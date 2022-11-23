Live updates for the 2022 DI women's volleyball championship

Last Updated 3:48 PM, November 23, 2022NCAA.com Live updates for the 2022 DI women's volleyball championshipShare The 10 greatest all-time college volleyball championship matches, so far 3:52 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy linkSort By:Oldest FirstLatest7:34 pm, November 23, 2022The DI women's volleyball selection show airs Sunday The 2022 DI women's volleyball selection show will be shown live on ESPNU at 7:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 27, revealing the the full, 64-team field. Our interactive bracket will have all the information after the show ends. First- and second-round matches are Dec. 1-2 or 2-3. Regional games are Dec. 8 and 10. National semifinals are Dec. 15 The national championship is Dec. 17 The semifinals and championship matches will take place at CHI Health Center Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link7:30 pm, November 23, 2022🏆 DI women's volleyball championship historyWisconsin is the defending DI women's volleyball champion. The Badgers defeated Nebraska, 3-2, in 2021 to take home their first-ever national championship. YEAR CHAMPION (RECORD) COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP SITE 2021 Wisconsin (31-3) Kelly Sheffield 3-2 Nebraska Columbus 2020 Kentucky (24-1) Craig Skinner 3-1 Texas Omaha 2019 Stanford (30-4) Kevin Hambly 3-0 Wisconsin Pittsburgh 2018 Stanford (34-1) Kevin Hambly 3-2 Nebraska Minneapolis 2017 Nebraska (32-4) John Cook 3-1 Florida Kansas City 2016 Stanford (26-7) John Dunning 3-1 Texas Columbus 2015 Nebraska (32-4) John Cook 3-0 Texas Omaha 2014 Penn State (36-3) Russ Rose 3-0 BYU Oklahoma City 2013 Penn State (34-2) Russ Rose 3-1 Wisconsin Seattle 2012 Texas (29-4) Jerritt Elliott 3-0 Oregon Louisville 2011 UCLA (29-6) Michael Sealy 3-1 Illinois San Antonio, Texas 2010 Penn State (32-5) Russ Rose 3-0 California UMKC 2009 Penn State (38-0) Russ Rose 3-2 Texas South Florida 2008 Penn State (38-0) Russ Rose 3-0 Stanford Nebraska 2007 Penn State (34-2) Russ Rose 3-2 Stanford Sacramento State 2006 Nebraska (33-1) John Cook 3-1 Stanford Nebraska 2005 Washington (32-1) Jim McLaughlin 3-0 Nebraska UTSA 2004 Stanford (30-6) John Dunning 3-0 Minnesota Long Beach State 2003 Southern California (35-0) Mick Haley 3-1 Florida Dallas 2002 Southern California (31-1) Mick Haley 3-1 Stanford New Orleans 2001 Stanford (33-2) John Dunning 3-0 Long Beach State San Diego State 2000 Nebraska (34-0) John Cook 3-2 Wisconsin VCU 1999 Penn State (36-1) Russ Rose 3-0 Stanford Hawaii 1998 Long Beach State (36-0) Brian Gimmillaro 3-2 Penn State Wisconsin 1997 Stanford (33-2) Don Shaw 3-2 Penn State Washington State 1996 Stanford (31-2) Don Shaw 3-0 Hawaii Cleveland State 1995 Nebraska (32-1) Terry Pettit 3-1 Texas Massachusetts 1994 Stanford (31-2) Don Shaw 3-1 UCLA Texas 1993 Long Beach State (32-2) Brian Gimmillaro 3-1 Penn State Wisconsin 1992 Stanford (31-2) Don Shaw 3-1 UCLA New Mexico 1991 UCLA (31-5) Andy Banachowski 3-2 Long Beach State UCLA 1990 UCLA (36-1) Andy Banachowski 3-0 Pacific Maryland 1989 Long Beach State (32-5) Brian Gimmillaro 3-0 Nebraska Hawaii 1988 Texas (34-5) Mick Haley 3-0 Hawaii Minnesota 1987 Hawaii (37-2) Dave Shoji 3-1 Stanford Indianapolis 1986 Pacific (39-3) John Dunning 3-0 Nebraska Pacific 1985 Pacific (36-3) John Dunning 3-1 Stanford Western Michigan 1984 UCLA (33-6) Andy Banachowski 3-2 Stanford UCLA 1983 Hawaii (34-2) Dave Shoji 3-0 UCLA Kentucky 1982 Hawaii (33-1) Dave Shoji 3-2 Southern California Pacific 1981 Southern California (27-10) Chuck Erbe 3-2 UCLA UCLA share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link