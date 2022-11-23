Live updates for the 2022 DI women's volleyball championship

The 2022 DI women's volleyball selection show will be shown live on ESPNU at 7:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 27, revealing the the full, 64-team field. Our interactive bracket will have all the information after the show ends.

First- and second-round matches are Dec. 1-2 or 2-3.

Regional games are Dec. 8 and 10.

National semifinals are Dec. 15

The national championship is Dec. 17

The semifinals and championship matches will take place at CHI Health Center Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska.