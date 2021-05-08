Last Updated 10:17 PM, May 08, 2021

Hawaii wins the 2021 NC men's volleyball national championship

Hawaii sweeps BYU 3-0 to win the 2021 NC men's volleyball championship
Hawaii sweeps BYU to win the 2021 NC men's volleyball championship

No. 1 seed Hawaii swept No. 2 seed BYU, 3-0, on Saturday to win the 2021 NC men's volleyball national championship.

The Rainbow Warriors, who never lost a set during the NCAA tournament, finished the match hitting .381. The Cougars, by comparison, managed only .262 percent. Hawaii also had more kills, service aces and digs than BYU. 

Rado Parapunov led all players with 13 kills and 16.0 points. Below are the final stats for each team.

Hawaii 3 (25, 25, 25)

BYU 0 (21, 19, 16)

Team comparison

Hawaii wins the second set 25-19, leads the match 2-0

The Rainbow Warriors used a 6-0 run to distance themselves from the Cougars midway through the second set. Hawaii's hitting percentage is now at .370, while BYU is at .294. Parapunov still leads all players with eight digs and three service aces.

Hawaii wins the first set 25-21

Hawaii draws first blood, as the Rainbow Warriors win the opening set of the championship match, 25-21. Rado Parapunov leads all players with five kills and three digs for 5.5 points. The game is being televised on ESPNU.

Below are each team's stats from the first set.

Hawaii 25

BYU 21

The 2021 national championship match is tonight

No. 1 Hawaii and No. 2 BYU will meet in the finals of the 2021 NC men's volleyball championship tonight at 8 p.m. ET on ESPNU.

The Rainbow Warriors swept UC Santa Barbara 3-0 in the semifinals. The Cougars are seeking their fourth national championship and first since 2004. In the semifinals, BYU defeated Lewis 3-1.

Live stats for the championship match can be found with the link below:

Click here to view the updated interactive bracket. 

No. 1 Hawaii to face No. 2 BYU for the NC men's volleyball national title

BYU defeated Lewis to advance to the NC men's volleyball national title match

The finals of the National Collegiate Men's Volleyball Championship are set. No. 1 Hawaii will battle No. 2 BYU at 8 p.m. on May 8 on ESPNU.

Hawaii was the first team to move on to the national championship after sweeping UC Santa Barbara 3-0, on the back of Colton Cowell (10 kills), Patrick Gasman (10 kills) and Rado Parapunov (11 kills) all delivering double-digit kills in the match. 

No. 2 BYU also pulled off a victory in its semifinal matchup against Lewis. The Cougars won 3-1 as they were led by Gabi Farcia Fenandez who posted 16 kills. 

Here were Thursday's semifinal results:

Here is the schedule for the national championship match on Saturday, May 8:

Click here to view the updated interactive bracket.

UC Santa Barbara, Lewis advance to the semifinals of the 2021 NC men's volleyball tournament

UCSB Athletics UCSB men's volleyball

The opening round of the 2021 National Collegiate Men's Volleyball Championship concluded Tuesday with two matches. UC Santa Barbara defeated Pepperdine, 3-1, to advance to the semifinals. Lewis swept Penn State, 3-0, to also move on. 

Below are the results from Tuesday's games:

No. 1 seed Hawaii will meet UC Santa Barbara in the semifinals, while Lewis will face No. 2 seed BYU. Both matches are scheduled for Thursday, May 6. Match times can be found below.

You can view the complete interactive bracket here.

Penn State sweeps Belmont Abbey to open 2021 NC men's volleyball championship

Penn State Athletics Penn State men's volleyball

The 2021 NC men's volleyball championship began on Monday with Penn State sweeping Belmont Abbey 3-0. With the victory, the Nittany Lions advanced to the quarterfinals where they'll face Lewis at 8 p.m. ET on Tuesday, May 4.

Below is the schedule for the quarterfinals. Both matches will take place on May 4.

You can see the interactive tournament bracket here.

NCAA Men's Volleyball Committee Announces Championship Selections

NCAA.com The 2020-21 NCAA Men's Volleyball Championship bracket.

The NCAA Men’s Volleyball Committee announced today the seven teams vying for the 2021 National Collegiate Men’s Volleyball Championship. The top two seeds have been placed in the bracket; the remaining five teams will compete for the last two berths in the bracket via three opening round matches.

In the first opening round match, Penn State (21-3) will play Belmont Abbey (15-7). The winner will advance to the third opening round match to play Lewis (20-2), with the winner advancing to the championship bracket to play Brigham Young (19-3) at Ohio State.

In the second opening round match, UC Santa Barbara (15-4) will play Pepperdine (13-6), with the winner advancing to the championship bracket to play Hawaii (15-1) at Ohio State. The opening round matches will be contested May 3 and 4, hosted by The Ohio State University, and the championship will be held May 6 and 8, hosted by Ohio State.

Game time for the first opening round match will take place at 5 p.m. Eastern time, May 3. The second and third opening round matches at Ohio State are 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. Eastern time, May 4. Game times for the semifinals are 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. Eastern time, May 6. The championship game will be played at 8 p.m. Eastern time, May 8.

