Florida volleyball beats Penn State in ranked matchup on opening night
🐊 Florida finishes Penn State, wins 3-1
The same venue that will host the final women's volleyball matches later this season in Tampa, Fla., saw some of the sport's top competitors on opening night. Up first, No. 20 Georgia Tech swept South Florida, 3-0. Then No. 8 Penn State took on No. 11 Florida... And it almost came down to five sets. But Florida topped the Nittany Lions 3-1 (18-25, 25-23, 25-17, 26-24).
Penn State stole the first set, but fell behind in sets two and three, unable to silence the forces of Alexis Stucky, Kennedy Martin, Kira Huston and Gabbi Essix. For the match, the Gators hit .252 and totaled 59 kills — over half of those kills were hit by freshmen Martin and Hutson.
Reinvigorated in the fourth, Nittany Lions got a 20-15 advantage with the help of Jess Mruzik's and Alexa Markley's combined four-kill onslaught. The Gators began to creep up on PSU, knotting the match at 24. UF's Sofia Victoria — who totaled 11 kills — came in clutch again, tipping the ball to give UF the advantage and match point at 25-24. In the deciding rally, PSU errored to grant the Gators their first win of the 2023 season, 26-24.
Starting the season with a DUB 🐊#GoGators— Gators Volleyball (@GatorsVB) August 26, 2023
The Road 2 Tampa Bay Invitational continues tomorrow. Here are the match details:
Florida's freshmen are 🤯 as Gators take Set 3
It took a set, but the Gators are finally settling into their groove offensively. Florida led the third set across the board, totaling 17 kills and 34 assists. And their hitting percentage just keeps climbing — the Gators boasted a .382, a cut above PSU's .200. The freshman tandem of Kira Hutson and Kennedy Martin have already made a statement for the Gators, supplying a combined 24 kills and five blocks. On the back row, middle blocker Gabbi Essix has made noise with three block assists in the set, contributing six total thus far. Florida won the set, 25-17.
BLOCKED!— Gators Volleyball (@GatorsVB) August 26, 2023
Sofia + @EssixGabbi!
🍿 UF claws back in set 2
Set 2 was a closer run for the ranked opponents, with Penn State rallying from an early hole to make it 23-23. Florida's Kira Hutson led the front row with six kills — her last one propelled the Gators to set point, and a block by her and Mizzou transfer Anna Dixon secured the set, 25-23. Though Florida took the set, Penn State was right on the Gators' heels on the stat board, tallying two more kills and four more assists than the Gators.
Gators take set two!#GoGators— Gators Volleyball (@GatorsVB) August 26, 2023
🔥 PSU snags first set
The Nittany Lions put up a decisive performance in the first set, outsmarting the Gators with an early 10-4 lead. And Penn State didn't let off the gas — transfers Jess Mruzik and Mac Podraza pulled their weight, with Mruzik tallying three service aces. Seasoned outside hitter Zoe Weatherington led the kill count with five, with Taylor Trammell contributing three of her own. Though PSU hit only .176, that topped Florida's .125. PSU also got nine points from blocks (5) and aces (4).
🦁 1-0#WeAre— Penn State Women's Volleyball (@PennStateVBALL) August 26, 2023
Starting lineups
Here are tonight's starting lineups:
Florida:
- Sofia Victoria
- Alexis Stucky
- Emily Canaan
- Gabbi Essix
- Kennedy Martin
- Elli McKissock
- Anna Dixon
Penn State
- Taylor Trammell
- Maddy Bilinovic
- Gillian Grimes
- Mac Podraza
- Jess Mruzik
- Anjelina Starck
- Allie Holland
⏳ Delayed start in Tampa
The Nittany Lions and Gators will face off now at 8:26 p.m. EST — stay tuned for one of the first ranked vs. ranked matches of the 2023 volleyball season.
Now scheduled to an 8:26 start in Tampa. #WeAre— Penn State Women's Volleyball (@PennStateVBALL) August 25, 2023
📺 How to watch the Nittany Lions and the Gators
- Who: No. 8 Penn State vs. No. 11 Florida
- When: 8:26 p.m. ET Friday, Aug. 25
- Where: Tampa, Fla. | Amalie Arena
- How to watch: ESPN+
How PSU and Florida match up
The 2023 women's volleyball season kicks off Friday with a top-15 contest between Florida and Penn State. Both recorded regional semifinal runs in last year's NCAA tournament.
