Last Updated 5:31 PM, August 31, 2023
How Nebraska volleyball broke the world record for women's sporting event attendance

Nebraska volleyball announces women's sporting event world record crowd of 92,003 at Memorial Stadium
PathCreated with Sketch. PINNED 1:17 am, August 31, 2023

🤯 ATTENDANCE RECORD BROKEN FOR WOMEN'S SPORTS

Nebraska Volleyball Day attendance record

Nebraska broke the world record for a women's sporting event attendance by packing 92,003 fans in Memorial Stadium. This number topped the previous record by 355 fans, which was set by a Barcelona-Wolfsburg UEFA Women's Champions League match in 2022 (91,648).

5:16 pm, August 31, 2023

Coach Cook reflects on setting the world record

Emotional John Cook on breaking world record at Volleyball Day in Nebraska

Nebraska head coach John Cook talks with Michella Chester about his emotions after Volleyball Day.

1:41 am, August 31, 2023

🏆 Huskers sweep Mavericks for the dub

 

The Nebraska Cornhuskers swept Omaha in straight sets (25-14, 25-14, 25-13) to improve their record to 4-0 on the season. The frontrunners on the stat board include Lexi Rodriguez's 15 digs and three service aces and Andi Jackson's eight kills on .500 hitting.

Below, NCAA President Charlie Baker spoke with Michella Chester on the growth of the sport.

1:07 am, August 31, 2023

💥 Nebraska nabs set 2

The Huskers claimed the second set, 25-14. Nebraska matched its first set kill count (11) in the second and registered a hitting percentage of .229.

1:00 am, August 31, 2023

👀 Magic Johnson weighs in

All eyes are on Volleyball Day, even the biggest celebrity athletes.

12:32 am, August 31, 2023

Huskers take set 1️⃣

Merritt Beason, Harper Murray and Lexi Rodriguez each tallied a service ace to highlight Nebraska's set 1 dominance, as the Huskers took the 1-0 advantage over Omaha, 25-14.

12:05 am, August 31, 2023

Showtime in ⭐️ city

There's live action on the court. Here are the starting lineups:

Omaha

  • Kali Jurgensmeier (OH)
  • Amanda Hardt (OH)
  • Mckenna Ruch (MB)
  • Emily Huss (MB)
  • Shayla McCormick (OH)
  • Olivia Curry (S)
  • Erica Fava (L)

Nebraska

  • Harper Murray (OH)
  • Merritt Beason (OPP)
  • Bekka Allick (MB)
  • Andi Jackson (MB)
  • Laney Choboy (DS)
  • Bergen Reilly (S)
  • Lexi Rodriguez (L)
11:41 pm, August 30, 2023

💪🏼 Husker hype speech from coach Cook

 "We are representing Nebraska and women's sports." -Nebraska volleyball head coach John Cook, moments before the Cornhuskers play in front of 90,000+ fans.

11:32 pm, August 30, 2023

🔥 Nebraska vs. Omaha on deck

Volleyball Day in Nebraska

The stage is set as the Nebraska Cornhuskers host the Omaha Mavericks on this historic night for college volleyball and women's sports. 

11:11 pm, August 30, 2023

More than volleyball

For young Nebraska volleyball fans, this day is one they will never forget. 

10:28 pm, August 30, 2023

🥇 Wayne State wins exhibition match

Wayne State volleyball

The Wildcats beat the Lopers in the first two sets, winning the exhibition. Defensively, Wayne State almost doubled UNK's block count (6) at 11, thanks to Taylor Beller, Rachel Walker and Maggie Brahmer at the net. The Wildcats led the way in sideouts at 61.1% and hit .208. One match down, one more to go in Lincoln.

9:08 pm, August 30, 2023

And we're off!

Wayne State volleyball

The Wildcats and Lopers have taken the Teraflex court and their exhibition match is underway. Follow along below and click here for live stats. 

7:23 pm, August 30, 2023

🎉 Volleyball Day is upon us

Nebraska Volleyball Day pep rally

The most highly anticipated volleyball matches of the season — and possibly the history of the regular season in the sport — are finally here. Undergraduate in-person classes were canceled, a pep rally has been held, and now fans are ready to file into Memorial Stadium to witness the first outdoor women's college volleyball sporting event. Here is the full schedule of today's events:

  • 4 p.m. ET: Gates open
  • 5:30 p.m. ET: DII Exhibition | UNK vs. Wayne State
  • 8:00 p.m. ET: No. 4 Nebraska vs. Omaha
  • *Following the Nebraska/Omaha match, country music artist Scotty McCreery will perform in Memorial Stadium

The weather forecast is 85 degrees and sunny for the 5:30 p.m. exhibition match, and will cool off to about 78 degrees for the start of the Nebraska/Omaha contest. The wind is blowing at 7 mph and sunset is scheduled at 8:02 p.m, perfectly timed for the beginning of the Cornhuskers' match.

Here's a recap of the attendance numbers that Nebraska volleyball looks to top:

  • 18,755 | NCAA volleyball attendance record (2022)
  • 90,185 | U.S. attendance record for a women's sporting event (1999)
  • 91,585 | Memorial Stadium attendance record (2014)
  • 91,648 | World attendance record for a women's sporting event (2022)
Volleyball Day pep rally good luck notes
7:04 pm, August 30, 2023

❓ Why today changes the game for women's sports

Not only will Volleyball Day smash the attendance record for all of NCAA volleyball, but it will challenge the United States and even the world record for number of fans present at any women's sporting event... EVER.

Although Volleyball Day is not the first outdoor sporting series, it's the first to celebrate women's sports, and Nebraska fans are joining forces to ensure that the event on August 30, 2023 will be forever etched in women's sports history.

👉🏼 Click or tap here to read more about the significance of Volleyball Day in Nebraska

Nebraska middle blocker Bekka Allick with young fans at the Volleyball Day pep rally.Nebraska middle blocker Bekka Allick with young fans at the Volleyball Day pep rally.
3:39 pm, August 29, 2023

🌽 Volleyball Day in the Cornhusker State

Nebraska Athletics Nebraska Women's Volleyball

Imagine this: A day filled with nothing but volleyball in the Cornhusker State, tunes by Scotty McCreery — and you're packed into Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Nebraska at night.

This is what fans are anticipating when they arrive on Wednesday.

Held at the home of the Huskers football team, two showdowns will take place on Volleyball Day in Nebraska — a 5:30 p.m. ET DII exhibition match between Nebraska-Kearney and Wayne State, followed by a regular season match at 8 p.m. between Omaha and the Huskers.

The day will easily shatter the attendance record for college volleyball (18,516), with the American record for a women's sporting event next in sight (90,185 at the Rose Bowl for the 1999 Women's World Cup final for USA vs. China).

It's all a little different from your average Husker football game as Volleyball Day will likely hold one of the largest crowds recorded at Memorial Stadium, possibly beating the record 91,585 attendees for the 2014 football game vs. Miami.

Thanks to Nebraska athletics, they have provided a preparation list for all fans attending this one-of-a-kind event.

Volleyball Day is so much more than what's perceived — it's a significant message of how far women's sports have come.