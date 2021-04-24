Live coverage of Kentucky vs. Texas in the college volleyball championship

Recapping all the action from the first round of the 2021 DI women's volleyball tournament

Sixteen teams advanced out of Wednesday's first round, setting up Thursday's action and 16 more matches. Click or tap here for a look at the updated bracket.

Here's what happened in the first round:

Pepperdine 3, UMBC 0: The Waves took down UMBC in straight sets to advance to the second round. Rachel Ahrens led with 15 kills and nine digs, followed by Shannon Scully who notched 13 kills on .387 hitting. Freshman standout Meg Brown hit .500 in the win with nine kills. As a team, the Waves hit .308 on the match. Pepperdine will move on to face 12-seed Baylor in the second round.

San Diego 3, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 0: The Toreros hit .427 percent in a 3-0 sweep of Texas A&M-Corpus Christi in the first round. Thana Fayad tallied 17 kills on an impressive .536 hitting percentage in the win. San Diego moves on to play 11-seed Louisville.

Missouri 3, South Dakota 0: Missouri took down South Dakota in straight sets behind 16 kills on .481 hitting from Kylie Deberg. The Tigers will face 9-seed Ohio State in the second round.

Notre Dame 3, Army 1: Charley Niego and Caroline Meuth notched 12 and 10 kills, respectively, in Notre Dame's three-set win over Army in the first round. Notre Dame moves on to the second round against 10-seed Oregon.

Dayton 3, Towson 0: The Dayton Flyers advanced to the program's eighth appearance in the NCAA tournament second round to face 6-seed Washington. The Flyers featured a balanced attack in the win. Lexie Almodovar led with nine kills on .412 hitting, followed by Jamie Peterson with eight kills, and Amelia Moore with seven kills on .385 hitting efficiency.

Texas State 3, Utah Valley 1: Texas State won its second ever NCAA tournament match in program history to advance to the second round where it will meet 5-seed Nebraska. Caitlan Buettner led with 15 kills and Tyeranee Scott added 14 kills in the win.

Morehead State 3, Creighton 2: We got our first five-set thriller of the tournament! Morehead State pulled off its first NCAA tournament win in program history, taking down Creighton. Abby Huslman was phenomenal for Morehead State with 17 kills on .314 hitting, and Olivia Lohmeier contributed 17 kills as well to upset Creighton. They will now move on to face 8-seed Florida in the second round. Hear from Abby Hulsman after the match here.

High Point 3, UCF 2: And just like that, we have another "first" this tournament. The High Point Panthers picked up their first NCAA tournament victory with a five-set win over UCF. The Panthers went on a six-point run to win the third set taking a 2-1 lead and UCF trailed for the first time this season. UCF forced a fifth set and the Panthers continued to roll, taking the match 15-11. Annie Sullivan led with 17 kills. High Point will face 7-seed Purdue in the second round.

Wright State 3, Samford 0: How about a third? The Wright State Raiders also picked up their first NCAA tournament with a big sweep over Samford. The tournament win is also the first in the Horizon League. Nyssa Baker and Megan Alders led with nine kills apiece.

Weber State 3, Bowling Green 1: Add another. Weber State picked up its first NCAA tournament win as well with a four-set win over Bowling Green. The Wildcats will now advance to face the No. 1 seed in the tournament, Wisconsin. Dani Nay led the charge with 18 kills, Rylin Adams notched 14 kills and Sam Scheiess posted a .524 hitting percentage.

UNLV 3, Illinois State 1: UNLV set a new program record of 13 straight wins after its first round win over Illinois State in four sets. Mariena Hayden shined bright in the win with 17 kills. Defensively, Shelby Capllonch tallied 24 digs in the win. UNLV moves on to face 2-seed Kentucky in the second round.

Georgia Tech 3, Lipscomb 1: The Yellow Jackets remain alive after a hard fought battle in the first round against Lipscomb. Julia Bergmann had a standout night with 31 kills on .381 hitting efficiency. Those are some crazy numbers. Bergmann and the Yellow Jackets will meet the No. 3 seed, Minnesota, in the second round of the NCAA tournament.

Rice vs. North Carolina A&T was ruled a no-contest due to COVID-19 protocols. North Carolina A&T advances, per the NCAA.

Western Kentucky 3, Jackson State 0: Western Kentucky advanced to the second round to face No. 15 seed Washington State after a clean sweep over Jackson State in the first round. Paige Briggs posted 16 kills on .682 hitting and Katie Isenbarge notched eight kills on an unheard of .889 hitting efficiency.

UCLA 3, Rider 0: The Bruins cruised through the first round in a dominating win over Rider. Mac May tallied 14 kills on .500 hitting and the Bruins hit a swift .567 on the match. In the second round we will see No. 16 BYU vs. UCLA. This could be a really good one.

Pitt 3, LIU 0: Last but not least, Pittsburgh secured a spot in the second round against No. 14 Utah. The Panthers took down LIU in three straight sets. Chinaza Ndee led with 11 kills and Kayla Lund, ACC Player of the Year, added nine.

Here is Thursday's schedule. All matches are on ESPN3: