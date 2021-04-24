Live coverage of Kentucky vs. Texas in the college volleyball championship

Last Updated 10:09 AM, April 24, 2021Michella ChesterLive coverage of Kentucky vs. Texas in the college volleyball championshipShare Kentucky vs Texas volleyball: The 2020-21 national championship, previewed 2:32 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy linkSort By:Oldest FirstLatest2:07 pm, April 24, 2021Kentucky and Texas will meet in the national championship tonight It's been 490 days since a national champion was crowned in DI women's volleyball. That'll change tonight, when No. 2 Kentucky and No. 4 Texas meet in the title game at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN2. NCAA.com's Michella Chester provides an in-depth preview ahead of the championship match.
7:47 pm, April 23, 2021
Here is Kentucky vs. Texas, previewed
Kentucky vs Texas volleyball: The 2020-21 national championship, previewed
NCAA.com's Michella Chester previews the championship game right here, including a recap of how each team made it to finals and a side-by-side look at how they match up, statistically. Here's a few other notes from the preview: Both Texas and Kentucky have played practically two seasons this year. The SEC and Big 12 were two of the few conferences to start play in the fall and then continue in the spring when the rest of the conferences started. Those extended seasons mean the Longhorns are 27-1, including a perfect 16-0 in the Big 12 Conference during the regular season. The Wildcats went 23-1 in the regular season with just one loss to Florida, who they swept the next night. Kentucky dropped its first set of the tournament in the second against Washington. They sparked a 9-1 run to win the third set after falling behind. Texas held Wisconsin All-Americans Dana Rettke and Molly Haggerty to only six kills. You can read more here.
12:57 pm, April 23, 2021
Kentucky and Texas will play for the national title Saturday night No. 4 Texas and No. 2 Kentucky will play under the bright lights in Omaha on Saturday night to decide the 2020-21 DI women's volleyball champion. The game will be broadcast live from the CHI Health Center on ESPN2 at 8 p.m. ET and will stream on ESPN. NCAA.com's Michella Chester is live in Omaha all week covering the action too. Here's a quick catch-up ahead of tomorrow night's game, which will crown the first DI women's volleyball champion since Stanford defeated Wisconsin in December of 2019. No. 2 Kentucky is in the championship game for the first time in school history. The Wildcats defeated No. 6 Washington 25-18, 23-25, 25-23, 25-17 on Thursday. Texas, seeded third, can win its third national title. The Longhorns swept overall No. 1 Wisconsin in straight sets, 26-24, 25-19, 25-23. This is the program's fifth national championship appearance since 2009. Texas won national titles in 1988 and 2012 and, with a win, joins USC, Long Beach State and Hawaii with three national titles. You can see the list of teams with the most here. Kentucky's Avery Skinner had one of the stand-out performances from the semifinals. You can watch all of her match-high 19 kills against Washington here. Here's what she told NCAA.com's Michella Chester right after the game: Texas' Logan Eggleston led her team with 17 kills. You can watch her below break down the final point that sent her team to the semis. Spoiler: she "knew Skylar was going to put the ball away."
3:36 am, April 23, 2021
Texas sweeps Wisconsin to reach the national championship match
Texas is headed to the national championship match after a dominating sweep over the No. 1 team in the country. Texas won the third set by a score of 25-23 to sweep Wisconsin after taking the first two sets 26-24 and 25-19. Texas will play Kentucky for the title on Saturday. The story of the match? Dana Rettke was held to just six kills and Haggerty hit .000 percent with six kills. On the other side of the net, Texas had four players with double-digit kills: Logan Eggleston (17), Asjia O'Neal (11), Brionne Butler (11) and Skyler Fields (12). They had a lot of success in the middle and kept Wisconsin out-of-system often. Click or tap here for complete match stats. Wisconsin Hitting percentage (Kills) Texas .225 (14) Set 1 .275 (19) .105 (11) Set 2 .311 (18) .289 (15) Set 3 .325 (18)
3:10 am, April 23, 2021
Texas takes 2-0 lead, wins second set 25-19
The Longhorns take a two set lead to the match with a 25-19 win in the second set. Wisconsin will now face a must-win third set. The Longhorns out hit the Badgers .286 to .152 in the set. There is no standout player, all of them are performing extremely well. Butler is having extreme success in the middle, especially when Rettke is on the sideline. She now has eight kills on .583 hitting. Skylar Fields started to heat up in this set. If she gets the ball set to her in system it is almost always a rip across court, extremely difficult to defend even if you know it is coming, Wisconsin has been out-of-system a lot, sending over free balls. Devyn Robinson has been leading the Badgers with eight kills, but they are really going to need Rettke and Haggerty to get way more involved if they want to turn this match around.
2:38 am, April 23, 2021
Texas wins set one 26-24
Texas won the first set 26-24 after being down 20-16. This is going to be a good one. Set one certainly proves that. So far we have everything we anticipated. A lot of energy, a lot of firepower, some huge blocks on both ends, and a battle. Grace Loberg was active early for the Badgers and Devyn Robinson had a really strong start to the match with five kills on .833 hitting. Dana Rettke has not been as prominent as usual, which could change soon. The Longhorns got a good performance from Logan Eggleston with seven kills so far, and Brionne Butler has been perfect with five kills on 1.000 hitting. Skylar Fields has had a bit of a slow start but came up with some big kills when it mattered most. After falling behind 20-16, the Longhorns went on a 3-0 run to get back in it and a big kill by Asjia O'Neal tied it up at 22. She and Fields got Texas' next two points before an unforced error gave them the set.
2:11 am, April 23, 2021
No. 1 Wisconsin vs. No. 4 Texas is underway!
Our second semifinal matchup has begun. The No. 1 Wisconsin Badgers are taking the court against The No. 4 Texas Longhorns with a trip to the national championship at stake. Click or tap here for live stats.
2:07 am, April 23, 2021
Hear from Avery Skinner after Kentucky took down Washington
Avery Skinner had a huge game in the national semifinals with 19 kills in the 3-1 win over Washington. Skinner discussed the win with Michella Chester after the match. Hear from Kentucky volleyball's Avery Skinner after her 19 kills in the semifinal win over Washington
1:09 am, April 23, 2021
Kentucky is headed to the national championship
The Wildcats have made history again. They are headed to the national championship for the first time in program history. Kentucky took down Washington in four sets, winning the fourth set, 25-17. It was all Kentucky in the fourth. The Wildcats put their talent on FULL display. They were up 17-10 and Washington called a timeout with its season on the line. They endured a minor comeback effort from Washington down the stretch, but it wasn't enough. They held the Huskies to .172 hitting in the fourth, and hit an impeccable .520 percent. Avery Skinner had a huge match for the Wildcats with 19 kills, and Madi Skinner and Azhani Tealer each posted 13 kills and hit above .300. Madison Lilley, the National Player of the Year, notched 63 assists.
12:33 am, April 23, 2021
Kentucky takes set three 25-23 behind a massive comeback The Wildcats just went on a 9-1 run to win set three 25-23. They hit .326 on the set. This set was pretty much the opposite of the second. Washington looked settled it, and were hit .326 on the set. That number keeps improving with each set. Drechsel was taking some huge swings and the crowd was roaring in the name of the Huskies. They were up by as much as six down the stretch when Kentucky changed the narrative. Point for point they chipped away until Stumler had a HUGE up and Azhanii Tealer finished off the long rally with absolute bullet. Kentucky fans launched out of their seats and the run began. The Wildcats have been cruising through the tournament and haven't been tested in the same way Washington has. But they proved they can handle the adversity too. They are not backing down. Kentucky now leads two sets to one headed into the third.
