How Nebraska volleyball broke the world record for women's sporting event attendance

The most highly anticipated volleyball matches of the season — and possibly the history of the regular season in the sport — are finally here. Undergraduate in-person classes were canceled, a pep rally has been held, and now fans are ready to file into Memorial Stadium to witness the first outdoor women's college volleyball sporting event. Here is the full schedule of today's events:

4 p.m. ET: Gates open

5:30 p.m. ET: DII Exhibition | UNK vs. Wayne State

8:00 p.m. ET: No. 4 Nebraska vs. Omaha

*Following the Nebraska/Omaha match, country music artist Scotty McCreery will perform in Memorial Stadium

The weather forecast is 85 degrees and sunny for the 5:30 p.m. exhibition match, and will cool off to about 78 degrees for the start of the Nebraska/Omaha contest. The wind is blowing at 7 mph and sunset is scheduled at 8:02 p.m, perfectly timed for the beginning of the Cornhuskers' match.

Here's a recap of the attendance numbers that Nebraska volleyball looks to top: