2023 DI women's volleyball championship: How to watch selection show, bracket information

12:44 am, November 25, 2023

📺 2023 Selection show: How to watch

The 2023 DI women's volleyball selection show will air this Sunday on ESPN. See below for the full details:

The complete tournament field and bracket will be posted here shortly after it is unveiled.

12:34 am, November 25, 2023

🤔 How the championship works

DI women's volleyball 2023 championship

The DI women's volleyball championship is a 64-team field, comprised of 32 automatic qualifiers and 32 at-large bids. The at-large bids are decided by NCAA Volleyball Committee via the criteria of win-loss record, strength of schedule, RPI, KPI, etc. Competition will be single-elimination, best three-of-five set matches.

The first and second rounds will be played on the campuses of 16 competing institutions. The regionals will be at non-predetermined sites of four competing institutions, with the finals located in Tampa, Florida at Amalie Arena. Here is the championship schedule:

  • Selection show: Sunday, Nov. 26 at 6 p.m. ET on ESPN
  • First and second rounds: Thursday-Friday, Nov. 30-Dec. 1 OR Saturday-Sunday, Dec. 2-3
  • Regionals: Thursday, Dec. 7 and Saturday, Dec. 9
  • Semifinals: Thursday, Dec. 14
  • National Championship: Sunday, Dec. 17 on ABC

🎟️ Find full championship information here

12:28 am, November 25, 2023

📖 Championship history

Here is the full history of the DI women's volleyball championship, dating back to 1981. Texas (28-1) topped Louisville in straight sets last year to claim its third title in program history.

YEAR CHAMPION (RECORD) COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP SITE TITLE MATCH REPLAY
2023 👀 TBD TBD TBD Tampa  
2022 Texas (28-1) Jerritt Elliott 3-0 Louisville Omaha Watch the full match
2021 Wisconsin (31-3) Kelly Sheffield 3-2 Nebraska Columbus Watch the full match
2020 Kentucky (24-1) Craig Skinner 3-1 Texas Omaha Watch the full match
2019 Stanford (30-4) Kevin Hambly 3-0 Wisconsin Pittsburgh Watch the full match
2018 Stanford (34-1) Kevin Hambly 3-2 Nebraska Minneapolis Watch the full match
2017 Nebraska (32-4) John Cook 3-1 Florida Kansas City Watch the full match
2016 Stanford (26-7) John Dunning 3-1 Texas Columbus Watch the full match
2015 Nebraska (32-4) John Cook 3-0 Texas Omaha Watch the full match
2014 Penn State (36-3) Russ Rose 3-0 BYU Oklahoma City Watch the full match
2013 Penn State (34-2) Russ Rose 3-1 Wisconsin Seattle Watch the full match
2012 Texas (29-4) Jerritt Elliott 3-0 Oregon Louisville Watch the full match
2011 UCLA (29-6) Michael Sealy 3-1 Illinois San Antonio, Texas Watch the full match
2010 Penn State (32-5) Russ Rose 3-0 California UMKC Watch the full match
2009 Penn State (38-0) Russ Rose 3-2 Texas South Florida Watch the full match
2008 Penn State (38-0) Russ Rose 3-0 Stanford Nebraska  
2007 Penn State (34-2) Russ Rose 3-2 Stanford Sacramento State Watch the full match
2006 Nebraska (33-1) John Cook 3-1 Stanford Nebraska Watch the full match
2005 Washington (32-1) Jim McLaughlin 3-0 Nebraska UTSA  
2004 Stanford (30-6) John Dunning 3-0 Minnesota Long Beach State  
2003 Southern California (35-0) Mick Haley 3-1 Florida Dallas  
2002 Southern California (31-1) Mick Haley 3-1 Stanford New Orleans  
2001 Stanford (33-2) John Dunning 3-0 Long Beach State San Diego State  
2000 Nebraska (34-0) John Cook 3-2 Wisconsin VCU Watch the full match
1999 Penn State (36-1) Russ Rose 3-0 Stanford Hawaii  
1998 Long Beach State (36-0) Brian Gimmillaro 3-2 Penn State Wisconsin Watch the full match
1997 Stanford (33-2) Don Shaw 3-2 Penn State Washington State  
1996 Stanford (31-2) Don Shaw 3-0 Hawaii Cleveland State  
1995 Nebraska (32-1) Terry Pettit 3-1 Texas Massachusetts  
1994 Stanford (31-2) Don Shaw 3-1 UCLA Texas  
1993 Long Beach State (32-2) Brian Gimmillaro 3-1 Penn State Wisconsin  
1992 Stanford (31-2) Don Shaw 3-1 UCLA New Mexico  
1991 UCLA (31-5) Andy Banachowski 3-2 Long Beach State UCLA  
1990 UCLA (36-1) Andy Banachowski 3-0 Pacific Maryland  
1989 Long Beach State (32-5) Brian Gimmillaro 3-0 Nebraska Hawaii  
1988 Texas (34-5) Mick Haley 3-0 Hawaii Minnesota  
1987 Hawaii (37-2) Dave Shoji 3-1 Stanford Indianapolis  
1986 Pacific (39-3) John Dunning 3-0 Nebraska Pacific  
1985 Pacific (36-3) John Dunning 3-1 Stanford Western Michigan  
1984 UCLA (33-6) Andy Banachowski 3-2 Stanford UCLA Watch the full match
1983 Hawaii (34-2) Dave Shoji 3-0 UCLA Kentucky  
1982 Hawaii (33-1) Dave Shoji 3-2 Southern California Pacific Watch the full match
1981 Southern California (27-10) Chuck Erbe 3-2 UCLA UCLA Watch the full match