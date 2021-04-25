Kentucky makes history with its first-ever DI women's volleyball national title

The tournament starts TOMORROW. We are oh so close to an NCAA volleyball tournament. It has been about a year and four months of waiting, but we are here.

As we patiently wait for the first serve, here are eight predictions, including some likely award winners for the tournament. These range from likely, to incredibly random or off-the-wall. Let's do it.

1. Wisconsin's Dana Rettke is most likely to win tournament MVP

If the Badgers make it back to the national semifinals, and even more impressively, the national title match, I don't think there will be anything stopping her from winning MVP. Her presence on the court is always known. It really doesn't matter the occasion, she is going to be making an impact. So now, imagine her in the national championship match for the second consecutive season after a 3-0 loss to Stanford. She will win MVP, win or lose that game.

2. Most likely to single handedly take over a game: Stephanie Samedy (Minnesota)

I think there will be at least one game that Samedy absolutely goes off on in the tournament: 20-plus kills, a total domination.

3. There will be 2-3 top 16 seeds that lose in the second round

Without nonconference play this season, there are going to be some unseeded teams that might be better than we think they are. There could be two to three top-16 seeds upset in their first game of the tournament,

4. Most likely to dive into the stands chasing a loose ball: Gabby Curry (Kentucky)

Curry already has a 23-dig match this season. In 2019, Curry had a career-high 33 digs against USC.

5. Most likely to pull off a Cinderella story: Western Kentucky

WKU gets Jackson State in the first round. A win there would mean a meeting with No. 15 Washington State. If WKU keeps it going, No. 2 Kentucky could be down the road.

6. The tournament record for digs by an individual player in a match will be broken.

A random one. The record is 53 digs, set in 2005. That will be a tough one to break, but it's possible.

7. A top-4 seed will get pushed to five sets in the second round.

Texas got pushed to five by UCSB in 2019 in the second round. Kentucky, a No. 4 in 2017, got pushed to five by WKU in the second round.

8. Kentucky will make it the national semifinals for the first time in history.

The Wildcats have reached the regional finals before. Now it's time to take that next step.