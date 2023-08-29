Last Updated 4:47 PM, August 29, 2023
Live updates for Volleyball Day in Nebraska as Huskers try to break attendance record

3:27
6:09 pm, August 29, 2023

⏳ Volleyball Day in Nebraska countdown

3:39 pm, August 29, 2023

🌽 Volleyball Day in the Cornhusker State

Imagine this: A day filled with nothing but volleyball in the Cornhusker State, tunes by Scotty McCreery — and you're packed into Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Nebraska at night.

This is what fans are anticipating when they arrive on Wednesday.

Held at the home of the Huskers football team, two showdowns will take place on Volleyball Day in Nebraska — a 5:30 p.m. ET DII exhibition match between Nebraska-Kearney and Wayne State, followed by a regular season match at 8 p.m. between Omaha and the Huskers.

The day will easily shatter the attendance record for college volleyball (18,516), with the American record for a women's sporting event next in sight (90,185 at the Rose Bowl for the 1999 Women's World Cup final for USA vs. China).

It's all a little different from your average Husker football game as Volleyball Day will likely hold one of the largest crowds recorded at Memorial Stadium, possibly beating the record 91,585 attendees for the 2014 football game vs. Miami.

Thanks to Nebraska athletics, they have provided a preparation list for all fans attending this one-of-a-kind event.

Volleyball Day is so much more than what's perceived — it's a significant message of how far women's sports have come.

4:24 pm, August 29, 2023

📺 Volleyball Day Schedule

 
WhAT When Where How to watch
Rally at the Coliseum 12:30 p.m. ET to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 30 Nebraska Coliseum  
Nebraska-Kearney vs. Wayne State 5:30 p.m. ET Wednesday, Aug. 30 Memorial Stadium | Lincoln, Nebraska Nebraska Public Media
Nebraska vs. Omaha 8 p.m. ET. Wednesday, Aug. 30 Memorial Stadium | Lincoln, Nebraska Big Ten Network | Watch live
Scotty McCreery concert Approx. 15 minutes after the match ends Memorial Stadium | Lincoln, Nebraska  
7:59 pm, August 29, 2023

☀️ Weather Forecast

If you're heading to Lincoln, Nebraska, for the historic Volleyball Day, you don't have to be weary of the tropical storms around the East Coast.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the forecast shows nothing but sunny skies and zero chance of rain — so don't forget your sunglasses.

Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API
5:28 pm, August 29, 2023

🏐 See the Memorial Stadium transformation

If you're curious about how Nebraska is preparing for the expected record-breaking event, well check out this overhead look of Memorial Stadium for Wednesday's Volleyball Day in Nebraska.

4:49 pm, August 29, 2023

👀 Major attendance records on the line for women's sports

As fans snatched up tickets for Volleyball Day in Nebraska, this sold out event is set to break some records. If we widen the spectrum a bit, here's what Wednesday's event will be compared with in regards to the top attendance records, including notable entries for women's sports.

  • 16,833 — NCAA women's volleyball attendance record for the regular season. Wisconsin vs. Florida in Madison, Wis., on Sept. 16, 2022.
  • 18,755 — All-time NCAA women's volleyball attendance record. Nebraska vs. Wisconsin in the national championship in Columbus, Ohio on Dec. 18, 2021.
  • 90,185 — American record for attendance at a women's sporting event. USA vs. China in the 1999 FIFA Women's World Cup Final at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif., on July 10, 1999.
  • 91,585 — Memorial Stadium attendance record for Nebraska football. Huskers vs. Miami (Fla.) on Sept. 20, 2014.
  • 91,648 — World record (officially recognized) at a women's sporting event. Barcelona vs. Wolfsburg in the UEFA Women's Champions League semifinals at Camp Nou on April 22, 2022.
  • 110,000+ — Estimated attendance at the 1971 Women's World Cup Final (pre-FIFA). Mexico vs. Denmark at Estadio Azteca on Sept. 5, 1971.