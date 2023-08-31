How Nebraska volleyball broke the world record for women's sporting event attendance
🤯 ATTENDANCE RECORD BROKEN FOR WOMEN'S SPORTS
Nebraska broke the world record for a women's sporting event attendance by packing 92,003 fans in Memorial Stadium. This number topped the previous record by 355 fans, which was set by a Barcelona-Wolfsburg UEFA Women's Champions League match in 2022 (91,648).
Coach Cook reflects on setting the world record
Nebraska head coach John Cook talks with Michella Chester about his emotions after Volleyball Day.
🏆 Huskers sweep Mavericks for the dub
The Nebraska Cornhuskers swept Omaha in straight sets (25-14, 25-14, 25-13) to improve their record to 4-0 on the season. The frontrunners on the stat board include Lexi Rodriguez's 15 digs and three service aces and Andi Jackson's eight kills on .500 hitting.
The largest crowd ever to attend a women's sports event. #NCAAWVB pic.twitter.com/qHsc4vNm0o— NCAA Women's Volleyball (@NCAAVolleyball) August 31, 2023
Below, NCAA President Charlie Baker spoke with Michella Chester on the growth of the sport.
💥 Nebraska nabs set 2
The Huskers claimed the second set, 25-14. Nebraska matched its first set kill count (11) in the second and registered a hitting percentage of .229.
BIG RIP, @merbson! 💥 pic.twitter.com/2XtkROlWFx— Nebraska Volleyball (@HuskerVB) August 31, 2023
👀 Magic Johnson weighs in
All eyes are on Volleyball Day, even the biggest celebrity athletes.
There are so many people dressed in all red on the Big Ten Network. I’m blown away! Shoutout to all the Husker fans that showed their support for women’s athletics and the Nebraska Volleyball team. @HuskerVB— Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) August 31, 2023
Huskers take set 1️⃣
Merritt Beason, Harper Murray and Lexi Rodriguez each tallied a service ace to highlight Nebraska's set 1 dominance, as the Huskers took the 1-0 advantage over Omaha, 25-14.
Something about acing on the biggest stage for volleyball. 🥰 | @harpermurray4 #GBR | @NESoybeanBoard pic.twitter.com/wpV3a5hKSU— Nebraska Volleyball (@HuskerVB) August 31, 2023
Showtime in ⭐️ city
Game time 😈 pic.twitter.com/dxaOzPrBCr— Omaha Mavericks (@omavs) August 31, 2023
There's live action on the court. Here are the starting lineups:
Omaha
- Kali Jurgensmeier (OH)
- Amanda Hardt (OH)
- Mckenna Ruch (MB)
- Emily Huss (MB)
- Shayla McCormick (OH)
- Olivia Curry (S)
- Erica Fava (L)
Nebraska
- Harper Murray (OH)
- Merritt Beason (OPP)
- Bekka Allick (MB)
- Andi Jackson (MB)
- Laney Choboy (DS)
- Bergen Reilly (S)
- Lexi Rodriguez (L)
💪🏼 Husker hype speech from coach Cook
"This is going to be history ... … Know that you’re representing Nebraska and women sports."@jcook2's final words before @HuskerVB takes the court‼️#NCAAWVB pic.twitter.com/C3BuWEOKaX— NCAA Women's Volleyball (@NCAAVolleyball) August 30, 2023
"We are representing Nebraska and women's sports." -Nebraska volleyball head coach John Cook, moments before the Cornhuskers play in front of 90,000+ fans.
🔥 Nebraska vs. Omaha on deck
The stage is set as the Nebraska Cornhuskers host the Omaha Mavericks on this historic night for college volleyball and women's sports.
- Start time: 8:00 p.m. ET
- TV channel: Big Ten Network/FOX Sports
- Click or tap here for the live stream
- Click or tap here for live stats
More than volleyball
For young Nebraska volleyball fans, this day is one they will never forget.
🥇 Wayne State wins exhibition match
The Wildcats beat the Lopers in the first two sets, winning the exhibition. Defensively, Wayne State almost doubled UNK's block count (6) at 11, thanks to Taylor Beller, Rachel Walker and Maggie Brahmer at the net. The Wildcats led the way in sideouts at 61.1% and hit .208. One match down, one more to go in Lincoln.
And we're off!
The Wildcats and Lopers have taken the Teraflex court and their exhibition match is underway. Follow along below and click here for live stats.
🎉 Volleyball Day is upon us
The most highly anticipated volleyball matches of the season — and possibly the history of the regular season in the sport — are finally here. Undergraduate in-person classes were canceled, a pep rally has been held, and now fans are ready to file into Memorial Stadium to witness the first outdoor women's college volleyball sporting event. Here is the full schedule of today's events:
- 4 p.m. ET: Gates open
- 5:30 p.m. ET: DII Exhibition | UNK vs. Wayne State
- 8:00 p.m. ET: No. 4 Nebraska vs. Omaha
- *Following the Nebraska/Omaha match, country music artist Scotty McCreery will perform in Memorial Stadium
The weather forecast is 85 degrees and sunny for the 5:30 p.m. exhibition match, and will cool off to about 78 degrees for the start of the Nebraska/Omaha contest. The wind is blowing at 7 mph and sunset is scheduled at 8:02 p.m, perfectly timed for the beginning of the Cornhuskers' match.
Here's a recap of the attendance numbers that Nebraska volleyball looks to top:
- 18,755 | NCAA volleyball attendance record (2022)
- 90,185 | U.S. attendance record for a women's sporting event (1999)
- 91,585 | Memorial Stadium attendance record (2014)
- 91,648 | World attendance record for a women's sporting event (2022)
❓ Why today changes the game for women's sports
“To think that it’s happening for the sport of volleyball, you know even just women sports in general.” @emilyehman— NCAA Women's Volleyball (@NCAAVolleyball) August 30, 2023
This event is HUGE not just for college volleyball, but worldwide 🌎#NCAAWVB pic.twitter.com/113P9CEnGy
Not only will Volleyball Day smash the attendance record for all of NCAA volleyball, but it will challenge the United States and even the world record for number of fans present at any women's sporting event... EVER.
Although Volleyball Day is not the first outdoor sporting series, it's the first to celebrate women's sports, and Nebraska fans are joining forces to ensure that the event on August 30, 2023 will be forever etched in women's sports history.
👉🏼 Click or tap here to read more about the significance of Volleyball Day in Nebraska
🌽 Volleyball Day in the Cornhusker State
Imagine this: A day filled with nothing but volleyball in the Cornhusker State, tunes by Scotty McCreery — and you're packed into Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Nebraska at night.
This is what fans are anticipating when they arrive on Wednesday.
Held at the home of the Huskers football team, two showdowns will take place on Volleyball Day in Nebraska — a 5:30 p.m. ET DII exhibition match between Nebraska-Kearney and Wayne State, followed by a regular season match at 8 p.m. between Omaha and the Huskers.
The day will easily shatter the attendance record for college volleyball (18,516), with the American record for a women's sporting event next in sight (90,185 at the Rose Bowl for the 1999 Women's World Cup final for USA vs. China).
We dared to dream big.— Nebraska Volleyball (@Huskervball) April 27, 2023
Husker Nation brought it to life. pic.twitter.com/gMM6uD8zkT
It's all a little different from your average Husker football game as Volleyball Day will likely hold one of the largest crowds recorded at Memorial Stadium, possibly beating the record 91,585 attendees for the 2014 football game vs. Miami.
Thanks to Nebraska athletics, they have provided a preparation list for all fans attending this one-of-a-kind event.
Volleyball Day is so much more than what's perceived — it's a significant message of how far women's sports have come.