11:47 pm, April 22, 2021
Washington takes set two 25-23
Washington is sticking to the narrative — a comeback team! This time, the Huskies started to figure it out a little earlier, as opposed to falling behind by two sets like they did in the quarterfinals. The first set was full of errors on the Huskies' side of the net, but they started to clean it up. Madi Endlsey came alive after a slow start to the match, as she came up with a monster kill to give Washington set point, and then the Huskies finished it off with a block. It looked like it was going to be Kentucky again in the second set. Stumler started to turn on the jets when Washington was looking good in the midst of a 4-0 run to take a 13-12 lead. But a few points later Stumler had a big kill to make it 15-14 Kentucky. The ball hitting the floor practically echoed throughout the arena. Lilley gave her the ball on the very next play and she did it again. The Wildcats were up 20-15 and looking good. However, the Huskies started to do what they do best — somehow, someway chipping away at deficits. Drechsel went behind the service line and they went on a huge run: four unanswered points to tie at 22 and then then two more for set point. Washington improved its hitting efficiency in the second set drastically. They hit .243 in the second as opposed to .057 in the first, and they started coming up big on the block. We are now tied up, 1-1! Want to see that Madi Endsley hammer I mentioned earlier? Here it is: Here comes the BOOM! 💥#NCAAVB x @UWVolleyball pic.twitter.com/tCe2FbbVXg — NCAA Women's Volleyball (@NCAAVolleyball) April 23, 2021 11:11 pm, April 22, 2021
Kentucky wins set 1 — 25-18
It started out as expected in a national semifinal matchup: point for point. It was tied up at six when Madison Lilley had a diving save that resulted in a perfect assist to Alli Stumler and resulted in a big kill. From there, the Wildcats went on a 4-0 run, including two Washington errors. They got some momentum going and Washington called the timeout. Out of the huddle Washington came up with a much-needed kill from Samantha Drechsel. Kentucky still kept up pouring it on and they were up by as much as five points when the Huskies went on a 5-0 run to tie it up at 13. Avery Skinner ended the scoring drought for the Wildcats and then her sister Madi poured on two more and Lilley recorded an ace, so the Wildcats answered with a run of their own to make it 17-13. This game might just be who keeps the momentum longer. The Wildcats became the first to 20. Washington started making some unforced errors, handing over points in a crucial start of the match. A wide swing by Drechsel gave Kentucky set point, 24-18, and then Madi Skinner hammered one down for the win. What started out as a tight set went awry with Washington making errors and Kentucky making plays.
10:37 pm, April 22, 2021
Pregame: No. 2 Kentucky vs. No. 6 Washington
The teams are on the court, fans are filing into the stands and we are under 20 minutes away from the start of the match. No. 2 Kentucky is facing No. 6 Washington in our first national semifinal matchup of the evening. You can click or tap here for live stats and play-by-play. Kentucky took down No. 7 Purdue in straight sets to advance to its first ever national semifinal appearance. The Wildcats have yet to drop a set in the NCAA tournament. We will see AVCA National Player of the Year Madison Lilley in action tonight. The Huskies on the other hand have won three five-set matches in the tournament to get to the national semifinals. We will see First Team All Americans Ella May Powell and Samantha Drechsel in action. It is almost game-time. Tune in!
8:43 pm, April 22, 2021
Wisconsin volleyball team is seeking redemption
The Wisconsin Badgers made it to the national championship match in 2019 where they lost in a heart breaker. Now, this experienced team has this goal in mind: to make it back to the national title game and to change the outcome. Hear from Dana Rettke, Molly Haggerty, Grace Loberg, Sydney Hilley and head coach Kelly Sheffield on their mission to finish this year with a perfect season and a national championship trophy.
6:39 pm, April 22, 2021
Texas and Logan Eggleston are in search of their third national title
The Longhorns can join Hawaii, Long Beach State and USC as teams with three national championships. Here's Jerritt Elliott, Jhenna Gabriel and Logan Eggleston on their quest for a first national title since 2021.
6:06 pm, April 22, 2021
The Huskies have this comeback thing down cold
Washington's Claire Hoffman, Maria Bogomolova, Samantha Drechsel, Ella May Powell and coach Keegan Cook break down their wild comebacks and three straight five-set victories.
5:39 pm, April 22, 2021
How Kentucky can make history in Omaha this week
Hear from the Wildcats' Alli Stumler, Madison Lilley, Gabby Curry and coach Craig Skinner on their mission to be the 11th school to win a DI women's volleyball title.
3:47 pm, April 22, 2021
Kentucky volleyball's Madison Lilley and head coach Craig Skinner win AVCA National Player of the Year and Coach of the Year
Madison Lilley made history again. After the Kentucky volleyball team made the national semifinals for the first time in program history, In doing so he became the first Kentucky volleyball coach to ever receive the honor. Skinner is in his 16th year as head coach and has helped to elevate this program into a national power. Hear from Skinner on receiving the honor and sharing it with his player, Madison Lilley. Kentucky coach Craig Skinner is the AVCA Coach of the Year share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link12:20 pm, April 22, 2021Get ready for the national semifinals on Thursday Kentucky Athletics Just four teams remain in the 2020-21 NCAA Division I Women's Volleyball Championship, each one a single-digit, nationally seeded team. They'll square off in two semifinal matches Thursday night for the chance to play for the national championship on Saturday. Thursday's semifinal action starts at 7 p.m. EDT between No. 2 Kentucky (22-1) and No. 6 Washington (20-3). Kentucky swept No. 7 Purdue 3-0 in the quarterfinals, while Washington defeated Pittsburgh 3-2 after the Panthers had upset No. 14 Utah and No. 3 Minnesota. No. 1 Wisconsin (18-0) and No. 4 Texas (26-1) will face off in the second quarterfinal match, which starts at 9:30 p.m. EDT. Wisconsin knocked off No. 8 Florida 3-2 in the quarterfinals and Texas took down No. 5 Nebraska 3-1. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link3:48 am, April 22, 2021Top players, coaches preview the upcoming national semifinalsThe national semifinals are almost here. NCAA.com's Michella Chester is live on-site in Omaha, Nebraska and talked to top players and coaches from the remaining four teams to break down the upcoming matchups. Click or tap here for a full one-on-one interview with Kentucky's Madison Lilley Click or tap here for a full one-on-one interview with Texas' Logan Eggleston Click or tap here for a full one-on-one interview with Washington's Ella May Powell Click or tap here for a full one-on-one interview with Wisconsin's Dana Rettke share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link6:19 am, April 20, 2021The 2020-21 DI women's volleyball national semifinals, previewedThe national semifinals are set. No. 2 Kentucky will face No. 6 Washington at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday, April 22 | Get live scoring here. No. 1 Wisconsin will take on No. 4 Texas 45 minutes after the first match. | Get live scoring here. Both games will be televised on ESPN. NCAA.com's Michella Chester will be live in Omaha this week to cover the semifinals and championship game. Here are the highly anticipated matchups, previewed: Here is an updated bracket for the women's volleyball championship: The 2020-21 NCAA DI women's volleyball bracket, through April 19. 👉🏼 Click or tap here to open the bracket image in a new window or tab. 🖨 Click or tap here for the bracket in PDF form, suitable for printing. 💻 Click or tap here to see the interactive bracket on NCAA.comshare with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link3:42 am, April 20, 2021Kentucky advances to the national semifinals for the first time in program historyKentucky is headed to the national semifinals following a clean-sweep over a strong 7 seed Purdue team. This is the first time in program history that the Wildcats have made it to the national semifinals. This Wildcats team is performing at an extremely high level right now with a top-notch offense. Alli Stumler notched 16 kills on .300 hitting, Avery Skinner contributed 12 kills on .370 hitting and Madi Skinner added nine kills. Madison Lilley notched 38 assists. After a very close first two sets, the Wildcats came out in the third absolutely dominating. They opened up with a 7-0 run before Cleveland was finally able to get Purdue on the board, and then after that they went on to add four more consecutive points to the board to take a 11-1 lead. From that point on, they never let up or allowed Purdue to get back in it. The Wildcats looked really smooth out there, they had high energy levels, and made little to no mistakes. They will now face the 6-seeded Washington Huskies in the national semifinals. