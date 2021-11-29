Last Updated 11:05 AM, November 29, 2021
Michella Chester

2021 NCAA women's volleyball tournament: Bracket, schedule, scores

Share
We predicted every match in the NCAA volleyball tournament, including the national champion
8:13
1:32 am, November 29, 2021

The top 16 seeds revealed

The Louisville Cardinals have received the top seed in the NCAA DI women's volleyball tournament in program history. The Cards have beaten Pittsburgh and Georgia Tech twice this season, Nebraska, Kentucky and Purdue — quite the resume. Texas, Pitt and Wisconsin round out the top four, as most expected. 

Baylor takes the No. 5 spot after taking down Texas for its one loss on the season, followed by Purdue and Kentucky. Florida received a top 16 seed as the last team in.

SEED TEAM
1.  Louisville
2.  Texas
3.  Pittsburgh
4. Wisconsin
5.  Baylor
6.  Purdue
7. Kentucky
8.  Georgia Tech
9. Ohio State
10.  Nebraska
11.  BYU
12. Minnesota
13.  UCLA
14.  Creighton
15.  Washington 
16.  Florida
10:00 pm, November 28, 2021

2021 NCAA women's volleyball tournament bracket to be revealed tonight

Creighton is in this year's tournament after winning the Big East tournament.

The wait is over. The 2021 DI women's volleyball bracket will be unveiled tonight at 8:30 p.m. ET on ESPNU. 

Saturday, the final automatic qualifiers punched their tickets to this year's tournament; 32 of the 64 teams in the field are made up of automatic qualifiers. The remaining 32 will be picked by the Division I Women's Volleyball Committee. Here is the list of those who are already in.

AQ

Out of the 32 automatic qualifiers shown above, five are ranked in the top 10 of the AVCA top 25 rankings, including Louisville, Texas, BYU, Wisconsin and Kentucky. There are some big question marks for tonight's show. Here are a few things that I am curious to find out: 

  • Who will make up the top 16 seeds? There are ALWAYS surprises here, every single year. 
  • How will the committee view Georgia Tech and UCLA? They viewed them favorably in their previous top 10 reveal, but UCLA just loss to end the season to USC. 
  • How will they view teams with a lot of losses, but BIG wins? AKA Minnesota, Baylor, Purdue. 
  • How will they rank BYU? A team with just one loss but a weaker strength of schedule. 

The tournament will begin on Thursday, Dec. 2 with the first round of play. It will continue all the way to Saturday, Dec. 18 for the national championship at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, OH. 

1:00 pm, November 28, 2021

How to watch the NCAA women's volleyball tournament selection show

The 2021 DI Women's Volleyball Selection Selection Show is on ESPNU at 8:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 28. That's when the field of 64 teams will be announced for this season's championship. Of the 64 teams, 32 teams receive automatic qualification while the remaining 32 teams will be selected on an at-large basis by the Division I Women’s Volleyball Committee.

The first and second round will be Dec. 2-4 in a single-elimination first round competition. Regionals will take place from Dec. 9-11.  will be held December 16, at 7:00 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. ET on ESPN. The National Championship will take place December 18, at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2. The championship will be held in Nationwide Arena in Columbus, OH. 

Here is the television schedule for the tournament, subject to change.

ROUND DAY DATE TIME (EASTERN) NETWORK
Selection Show Sunday Nov. 28 8:30 p.m. ESPNU
First round Thursday Dec. 2 TBD TBD
Second round Friday Dec. 3 TBD TBD
Regional semifinals Thursday Dec. 9 TBD TBD
Regional finals Saturday Dec. 11 TBD TBD
National semifinals Thursday Dec. 16 7 p.m., 9: 30 p.m.  ESPN
National Championship Saturday Dec. 18 7:30 p.m.  ESPN2
8:25 pm, November 21, 2021

Bracket projection, two weeks away from selections

NCAA women's volleyball bracket predictions ahead of the selection show

2021 NCAA volleyball bracket predictions, two weeks from selections

(Stars denote automatic qualifiers)

No. 1 *Louisville vs. *Morehead State   No. 3 *Wisconsin vs. *Colgate
*Dayton vs. *UCF   Iowa State vs. Washington State
     
Stanford vs. Miami   Ole Miss vs. San Diego
No. 16 *Creighton vs. Arkansas   No. 14 Washington vs. *Hawai'i
     
No. 9 Minnesota vs. *Milwaukee    No. 11 *BYU vs. *UNLV
*FGCU vs. Marquette   South Carolina vs. Utah
     
