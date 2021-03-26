Last Updated 1:15 PM, March 26, 2021
Michella Chester

2021 DI women's volleyball championship: selection time, schedule

4:11 pm, March 26, 2021

Selection time, schedule

The 2021 DI Women's Volleyball Selection Show and championship is not as far away as you might think. There are just two weekends of play remaining in the regular season. The 2021 Selection Show will be held on Sunday, April 4. The show will be aired on ESPNU at 4 p.m. Eastern. 

The first round will be held on Wednesday, April 14 and the second round will be on April 15. The regional semifinals will be on Sunday, April 18, and the regional finals will be April 19. The national semifnals will be on Thursday, April 22 with the 2021 National Championship on the 24th. The tournament will be held at the Chi Health Center Arena in Omaha, Nebraska. 

Here is the television schedule for the tournament, subject to change.

ROUND DAY DATE TIME (EASTERN) NETWORK
Selection Show Sunday April 4 4 p.m. ESPNU
First round Wednesday April 14 Coverage starts at noon ESPN3
Second round Thursday April 15 Coverage starts at noon ESPN3
Regional semifinals Sunday April 18 TBD ESPNU
Regional finals Monday April 19 TBD ESPNU
National semifinals Thursday April 22 7 p.m., 9 p.m.  ESPN2
National Championship Saturday April 24 8 p.m.  ESPN2

 

3:49 pm, March 26, 2021

Championship history

YEAR CHAMPION (RECORD) COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP SITE
2019 Stanford (30-4) Kevin Hambly 3-0 Wisconsin Pittsburgh
2018 Stanford (34-1) Kevin Hambly 3-2 Nebraska Minneapolis
2017 Nebraska (32-4) John Cook 3-1 Florida Kansas City
2016 Stanford (26-7) John Dunning 3-1 Texas Columbus
2015 Nebraska (32-4) John Cook 3-0 Texas Omaha
2014 Penn State (36-3) Russ Rose 3-0 BYU Oklahoma City
2013 Penn State (34-2) Russ Rose 3-1 Wisconsin Seattle
2012 Texas (29-4) Jerritt Elliott 3-0 Oregon Louisville
2011 UCLA (29-6) Michael Sealy 3-1 Illinois San Antonio, Texas
2010 Penn State (32-5) Russ Rose 3-0 California UMKC
2009 Penn State (38-0) Russ Rose 3-2 Texas South Florida
2008 Penn State (38-0) Russ Rose 3-0 Stanford Nebraska
2007 Penn State (34-2) Russ Rose 3-2 Stanford Sacramento State
2006 Nebraska (33-1) John Cook 3-1 Stanford Nebraska
2005 Washington (32-1) Jim McLaughlin 3-0 Nebraska UTSA
2004 Stanford (30-6) John Dunning 3-0 Minnesota Long Beach State
2003 Southern California (35-0) Mick Haley 3-1 Florida Dallas
2002 Southern California (31-1) Mick Haley 3-1 Stanford New Orleans
2001 Stanford (33-2) John Dunning 3-0 Long Beach State San Diego State
2000 Nebraska (34-0) John Cook 3-2 Wisconsin VCU
1999 Penn State (36-1) Russ Rose 3-0 Stanford Hawaii
1998 Long Beach State (36-0) Brian Gimmillaro 3-2 Penn State Wisconsin
1997 Stanford (33-2) Don Shaw 3-2 Penn State Washington State
1996 Stanford (31-2) Don Shaw 3-0 Hawaii Cleveland State
1995 Nebraska (32-1) Terry Pettit 3-1 Texas Massachusetts
1994 Stanford (31-2) Don Shaw 3-1 UCLA Texas
1993 Long Beach State (32-2) Brian Gimmillaro 3-1 Penn State Wisconsin
1992 Stanford (31-2) Don Shaw 3-1 UCLA New Mexico
1991 UCLA (31-5) Andy Banachowski 3-2 Long Beach State UCLA
1990 UCLA (36-1) Andy Banachowski 3-0 Pacific Maryland
1989 Long Beach State (32-5) Brian Gimmillaro 3-0 Nebraska Hawaii
1988 Texas (34-5) Mick Haley 3-0 Hawaii Minnesota
1987 Hawaii (37-2) Dave Shoji 3-1 Stanford Indianapolis
1986 Pacific (39-3) John Dunning 3-0 Nebraska Pacific
1985 Pacific (36-3) John Dunning 3-1 Stanford Western Michigan
1984 UCLA (33-6) Andy Banachowski 3-2 Stanford UCLA
1983 Hawaii (34-2) Dave Shoji 3-0 UCLA Kentucky
1982 Hawaii (33-1) Dave Shoji 3-2 Southern California Pacific
1981 Southern California (27-10) Chuck Erbe 3-2 UCLA UCLA