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link3:14 am, April 20, 2021No. 2 Kentucky takes a 2-0 lead over PurdueThe Kentucky Wildcats took a demanding 2-0 lead over Purdue, winning the second set 25-20. This one looked like it was anyones set. The points were alternating all the way up until the Boilermakers led by one point, 19-18, off of a Jena Otec service ace. At that point, something clicked for Kentucky because they dominated the rest of the set. They went on a 4-0 run including two kills from Avery Skinner. Grace Cleveland ended Purdue's scoring drought making it a 22-20 set, but then Kentucky got the next three consecutive points to take the set. Alli Stumler has been fabulous for the Wildcats. Exhibit A: No words... Just this face ➡️😱 @AStumler #NCAAVB x 🎥 @KentuckyVB pic.twitter.com/sZDG2l91op — NCAA Women's Volleyball (@NCAAVolleyball) April 20, 2021 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link2:40 am, April 20, 2021Kentucky wins the first set 25-23 after big comebackThe 2-seeded Kentucky Wildcats took a 1-0 lead over No. 7 Purdue after a rocky start to the match. The Wildcats were up 4-3 in the set when they recorded four back-to-back errors to to give Purdue a 7-4 lead. The Boilermakers led 17-2 when the Wildcats went on a huge run with Gabby Curry at the service line. Kentucky posted seven unanswered points to take the lead back 19-17. At that point, the jitters were gone and the Wildcats settled in. Purdue kept it close down to the last point when Avery Skinner hammered down the set-winning kill. Check out some outstanding defense from Kentucky's Curry. OMG @GabbyyyCurryyy!!! 🙀#NCAAVB x @KentuckyVB pic.twitter.com/PCbDCaSV5J — NCAA Women's Volleyball (@NCAAVolleyball) April 20, 2021 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link2:14 am, April 20, 2021The last quarterfinal match, No. 2 Kentucky vs. No. 7 Purdue is in actionOur last quarterfinal matchup of the day has begun as No. 2 Kentucky and No. 7 Purdue face off for the last spot in the national semifinals. Kentucky took down Western Kentucky in three sets in the quarterfinals and Purdue beat No. 10 Oregon to advance to this match. Three teams have secured their spots in the semifinals: No. 6 Washington, No. 4 Texas and No. 1 Wisconsin. The winner of this Kentucky-Purdue matchup will face No. 6 Washington on Thursday. Click or tap here for live stats and play-by-play of the match. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link1:22 am, April 20, 2021Wisconsin is heading back to the national semifinals, takes down Florida in five No. 1 Wisconsin holds off Florida in 5 sets in the NCAA DI women's volleyball tournament quarterfinals The No. 1 Wisconsin Badgers played in their first five-setter of the season and won it. They are now heading back to the national semifinals and remain undefeated. The Florida Gators were warriors tonight. They gave Wisconsin all that they could handle. Thayer Hall ended the match with 23 kills on .212 hitting and T'Ara Ceaser posted 17 kills on the match. But despite their valiant effort, Wisconsin prevailed. The Badgers took the first point of the fifth set but then committed two unforced errors to give the Gators a 2-1 lead. Florida just kept bringing the energy, Lauren Forte came up clutch in a lot of big moments and Florida had a 6-3 lead. They had them on the ropes, but Molly Haggerty and Dana Rettke showed exactly why they are two of the top athletes in the country. They shine brighter in these big moments. The Gators were up 9-6 when Haggerty hammered down a HUGE kill to shift the momentum and spark a 4-0 run. From there, the Badgers were not losing. Danielle Hart and Devyn Robinson had some big blocks, and Rettke came in and put down a cross-court hammer off the bench to take a 12-10 lead. Ceaser, Rettke and Forte then alternated kills until Grace Loberg got the kill off the block to set up match point for Wisconsin. Loberg struggled early in the match but came up huge when her team needed her most in the fifth. Rettke immediately picked up a big block to end the match and the celebration ensued. The Badgers are heading back to the national semifinals, and are now battle-tested. That is for sure. Wisconsin will face No. 4 Texas in the regional semis. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link12:59 am, April 20, 2021We are headed to five sets! Florida keeps its season alive, wins fourth setThe No. 1 Wisconsin Badgers are going to five sets for the first time this season. Florida showed that they are not giving up and Thayer Hall came up big in the fourth set to win 25-18. She currently has 21 kills on the match. Like we said, that Gator Block DON'T QUIT 📺: ESPNU 💻: https://t.co/V3yLa1J5RA#GoGators pic.twitter.com/wnFp006Sda — Gators Volleyball (@GatorsVB) April 20, 2021 Tune in to the fifth set NOW! Click or tap here for live stats. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link12:27 am, April 20, 2021Wisconsin takes a 2-1 lead, wins third set 25-22The Badgers have taken the 2-1 advantage over Florida in the third set, taking the match 25-22. Both teams settled in and Florida clearly came to play with the No. 1 team in the country. This set was point for point, all the way up until it was tied 16 and Florida took the lead with a Holly Carlton kill. The Badgers proceeded to score five unanswered points to take a 21-17 lead and that was enough for the Badgers to keep the lead the rest of the way. Dana Rettke came up big down the stretch and then a Grace Loberg kill set up set point. Sydney Hilley has been phenomenal at setter and Lauren Barnes is having a stellar match at libero. Our QB @sydhil_ with her 37th career double-double 10 digs, 29 assists & oh, and this kill too pic.twitter.com/2O9MS4DRRI — Wisconsin Volleyball (@BadgerVB) April 20, 2021 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link11:49 pm, April 19, 2021The Gators tie it up 1, win second set 25-18The Gators came out dominant in the second set after falling just short in the first set in a long battle. T'Ara Ceaser completely turned her game around after struggling to tally points in the first set. She now has 10 kills on .206 hitting and leads the Gators in kills. Eight of those kills came in the second set. Currently, the Gators are out-blocking Wisconsin is 8-3, beating them at their own game. Court Vision 😏 📺: ESPNU 💻: https://t.co/V3yLa1J5RA#GoGators pic.twitter.com/kKMrbPYz5N — Gators Volleyball (@GatorsVB) April 19, 2021 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link11:01 pm, April 19, 2021Wisconsin wins the first set 30-28 after big Florida comebackThe Badgers finally closed out the first set 30-28 following a big comeback effort from the Gators and multiple ties at the end of the set. Wisconsin started out strong, showing off its extremely strong block, something the Gators had to get used to at the start of this match. Florida started off shaky with three errors before Lauren Forte recorded the first Gator kill. Wisconsin went as far to take a 18-12 lead before the Gators switched it into another gear. The Gators went on a 7-1 run towards the end of the set and then a big Forte block gave the Gators a 24-23 lead. But Wisconsin didn't flinch. The two teams alternated points with flashy plays. T'Ara Ceaser wasn't getting it done at the net for the Gators but was making some huge defensive plays. All-American middle blocker Dana Rettke hammered down a kill on the angle to tie it at 28, Thayer Hall hit one out-of-bounds for the Gators to set up set point, and then Molly Haggerty launched a rocket for the set win. This is going to be a good one. This hammer by @haggerty_molly though 🤩 📺 ESPNU pic.twitter.com/e3Fs1V9pnc — Wisconsin Volleyball (@BadgerVB) April 19, 2021 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link10:40 pm, April 19, 2021No. 1 Wisconsin vs. No. 8 Florida is underwayTwo teams have punched their tickets to the national semifinals: the No. 6 Washington Huskies and No. 4 Texas Longhorns. Now the undefeated Badgers are taking the court after a day off on Sunday to try and make it back to the national semis. The Gators just took down No. 9 Ohio State in four sets to get face-to-face with the Badgers. