Live coverage of the 2020-21 NCAA DI volleyball championship

Full breakdown and analysis of the 2020-21 DI women's volleyball bracket
9:16 pm, April 4, 2021

See the 2020-21 DI women's volleyball 48-team bracket

The 48-team bracket for this year's NCAA volleyball tournament has been unveiled. There were 30 automatic qualifiers, and 18 at-large bids, compared to the usual 32 at-large bids. Here it is:

Full NCAA volleyball bracket

👉🏼 Click or tap here to open the bracket image in a new window or tab.
🖨 Click or tap here for the bracket in PDF form, suitable for printing
💻 Click or tap here to see the interactive bracket on NCAA.com

You can read the official press release from the NCAA selection committee here.

Tournament play begins April 14 and all games will be in Omaha, Nebraska. The Big Ten received the most bids by conference with six, followed by the Pac-12 with five, the ACC with four, the SEC with three and the WCC with three as well. 

8:19 pm, April 4, 2021

Top 16 seeds revealed

The top 16 seeds in the 2020-21 DI women's volleyball tournament have been unveiled. These top 16 seeds will receive a first round bye in the NCAA tournament. 

The full bracket is currently being revealed on the ESPNU selection show. View the complete bracket here as the matchups are announced. 

Seed team
1.  Wisconsin
2.  Kentucky
3.  Minnesota
4. Texas
5.  Nebraska
6.  Washington
7. Purdue
8.  Florida
9. Ohio State
10.  Oregon
11.  Louisville
12. Baylor
13.  Penn State
14.  Utah
15.  Washington State
16.  BYU

 

8:11 pm, April 4, 2021

Don't worry, the volleyball selection show is coming soon

If you are currently tuned into ESPNU for the 2020-21 women's volleyball selection show, and you are watching softball instead ... don't fret. We are patiently on standby as well and the selection show will begin on ESPNU at the conclusion of this game. 

Stay tuned here for updates as the top 16 seeds are revealed as well as the 48-team bracket for this year's NCAA tournament. 🏆

1:38 pm, April 4, 2021

The 2020-21 selection show is set for today at 4 p.m. ET

The 2020-21 DI women's volleyball selection  Show is today on ESPNU at 4 p.m. ET. That's when we'll know the complete field of 48 teams who will be announced for this season's championship.

Of the 48 teams named to the championship field, 30 were awarded automatic qualification via a conference championship. The remaining 18 participants will be selected as an at-large. You can see the full list of automatic qualifiers here

NCAA.com's Michella Chester breaks down everything you need to know ahead of today's selection show below: 

The 2020-21 college volleyball selection show, previewed

The first round is Wednesday, April 14 , and the second round will be April 15. Regional semifinals are Sunday, April 18, and the regional finals April 19. The national semifinals are Thursday, April 22, with the 2020-21 national championship on April 24. The tournament will be held at the Chi Health Center Arena in Omaha, Nebraska. 

Here is the television schedule for the tournament, subject to change.

ROUND DAY DATE TIME (EASTERN) NETWORK
Selection Show Sunday April 4 4 p.m. ESPNU
First round Wednesday April 14 Coverage starts at noon ESPN3
Second round Thursday April 15 Coverage starts at noon ESPN3
Regional semifinals Sunday April 18 TBD ESPNU
Regional finals Monday April 19 TBD ESPNU
National semifinals Thursday April 22 7 p.m., 9 p.m.  ESPN2
National Championship Saturday April 24 8 p.m.  ESPN2

 

3:22 am, April 4, 2021
30 Automatic Qualifiers for DI Women's Volleyball Tournaments
9:00 pm, April 3, 2021

Here is how to watch the selections and the TV schedule for the tournament

The 2020-21 DI Women's Volleyball Selection Selection Show is on ESPNU at 4 p.m. ET on Sunday, April 4. That's when the field of 48 teams will be announced for this season's championship.

