kills), Patrick Gasman (10 kills) and Rado Parapunov (11 kills) all delivering double-digit kills in the match.

No. 2 BYU also pulled off a victory in its semifinal matchup against Lewis. The Cougars won 3-1 as they were led by Gabi Farcia Fenandez who posted 16 kills.

Here were Thursday's semifinal results:

Here is the schedule for the national championship match on Saturday, May 8:

Click here to view the updated interactive bracket.