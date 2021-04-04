Live coverage of the 2020-21 NCAA DI volleyball championship

The 48-team bracket for this year's NCAA volleyball tournament has been unveiled. There were 30 automatic qualifiers, and 18 at-large bids, compared to the usual 32 at-large bids. Here it is:

👉🏼 Click or tap here to open the bracket image in a new window or tab.

🖨 Click or tap here for the bracket in PDF form, suitable for printing.

💻 Click or tap here to see the interactive bracket on NCAA.com

You can read the official press release from the NCAA selection committee here.

Tournament play begins April 14 and all games will be in Omaha, Nebraska. The Big Ten received the most bids by conference with six, followed by the Pac-12 with five, the ACC with four, the SEC with three and the WCC with three as well.