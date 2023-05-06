Last Updated 8:55 PM, May 06, 2023
Sam Harrigan | NCAA.com

UCLA wins 2023 NC men's volleyball championship

Share
Final point: UCLA wins 2023 NCAA men's volleyball championship
2:48
11:52 pm, May 6, 2023

UCLA wins 2023 men's volleyball national championship 🐻🏆

The top-seeded Bruins secure the 20th title in program history, and first since 2006, with the 3-1 win over Hawaii. J.R. Norris IV was a star in the championship match, hitting .727 with five service aces. Ido David led all players with 23 kills, and Andrew Rowan had 60 assists to help power No. 1 UCLA to its win over No. 2 Hawaii.

Click here to see final stats from the match. 

See the final bracket from the 2023 Men's Volleyball Tournament

11:08 pm, May 6, 2023

UCLA takes 2-1 lead

The Bruins are now one set away from their program's 20th national title. Ido David has continued his domination, now with 19 kills through three sets. Andrew Rowan is up to an eye-popping 50 assists headed to the fourth set.
10:14 pm, May 6, 2023

Hawaii storms back to claim set two

Down big in the middle of the second set, Hawaii comes all the way back to win the second set 33-31. Dimitrious Mouchlias was a star for Hawaii, now up to 11 kills through two sets.
9:44 pm, May 6, 2023

UCLA takes set one 🐻

A back-and-forth first set needed extra points before UCLA was able to close out Hawaii, 28-26. The Bruins Ido David led all players with nine kills while Ethan Champlin had seven digs.
9:00 pm, May 6, 2023

National championship starts NOW

Top-seeded UCLA battles No. 2 Hawaii in the 2023 Men’s Volleyball National Championship, live on ESPNews.

7:58 pm, May 6, 2023

Here's what you need to know for today's national championship

Hawaii hitter prepares for a spike

What: No. 1 UCLA meets No. 2 Hawaii for the 2023 DI Men's Volleyball National Championship

When: Saturday, May 6 at 5 p.m. ET

Where: The championship match will be played at Eagle Bank Arena on the campus of George Mason University in Fairfax, VA

How to watch: The match will be shown live on ESPN News, with live written coverage on NCAA.com

6:44 pm, May 5, 2023

The national championship match is set

UCLA vs. Hawaii NCAA men's volleyball national championship

UCLA and Hawaii will face off in the 2023 men's volleyball national championship match at 5 p.m. ET on Saturday, May 6, on ESPN2. You can follow the match's live stats by clicking or tapping here.

In the semifinals, the reigning national champion Hawaii beat Penn State in five sets, and UCLA swept Long Beach State on the way to the national championship.

Click or tap here to view the interactive bracket.

6:42 pm, May 5, 2023

Championship history

Hawaii is the reigning national champion after sweeping Long Beach State in the 2022 national championship.

YEAR CHAMPION (RECORD) COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP SITE
2022 Hawaii (27-5) Charlie Wade 3-0 Long Beach State UCLA
2021 Hawaii (17-1) Charlie Wade 3-0 BYU Ohio State
2020 Canceled due to Covid-19 -- -- -- --
2019 Long Beach State (28-2) Alan Knipe 3-1 Hawaii Long Beach State
2018 Long Beach State (28-1) Alan Knipe 3-2 UCLA UCLA
2017 Ohio State (32-2) Pete Hanson 3-0 BYU Ohio State
2016 Ohio State (29-3) Pete Hanson 3-0 BYU Penn State
2015 Loyola Chicago (28-2) Shane Davis 3-2 Lewis Stanford
2014 Loyola Chicago (29-1) Shane Davis 3-1 Stanford Chicago
2013 UC Irvine (25-7) David Kniffin 3-0 BYU UCLA
2012 UC Irvine (26-5) John Speraw 3-0 Southern California Southern California
2011 Ohio State (26-6) Pete Hanson 3-2 UC Santa Barbara Penn State
2010 Stanford (24-6) John Kosty 3-0 Penn State Stanford
2009 UC Irvine (27-5) John Speraw 3-2 Southern California BYU
2008 Penn State (30-1) Mark Pavlik 3-1 Pepperdine UC Irvine
2007 UC Irvine (29-5) John Speraw 3-1 IPFW Ohio State
2006 UCLA (26-12) Al Scates 3-0 Penn State Penn State
2005 Pepperdine (25-2) Marv Dunphy 3-2 UCLA UCLA
2004 BYU (29-4) Tom Peterson 3-2 Long Beach State Hawaii
2003 *Lewis (29-6) Dave Deuser 3-2 BYU Long Beach State
2002 *Hawaii (24-8) Mike Wilton 3-1 Pepperdine Penn State
2001 BYU (23-4) Carl McGown 3-0 UCLA Long Beach State
2000 UCLA (29-5) Al Scates 3-0 Ohio State IPFW
1999 BYU (30-1) Carl McGown 3-0 Long Beach State UCLA
1998 UCLA (28-4) Al Scates 3-0 Pepperdine Hawaii
1997 Stanford (27-4) Ruben Nieves 3-2 UCLA Ohio State
1996 UCLA (26-5) Al Scates 3-2 Hawaii UCLA
1995 UCLA (31-1) Al Scates 3-0 Penn State Springfield, Mass.
1994 Penn State (26-3) Tom Peterson 3-2 UCLA IPFW
1993 UCLA (24-3) Al Scates 3-0 Cal State Northridge UCLA
1992 Pepperdine (24-4) Marv Dunphy 3-0 Stanford Ball State
1991 Long Beach State (31-4) Ray Ratelle 3-1 Southern California Hawaii
1990 Southern California (26-7) Jim McLaughlin 3-1 Long Beach State George Mason
1989 UCLA (29-5) Al Scates 3-1 Stanford UCLA
1988 Southern California (34-4) Bob Yoder 3-2 UC Santa Barbara IPFW
1987 UCLA (38-3) Al Scates 3-0 Southern California UCLA
1986 Pepperdine (22-7) Rod Wilde 3-2 Southern California Penn State
1985 Pepperdine (25-2) Marv Dunphy 3-1 Southern California UCLA
1984 UCLA (38-0) Al Scates 3-1 Pepperdine UCLA
1983 UCLA (27-4) Al Scates 3-0 Pepperdine Ohio State
1982 UCLA (29-0) Al Scates 3-0 Penn State Penn State
1981 UCLA (32-3) Al Scates 3-2 Southern California UC Santa Barbara
1980 Southern California (22-6) Ernie Hix 3-1 UCLA Ball State
1979 UCLA (30-0) Al Scates 3-1 Southern California UCLA
1978 Pepperdine (21-4) Marv Dunphy 3-2 UCLA Ohio State
1977 Southern California (18-1) Ernie Hix 3-1 Ohio State UCLA
1976 UCLA (15-2) Al Scates 3-0 Pepperdine Ball State
1975 UCLA (27-8) Al Scates 3-1 UC Santa Barbara UCLA
1974 UCLA (30-5) Al Scates 3-2 UC Santa Barbara UC Santa Barbara
1973 San Diego State (21-5) Jack Henn 3-1 Long Beach State San Diego State
1972 UCLA (27-7) Al Scates 3-2 San Diego State Ball State
1971 UCLA (29-1) Al Scates 3-0 UC Santa Barbara UCLA
1970 UCLA (24-1) Al Scates 3-0 Long Beach State UCLA

* Vacated