2021 DI women's volleyball championship: selection time, schedule

Last Updated 1:15 PM, March 26, 2021

Selection time, schedule The 2021 DI Women's Volleyball Selection Show and championship is not as far away as you might think. There are just two weekends of play remaining in the regular season. The 2021 Selection Show will be held on Sunday, April 4. The show will be aired on ESPNU at 4 p.m. Eastern. The first round will be held on Wednesday, April 14 and the second round will be on April 15. The regional semifinals will be on Sunday, April 18, and the regional finals will be April 19. The national semifnals will be on Thursday, April 22 with the 2021 National Championship on the 24th. The tournament will be held at the Chi Health Center Arena in Omaha, Nebraska. Here is the television schedule for the tournament, subject to change. ROUND DAY DATE TIME (EASTERN) NETWORK Selection Show Sunday April 4 4 p.m. ESPNU First round Wednesday April 14 Coverage starts at noon ESPN3 Second round Thursday April 15 Coverage starts at noon ESPN3 Regional semifinals Sunday April 18 TBD ESPNU Regional finals Monday April 19 TBD ESPNU National semifinals Thursday April 22 7 p.m., 9 p.m. ESPN2 National Championship Saturday April 24 8 p.m. ESPN2

Championship history YEAR CHAMPION (RECORD) COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP SITE 2019 Stanford (30-4) Kevin Hambly 3-0 Wisconsin Pittsburgh 2018 Stanford (34-1) Kevin Hambly 3-2 Nebraska Minneapolis 2017 Nebraska (32-4) John Cook 3-1 Florida Kansas City 2016 Stanford (26-7) John Dunning 3-1 Texas Columbus 2015 Nebraska (32-4) John Cook 3-0 Texas Omaha 2014 Penn State (36-3) Russ Rose 3-0 BYU Oklahoma City 2013 Penn State (34-2) Russ Rose 3-1 Wisconsin Seattle 2012 Texas (29-4) Jerritt Elliott 3-0 Oregon Louisville 2011 UCLA (29-6) Michael Sealy 3-1 Illinois San Antonio, Texas 2010 Penn State (32-5) Russ Rose 3-0 California UMKC 2009 Penn State (38-0) Russ Rose 3-2 Texas South Florida 2008 Penn State (38-0) Russ Rose 3-0 Stanford Nebraska 2007 Penn State (34-2) Russ Rose 3-2 Stanford Sacramento State 2006 Nebraska (33-1) John Cook 3-1 Stanford Nebraska 2005 Washington (32-1) Jim McLaughlin 3-0 Nebraska UTSA 2004 Stanford (30-6) John Dunning 3-0 Minnesota Long Beach State 2003 Southern California (35-0) Mick Haley 3-1 Florida Dallas 2002 Southern California (31-1) Mick Haley 3-1 Stanford New Orleans 2001 Stanford (33-2) John Dunning 3-0 Long Beach State San Diego State 2000 Nebraska (34-0) John Cook 3-2 Wisconsin VCU 1999 Penn State (36-1) Russ Rose 3-0 Stanford Hawaii 1998 Long Beach State (36-0) Brian Gimmillaro 3-2 Penn State Wisconsin 1997 Stanford (33-2) Don Shaw 3-2 Penn State Washington State 1996 Stanford (31-2) Don Shaw 3-0 Hawaii Cleveland State 1995 Nebraska (32-1) Terry Pettit 3-1 Texas Massachusetts 1994 Stanford (31-2) Don Shaw 3-1 UCLA Texas 1993 Long Beach State (32-2) Brian Gimmillaro 3-1 Penn State Wisconsin 1992 Stanford (31-2) Don Shaw 3-1 UCLA New Mexico 1991 UCLA (31-5) Andy Banachowski 3-2 Long Beach State UCLA 1990 UCLA (36-1) Andy Banachowski 3-0 Pacific Maryland 1989 Long Beach State (32-5) Brian Gimmillaro 3-0 Nebraska Hawaii 1988 Texas (34-5) Mick Haley 3-0 Hawaii Minnesota 1987 Hawaii (37-2) Dave Shoji 3-1 Stanford Indianapolis 1986 Pacific (39-3) John Dunning 3-0 Nebraska Pacific 1985 Pacific (36-3) John Dunning 3-1 Stanford Western Michigan 1984 UCLA (33-6) Andy Banachowski 3-2 Stanford UCLA 1983 Hawaii (34-2) Dave Shoji 3-0 UCLA Kentucky 1982 Hawaii (33-1) Dave Shoji 3-2 Southern California Pacific 1981 Southern California (27-10) Chuck Erbe 3-2 UCLA UCLA