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link9:51 pm, April 19, 2021Texas advances to the national semifinals with 3-1 win over Nebraska Texas holds off Nebraska in 4 sets in the NCAA DI women's volleyball tournament quarterfinals The Longhorns are moving on the national semifinals for the first time since 2016 after taking down the No. 5 Nebraska Huskers in a tough four-set battle. The match ended in a very fitting way, with a Skylar Fields kill. Fields was absolutely spectacular in the matchup with 18 kills on an extremely efficient .630 hitting percentage. Logan Eggleston tallied 18 kills and a team high five service aces. The set started out even, we saw some action from Stivrins who had been a little less active than usual for the Huskers. But whenever Nebraska amped up its level of play, Texas was right there with them. The Huskers actually went on a 7-0 scoring run with Kenzie Knuckles at the service line, causing Texas to call a timeout. But right out of the huddle Brionne Butler hammered one down to end their scoring drought and they were right back in it. Texas then went on a 6-1 run to tie it back up, and then Eggleston went back behind the service line. The Longhorns aggressive serve game successfully got the Huskers out of system where they really struggled. Ultimately, that is what made the difference in the fourth set. A Butler kill gave Texas match point, it was followed by a Texas service error to give the Huskers another shot, but then ended right then and there with a Fields rocket. This is the first time that the volleyball finals were located in Omaha, Nebraska, and the Huskers are not one of the remaining four teams. The Longhorns will advance to the semifinals and face the winner of No. 1 Wisconsin and No. 8 Florida. Skylar Fields sat down with NCAA.com after the match to discuss the big win: Texas volleyball's Skylar Fields on taking down Nebraska and advancing to the national semifinals share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link9:14 pm, April 19, 2021Texas takes third set 25-15, takes 2-1 leadThe Longhorns have taken a 2-1 lead in the third set with a dominating performance. Nebraska started off strong in the third with a 4-1 lead, some big kills from Kubik and and a crowd erupting kill from setter Hames. But, Texas gained momentum and went on a 5-0 run to take an 8-6 lead. From there, some more Texas runs. A Brionne Butler kill, Asjia O'Neal block, and two Nebraska hitting errors gave the Longhorns an 18-12 lead. Skylar Fields was spectacular on the left side and Logan Eggleston changed the serving narrative with with her fifth service ace. The Longhorns took the set 25-15 with a Fields hammer from the left. That bump set tho!! 🤯#NCAAVB x @TexasVolleyball pic.twitter.com/bOfH6sIdFF — NCAA Women's Volleyball (@NCAAVolleyball) April 19, 2021 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link8:45 pm, April 19, 2021Nebraska ties up the match, takes second set 25-19Nebraska responded in a big way after losing the first set and gained a lot of momentum in the second. The Huskers started firing away from the service line — Nicklin Hames notched three aces and Lexi Sun added another. Texas on the other hand racked up multiple service errors, with eight so far on the match. Another factor in this matchup: the crowd is roaring with every Nebraska point. Madi Kubik started firing away she is currently leading the Huskers in kills, and Sun is hitting .400 against her former team. Set three is starting now, and we have got a 1-1 match. Absolutely nothing quiet about that one 🥵 @MadiKubik #NCAAVB x 🎥 @Huskervball pic.twitter.com/w9lwiMNdpM — NCAA Women's Volleyball (@NCAAVolleyball) April 19, 2021 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link8:18 pm, April 19, 2021No. 4 Texas vs. No. 5 Nebraska is underway!One of the most anticipated matchups of the tournament is currently underway. Texas took set No. 1 by a score of 25-22, but this match is point for point. Lauren Stivrins is currently playing for Nebraska after sitting out in the regional semifinals due to an undisclosed injury. The tournament is now in the main stadium, and there are now fans. A lot of those wearing red with the Nebraska Huskers playing so close to home. This is some high-level volleyball going on! Stivrins currently has four kills on .429 hitting as the Huskers get into the swing of things in the second set. Texas is hitting really well, virtually unaffected by the Nebraska block. Here comes the BOOM! 💥 @loganeggleston_ #NCAAVB x 🎥 @TexasVolleyball pic.twitter.com/4xPN5lEOVv — NCAA Women's Volleyball (@NCAAVolleyball) April 19, 2 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link6:51 pm, April 19, 2021Washington advances to the national semifinals with 5-set win over Pittsburgh Washington rallies past Pittsburgh in 5 sets in the NCAA DI women's volleyball tournament quarterfinals The Washington Huskies are the comeback queens! After a massive comeback in the fifth set of the regional semifinal match vs. No. 11 Louisville, Washington rallied from a 2-0 deficit against Pittsburgh in the regional finals to pull off the reverse sweep. The Huskies became the first team to advance to the national semifinals. This will be their fifth time appearing in the top four. The Huskies were error-ridden in the first two sets, and it was all Pittsburgh in the second too. The Huskies have been down before though, and no hole is too big for them. The Huskies completely turned it around and took control of the match in the third set. Samantha Drechsel was a big part of of the comeback effort. She ended up with 17 kills on .343 hitting with 11 digs and two blocks. Ella May Powell was able to get her team in system in the third and the Huskies' offense came alive. Powell tallied 48 assists in the matchups. Claire Hoffman had 17 kills and freshman standout Madi Endsley contributed 16 kills on .333 hitting efficiency. The Huskies will face the winner of No. 2 Kentucky and No. 7 Purdue on Thursday in the national semifinals. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link12:21 pm, April 19, 2021Here is the schedule and results for today's regional finals Wisconsin Athletics Just eight teams remain in the 2021 DI Women's Volleyball Championship and the number of remaining teams will be cut in half on Monday. Here are the four regional finals (tapping each link will take you to live scoring): No. 6 Washington def. Pittsburgh 3-2 No. 1 Wisconsin vs. No. 8 Florida | 6:30 p.m. EDT, ESPNU No. 4 Texas vs. No. 5 Nebraska | Match begins 45 minutes after Washington-Pittsburgh end, ESPN2 No. 2 Kentucky vs. No. 7 Purdue | 8:30 p.m. EDT, ESPNU The semifinals will be held on Thursday, April 22, with the national championship scheduled for Saturday, April 24. You can view the updated interactive bracket here and follow the complete scoreboard here. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link5:07 pm, April 18, 2021Third round scores, stats The DI college volleyball regional semifinals are in the books and eight teams cashed in their tickets to the regional finals. No. 1 Wisconsin became the first team to advance to the regional finals with a 3-0 sweep over BYU on Saturday night. Seven more advanced on Sunday. Unseeded Pittsburgh pulled off a huge upset over No. 3 Minnesota, knocking Stephanie Samedy and the Gophers out of the tournament to advance to the regional finals. The win marks the second year in a row that the "Cinderella" team came out of the ACC (2019 Louisville). The regional finals begin on Monday with Pittsburgh vs. No. 6 Washington at 12 p.m. ET on ESPN2. Here is what happened in the regional finals: Pittsburgh def. No. 3 Minnesota 3-2: The Pitt Panthers did it again. They are advancing to the regional finals for the first time in history after a huge upset over No. 3 Minnesota in five sets. The match was a tight one throughout, with multiple different momentum shifts. Minnesota won the first set 25-21, and then Pitt came out very strong in the second set. The Panthers led most of the way, hitting .310 in the set and won 25-23 to tie the match. The Gophers then came alive in the third, hitting .367 to take a 2-1 lead, before the Panthers rallied to force a fifth. The fifth started out point for point until the Gophers had a few unforced hitting errors and the momentum swung in the Panthers' favor. They won the fifth set 15-11 and made history in the process. Chinaza Ndee was phenomenal the entire match with 19 kills on .293 hitting. Kayla Lund posted 17 kills after a slow start to the match and Chiamaka Nwokolo hit .667. Pitt will now advance to the quarterfinals after starting out the tournament unseeded. They will face No. 6 Washington in the regional finals. >> Watch the full fifth set here. Ndee sat down with NCAA.com following the match to discuss how they pulled off the upset. Watch the full interview here. No. 5 Nebraska def. No. 12 Baylor 3-0: The Huskers are moving on the regional finals following a clean sweep over Yossiana Pressley and the Baylor Bears. Nebraska made the win look effortless, despite the absence of Lauren Stivrins on the court, who was sidelined due to an undisclosed injury. They are also missing Riley Zuhn, who will be out for the rest of the season due to injury. However, they are not lacking in depth. Kayla Caffey and Callie Schwarzenbach stepped up to fill in her shoes. Lexi Sun led all hitters with 12 kills on .345 hitting efficiency, and the rest of the points were spread across the board between Caffey, Madi Kubik, and Jazz Sweet. Nebraska was extremely successful at the service line with eight service aces, Sun notched five of those. The Huskers will advance to face No. 4 Texas. Fun fact: the last time the Huskers won the national title, they were also the No. 5 seed in the tournament. >> Watch highlights from the match here. No. 6 Washington def. No. 11 Louisville 3-2: The Huskies put together a massive comeback in the fifth set, a 10-2 run, to outlast No. 11 Louisville and advance to the quarterfinals. Washington came out on top of a five-set match for the second game in a row, and this time secured a spot in the top eight. The first set was point for point until the Huskies closed it out, but then Louisville won the next two 25-21. In the fourth, Washington was completely dominant to force a fifth set. The fifth set started out all Louisville. The Cardinals took a 5-0 lead and then led 7-1. The Huskies started to climb their way back in with their season on the line. It was 11-6 when Maria Bogomolova went back to the service line and recorded an ace, and the Huskies recorded six unanswered points to take a 12-11 