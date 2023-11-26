2023 DI women's volleyball championship: Bracket, schedule, scores
🤩 Full 64-team bracket
The full 2023 tournament field has been revealed.
🌲 Lower right regional
(1) Stanford, (2) Texas, (3) Tennessee, (4) BYU, (5) Arizona State, (6) Western Kentucky, (7) SMU and (8) Houston highlight the lower right regional.
🦡 Upper right regional
(1) Wisconsin, (2) Oregon, (3) Purdue, (4) Kansas, (5) Penn State, (6) Marquette, (7) Iowa State and (8) UNI highlight the upper right regional.
🐆 Lower left regional
(1) Pittsburgh, (2) Louisville, (3) Creighton, (4) Washington State, (5) Dayton, (6) Utah State, (7) Auburn and (8) Southern California highlight the lower left regional.
🌽 Upper left regional
(1) Nebraska, (2) Kentucky, (3) Arkansas, (4) Florida, (5) Georgia Tech, (6) Florida State, (7) James Madison and (8) Missouri highlight the upper left regional.
Top 4️⃣ seeds
Nebraska, Stanford, Wisconsin and Pittsburgh each receive 1-seeds in the 2023 tournament.
📺 2023 Selection show: How to watch
The 2023 DI women's volleyball selection show will air this Sunday on ESPN. See below for the full details:
- 🗓️ When: Sunday, Nov. 26
- ⏰ Time: 6 p.m. ET
- 📺 TV: ESPN
- ✅ Click here for confirmed automatic qualifiers
Follow here for live updates as the field is announced live on ESPN.
✅ All automatic bids clinched
Each of the 32 conference bids for the 2023 DI women's volleyball tournament have been clinched.
🤔 How the championship works
The DI women's volleyball championship is a 64-team field, comprised of 32 automatic qualifiers and 32 at-large bids. The at-large bids are decided by NCAA Volleyball Committee via the criteria of win-loss record, strength of schedule, RPI, KPI, etc. Competition will be single-elimination, best three-of-five set matches.
The first and second rounds will be played on the campuses of 16 competing institutions. The regionals will be at non-predetermined sites of four competing institutions, with the finals located in Tampa, Florida at Amalie Arena. Here is the championship schedule:
- Selection show: Sunday, Nov. 26 at 6 p.m. ET on ESPN
- First and second rounds: Thursday-Friday, Nov. 30-Dec. 1 OR Friday-Saturday, Dec. 1-2
- Regionals: Thursday, Dec. 7 and Saturday, Dec. 9
- Semifinals: Thursday, Dec. 14
- National Championship: Sunday, Dec. 17 on ABC
📖 Championship history
Here is the full history of the DI women's volleyball championship, dating back to 1981. Texas (28-1) topped Louisville in straight sets last year to claim its third title in program history.