Illinois vs. West Virginia   Pepperdine vs. Florida State
No. 8 *Kentucky vs. *UNCG   No. 6 *UCLA vs. *Grand Canyon
     
No. 5 Baylor vs. *Florida A&M   No. 7 Georgia Tech vs. *South Alabama
Northern Colorado vs. Rice   Texas Tech vs. Florida
     
*Western Kentucky vs. *Ball State   Tennessee vs. *High Point
No. 12 Purdue vs. *Loyola Chicago   No. 10 Ohio State vs. *UMBC
     
No. 13 Nebraska vs. Omaha   No. 15 Penn State vs. *Fairfield
Kansas State vs. Oregon   *Sacred Heart vs. *Brown
     
Michigan vs. *Towson   North Carolina vs. Mississippi State
No. 4 Pittsburgh vs. *Delaware State   No. 2 *Texas vs. *TAMUCC
8:17 pm, November 21, 2021

Championship history

Below is the full DI women's volleyball championship history, since 1981.

Kentucky won its first title in program history last spring — the tournament was moved due to COVID-19 — with a four-set win over Texas. You can watch that championship match full replay here.

YEAR CHAMPION (RECORD) COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP SITE
2020 Kentucky (24-1) Craig Skinner 3-1 Texas Omaha
2019 Stanford (30-4) Kevin Hambly 3-0 Wisconsin Pittsburgh
2018 Stanford (34-1) Kevin Hambly 3-2 Nebraska Minneapolis
2017 Nebraska (32-4) John Cook 3-1 Florida Kansas City
2016 Stanford (26-7) John Dunning 3-1 Texas Columbus
2015 Nebraska (32-4) John Cook 3-0 Texas Omaha
2014 Penn State (36-3) Russ Rose 3-0 BYU Oklahoma City
2013 Penn State (34-2) Russ Rose 3-1 Wisconsin Seattle
2012 Texas (29-4) Jerritt Elliott 3-0 Oregon Louisville
2011 UCLA (29-6) Michael Sealy 3-1 Illinois San Antonio, Texas
2010 Penn State (32-5) Russ Rose 3-0 California UMKC
2009 Penn State (38-0) Russ Rose 3-2 Texas South Florida
2008 Penn State (38-0) Russ Rose 3-0 Stanford Nebraska
2007 Penn State (34-2) Russ Rose 3-2 Stanford Sacramento State
2006 Nebraska (33-1) John Cook 3-1 Stanford Nebraska
2005 Washington (32-1) Jim McLaughlin 3-0 Nebraska UTSA
2004 Stanford (30-6) John Dunning 3-0 Minnesota Long Beach State
2003 Southern California (35-0) Mick Haley 3-1 Florida Dallas
2002 Southern California (31-1) Mick Haley 3-1 Stanford New Orleans
2001 Stanford (33-2) John Dunning 3-0 Long Beach State San Diego State
2000 Nebraska (34-0) John Cook 3-2 Wisconsin VCU
1999 Penn State (36-1) Russ Rose 3-0 Stanford Hawaii
1998 Long Beach State (36-0) Brian Gimmillaro 3-2 Penn State Wisconsin
1997 Stanford (33-2) Don Shaw 3-2 Penn State Washington State
1996 Stanford (31-2) Don Shaw 3-0 Hawaii Cleveland State
1995 Nebraska (32-1) Terry Pettit 3-1 Texas Massachusetts
1994 Stanford (31-2) Don Shaw 3-1 UCLA Texas
1993 Long Beach State (32-2) Brian Gimmillaro 3-1 Penn State Wisconsin
1992 Stanford (31-2) Don Shaw 3-1 UCLA New Mexico
1991 UCLA (31-5) Andy Banachowski 3-2 Long Beach State UCLA
1990 UCLA (36-1) Andy Banachowski 3-0 Pacific Maryland
1989 Long Beach State (32-5) Brian Gimmillaro 3-0 Nebraska Hawaii
1988 Texas (34-5) Mick Haley 3-0 Hawaii Minnesota
1987 Hawaii (37-2) Dave Shoji 3-1 Stanford Indianapolis
1986 Pacific (39-3) John Dunning 3-0 Nebraska Pacific
1985 Pacific (36-3) John Dunning 3-1 Stanford Western Michigan
1984 UCLA (33-6) Andy Banachowski 3-2 Stanford UCLA
1983 Hawaii (34-2) Dave Shoji 3-0 UCLA Kentucky
1982 Hawaii (33-1) Dave Shoji 3-2 Southern California Pacific
1981 Southern California (27-10) Chuck Erbe 3-2 UCLA UCLA