lead. They eventually won the set 15-11. Claire Hoffman led with 20 kills on .318 hitting. Ella May Powell recorded 45 assists. No. 4 Texas def. No. 13 Penn State 3-1: The Longhorns took down the Penn State Nittany Lions in four sets to advance to the round of eight. Penn State came out strong to take the first set 25-23 but Texas responded to tie the match 1-1. In the third set, there were over 20 ties until the Longhorns won 30-28. Texas then cruised through the fourth set to win the match and advance. Jhenna Gabriel had a spectacular outing at setter, not only diving to keep balls alive but running the offense flawlessly. The hitters were extremely successful in the match — Skylar Fields had a career high 21 kills and Logan Eggleston posted a team-high 22 kills. Asjia O'Neal was also a vital aspect in the match she had 13 kills on .500 hitting efficiency. The Longhorns will face No. 5 Nebraska in the quarterfinals. >> Watch highlights from the match here. No. 8 Florida def. No. 9 Ohio State 3-1: Florida advances to the regional finals for the 17th time in program history after taking down No. 9 Ohio State in four sets. The Gators' experience trumped the Buckeyes' youth in the matchup. Thayer Hall and team played with energy and had a lot of momentum throughout the match, while Ohio State had a lot of unforced errors and struggled to take control of the match. The Gators won the first two sets and came within points of securing the sweep in the third, but the Buckeyes won the set 25-23. In the fourth, there was never a doubt for Florida. They dominated the entire set, and won the match 25-15. T'Ara Ceasar had a strong match, per usual, she led the Gators with 19 kills on .239 hitting and Elli McKissock led the backcourt defense flawlessly. The Gators will face the No. 1 Wisconsin Badgers in the quarterfinals. No. 7 Purdue def. No. 10 Oregon 3-1: The Boilermakers are advancing to their first regional finals since 2013. They took down No. 10 Oregon in four sets. The match started out with what looked like a Purdue domination after the Boilermakers won the first two sets with ease, 25-17 and 25-16. Oregon turned on the heat in the third set to avoid the sweep, and were within points in the fourth set in its last effort to force a fifth set. But Purdue came out victorious in the fourth set, 26-24. Caitlyn Newton showed off her experience and talent with 17 kills on the match, Grace Cleveland notched 15 kills on .351 hitting and Jael Johnson had a great game with 10 kills on .474 hitting. >> Watch highlights from the match here. No. 2 Kentucky def. Western Kentucky 3-0: The No. 2 Kentucky Wildcats took down Western Kentucky in straight sets to advance to the regional finals. The Wildcats won the first set 25-20, and then took the next two sets with ease, 25-16 and 25-10. This certainly looked like the No. 2 team in the country. They were clean in every single phase of the game. Madison Lilley showed again why she is one of the best and most athletic setters in the country in the match. She gets her feet to the ball and then can move the ball around from any spot on the court. This puts so much offensive pressure on the opposing team. The Hilltoppers needed two blockers everywhere. The hitters played like the top-tier talent that they are as well. In pretty much every single one-v-one opportunity they had, they scored. Gabby Curry had the defense locked down and Alli Stumler led all UK hitters with 17 kills on .483 hitting. The Wildcats will face No. 7 Purdue in the quarterfinals. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link1:10 pm, April 18, 2021Here are the 7 third-round matches on Sunday, April 18 Kentucky Athletics Good morning, college volleyball fans. The third round of the NCAA Division I Women's Volleyball Championship continues with seven more matches beginning at 1 p.m. ET. No. 1 seed Wisconsin was the first team to punch its ticket to this year's quarterfinals with a straight-set victory over No. 16 BYU. Now, we've got a full day of can't-miss matches to find out which programs will be joining the Badgers in the next round. Ten of the 14 teams in action today have not dropped a set yet in this tournament, but that's about to change, as four of Sunday's matches feature two teams that have swept every competitor so far. Those matchups are No. 3 Minnesota vs. Pittsburgh, No. 4 Texas vs. No. 13 Penn State, No. 7 Purdue vs. No. 10 Oregon and No. 8 Florida vs. No. 9 Ohio State. Pitt is one of two unseeded teams remaining along with Western Kentucky. The Hilltoppers will have a chance to make a major statement against No. 2 Kentucky. Click or tap here for a look at the updated bracket. Here is the full schedule for Sunday. All times are in ET. No. 3 Minnesota vs. Pittsburgh | 1 p.m. | Live stats | ESPN3 No. 5 Nebraska vs. No. 12 Baylor | 2:30 p.m. | Live stats | ESPNU No. 6 Washington vs. No. 11 Louisville | 3:30 p.m. | Live stats | ESPN3 No. 4 Texas vs. No. 13 Penn State | 5 p.m. | Live stats | ESPNU No. 8 Florida vs. No. 9 Ohio State | 7:30 p.m. | Live stats | ESPN2 No. 7 Purdue vs. No. 10 Oregon | 8:30 p.m. | Live stats | ESPNU No. 2 Kentucky vs. Western Kentucky | 10 p.m. | Live stats | ESPN2 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link1:36 am, April 18, 2021Third round: No. 1 Wisconsin beats No. 16 BYU, 3-0 Mark Kuhlmann | Creighton Athletics No. 1 Wisconsin defeated No. 16 BYU in straight sets to open the third round of the 2021 DI women's volleyball tournament on Saturday. It was the only match of the night. Molly Haggerty led all players with 14 kills and added two digs for the top seed. The Badgers haven't lost a game this season. In this year's tournament, they haven't even dropped a set. With the victory, Wisconsin becomes the first team to advance to the quarterfinals. Click or tap here to view the interactive bracket. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link11:30 pm, April 17, 2021No. 1 Wisconsin and No. 16 BYU open the third round at 8 p.m. ET Wisconsin Athletics The third round of the 2020-21 DI women's volleyball tournament begins tonight. No. 1 seed Wisconsin and No. 16 seed BYU have the stage to themselves, and will meet at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN3. A berth in the quarterfinals is at stake. Both teams won their second-round games in straight sets, with the Badgers handling Weber State and the Cougars beating UCLA. Wisconsin is undefeated at 16-0, while BYU is 17-1. Live stats for tonight's matchup can be found here. Click or tap here to view the bracket. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link1:36 pm, April 17, 2021Third round begins tonight BYU Athletics After the wild first two rounds of action, just 16 teams remain in the 2020-21 DI women's volleyball championship. The third round begins tonight at 8 p.m. ET when No. 1 seed Wisconsin faces No. 16 seed BYU on ESPN3. You can follow the live stats here. Click or tap here to view the bracket. The first two rounds included many twists and turns. To makes sense of it all, NCAA.com's Michella Chester re-ranked the top 16 teams left in the tournament. Read the full story here. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link7:48 pm, April 16, 2021The top 16 teams left, re-ranked The top 16 teams in women's college volleyball, re-ranked before the 2021 regionals The first two rounds are in the books and we are down to the final 16 teams. It's a good time to take a quick breath before the games are back and re-rank those 16 teams left standing. You can watch NCAA.com's Michella Chester re-rank them in the video above and read the complete story here, with the whys behind each team's spot. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link3:32 pm, April 15, 2021Second round scores, stats The second round of the NCAA DI women's volleyball championship is complete, and there are 16 teams remaining. Pittsburgh took down the 14-seed Utah in a clean sweep and Western Kentucky came out on top of a five-set thriller against No. 15 Washington State in the two upsets over seeded teams in the second round. Here are the results: No. 9 Ohio State def. Missouri 3-0: The Buckeyes cruised into the third round with a 3-0 sweep over Missouri and their first tournament win since 2016. Three players had double-digit kills in the win: Emily Londot, Rylee Rader and Gabby Gonzales. Ohio State advances to the regional semifinals to face No. 8 Florida. No. 10 Oregon def. Notre Dame 3-0: The Ducks pulled off a sweep over Notre Dame behind a great performance from Morgan Lewis. Lewis had 13 kills on .684 hitting efficiency with zero errors. Oregon advances to the regional semifinals for the seventh time in program history. The Ducks will meet No. 7 Purdue. No. 11 Louisville def. San Diego 3-1: The Cardinals escaped extreme pressure in the fourth set from San Diego to win three sets to one and advance to the regional semis. Louisville is the best blocking team in the NCAA, and closed out the last point with a big time block from Amaya Tillman and Aiko Jones. Claire Chausse led all hitters with 21 kills on .541 hitting. The Cardinals will face Washington. No. 12 Baylor def. Pepperdine 3-2: The Bears avoided the upset and are advancing to the regional semis to play Nebraska. They faced Pepperdine for the second time this season and the result was the same as the first — a five-set win for the Bears. The