The semifinal matches will be streamed live on NCAA.com and the championship match will be televised live on ESPNU and will be played at the Covelli Center in Columbus, Ohio.

Conferences receiving automatic qualification included the Big West Conference, Conference Carolinas, Eastern Intercollegiate Volleyball Association, Midwestern Intercollegiate Volleyball Association and Mountain Pacific Sports Federation. The remaining two teams were selected at-large without geographical restrictions.

How to watch the 2021 DI men's volleyball selection show

The 2021 DI men's volleyball bracket will be selected April 25.

The selections for the 2021 NC men's volleyball championship will be announced Sunday, April 25. The selection show will be here on NCAA.com at 1 p.m. ET.

The 2021 championship will take place May 6-8 in Columbus, Ohio. 

Men's college volleyball championship history

YEAR CHAMPION (RECORD) COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP SITE
2019 Long Beach State (28-2) Alan Knipe 3-1 Hawaii Long Beach State
2018 Long Beach State (28-1) Alan Knipe 3-2 UCLA UCLA
2017 Ohio State (32-2) Pete Hanson 3-0 BYU Ohio State
2016 Ohio State (29-3) Pete Hanson 3-0 BYU Penn State
2015 Loyola Chicago (28-2) Shane Davis 3-2 Lewis Stanford
2014 Loyola Chicago (29-1) Shane Davis 3-1 Stanford Chicago
2013 UC Irvine (25-7) David Kniffin 3-0 BYU UCLA
2012 UC Irvine (26-5) John Speraw 3-0 Southern California Southern California
2011 Ohio State (26-6) Pete Hanson 3-2 UC Santa Barbara Penn State
2010 Stanford (24-6) John Kosty 3-0 Penn State Stanford
2009 UC Irvine (27-5) John Speraw 3-2 Southern California BYU
2008 Penn State (30-1) Mark Pavlik 3-1 Pepperdine UC Irvine
2007 UC Irvine (29-5) John Speraw 3-1 IPFW Ohio State
2006 UCLA (26-12) Al Scates 3-0 Penn State Penn State
2005 Pepperdine (25-2) Marv Dunphy 3-2 UCLA UCLA
2004 BYU (29-4) Tom Peterson 3-2 Long Beach State Hawaii
2003 *Lewis (29-6) Dave Deuser 3-2 BYU Long Beach State
2002 *Hawaii (24-8) Mike Wilton 3-1 Pepperdine Penn State
2001 BYU (23-4) Carl McGown 3-0 UCLA Long Beach State
2000 UCLA (29-5) Al Scates 3-0 Ohio State IPFW
1999 BYU (30-1) Carl McGown 3-0 Long Beach State UCLA
1998 UCLA (28-4) Al Scates 3-0 Pepperdine Hawaii
1997 Stanford (27-4) Runen Nieves 3-2 UCLA Ohio State
1996 UCLA (26-5) Al Scates 3-2 Hawaii UCLA
1995 UCLA (31-1) Al Scates 3-0 Penn State Springfield, Mass.
1994 Penn State (26-3) Tom Peterson 3-2 UCLA IPFW
1993 UCLA (24-3) Al Scates 3-0 Cal State Northridge UCLA
1992 Pepperdine (24-4) Marv Dunphy 3-0 Stanford Ball State
1991 Long Beach State (31-4) Ray Ratelle 3-1 Southern California Hawaii
1990 Southern California (26-7) Jim McLaughlin 3-1 Long Beach State George Mason
1989 UCLA (29-5) Al Scates 3-1 Stanford UCLA
1988 Southern California (34-4) Bob Yoder 3-2 UC Santa Barbara IPFW
1987 UCLA (38-3) Al Scates 3-0 Southern California UCLA
1986 Pepperdine (22-7) Rod Wilde 3-2 Southern California Penn State
1985 Pepperdine (25-2) Marv Dunphy 3-1 Southern California UCLA
1984 UCLA (38-0) Al Scates 3-1 Pepperdine UCLA
1983 UCLA (27-4) Al Scates 3-0 Pepperdine Ohio State
1982 UCLA (29-0) Al Scates 3-0 Penn State Penn State
1981 UCLA (32-3) Al Scates 3-2 Southern California UC Santa Barbara
1980 Southern California (22-6) Ernie Hix 3-1 UCLA Ball State
1979 UCLA (30-0) Al Scates 3-1 Southern California UCLA
1978 Pepperdine (21-4) Marv Dunphy 3-2 UCLA Ohio State
1977 Southern California (18-1) Ernie Hix 3-1 Ohio State UCLA
1976 UCLA (15-2) Al Scates 3-0 Pepperdine Ball State
1975 UCLA (27-8) Al Scates 3-1 UC Santa Barbara UCLA
1974 UCLA (30-5) Al Scates 3-2 UC Santa Barbara UC Santa Barbara
1973 San Diego State (21-5) Jack Henn 3-1 Long Beach State San Diego State
1972 UCLA (27-7) Al Scates 3-2 San Diego State Ball State
1971 UCLA (29-1) Al Scates 3-0 UC Santa Barbara UCLA
1970 UCLA (24-1) Al Scates 3-0 Long Beach State UCLA

*Vacated 