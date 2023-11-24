2023 DI women's volleyball championship: How to watch selection show, bracket information
📺 2023 Selection show: How to watch
The 2023 DI women's soccer selection show will air this Sunday on ESPN. See below for the full details:
- 🗓️ When: Sunday, Nov. 26
- ⏰ Time: 6 p.m. ET
- 📺 TV: ESPN
- ✅ Click here for confirmed automatic qualifiers
The complete tournament field and bracket will be posted here shortly after it is unveiled.
🤔 How the championship works
The DI women's volleyball championship is a 64-team field, comprised of 32 automatic qualifiers and 32 at-large bids. The at-large bids are decided by NCAA Volleyball Committee via the criteria of win-loss record, strength of schedule, RPI, KPI, etc. Competition will be single-elimination, best three-of-five set matches.
The first and second rounds will be played on the campuses of 16 competing institutions. The regionals will be at non-predetermined sites of four competing institutions, with the finals located in Tampa, Florida at Amalie Arena. Here is the championship schedule:
- Selection show: Sunday, Nov. 26 at 6 p.m. ET on ESPN
- First and second rounds: Thursday-Friday, Nov. 30-Dec. 1 OR Saturday-Sunday, Dec. 2-3
- Regionals: Thursday, Dec. 7 and Saturday, Dec. 9
- Semifinals: Thursday, Dec. 14
- National Championship: Sunday, Dec. 17 on ABC
📖 Championship history
Here is the full history of the DI women's volleyball championship, dating back to 1981. Texas (28-1) topped Louisville in straight sets last year to claim its third title in program history.
|YEAR
|CHAMPION (RECORD)
|COACH
|SCORE
|RUNNER-UP
|SITE
|TITLE MATCH REPLAY
|2023
|👀
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|Tampa
|2022
|Texas (28-1)
|Jerritt Elliott
|3-0
|Louisville
|Omaha
|Watch the full match
|2021
|Wisconsin (31-3)
|Kelly Sheffield
|3-2
|Nebraska
|Columbus
|Watch the full match
|2020
|Kentucky (24-1)
|Craig Skinner
|3-1
|Texas
|Omaha
|Watch the full match
|2019
|Stanford (30-4)
|Kevin Hambly
|3-0
|Wisconsin
|Pittsburgh
|Watch the full match
|2018
|Stanford (34-1)
|Kevin Hambly
|3-2
|Nebraska
|Minneapolis
|Watch the full match
|2017
|Nebraska (32-4)
|John Cook
|3-1
|Florida
|Kansas City
|Watch the full match
|2016
|Stanford (26-7)
|John Dunning
|3-1
|Texas
|Columbus
|Watch the full match
|2015
|Nebraska (32-4)
|John Cook
|3-0
|Texas
|Omaha
|Watch the full match
|2014
|Penn State (36-3)
|Russ Rose
|3-0
|BYU
|Oklahoma City
|Watch the full match
|2013
|Penn State (34-2)
|Russ Rose
|3-1
|Wisconsin
|Seattle
|Watch the full match
|2012
|Texas (29-4)
|Jerritt Elliott
|3-0
|Oregon
|Louisville
|Watch the full match
|2011
|UCLA (29-6)
|Michael Sealy
|3-1
|Illinois
|San Antonio, Texas
|Watch the full match
|2010
|Penn State (32-5)
|Russ Rose
|3-0
|California
|UMKC
|Watch the full match
|2009
|Penn State (38-0)
|Russ Rose
|3-2
|Texas
|South Florida
|Watch the full match
|2008
|Penn State (38-0)
|Russ Rose
|3-0
|Stanford
|Nebraska
|2007
|Penn State (34-2)
|Russ Rose
|3-2
|Stanford
|Sacramento State
|Watch the full match
|2006
|Nebraska (33-1)
|John Cook
|3-1
|Stanford
|Nebraska
|Watch the full match
|2005
|Washington (32-1)
|Jim McLaughlin
|3-0
|Nebraska
|UTSA
|2004
|Stanford (30-6)
|John Dunning
|3-0
|Minnesota
|Long Beach State
|2003
|Southern California (35-0)
|Mick Haley
|3-1
|Florida
|Dallas
|2002
|Southern California (31-1)
|Mick Haley
|3-1
|Stanford
|New Orleans
|2001
|Stanford (33-2)
|John Dunning
|3-0
|Long Beach State
|San Diego State
|2000
|Nebraska (34-0)
|John Cook
|3-2
|Wisconsin
|VCU
|Watch the full match
|1999
|Penn State (36-1)
|Russ Rose
|3-0
|Stanford
|Hawaii
|1998
|Long Beach State (36-0)
|Brian Gimmillaro
|3-2
|Penn State
|Wisconsin
|Watch the full match
|1997
|Stanford (33-2)
|Don Shaw
|3-2
|Penn State
|Washington State
|1996
|Stanford (31-2)
|Don Shaw
|3-0
|Hawaii
|Cleveland State
|1995
|Nebraska (32-1)
|Terry Pettit
|3-1
|Texas
|Massachusetts
|1994
|Stanford (31-2)
|Don Shaw
|3-1
|UCLA
|Texas
|1993
|Long Beach State (32-2)
|Brian Gimmillaro
|3-1
|Penn State
|Wisconsin
|1992
|Stanford (31-2)
|Don Shaw
|3-1
|UCLA
|New Mexico
|1991
|UCLA (31-5)
|Andy Banachowski
|3-2
|Long Beach State
|UCLA
|1990
|UCLA (36-1)
|Andy Banachowski
|3-0
|Pacific
|Maryland
|1989
|Long Beach State (32-5)
|Brian Gimmillaro
|3-0
|Nebraska
|Hawaii
|1988
|Texas (34-5)
|Mick Haley
|3-0
|Hawaii
|Minnesota
|1987
|Hawaii (37-2)
|Dave Shoji
|3-1
|Stanford
|Indianapolis
|1986
|Pacific (39-3)
|John Dunning
|3-0
|Nebraska
|Pacific
|1985
|Pacific (36-3)
|John Dunning
|3-1
|Stanford
|Western Michigan
|1984
|UCLA (33-6)
|Andy Banachowski
|3-2
|Stanford
|UCLA
|Watch the full match
|1983
|Hawaii (34-2)
|Dave Shoji
|3-0
|UCLA
|Kentucky
|1982
|Hawaii (33-1)
|Dave Shoji
|3-2
|Southern California
|Pacific
|Watch the full match
|1981
|Southern California (27-10)
|Chuck Erbe
|3-2
|UCLA
|UCLA
|Watch the full match