Waves came out pretty dominant, taking a 2-1 lead in the match and almost winning it all in the fourth set. Baylor rallied to push a fifth set, winning 27-25 in the fourth. Lauren Harrison was the spark for the Bears down the stretch. She came up with some big time points in Baylor's come-back effort and ended the match with 17 kills. Yossiana Pressley notched 26 kills on .321 hitting in the win. >> Watch highlights from the match here. No. 5 Nebraska def. Texas State 3-0: The Huskers took down Texas State in a clean sweep in the second round of the tournament, outhitting the Bobcats .417 to .167. Madi Kubik had a nearly flawless match, leading all hitters with 13 kills on .407 hitting. Lauren Stivrins posted a .571 hitting percentage and Kayla Caffey hit .667 in the win. Nebraska advances to play 12-seed Baylor in the regional semifinals. >> Watch highlights from the match here. No. 7 Purdue def. High Point 3-0: Caitlin Newton was unstoppable in Purdue's three-set win over High Point in the second round. Newton notched 18 kills on .314 hitting efficiency. The Boilermakers move on to the regional semis on Sunday, when they will face 10-seed Oregon. No. 8 Florida def. Morehead State 3-0: Florida ended Morehead State's run in the tournament with a 3-0 sweep in the second round. Thayer Hall took some big swings and tallied 10 kills on the win. The Gators will next play No. 9 Ohio State in the regional semifinals on Sunday. No. 6 Washington def. Dayton 3-2: The Huskies narrowly escape the second round after a five-set thriller against Dayton. This one was a tight match the whole way through. Washington won the first two sets before Jamie Peterson led the Flyers to wins in sets three and four to push to a decisive fifth set. The fifth set was point for point until the Huskies went on a run and took the set 15-11. Freshman standout Madi Endlsey was the spark for the Huskies. She contributed 20 kills in the win. The Huskies advance to face 11-seed Louisville in the regional semis. No. 4 Texas def. Wright State 3-0: Texas is heading to the regional semifinals for the 15th straight time. The four-seeded Longhorns took down Wright State in straight sets in the second round. Setter Jhenna Gabriel shined in the match with 34 assists and Logan Eggleston led all hitters with 11 kills. The Longhorns will face Penn State. No. 1 Wisconsin def. Weber State 3-0: The No. 1 Wisconsin Badgers remain undefeated with a sweep of Weber State. The Badgers relied on everyone with points spread across the board. Danielle Hart, Dana Rettke, Grace Loberg, Devyn Robinson and Molly Haggerty all contributed. The Badgers will continue their journey in the regional semis vs. BYU. >> Watch highlights from the match here. No. 3 Minnesota def. Georgia Tech 3-0: The Gophers cruised through the second round with a 3-0 win over Georgia Tech. Julia Bergmann, who tallied 31 kills in the Yellowjackets round one win, was held to just 11 kills on .179 hitting. Stephanie Samedy and Adanna Rollins each notched 13 kills for the Gophers and freshman star Taylor Landfair looked calm and composed, contributing 11 kills in the win. The Gophers advance to meet Pitt. No. 2 Kentucky def. UNLV 3-0: The No. 2 seeded Kentucky Wildcats defeated UNLV in three sets behind 11 kills apiece from the Skinner sisters, Avery and Madi. Alli Stumler notched 10 kills in the win and Madison Lilley had an outstanding 44 assists. The Wildcats play Western Kentucky in the regional semifinals on Sunday. No. 13 Penn State def. North Carolina A&T 3-0: The Nittany Lions are headed to the regional semifinals following a 3-0 sweep over North Carolina A&T. Penn State's Kaitlyn Hord and Serena Gray were incredibly efficient with a .750 and .778 hitting percentage, respectively. The Nittany Lions will now face Texas on Sunday. Pitt def. No. 14 Utah 3-0: Pittsburgh pulled off the first upset over a seeded team in the tournament with a sweep of No. 14 Utah. The win marks the Panthers' first-ever trip to the regional semifinals. Kayla Lund notched 15 kills on .467 hitting and Chinaza Ndee led with 17 kills on .412 hitting. The Panthers will now face the No. 3 seed Minnesota. No. 16 BYU def. UCLA 3-0: Despite what felt like a close match and a valiant effort from UCLA's Mac May, BYU took down the Bruins in straight sets. Taylen Ballard-Nixon led all hitters and veteran middle blocker Kennedy Eschenberg was a big force at the net. The Cougars will move on to face No. 1 seed Wisconsin. >> Watch highlights from the match here. Western Kentucky def. No. 15 Washington State 3-2: Western Kentucky took down 15-seed Washington State in five sets. With the win, the Hilltoppers advance to the first regional semifinals in program history. Paige Briggs, Lauren Matthews and Nadia Dieudonne showed off their impressive offense again tonight. Dieudonne dished out 55 assists, Briggs tallied 17 kills and Matthews led with 20 kills. Both Briggs and Matthews were dominant in the fifth set, where WKU won 15-10. The Hilltoppers advance to face the No. 2 seed, Kentucky. See the full bracket, with 16 teams remaining: 🖨 Click or tap here for the bracket in PDF form, suitable for printing. 💻 Click or tap here to see the interactive bracket on NCAA.com share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link12:14 pm, April 15, 2021Here are the16 second-round matches on Thursday Missouri Athletics If you thought Wednesday's NCAA Division I Women's Volleyball Championship first-round matches were exciting, then Thursday will be twice as nice, as there are 16 more matches on tap in the second round, each one featuring a seeded team. Half of Monday's matches ended in 3-0 victories but the competition will be even stiffer in the second round. Four matches that started at noon ET will kick off the second round, including No. 9 Ohio State's 3-0 defeat of Missouri, No. 10 Oregon straight-sets win over Notre Dame, No. 11 Louisville meeting San Diego and No. 12 Baylor matching up with Pepperdine. Click or tap here for a look at the updated bracket. Here is Thursday's schedule. All matches are on ESPN3: No. 9 Ohio State def. Missouri 3-0: No. 10 Oregon def. Notre Dame 3-0: No. 11 Louisville def. San Diego 3-1 No. 12 Baylor def. Pepperdine 3-2 No. 5 Nebraska def. Texas State 3-0 No. 6 Washington def.. Dayton 3-2 No. 7 Purdue def. High Point 3-0 No. 8 Florida def. Morehead State 3-0 No. 1 Wisconsin def. Weber State 3-0 No. 2 Kentucky def. UNLV 3-0 No. 3 Minnesota def. Georgia Tech 3-0 No. 4 Texas def. Wright State 3-0 No. 13 Penn State def. North Carolina A&T 3-0 Pitt def. No. 14 Utah 3-0 Western Kentucky def, No. 15 Washington State 3-2 No. 16 BYU def. UCLA 3-0 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link3:55 am, April 15, 2021First Round scores, stats Recapping all the action from the first round of the 2021 DI women's volleyball tournament Sixteen teams advanced out of Wednesday's first round, setting up Thursday's action and 16 more matches. Click or tap here for a look at the updated bracket. Here's what happened in the first round: Pepperdine 3, UMBC 0: The Waves took down UMBC in straight sets to advance to the second round. Rachel Ahrens led with 15 kills and nine digs, followed by Shannon Scully who notched 13 kills on .387 hitting. Freshman standout Meg Brown hit .500 in the win with nine kills. As a team, the Waves hit .308 on the match. Pepperdine will move on to face 12-seed Baylor in the second round. San Diego 3, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 0: The Toreros hit .427 percent in a 3-0 sweep of Texas A&M-Corpus Christi in the first round. Thana Fayad tallied 17 kills on an impressive .536 hitting percentage in the win. San Diego moves on to play 11-seed Louisville. Missouri 3, South Dakota 0: Missouri took down South Dakota in straight sets behind 16 kills on .481 hitting from Kylie Deberg. The Tigers will face 9-seed Ohio State in the second round. Notre Dame 3, Army 1: Charley Niego and Caroline Meuth notched 12 and 10 kills, respectively, in Notre Dame's three-set win over Army in the first round. Notre Dame moves on to the second round against 10-seed Oregon. Dayton 3, Towson 0: The Dayton Flyers advanced to the program's eighth appearance in the NCAA tournament second round to face 6-seed Washington. The Flyers featured a balanced attack in the win. Lexie Almodovar led with nine kills on .412 hitting, followed by Jamie Peterson with eight kills, and Amelia Moore with seven kills on .385 hitting efficiency. Texas State 3, Utah Valley 1: Texas State won its second ever NCAA tournament match in program history to advance to the second round where it will meet 5-seed Nebraska. Caitlan Buettner led with 15 kills and Tyeranee Scott added 14 kills in the win. Morehead State 3, Creighton 2: We got our first five-set thriller of the tournament! Morehead State pulled off its first NCAA tournament win in program history, taking down Creighton. Abby Huslman was phenomenal for Morehead State with 17 kills on .314 hitting, and Olivia Lohmeier contributed 17 kills as well to upset Creighton. They will now move on to face 8-seed Florida in the second round. Hear from Abby Hulsman after the match here. High Point 3, UCF 2: And just like that, we have another "first" this tournament. The High Point Panthers picked up their first NCAA tournament victory with a five-set win over UCF. The Panthers went on a six-point