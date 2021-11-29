2021 NCAA women's volleyball tournament: Bracket, schedule, scores

Last Updated 11:05 AM, November 29, 2021Michella Chester 2021 NCAA women's volleyball tournament: Bracket, schedule, scoresShare We predicted every match in the NCAA volleyball tournament, including the national champion 8:13 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy linkSort By:Oldest FirstLatest1:45 am, November 29, 2021Here's the 2021 NCAA women's volleyball bracketThe 64-team bracket for this year's NCAA volleyball tournament has been unveiled. There were 32 automatic qualifiers and 32 at-large bids. Here it is: 🖨 Click or tap here for the bracket in PDF form, suitable for printing. 💻 Click or tap here to see the interactive bracket on NCAA.com You can read the official press release from the NCAA selection committee here. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link1:32 am, November 29, 2021The top 16 seeds revealedThe Louisville Cardinals have received the top seed in the NCAA DI women's volleyball tournament in program history. The Cards have beaten Pittsburgh and Georgia Tech twice this season, Nebraska, Kentucky and Purdue — quite the resume. Texas, Pitt and Wisconsin round out the top four, as most expected. Baylor takes the No. 5 spot after taking down Texas for its one loss on the season, followed by Purdue and Kentucky. Florida received a top 16 seed as the last team in. SEED TEAM 1. Louisville 2. Texas 3. Pittsburgh 4. Wisconsin 5. Baylor 6. Purdue 7. Kentucky 8. Georgia Tech 9. Ohio State 10. Nebraska 11. BYU 12. Minnesota 13. UCLA 14. Creighton 15. Washington 16. Florida share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link10:00 pm, November 28, 20212021 NCAA women's volleyball tournament bracket to be revealed tonight The wait is over. The 2021 DI women's volleyball bracket will be unveiled tonight at 8:30 p.m. ET on ESPNU. Saturday, the final automatic qualifiers punched their tickets to this year's tournament; 32 of the 64 teams in the field are made up of automatic qualifiers. The remaining 32 will be picked by the Division I Women's Volleyball Committee. Here is the list of those who are already in. Out of the 32 automatic qualifiers shown above, five are ranked in the top 10 of the AVCA top 25 rankings, including Louisville, Texas, BYU, Wisconsin and Kentucky. There are some big question marks for tonight's show. Here are a few things that I am curious to find out: Who will make up the top 16 seeds? There are ALWAYS surprises here, every single year. How will the committee view Georgia Tech and UCLA? They viewed them favorably in their previous top 10 reveal, but UCLA just loss to end the season to USC. How will they view teams with a lot of losses, but BIG wins? AKA Minnesota, Baylor, Purdue. How will they rank BYU? A team with just one loss but a weaker strength of schedule. The tournament will begin on Thursday, Dec. 2 with the first round of play. It will continue all the way to Saturday, Dec. 18 for the national championship at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, OH. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link1:00 pm, November 28, 2021How to watch the NCAA women's volleyball tournament selection showThe 2021 DI Women's Volleyball Selection Selection Show is on ESPNU at 8:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 28. That's when the field of 64 teams will be announced for this season's championship. Of the 64 teams, 32 teams receive automatic qualification while the remaining 32 teams will be selected on an at-large basis by the Division I Women’s Volleyball Committee. The first and second round will be Dec. 2-4 in a single-elimination first round competition. Regionals will take place from Dec. 9-11. will be held December 16, at 7:00 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. ET on ESPN. The National Championship will take place December 18, at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2. The championship will be held in Nationwide Arena in Columbus, OH. Here is the television schedule for the tournament, subject to change. ROUND DAY DATE TIME (EASTERN) NETWORK Selection Show Sunday Nov. 28 8:30 p.m. ESPNU First round