This highly anticipated matchup is a story of two vastly different situations: Florida relies on its trusted roster from last year, with 10 returning players, whereas the Nittany Lions have revamped their roster with five new transfers. The Road 2 Tampa Bay Invitational is the first regular season contest for both teams, and is also the site for December's national semifinals and championship. Let's take a peek at where each team stands:
Florida
The Gators landed at preseason No. 11 in the AVCA after snagging their 25th SEC championship in 2022 and staying alive for three rounds in last year's tournament. Besides losing All-SEC player Marina Markova, the biggest shakeup of the program is the absence of Merritt Beason, one of the best opposites in the country who led the Gators in points (396.5) and service aces (34) last year. With Beason now at Nebraska, coach Mary Wise stocked her roster with Mizzou transfer Anna Dixon, freshmen outside hitters Madi Gravlee and Kira Hutson, and pin hitter Kennedy Martin.
But it's the three returning starters, Trinity Adams, Gabby Essix and Alexis Stucky, and UF's star libero, Elli McKissock, that will provide the backbone for the team. Stucky claimed SEC Freshman of the Year in 2022 and led the team to at least a .300 clip in 13 matches during her first campaign. Stucky and Essix competed with and won gold for Team USA (U21) in this summer's Pan American Cup. The Gators showcased the dominant 2023 roster at their exhibition game against Stetson on Sunday, and will tackle Penn State and South Florida this weekend.
Looking 🔙 @ Sunday #GoGators— Gators Volleyball (@GatorsVB) August 23, 2023
Penn State
Katie Schumacher-Cawley made early noise as a first-year head coach at her alma mater in 2022, leading the team to a 13-0 record against nonconference opponents and Penn State's 42nd consecutive appearance in the NCAA tournament. The additions of five transfers, headlined by setter Mac Podraza and OH Jess Mruzik, tabbed this team at preseason No. 8.
Podraza left Ohio State to spend her final year of eligibility with the Nittany Lions. In a fun twist, some of her career-best statistics came against Penn State in 2022, when she totaled five kills and 60 assists during the OSU vs. PSU match on Oct. 7, 2022, and 7.5 points and an ace three weeks later. The reigning Big Ten setter of the year is a three-time All-American and will be crucial in the attack.
With two years of eligibility left, Mruzik arrived with two All-Big Ten first team accolades, 946 kills and 609 digs from her time at Michigan. She and Podraza were named to the Preseason All-Big Ten team for the year, and are joined by other transfers Lina Perugini, Camryn Hannah and Ally Van Ekeren.
Who's excited for match week?!!#WeAre— Penn State Women's Volleyball (@PennStateVBALL) August 21, 2023
📈 Where PSU and UF rank going into the season
Michella Chester gave us her Preseason Power 10 rankings, with Penn State matching its AVCA ranking (No. 8) and Florida just a notch below its AVCA ranking (No. 11) at No. 10.
➡️ Click or tap here to find Michella Chester's full preseason Power 10 rankings
➡️ Click or tap here to find the full preseason AVCA rankings
Florida vs. Penn State volleyball history
Today's match marks the 12th time the teams will battle and the first time in 10 years that the Gators have faced the Nittany Lions, the most recent being Sep. 8, 2013. Penn State reigns over Florida, leading the series 8-3. The Gators have dropped the past three matches. Below is the full history of the teams' meetings:
|SEASON
|SITE
|WINNER
|SCORE
|2013
|Austin, TX (Neutral)
|PSU
|3-0
|2010
|Gainesville, FL
|PSU
|3-1
|2009
|Gainesville, FL
|PSU
|3-0
|2003
|Gainesville, FL
|UF
|3-0
|2002
|Washington, DC (Neutral)
|UF
|3-2
|2000
|Gainesville, FL
|PSU
|3-1
|1999
|Lincoln, Neb (Neutral)
|UF
|3-2
|1997
|Spokane, WA (Neutral)
|PSU
|3-0
|1989
|University Park, PA
|PSU
|3-0
|1988
|Gainesville, FL
|PSU
|3-2
|1986
|Gainesville, FL
|PSU
|3-1