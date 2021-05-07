Live coverage of Hawaii vs. BYU in the 2021 title game

Last Updated 2:13 PM, May 07, 2021Live coverage of Hawaii vs. BYU in the 2021 title gameShare 2021 NC men's volleyball championship: semifinal recap 2:08 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link2:09 am, May 7, 2021No. 1 Hawaii to face No. 2 BYU for the NC men's volleyball national title The finals of the National Collegiate Men's Volleyball Championship are set. No. 1 Hawaii will battle No. 2 BYU at 8 p.m. on May 8 on ESPNU. Hawaii was the first team to move on to the national championship after sweeping UC Santa Barbara 3-0, on the back of Colton Cowell (10 kills), Patrick Gasman (10 kills) and Rado Parapunov (11 kills) all delivering double-digit kills in the match. No. 2 BYU also pulled off a victory in its semifinal matchup against Lewis. The Cougars won 3-1 as they were led by Gabi Farcia Fenandez who posted 16 kills. Here were Thursday's semifinal results: No. 1 seed Hawaii def. UC Santa Barbara 3-0 No. 2 seed BYU def. Lewis 3-1 Here is the schedule for the national championship match on Saturday, May 8: No. 1 seed Hawaii vs. No. 2 seed BYU | 8 p.m. EDT on ESPNU Click here to view the updated interactive bracket. 2:04 am, May 5, 2021UC Santa Barbara, Lewis advance to the semifinals of the 2021 NC men's volleyball tournament UCSB Athletics The opening round of the 2021 National Collegiate Men's Volleyball Championship concluded Tuesday with two matches. UC Santa Barbara defeated Pepperdine, 3-1, to advance to the semifinals. Lewis swept Penn State, 3-0, to also move on. Below are the results from Tuesday's games: UC Santa Barbara 3, Pepperdine 1 Lewis 3, Penn State 0 No. 1 seed Hawaii will meet UC Santa Barbara in the semifinals, while Lewis will face No. 2 seed BYU. Both matches are scheduled for Thursday, May 6. Match times can be found below. No. 1 Hawaii vs. UC Santa Barbara | 5 p.m. ET No. 2 BYU vs. Lewis | 8 p.m. ET You can view the complete interactive bracket here. 10:53 pm, May 3, 2021Penn State sweeps Belmont Abbey to open 2021 NC men's volleyball championship Penn State Athletics The 2021 NC men's volleyball championship began on Monday with Penn State sweeping Belmont Abbey 3-0. With the victory, the Nittany Lions advanced to the quarterfinals where they'll face Lewis at 8 p.m. ET on Tuesday, May 4. Below is the schedule for the quarterfinals. Both matches will take place on May 4. UC Santa Barbara vs. Pepperdine | 5 p.m. ET Lewis vs. Penn State | 8 p.m. ET You can see the interactive tournament bracket here. 12:34 pm, May 3, 2021The men's volleyball championship begins today Penn State Athletics The men's volleyball championship begins today with an opening-round match between Penn State (21-3) and Belmont Abbey (15-7) at 5 p.m. EDT. You can watch the match on BTN Plus. The winner will advance to the quarterfinals to face Lewis at 8 p.m. ET on Tuesday, May 4. You can see the interactive tournament bracket here. 5:15 pm, April 25, 2021NCAA Men's Volleyball Committee Announces Championship Selections NCAA.com The NCAA Men's Volleyball Committee announced today the seven teams vying for the 2021 National Collegiate Men's Volleyball Championship. The top two seeds have been placed in the bracket; the remaining five teams will compete for the last two berths in the bracket via three opening round matches. In the first opening round match, Penn State (21-3) will play Belmont Abbey (15-7). The winner will advance to the third opening round match to play Lewis (20-2), with the winner advancing to the championship bracket to play Brigham Young (19-3) at Ohio State. In the second opening round match, UC Santa Barbara (15-4) will play Pepperdine (13-6), with the winner advancing to the championship bracket to play Hawaii (15-1) at Ohio State. The opening round matches will be contested May 3 and 4, hosted by The Ohio State University, and the championship will be held May 6 and 8, hosted by Ohio State. Game time for the first opening round match will take place at 5 p.m. Eastern time, May 3. The second and third opening round matches at Ohio State are 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. Eastern time, May 4. Game times for the semifinals are 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. Eastern time, May 6. The championship game will be played at 8 p.m. Eastern time, May 8. The semifinal matches will be streamed live on NCAA.com and the championship match will be televised live on ESPNU and will be played at the Covelli Center in Columbus, Ohio. Conferences receiving automatic qualification included the Big West Conference, Conference Carolinas, Eastern Intercollegiate Volleyball Association, Midwestern Intercollegiate Volleyball Association and Mountain Pacific Sports Federation. The remaining two teams were selected at-large without geographical restrictions. 12:06 pm, April 25, 2021How to watch the 2021 DI men's volleyball selection show The selections for the 2021 NC men's volleyball championship will be announced Sunday, April 25. The selection show will be here on NCAA.com at 1 p.m. ET. The 2021 championship will take place May 6-8 in Columbus, Ohio. 