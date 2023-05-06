UCLA wins 2023 NC men's volleyball championship
UCLA wins 2023 men's volleyball national championship 🐻🏆
The top-seeded Bruins secure the 20th title in program history, and first since 2006, with the 3-1 win over Hawaii. J.R. Norris IV was a star in the championship match, hitting .727 with five service aces. Ido David led all players with 23 kills, and Andrew Rowan had 60 assists to help power No. 1 UCLA to its win over No. 2 Hawaii.
UCLA takes 2-1 lead
Hawaii storms back to claim set two
UCLA takes set one 🐻
National championship starts NOW
Top-seeded UCLA battles No. 2 Hawaii in the 2023 Men’s Volleyball National Championship, live on ESPNews.
What: No. 1 UCLA meets No. 2 Hawaii for the 2023 DI Men's Volleyball National Championship
When: Saturday, May 6 at 5 p.m. ET
Where: The championship match will be played at Eagle Bank Arena on the campus of George Mason University in Fairfax, VA
How to watch: The match will be shown live on ESPN News, with live written coverage on NCAA.com
The national championship match is set
UCLA and Hawaii will face off in the 2023 men's volleyball national championship match at 5 p.m. ET on Saturday, May 6, on ESPN2. You can follow the match's live stats by clicking or tapping here.
In the semifinals, the reigning national champion Hawaii beat Penn State in five sets, and UCLA swept Long Beach State on the way to the national championship.
Championship history
Hawaii is the reigning national champion after sweeping Long Beach State in the 2022 national championship.
|YEAR
|CHAMPION (RECORD)
|COACH
|SCORE
|RUNNER-UP
|SITE
|2022
|Hawaii (27-5)
|Charlie Wade
|3-0
|Long Beach State
|UCLA
|2021
|Hawaii (17-1)
|Charlie Wade
|3-0
|BYU
|Ohio State
|2020
|Canceled due to Covid-19
|--
|--
|--
|--
|2019
|Long Beach State (28-2)
|Alan Knipe
|3-1
|Hawaii
|Long Beach State
|2018
|Long Beach State (28-1)
|Alan Knipe
|3-2
|UCLA
|UCLA
|2017
|Ohio State (32-2)
|Pete Hanson
|3-0
|BYU
|Ohio State
|2016
|Ohio State (29-3)
|Pete Hanson
|3-0
|BYU
|Penn State
|2015
|Loyola Chicago (28-2)
|Shane Davis
|3-2
|Lewis
|Stanford
|2014
|Loyola Chicago (29-1)
|Shane Davis
|3-1
|Stanford
|Chicago
|2013
|UC Irvine (25-7)
|David Kniffin
|3-0
|BYU
|UCLA
|2012
|UC Irvine (26-5)
|John Speraw
|3-0
|Southern California
|Southern California
|2011
|Ohio State (26-6)
|Pete Hanson
|3-2
|UC Santa Barbara
|Penn State
|2010
|Stanford (24-6)
|John Kosty
|3-0
|Penn State
|Stanford
|2009
|UC Irvine (27-5)
|John Speraw
|3-2
|Southern California
|BYU
|2008
|Penn State (30-1)
|Mark Pavlik
|3-1
|Pepperdine
|UC Irvine
|2007
|UC Irvine (29-5)
|John Speraw
|3-1
|IPFW
|Ohio State
|2006
|UCLA (26-12)
|Al Scates
|3-0
|Penn State
|Penn State
|2005
|Pepperdine (25-2)
|Marv Dunphy
|3-2
|UCLA
|UCLA
|2004
|BYU (29-4)
|Tom Peterson
|3-2
|Long Beach State
|Hawaii
|2003
|*Lewis (29-6)
|Dave Deuser
|3-2
|BYU
|Long Beach State
|2002
|*Hawaii (24-8)
|Mike Wilton
|3-1
|Pepperdine
|Penn State
|2001
|BYU (23-4)
|Carl McGown
|3-0
|UCLA
|Long Beach State
|2000
|UCLA (29-5)
|Al Scates
|3-0
|Ohio State
|IPFW
|1999
|BYU (30-1)
|Carl McGown
|3-0
|Long Beach State
|UCLA
|1998
|UCLA (28-4)
|Al Scates
|3-0
|Pepperdine
|Hawaii
|1997
|Stanford (27-4)
|Ruben Nieves
|3-2
|UCLA
|Ohio State
|1996
|UCLA (26-5)
|Al Scates
|3-2
|Hawaii
|UCLA
|1995
|UCLA (31-1)
|Al Scates
|3-0
|Penn State
|Springfield, Mass.
|1994
|Penn State (26-3)
|Tom Peterson
|3-2
|UCLA
|IPFW
|1993
|UCLA (24-3)
|Al Scates
|3-0
|Cal State Northridge
|UCLA
|1992
|Pepperdine (24-4)
|Marv Dunphy
|3-0
|Stanford
|Ball State
|1991
|Long Beach State (31-4)
|Ray Ratelle
|3-1
|Southern California
|Hawaii
|1990
|Southern California (26-7)
|Jim McLaughlin
|3-1
|Long Beach State
|George Mason
|1989
|UCLA (29-5)
|Al Scates
|3-1
|Stanford
|UCLA
|1988
|Southern California (34-4)
|Bob Yoder
|3-2
|UC Santa Barbara
|IPFW
|1987
|UCLA (38-3)
|Al Scates
|3-0
|Southern California
|UCLA
|1986
|Pepperdine (22-7)
|Rod Wilde
|3-2
|Southern California
|Penn State
|1985
|Pepperdine (25-2)
|Marv Dunphy
|3-1
|Southern California
|UCLA
|1984
|UCLA (38-0)
|Al Scates
|3-1
|Pepperdine
|UCLA
|1983
|UCLA (27-4)
|Al Scates
|3-0
|Pepperdine
|Ohio State
|1982
|UCLA (29-0)
|Al Scates
|3-0
|Penn State
|Penn State
|1981
|UCLA (32-3)
|Al Scates
|3-2
|Southern California
|UC Santa Barbara
|1980
|Southern California (22-6)
|Ernie Hix
|3-1
|UCLA
|Ball State
|1979
|UCLA (30-0)
|Al Scates
|3-1
|Southern California
|UCLA
|1978
|Pepperdine (21-4)
|Marv Dunphy
|3-2
|UCLA
|Ohio State
|1977
|Southern California (18-1)
|Ernie Hix
|3-1
|Ohio State
|UCLA
|1976
|UCLA (15-2)
|Al Scates
|3-0
|Pepperdine
|Ball State
|1975
|UCLA (27-8)
|Al Scates
|3-1
|UC Santa Barbara
|UCLA
|1974
|UCLA (30-5)
|Al Scates
|3-2
|UC Santa Barbara
|UC Santa Barbara
|1973
|San Diego State (21-5)
|Jack Henn
|3-1
|Long Beach State
|San Diego State
|1972
|UCLA (27-7)
|Al Scates
|3-2
|San Diego State
|Ball State
|1971
|UCLA (29-1)
|Al Scates
|3-0
|UC Santa Barbara
|UCLA
|1970
|UCLA (24-1)
|Al Scates
|3-0
|Long Beach State
|UCLA
* Vacated