|YEAR
|CHAMPION (RECORD)
|COACH
|SCORE
|RUNNER-UP
|SITE
|TITLE MATCH REPLAY
|2023
|👀
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|Tampa
|2022
|Texas (28-1)
|Jerritt Elliott
|3-0
|Louisville
|Omaha
|Watch the full match
|2021
|Wisconsin (31-3)
|Kelly Sheffield
|3-2
|Nebraska
|Columbus
|Watch the full match
|2020
|Kentucky (24-1)
|Craig Skinner
|3-1
|Texas
|Omaha
|Watch the full match
|2019
|Stanford (30-4)
|Kevin Hambly
|3-0
|Wisconsin
|Pittsburgh
|Watch the full match
|2018
|Stanford (34-1)
|Kevin Hambly
|3-2
|Nebraska
|Minneapolis
|Watch the full match
|2017
|Nebraska (32-4)
|John Cook
|3-1
|Florida
|Kansas City
|Watch the full match
|2016
|Stanford (26-7)
|John Dunning
|3-1
|Texas
|Columbus
|Watch the full match
|2015
|Nebraska (32-4)
|John Cook
|3-0
|Texas
|Omaha
|Watch the full match
|2014
|Penn State (36-3)
|Russ Rose
|3-0
|BYU
|Oklahoma City
|Watch the full match
|2013
|Penn State (34-2)
|Russ Rose
|3-1
|Wisconsin
|Seattle
|Watch the full match
|2012
|Texas (29-4)
|Jerritt Elliott
|3-0
|Oregon
|Louisville
|Watch the full match
|2011
|UCLA (29-6)
|Michael Sealy
|3-1
|Illinois
|San Antonio, Texas
|Watch the full match
|2010
|Penn State (32-5)
|Russ Rose
|3-0
|California
|UMKC
|Watch the full match
|2009
|Penn State (38-0)
|Russ Rose
|3-2
|Texas
|South Florida
|Watch the full match
|2008
|Penn State (38-0)
|Russ Rose
|3-0
|Stanford
|Nebraska
|2007
|Penn State (34-2)
|Russ Rose
|3-2
|Stanford
|Sacramento State
|Watch the full match
|2006
|Nebraska (33-1)
|John Cook
|3-1
|Stanford
|Nebraska
|Watch the full match
|2005
|Washington (32-1)
|Jim McLaughlin
|3-0
|Nebraska
|UTSA
|2004
|Stanford (30-6)
|John Dunning
|3-0
|Minnesota
|Long Beach State
|2003
|Southern California (35-0)
|Mick Haley
|3-1
|Florida
|Dallas
|2002
|Southern California (31-1)
|Mick Haley
|3-1
|Stanford
|New Orleans
|2001
|Stanford (33-2)
|John Dunning
|3-0
|Long Beach State
|San Diego State
|2000
|Nebraska (34-0)
|John Cook
|3-2
|Wisconsin
|VCU
|Watch the full match
|1999
|Penn State (36-1)
|Russ Rose
|3-0
|Stanford
|Hawaii
|1998
|Long Beach State (36-0)
|Brian Gimmillaro
|3-2
|Penn State
|Wisconsin
|Watch the full match
|1997
|Stanford (33-2)
|Don Shaw
|3-2
|Penn State
|Washington State
|1996
|Stanford (31-2)
|Don Shaw
|3-0
|Hawaii
|Cleveland State
|1995
|Nebraska (32-1)
|Terry Pettit
|3-1
|Texas
|Massachusetts
|1994
|Stanford (31-2)
|Don Shaw
|3-1
|UCLA
|Texas
|1993
|Long Beach State (32-2)
|Brian Gimmillaro
|3-1
|Penn State
|Wisconsin
|1992
|Stanford (31-2)
|Don Shaw
|3-1
|UCLA
|New Mexico
|1991
|UCLA (31-5)
|Andy Banachowski
|3-2
|Long Beach State
|UCLA
|1990
|UCLA (36-1)
|Andy Banachowski
|3-0
|Pacific
|Maryland
|1989
|Long Beach State (32-5)
|Brian Gimmillaro
|3-0
|Nebraska
|Hawaii
|1988
|Texas (34-5)
|Mick Haley
|3-0
|Hawaii
|Minnesota
|1987
|Hawaii (37-2)
|Dave Shoji
|3-1
|Stanford
|Indianapolis
|1986
|Pacific (39-3)
|John Dunning
|3-0
|Nebraska
|Pacific
|1985
|Pacific (36-3)
|John Dunning
|3-1
|Stanford
|Western Michigan
|1984
|UCLA (33-6)
|Andy Banachowski
|3-2
|Stanford
|UCLA
|Watch the full match
|1983
|Hawaii (34-2)
|Dave Shoji
|3-0
|UCLA
|Kentucky
|1982
|Hawaii (33-1)
|Dave Shoji
|3-2
|Southern California
|Pacific
|Watch the full match
|1981
|Southern California (27-10)
|Chuck Erbe
|3-2
|UCLA
|UCLA
|Watch the full match