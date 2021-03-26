2021 DI women's volleyball championship: selection time, schedule

The 2021 DI Women's Volleyball Selection Show and championship is not as far away as you might think. There are just two weekends of play remaining in the regular season. The 2021 Selection Show will be held on Sunday, April 4. The show will be aired on ESPNU at 4 p.m. Eastern.

The first round will be held on Wednesday, April 14 and the second round will be on April 15. The regional semifinals will be on Sunday, April 18, and the regional finals will be April 19. The national semifnals will be on Thursday, April 22 with the 2021 National Championship on the 24th. The tournament will be held at the Chi Health Center Arena in Omaha, Nebraska.

Here is the television schedule for the tournament, subject to change.