Thursday Dec. 2 TBD TBD Second round Friday Dec. 3 TBD TBD Regional semifinals Thursday Dec. 9 TBD TBD Regional finals Saturday Dec. 11 TBD TBD National semifinals Thursday Dec. 16 7 p.m., 9: 30 p.m. ESPN National Championship Saturday Dec. 18 7:30 p.m. ESPN2 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link8:25 pm, November 21, 2021Bracket projection, two weeks away from selections NCAA women's volleyball bracket predictions ahead of the selection show 2021 NCAA volleyball bracket predictions, two weeks from selections (Stars denote automatic qualifiers) No. 1 *Louisville vs. *Morehead State No. 3 *Wisconsin vs. *Colgate *Dayton vs. *UCF Iowa State vs. Washington State Stanford vs. Miami Ole Miss vs. San Diego No. 16 *Creighton vs. Arkansas No. 14 Washington vs. *Hawai'i No. 9 Minnesota vs. *Milwaukee No. 11 *BYU vs. *UNLV *FGCU vs. Marquette South Carolina vs. Utah Illinois vs. West Virginia Pepperdine vs. Florida State No. 8 *Kentucky vs. *UNCG No. 6 *UCLA vs. *Grand Canyon No. 5 Baylor vs. *Florida A&M No. 7 Georgia Tech vs. *South Alabama Northern Colorado vs. Rice Texas Tech vs. Florida *Western Kentucky vs. *Ball State Tennessee vs. *High Point No. 12 Purdue vs. *Loyola Chicago No. 10 Ohio State vs. *UMBC No. 13 Nebraska vs. Omaha No. 15 Penn State vs. *Fairfield Kansas State vs. Oregon *Sacred Heart vs. *Brown Michigan vs. *Towson North Carolina vs. Mississippi State No. 4 Pittsburgh vs. *Delaware State No. 2 *Texas vs. *TAMUCC share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link8:17 pm, November 21, 2021Championship history Below is the full DI women's volleyball championship history, since 1981. Kentucky won its first title in program history last spring — the tournament was moved due to COVID-19 — with a four-set win over Texas. You can watch that championship match full replay here. YEAR CHAMPION (RECORD) COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP SITE 2020 Kentucky (24-1) Craig Skinner 3-1 Texas Omaha 2019 Stanford (30-4) Kevin Hambly 3-0 Wisconsin Pittsburgh 2018 Stanford (34-1) Kevin Hambly 3-2 Nebraska Minneapolis 2017 Nebraska (32-4) John Cook 3-1 Florida Kansas City 2016 Stanford (26-7) John Dunning 3-1 Texas Columbus 2015 Nebraska (32-4) John Cook 3-0 Texas Omaha 2014 Penn State (36-3) Russ Rose 3-0 BYU Oklahoma City 2013 Penn State (34-2) Russ Rose 3-1 Wisconsin Seattle 2012 Texas (29-4) Jerritt Elliott 3-0 Oregon Louisville 2011 UCLA (29-6) Michael Sealy 3-1 Illinois San Antonio, Texas 2010 Penn State (32-5) Russ Rose 3-0 California UMKC 2009 Penn State (38-0) Russ Rose 3-2 Texas South Florida 2008 Penn State (38-0) Russ Rose 3-0 Stanford Nebraska 2007 Penn State (34-2) Russ Rose 3-2 Stanford Sacramento State 2006 Nebraska (33-1) John Cook 3-1 Stanford Nebraska 2005 Washington (32-1) Jim McLaughlin 3-0 Nebraska UTSA 2004 Stanford (30-6) John Dunning 3-0 Minnesota Long Beach State 2003 Southern California (35-0) Mick Haley 3-1 Florida Dallas 2002 Southern California (31-1) Mick Haley 3-1 Stanford New Orleans 2001 Stanford (33-2) John Dunning 3-0 Long Beach State San Diego State 2000 Nebraska (34-0) John Cook 3-2 Wisconsin VCU 1999 Penn State (36-1) Russ Rose 3-0 Stanford Hawaii 1998 Long Beach State (36-0) Brian Gimmillaro 3-2 Penn State Wisconsin 1997 Stanford (33-2) Don Shaw 3-2 Penn State Washington State 1996 Stanford (31-2) Don Shaw 3-0 Hawaii Cleveland State 1995 Nebraska (32-1) Terry Pettit 3-1 Texas Massachusetts 1994 Stanford (31-2) Don Shaw 3-1 UCLA Texas 1993 Long Beach State (32-2) Brian Gimmillaro 3-1 Penn State Wisconsin 1992 Stanford (31-2) Don Shaw 3-1 UCLA New Mexico 1991 UCLA (31-5) Andy Banachowski 3-2 Long Beach State UCLA 1990 UCLA (36-1) Andy Banachowski 3-0 Pacific Maryland 1989 Long Beach State (32-5) Brian Gimmillaro 3-0 Nebraska Hawaii 1988 Texas (34-5) Mick Haley 3-0 Hawaii Minnesota 1987 Hawaii (37-2) Dave Shoji 3-1 Stanford Indianapolis 1986 Pacific (39-3) John Dunning 3-0 Nebraska Pacific 1985 Pacific (36-3) John Dunning 3-1 Stanford Western Michigan 1984 UCLA (33-6) Andy Banachowski 3-2 Stanford UCLA 1983 Hawaii (34-2) Dave Shoji 3-0 UCLA Kentucky 1982 Hawaii (33-1) Dave Shoji 3-2 Southern California Pacific 1981 Southern California (27-10) Chuck Erbe 3-2 UCLA UCLA share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link