run to win the third set taking a 2-1 lead and UCF trailed for the first time this season. UCF forced a fifth set and the Panthers continued to roll, taking the match 15-11. Annie Sullivan led with 17 kills. High Point will face 7-seed Purdue in the second round. Wright State 3, Samford 0: How about a third? The Wright State Raiders also picked up their first NCAA tournament with a big sweep over Samford. The tournament win is also the first in the Horizon League. Nyssa Baker and Megan Alders led with nine kills apiece. Weber State 3, Bowling Green 1: Add another. Weber State picked up its first NCAA tournament win as well with a four-set win over Bowling Green. The Wildcats will now advance to face the No. 1 seed in the tournament, Wisconsin. Dani Nay led the charge with 18 kills, Rylin Adams notched 14 kills and Sam Scheiess posted a .524 hitting percentage. UNLV 3, Illinois State 1: UNLV set a new program record of 13 straight wins after its first round win over Illinois State in four sets. Mariena Hayden shined bright in the win with 17 kills. Defensively, Shelby Capllonch tallied 24 digs in the win. UNLV moves on to face 2-seed Kentucky in the second round. Georgia Tech 3, Lipscomb 1: The Yellow Jackets remain alive after a hard fought battle in the first round against Lipscomb. Julia Bergmann had a standout night with 31 kills on .381 hitting efficiency. Those are some crazy numbers. Bergmann and the Yellow Jackets will meet the No. 3 seed, Minnesota, in the second round of the NCAA tournament. Rice vs. North Carolina A&T was ruled a no-contest due to COVID-19 protocols. North Carolina A&T advances, per the NCAA. Western Kentucky 3, Jackson State 0: Western Kentucky advanced to the second round to face No. 15 seed Washington State after a clean sweep over Jackson State in the first round. Paige Briggs posted 16 kills on .682 hitting and Katie Isenbarge notched eight kills on an unheard of .889 hitting efficiency. UCLA 3, Rider 0: The Bruins cruised through the first round in a dominating win over Rider. Mac May tallied 14 kills on .500 hitting and the Bruins hit a swift .567 on the match. In the second round we will see No. 16 BYU vs. UCLA. This could be a really good one. Pitt 3, LIU 0: Last but not least, Pittsburgh secured a spot in the second round against No. 14 Utah. The Panthers took down LIU in three straight sets. Chinaza Ndee led with 11 kills and Kayla Lund, ACC Player of the Year, added nine. Here is Thursday's schedule. All matches are on ESPN3: No. 9 Ohio State vs. Missouri | 12 p.m. No. 10 Oregon vs. Notre Dame | 12 p.m. No. 11 Louisville vs. San Diego | 12 p.m. No. 12 Baylor vs. Pepperdine | 12 p.m. No. 5 Nebraska vs. Texas State | 3:30 p.m. No. 6 Washington vs. Dayton | 3:30 p.m. No. 7 Purdue vs. High Point | 3:30 p.m. No. 8 Florida vs. Morehead State | 3:30 p.m. No. 1 Wisconsin vs. Weber State | 7 p.m. No. 2 Kentucky vs. UNLV | 7 p.m. No. 3 Minnesota vs. Georgia Tech | 7 p.m. No. 4 Texas vs. Wright State | 7 p.m. No. 13 Penn State vs. North Carolina A&T | 10:30 p.m. No. 14 Utah vs. Pitt | 10:30 p.m. No. 15 Washington State vs. Western Kentucky | 10:30 p.m. No. 16 BYU vs. UCLA | 10:30 p.m. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link10:53 pm, April 13, 2021Wednesday's schedule for the first day of the tournament Rice plays North Carolina A&T in the tournament on Wednesday. It's here! The 2020-21 NCAA women's volleyball tournament started today with 16 matches, including four that began at noon ET. The last matches of the day will start at 10:30 p.m. The winners advance to the second round to face the 16 seeded teams on Thursday, April 15. The 48-team bracket includes Wisconsin as the No. 1 seed. You can check out predictions here. Here's a rundown of the first day of the tournament, with all matches on ESPN3. You can also click or tap here for a live scoreboard. All times ET. Pepperdine vs. UMBC | 12 p.m. | Live stats San Diego vs. Texas A&M Corpus-Christi | 12 p.m. | Live stats Missouri vs. South Dakota | 12 p.m. | Live stats Notre Dame vs. Army | 12 p.m. |Live stats Creighton vs. Morehead State | | 3:30 p.m. | Live stats Dayton vs. Towson | 3:30 p.m. | Live stats Texas State vs. Utah Valley | 3:30 p.m. | Live stats UCF vs. High Point | 3:30 p.m. | Live stats Bowling Green vs. Weber State | 7 p.m. | Live stats Georgia Tech vs. Lipscomb | 7 p.m. | Live stats UNLV vs. Illinois State | 7 p.m. | Live stats Wright State vs. Samford | 7 p.m. | Live stats Pitt vs. LIU | 10 p.m. | Live stats Rice vs. North Carolina A&T | 10 p.m. | Live stats UCLA vs. Rider | 10 p.m. | Live stats Western Kentucky vs. Jackson State | 10 p.m. | Live stats share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link9:29 pm, April 13, 2021High impact freshmen to watch in the 2020-21 NCAA volleyball tournamentThe 2020-21 DI women's volleyball tournament starts TOMORROW. Less than 24 hours until it all begins. Before it starts, let's take a look at some high-impact freshmen that we will see in the tournament. These are not only the ones that consistently play or start, but instead, freshmen that are capable of taking over a game. Here they are, in no particular order: 1. Emily Londot — Ohio State 2. Taylor Landfair — Minnesota 3. Devyn Robinson — Wisconsin 4. Meg Brown — Pepperdine 5. Hattie Monson — Notre Dame 6. Anna DeBeer — Louisville 7. Madi Skinner — Kentucky 8. Elli McKissock — Florida 9. Iman Ndiaye — UCLA 10. Madi Endsley — Washington For more on those impact freshman, click here. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link8:18 pm, April 13, 20218 predictions for the NCAA volleyball tournament, from likely to off-the-wallThe tournament starts TOMORROW. We are oh so close to an NCAA volleyball tournament. It has been about a year and four months of waiting, but we are here. As we patiently wait for the first serve, here are eight predictions, including some likely award winners for the tournament. These range from likely, to incredibly random or off-the-wall. Let's do it. 1. Wisconsin's Dana Rettke is most likely to win tournament MVP If the Badgers make it back to the national semifinals, and even more impressively, the national title match, I don't think there will be anything stopping her from winning MVP. Her presence on the court is always known. It really doesn't matter the occasion, she is going to be making an impact. So now, imagine her in the national championship match for the second consecutive season after a 3-0 loss to Stanford. She will win MVP, win or lose that game. 2. Most likely to single handedly take over a game: Stephanie Samedy (Minnesota) I think there will be at least one game that Samedy absolutely goes off on in the tournament: 20-plus kills, a total domination. 3. There will be 2-3 top 16 seeds that lose in the second round Without nonconference play this season, there are going to be some unseeded teams that might be better than we think they are. There could be two to three top-16 seeds upset in their first game of the tournament, 4. Most likely to dive into the stands chasing a loose ball: Gabby Curry (Kentucky) Curry already has a 23-dig match this season. In 2019, Curry had a career-high 33 digs against USC. 5. Most likely to pull off a Cinderella story: Western Kentucky WKU gets Jackson State in the first round. A win there would mean a meeting with No. 15 Washington State. If WKU keeps it going, No. 2 Kentucky could be down the road. 6. The tournament record for digs by an individual player in a match will be broken. A random one. The record is 53 digs, set in 2005. That will be a tough one to break, but it's possible. 7. A top-4 seed will get pushed to five sets in the second round. Texas got pushed to five by UCSB in 2019 in the second round. Kentucky, a No. 4 in 2017, got pushed to five by WKU in the second round. 8. Kentucky will make it the national semifinals for the first time in history. The Wildcats have reached the regional finals before. Now it's time to take that next step. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link9:56 pm, April 10, 2021The 2020-21 DI women's college volleyball bracket, predictedThe DI women's volleyball tournament is days away. So the time has come to fill out my entire bracket for the NCAA women’s volleyball tournament — all the way down the national champion. This season is certainly more difficult than most to make predictions. We are talking in-conference schedules and loads of cancellations — not a ton to go off on. But, why not do it anyways? Here is NCAA.com's Michella Chester's full bracket prediction: The 2020-21 NCAA volleyball bracket, predicted share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link10:04 pm, April 8, 20215 unseeded teams to watch out for in the women's volleyball tournamentMany of you might be getting ready to fill out your NCAA DI women's volleyball brackets ahead of the tournament. BUT, before you do ... let us put a few teams on your radar. Here are five unseeded volleyball teams that we will see in the first round of the tournament that you should know about. 