The first round is Wednesday, April 14 , and the second round will be April 15. Regional semifinals are Sunday, April 18, and the regional finals April 19. The national semifinals are Thursday, April 22, with the 2020-21 national championship on April 24. The tournament will be held at the Chi Health Center Arena in Omaha, Nebraska. 

Here is the television schedule for the tournament, subject to change.

5:37 pm, April 1, 2021
10:53 pm, March 30, 2021
Final Power 10 of the 2020-21 college volleyball regular season
3:49 pm, March 26, 2021

Championship history

YEAR CHAMPION (RECORD) COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP SITE
2019 Stanford (30-4) Kevin Hambly 3-0 Wisconsin Pittsburgh
2018 Stanford (34-1) Kevin Hambly 3-2 Nebraska Minneapolis
2017 Nebraska (32-4) John Cook 3-1 Florida Kansas City
2016 Stanford (26-7) John Dunning 3-1 Texas Columbus
2015 Nebraska (32-4) John Cook 3-0 Texas Omaha
2014 Penn State (36-3) Russ Rose 3-0 BYU Oklahoma City
2013 Penn State (34-2) Russ Rose 3-1 Wisconsin Seattle
2012 Texas (29-4) Jerritt Elliott 3-0 Oregon Louisville
2011 UCLA (29-6) Michael Sealy 3-1 Illinois San Antonio, Texas
2010 Penn State (32-5) Russ Rose 3-0 California UMKC
2009 Penn State (38-0) Russ Rose 3-2 Texas South Florida
2008 Penn State (38-0) Russ Rose 3-0 Stanford Nebraska
2007 Penn State (34-2) Russ Rose 3-2 Stanford Sacramento State
2006 Nebraska (33-1) John Cook 3-1 Stanford Nebraska
2005 Washington (32-1) Jim McLaughlin 3-0 Nebraska UTSA
2004 Stanford (30-6) John Dunning 3-0 Minnesota Long Beach State
2003 Southern California (35-0) Mick Haley 3-1 Florida Dallas
2002 Southern California (31-1) Mick Haley 3-1 Stanford New Orleans
2001 Stanford (33-2) John Dunning 3-0 Long Beach State San Diego State
2000 Nebraska (34-0) John Cook 3-2 Wisconsin VCU
1999 Penn State (36-1) Russ Rose 3-0 Stanford Hawaii
1998 Long Beach State (36-0) Brian Gimmillaro 3-2 Penn State Wisconsin
1997 Stanford (33-2) Don Shaw 3-2 Penn State Washington State
1996 Stanford (31-2) Don Shaw 3-0 Hawaii Cleveland State
1995 Nebraska (32-1) Terry Pettit 3-1 Texas Massachusetts
1994 Stanford (31-2) Don Shaw 3-1 UCLA Texas
1993 Long Beach State (32-2) Brian Gimmillaro 3-1 Penn State Wisconsin
1992 Stanford (31-2) Don Shaw 3-1 UCLA New Mexico
1991 UCLA (31-5) Andy Banachowski 3-2 Long Beach State UCLA
1990 UCLA (36-1) Andy Banachowski 3-0 Pacific Maryland
1989 Long Beach State (32-5) Brian Gimmillaro 3-0 Nebraska Hawaii
1988 Texas (34-5) Mick Haley 3-0 Hawaii Minnesota
1987 Hawaii (37-2) Dave Shoji 3-1 Stanford Indianapolis
1986 Pacific (39-3) John Dunning 3-0 Nebraska Pacific
1985 Pacific (36-3) John Dunning 3-1 Stanford Western Michigan
1984 UCLA (33-6) Andy Banachowski 3-2 Stanford UCLA
1983 Hawaii (34-2) Dave Shoji 3-0 UCLA Kentucky
1982 Hawaii (33-1) Dave Shoji 3-2 Southern California Pacific
1981 Southern California (27-10) Chuck Erbe 3-2 UCLA UCLA