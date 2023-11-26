Last Updated 7:09 PM, November 26, 2023
2023 DI women's volleyball championship: Bracket, schedule, scores

Committee chair breaks down the 2023 NCAA women's volleyball bracket
🌲 Lower right regional

(1) Stanford, (2) Texas, (3) Tennessee, (4) BYU, (5) Arizona State, (6) Western Kentucky, (7) SMU and (8) Houston highlight the lower right regional.

Lower right regional
🦡 Upper right regional

(1) Wisconsin, (2) Oregon, (3) Purdue, (4) Kansas, (5) Penn State, (6) Marquette, (7) Iowa State and (8) UNI highlight the upper right regional.

Upper right regional
🐆 Lower left regional

(1) Pittsburgh, (2) Louisville, (3) Creighton, (4) Washington State, (5) Dayton, (6) Utah State, (7) Auburn and (8) Southern California highlight the lower left regional.

Bottom left regional
🌽 Upper left regional

(1) Nebraska, (2) Kentucky, (3) Arkansas, (4) Florida, (5) Georgia Tech, (6) Florida State, (7) James Madison and (8) Missouri highlight the upper left regional.

Upper left regional
Top 4️⃣ seeds

Nebraska volleyball

Nebraska, Stanford, Wisconsin and Pittsburgh each receive 1-seeds in the 2023 tournament.

📺 2023 Selection show: How to watch

The 2023 DI women's soccer selection show will air this Sunday on ESPN. See below for the full details:

Follow here for live updates as the field is announced live on ESPN.

🤔 How the championship works

DI women's volleyball 2023 championship

The DI women's volleyball championship is a 64-team field, comprised of 32 automatic qualifiers and 32 at-large bids. The at-large bids are decided by NCAA Volleyball Committee via the criteria of win-loss record, strength of schedule, RPI, KPI, etc. Competition will be single-elimination, best three-of-five set matches.

The first and second rounds will be played on the campuses of 16 competing institutions. The regionals will be at non-predetermined sites of four competing institutions, with the finals located in Tampa, Florida at Amalie Arena. Here is the championship schedule:

  • Selection show: Sunday, Nov. 26 at 6 p.m. ET on ESPN
  • First and second rounds: Thursday-Friday, Nov. 30-Dec. 1 OR Friday-Saturday, Dec. 1-2
  • Regionals: Thursday, Dec. 7 and Saturday, Dec. 9
  • Semifinals: Thursday, Dec. 14
  • National Championship: Sunday, Dec. 17 on ABC

📖 Championship history

Here is the full history of the DI women's volleyball championship, dating back to 1981. Texas (28-1) topped Louisville in straight sets last year to claim its third title in program history.

YEAR CHAMPION (RECORD) COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP SITE TITLE MATCH REPLAY
2023 👀 TBD TBD TBD Tampa  
2022 Texas (28-1) Jerritt Elliott 3-0 Louisville Omaha Watch the full match
2021 Wisconsin (31-3) Kelly Sheffield 3-2 Nebraska Columbus Watch the full match
2020 Kentucky (24-1) Craig Skinner 3-1 Texas Omaha Watch the full match
2019 Stanford (30-4) Kevin Hambly 3-0 Wisconsin Pittsburgh Watch the full match
2018 Stanford (34-1) Kevin Hambly 3-2 Nebraska Minneapolis Watch the full match
2017 Nebraska (32-4) John Cook 3-1 Florida Kansas City Watch the full match
2016 Stanford (26-7) John Dunning 3-1 Texas Columbus Watch the full match
2015 Nebraska (32-4) John Cook 3-0 Texas Omaha Watch the full match
2014 Penn State (36-3) Russ Rose 3-0 BYU Oklahoma City Watch the full match
2013 Penn State (34-2) Russ Rose 3-1 Wisconsin Seattle Watch the full match
2012 Texas (29-4) Jerritt Elliott 3-0 Oregon Louisville Watch the full match
2011 UCLA (29-6) Michael Sealy 3-1 Illinois San Antonio, Texas Watch the full match
2010 Penn State (32-5) Russ Rose 3-0 California UMKC Watch the full match
2009 Penn State (38-0) Russ Rose 3-2 Texas South Florida Watch the full match
2008 Penn State (38-0) Russ Rose 3-0 Stanford Nebraska  
2007 Penn State (34-2) Russ Rose 3-2 Stanford Sacramento State Watch the full match
2006 Nebraska (33-1) John Cook 3-1 Stanford Nebraska Watch the full match
2005 Washington (32-1) Jim McLaughlin 3-0 Nebraska UTSA  
2004 Stanford (30-6) John Dunning 3-0 Minnesota Long Beach State  
2003 Southern California (35-0) Mick Haley 3-1 Florida Dallas  
2002 Southern California (31-1) Mick Haley 3-1 Stanford New Orleans  
2001 Stanford (33-2) John Dunning 3-0 Long Beach State San Diego State  
2000 Nebraska (34-0) John Cook 3-2 Wisconsin VCU Watch the full match
1999 Penn State (36-1) Russ Rose 3-0 Stanford Hawaii  
1998 Long Beach State (36-0) Brian Gimmillaro 3-2 Penn State Wisconsin Watch the full match
1997 Stanford (33-2) Don Shaw 3-2 Penn State Washington State  
1996 Stanford (31-2) Don Shaw 3-0 Hawaii Cleveland State  
1995 Nebraska (32-1) Terry Pettit 3-1 Texas Massachusetts  
1994 Stanford (31-2) Don Shaw 3-1 UCLA Texas  
1993 Long Beach State (32-2) Brian Gimmillaro 3-1 Penn State Wisconsin  
1992 Stanford (31-2) Don Shaw 3-1 UCLA New Mexico  
1991 UCLA (31-5) Andy Banachowski 3-2 Long Beach State UCLA  
1990 UCLA (36-1) Andy Banachowski 3-0 Pacific Maryland  
1989 Long Beach State (32-5) Brian Gimmillaro 3-0 Nebraska Hawaii  
1988 Texas (34-5) Mick Haley 3-0 Hawaii Minnesota  
1987 Hawaii (37-2) Dave Shoji 3-1 Stanford Indianapolis  
1986 Pacific (39-3) John Dunning 3-0 Nebraska Pacific  
1985 Pacific (36-3) John Dunning 3-1 Stanford Western Michigan  
1984 UCLA (33-6) Andy Banachowski 3-2 Stanford UCLA Watch the full match
1983 Hawaii (34-2) Dave Shoji 3-0 UCLA Kentucky  
1982 Hawaii (33-1) Dave Shoji 3-2 Southern California Pacific Watch the full match
1981 Southern California (27-10) Chuck Erbe 3-2 UCLA UCLA Watch the full match