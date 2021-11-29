2021 NCAA women's volleyball tournament: Bracket, schedule, scores

The wait is over. The 2021 DI women's volleyball bracket will be unveiled tonight at 8:30 p.m. ET on ESPNU.

Saturday, the final automatic qualifiers punched their tickets to this year's tournament; 32 of the 64 teams in the field are made up of automatic qualifiers. The remaining 32 will be picked by the Division I Women's Volleyball Committee. Here is the list of those who are already in.

Out of the 32 automatic qualifiers shown above, five are ranked in the top 10 of the AVCA top 25 rankings, including Louisville, Texas, BYU, Wisconsin and Kentucky. There are some big question marks for tonight's show. Here are a few things that I am curious to find out:

Who will make up the top 16 seeds? There are ALWAYS surprises here, every single year.

How will the committee view Georgia Tech and UCLA? They viewed them favorably in their previous top 10 reveal, but UCLA just loss to end the season to USC.

How will they view teams with a lot of losses, but BIG wins? AKA Minnesota, Baylor, Purdue.

How will they rank BYU? A team with just one loss but a weaker strength of schedule.

The tournament will begin on Thursday, Dec. 2 with the first round of play. It will continue all the way to Saturday, Dec. 18 for the national championship at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, OH.