1. UCLA 2. Rice 3. Western Kentucky 4. Pittsburgh 5. Pepperdine 5 unseeded volleyball teams to watch in the NCAA tournament share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link9:51 pm, April 7, 202110 of the best duos to watch in the 2020-21 women's volleyball tournamentWe are now exactly ONE week away from the start of the 2020-21 DI women's volleyball tournament. Here is a look at 10 of the best duos to watch out for in the tournament this season. These are within the top 10 seeds in the bracket. Madison Lilley and Alli Stumler - Kentucky Lauren Stivrins and Lexi Sun - Nebraska Sydney Hilley and Dana Rettke - Wisconsin Logan Eggleston and Skylar Fields – Texas Stephanie Samedy and Regan Pittman - Minnesota Thayer Hall and T'Ara Ceaser - Florida Ella May Powell and Samantha Drechsel - Washington Caitlyn Newton and Grace Cleveland - Purdue Brooke Nuneviller and Gloria Mutiri — Oregon Emily Londot and Mac Podraza -Ohio State 10 of the best college volleyball duos to watch in the 2020-21 tournament share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link8:59 pm, April 6, 2021The top storylines of the 2020-21 college volleyball post-seasonWe have been waiting since 2019 for another DI women's volleyball tournament, and it is finally happening. The bracket is ready to go, and the postseason is coming soon. Let's get ready for the tournament. Here are some of the biggest storylines and unanswered questions for this season. 1. Can Wisconsin make it back to the title game? 2. Can Kentucky make history this season? 3. Can Nebraska pull off a home-state fairytale? 4. Will Texas get vengeance from its upset in the 2019 tournament? 5. Who will be the big surprise this year? For more on those, click here. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link3:57 pm, April 6, 2021NCAA women's volleyball first round TV schedule share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link9:16 pm, April 4, 2021See the 2020-21 DI women's volleyball 48-team bracketThe 48-team bracket for this year's NCAA volleyball tournament has been unveiled. There were 30 automatic qualifiers, and 18 at-large bids, compared to the usual 32 at-large bids. Here it is: 👉🏼 Click or tap here to open the bracket image in a new window or tab. 🖨 Click or tap here for the bracket in PDF form, suitable for printing. 💻 Click or tap here to see the interactive bracket on NCAA.com You can read the official press release from the NCAA selection committee here. DI women's volleyball committee chair TJ Meagher sat down with Michella Chester following the selection show to break down the bracket and explain how the committee made important decisions on the 18 at-large bids and top-16 seeding. DI women's volleyball committee chair TJ Meagher explains how they made the bracket Tournament play begins April 14 and all games will be in Omaha, Nebraska. The Big Ten received the most bids by conference with six, followed by the Pac-12 with five, the ACC with four, the SEC with three and the WCC with three as well. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link8:19 pm, April 4, 2021Top 16 seeds revealed The top 16 seeds in the 2020-21 DI women's volleyball tournament have been unveiled. These top 16 seeds will receive a first round bye in the NCAA tournament. The full bracket is currently being revealed on the ESPNU selection show. View the complete bracket here as the matchups are announced. Seed team 1. Wisconsin 2. Kentucky 3. Minnesota 4. Texas 5. Nebraska 6. Washington 7. Purdue 8. Florida 9. Ohio State 10. Oregon 11. Louisville 12. Baylor 13. Penn State 14. Utah 15. Washington State 16. BYU share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link8:11 pm, April 4, 2021Don't worry, the volleyball selection show is coming soonIf you are currently tuned into ESPNU for the 2020-21 women's volleyball selection show, and you are watching softball instead ... don't fret. We are patiently on standby as well and the selection show will begin on ESPNU at the conclusion of this game. Stay tuned here for updates as the top 16 seeds are revealed as well as the 48-team bracket for this year's NCAA tournament. 🏆 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link1:38 pm, April 4, 2021The 2020-21 selection show is set for today at 4 p.m. ETThe 2020-21 DI women's volleyball selection Show is today on ESPNU at 4 p.m. ET. That's when we'll know the complete field of 48 teams who will be announced for this season's championship. Of the 48 teams named to the championship field, 30 were awarded automatic qualification via a conference championship. The remaining 18 participants will be selected as an at-large. You can see the full list of automatic qualifiers here. NCAA.com's Michella Chester breaks down everything you need to know ahead of today's selection show below: The 2020-21 college volleyball selection show, previewed The first round is Wednesday, April 14 , and the second round will be April 15. Regional semifinals are Sunday, April 18, and the regional finals April 19. The national semifinals are Thursday, April 22, with the 2020-21 national championship on April 24. The tournament will be held at the Chi Health Center Arena in Omaha, Nebraska. Here is the television schedule for the tournament, subject to change. ROUND DAY DATE TIME (EASTERN) NETWORK Selection Show Sunday April 4 4 p.m. ESPNU First round Wednesday April 14 Coverage starts at noon ESPN3 Second round Thursday April 15 Coverage starts at noon ESPN3 Regional semifinals Sunday April 18 TBD ESPNU Regional finals Monday April 19 TBD ESPNU National semifinals Thursday April 22 7 p.m., 9 p.m. ESPN2 National Championship Saturday April 24 8 p.m. ESPN2 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link3:22 am, April 4, 2021share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link9:00 pm, April 3, 2021Here is how to watch the selections and the TV schedule for the tournament The 2020-21 DI Women's Volleyball Selection Selection Show is on ESPNU at 4 p.m. ET on Sunday, April 4. That's when the field of 48 teams will be announced for this season's championship. The first round is Wednesday, April 14 , and the second round will be April 15. Regional semifinals are Sunday, April 18, and the regional finals April 19. The national semifinals are Thursday, April 22, with the 2020-21 national championship on April 24. The tournament will be held at the Chi Health Center Arena in Omaha, Nebraska. Here is the television schedule for the tournament, subject to change. ROUND DAY DATE TIME (EASTERN) NETWORK Selection Show Sunday April 4 4 p.m. ESPNU First round Wednesday April 14 Coverage starts at noon ESPN3 Second round Thursday April 15 Coverage starts at noon ESPN3 Regional semifinals Sunday April 18 TBD ESPNU Regional finals Monday April 19 TBD ESPNU National semifinals Thursday April 22 7 p.m., 9 p.m. ESPN2 National Championship Saturday April 24 8 p.m. ESPN2 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link5:37 pm, April 1, 2021 Kentucky volleyball's Madison Lilley: "We have our eyes set on making history" 6:54 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link10:53 pm, March 30, 2021 Final Power 10 of the 2020-21 college volleyball regular season 3:48 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link3:49 pm, March 26, 2021Championship history YEAR CHAMPION (RECORD) COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP SITE 2019 Stanford (30-4) Kevin Hambly 3-0 Wisconsin Pittsburgh 2018 Stanford (34-1) Kevin Hambly 3-2 Nebraska Minneapolis 2017 Nebraska (32-4) John Cook 3-1 Florida Kansas City 2016 Stanford (26-7) John Dunning 3-1 Texas Columbus 2015 Nebraska (32-4) John Cook 3-0 Texas Omaha 2014 Penn State (36-3) Russ Rose 3-0 BYU Oklahoma City 2013 Penn State (34-2) Russ Rose 3-1 Wisconsin Seattle 2012 Texas (29-4) Jerritt Elliott 3-0 Oregon Louisville 2011 UCLA (29-6) Michael Sealy 3-1 Illinois San Antonio, Texas 2010 Penn State (32-5) Russ Rose 3-0 California UMKC 2009 Penn State (38-0) Russ Rose 3-2 Texas South Florida 2008 Penn State (38-0) Russ Rose 3-0 Stanford Nebraska 2007 Penn State (34-2) Russ Rose 3-2 Stanford Sacramento State 2006 Nebraska (33-1) John Cook 3-1 Stanford Nebraska 2005 Washington (32-1) Jim McLaughlin 3-0 Nebraska UTSA 2004 Stanford (30-6) John Dunning 3-0 Minnesota Long Beach State 2003 Southern California (35-0) Mick Haley 3-1 Florida Dallas 2002 Southern California (31-1) Mick Haley 3-1 Stanford New Orleans 2001 Stanford (33-2) John Dunning 3-0 Long Beach State San Diego State 2000 Nebraska (34-0) John Cook 3-2 Wisconsin VCU 1999 Penn State (36-1) Russ Rose 3-0 Stanford Hawaii 1998 Long Beach State (36-0) Brian Gimmillaro 3-2 Penn State Wisconsin 1997 Stanford (33-2) Don Shaw 3-2 Penn State Washington State 1996 Stanford (31-2) Don Shaw 3-0 Hawaii Cleveland State 1995 Nebraska (32-1) Terry Pettit 3-1 Texas Massachusetts 1994 Stanford (31-2) Don Shaw 3-1 UCLA Texas 1993 Long Beach State (32-2) Brian Gimmillaro 3-1 Penn State Wisconsin 1992 Stanford (31-2) Don Shaw 3-1 UCLA New Mexico 1991 UCLA (31-5) Andy Banachowski 3-2 Long Beach State UCLA 1990 UCLA (36-1) Andy Banachowski 3-0 Pacific Maryland 1989 Long Beach State (32-5) Brian Gimmillaro 3-0 Nebraska Hawaii 1988 Texas (34-5) Mick Haley 3-0 Hawaii Minnesota 1987 Hawaii (37-2) Dave Shoji 3-1 Stanford Indianapolis 1986 Pacific (39-3) John Dunning 3-0 Nebraska Pacific 1985 Pacific (36-3) John Dunning 3-1 Stanford Western Michigan 1984 UCLA (33-6) Andy Banachowski 3-2 Stanford UCLA 1983 Hawaii (34-2) Dave Shoji 3-0 UCLA Kentucky 1982 Hawaii (33-1) Dave Shoji 3-2 Southern California Pacific 1981 Southern California (27-10) Chuck Erbe 3-2 UCLA UCLA share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link