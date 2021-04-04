Live coverage of the 2020-21 NCAA DI volleyball championship

Last Updated 10:06 PM, April 04, 2021Michella ChesterLive coverage of the 2020-21 NCAA DI volleyball championshipShare Full breakdown and analysis of the 2020-21 DI women's volleyball bracket 4:29 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy linkSort By:Oldest FirstLatest9:16 pm, April 4, 2021See the 2020-21 DI women's volleyball 48-team bracketThe 48-team bracket for this year's NCAA volleyball tournament has been unveiled. There were 30 automatic qualifiers, and 18 at-large bids, compared to the usual 32 at-large bids. Here it is: 👉🏼 Click or tap here to open the bracket image in a new window or tab. 🖨 Click or tap here for the bracket in PDF form, suitable for printing. 💻 Click or tap here to see the interactive bracket on NCAA.com You can read the official press release from the NCAA selection committee here. Tournament play begins April 14 and all games will be in Omaha, Nebraska. 8:19 pm, April 4, 2021
Top 16 seeds revealed 
The top 16 seeds in the 2020-21 DI women's volleyball tournament have been unveiled. These top 16 seeds will receive a first round bye in the NCAA tournament. The full bracket is currently being revealed on the ESPNU selection show. View the complete bracket here as the matchups are announced. Seed team 1. Wisconsin 2. Kentucky 3. Minnesota 4. Texas 5. Nebraska 6. Washington 7. Purdue 8. Florida 9. Ohio State 10. Oregon 11. Louisville 12. Baylor 13. Penn State 14. Utah 15. Washington State 16. BYU BYU share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link8:11 pm, April 4, 2021Don't worry, the volleyball selection show is coming soonIf you are currently tuned into ESPNU for the 2020-21 women's volleyball selection show, and you are watching softball instead ... don't fret. We are patiently on standby as well and the selection show will begin on ESPNU at the conclusion of this game. Stay tuned here for updates as the top 16 seeds are revealed as well as the 48-team bracket for this year's NCAA tournament. 🏆 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link1:38 pm, April 4, 2021The 2020-21 selection show is set for today at 4 p.m. ETThe 2020-21 DI women's volleyball selection Show is today on ESPNU at 4 p.m. ET. That's when we'll know the complete field of 48 teams who will be announced for this season's championship. Of the 48 teams named to the championship field, 30 were awarded automatic qualification via a conference championship. The remaining 18 participants will be selected as an at-large. You can see the full list of automatic qualifiers here. NCAA.com's Michella Chester breaks down everything you need to know ahead of today's selection show below: The 2020-21 college volleyball selection show, previewed The first round is Wednesday, April 14 , and the second round will be April 15. Regional semifinals are Sunday, April 18, and the regional finals April 19. The national semifinals are Thursday, April 22, with the 2020-21 national championship on April 24. The tournament will be held at the Chi Health Center Arena in Omaha, Nebraska. Here is the television schedule for the tournament, subject to change. ROUND DAY DATE TIME (EASTERN) NETWORK Selection Show Sunday April 4 4 p.m. ESPNU First round Wednesday April 14 Coverage starts at noon ESPN3 Second round Thursday April 15 Coverage starts at noon ESPN3 Regional semifinals Sunday April 18 TBD ESPNU Regional finals Monday April 19 TBD ESPNU National semifinals Thursday April 22 7 p.m., 9 p.m. ESPN2 National Championship Saturday April 24 8 p.m. ESPN2 The national semifinals are Thursday, April 22, with the 2020-21 national championship on April 24. The tournament will be held at the Chi Health Center Arena in Omaha, Nebraska. Here is the television schedule for the tournament, subject to change. 