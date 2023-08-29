Live updates for Volleyball Day in Nebraska as Huskers try to break attendance record

Nebraska Athletics

Imagine this: A day filled with nothing but volleyball in the Cornhusker State, tunes by Scotty McCreery — and you're packed into Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Nebraska at night.

This is what fans are anticipating when they arrive on Wednesday.

Held at the home of the Huskers football team, two showdowns will take place on Volleyball Day in Nebraska — a 5:30 p.m. ET DII exhibition match between Nebraska-Kearney and Wayne State, followed by a regular season match at 8 p.m. between Omaha and the Huskers.

The day will easily shatter the attendance record for college volleyball (18,516), with the American record for a women's sporting event next in sight (90,185 at the Rose Bowl for the 1999 Women's World Cup final for USA vs. China).

We dared to dream big.



Husker Nation brought it to life. pic.twitter.com/gMM6uD8zkT — Nebraska Volleyball (@Huskervball) April 27, 2023

It's all a little different from your average Husker football game as Volleyball Day will likely hold one of the largest crowds recorded at Memorial Stadium, possibly beating the record 91,585 attendees for the 2014 football game vs. Miami.

Thanks to Nebraska athletics, they have provided a preparation list for all fans attending this one-of-a-kind event.

Volleyball Day is so much more than what's perceived — it's a significant message of how far women's sports have come.