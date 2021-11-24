No. 1 Louisville stays undefeated, fends off No. 3 Pitt to sweep season series

Last Updated 7:45 PM, November 24, 2021NCAA.comNo. 1 Louisville stays undefeated, fends off No. 3 Pitt to sweep season seriesShare Wisconsin rises in our final Power 10 of the 2021 regular season 3:22 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy linkSort By:Oldest FirstLatest12:20 am, November 25, 2021Louisville wins set four 25-21 to win the match | Louisville 3, Pittsburgh 1Louisville wins set four 25-21 to win the top-3 match. The Cardinals pulled away late, taking advantage of Panther errors and making blocks at the net. In total, Pittsburgh had 37 total errors. Louisville hit .312 in the match with Claire Chaussee leading all Cardinals with 16 kills, hitting .414. 𝐀𝐂𝐂 𝐓𝐈𝐓𝐋𝐄 𝐒𝐄𝐂𝐔𝐑𝐄𝐃 🏆#GoCards pic.twitter.com/rSFtNa35tT — Louisville Volleyball (@UofLVolleyball) November 25, 2021 Pittsburgh's loss is its first during the month of November since Nov. 13, 2016. The Panthers have finished regular-season play and will wait for the NCAA tournament selection show on Sunday Nov. 28. With the win, the Louisville has won the 2021 ACC title outright, moving 27-0 this season; the Cardinals are the only undefeated team in Division I volleyball. Pitt must win the set to force a fifth set.11:54 pm, November 24, 2021Pittsburgh goes on a 9-0 run early in the fourth setPittsburgh went on a 9-0 run to take the lead against Louisville after trailing 4-1 early in the fourth set. The Panthers have momentum after winning the last set. MAKE IT 9-0 10-4 https://t.co/z3zSGIjl1H — Pitt Volleyball 🏳️🌈🏳️⚧️ (@Pitt_VB) November 24, 2021 Louisville leads the 2 sets to 1 entering the fourth set.11:20 pm, November 24, 2021Pittsburgh takes an early lead in set threePittsburgh holds a four-point lead in set three, ahead 11-7. The Panthers have had success at the net in this third set, blocking numerous Cardinal attacks. Set 2 | Cards 21, Pitt 15 Watch @espn: https://t.co/j8GDTN5JjR#GoCards pic.twitter.com/H4d8LhT0Ni — Louisville Volleyball (@UofLVolleyball) November 24, 202110:48 pm, November 24, 2021Louisville leads second set 15-13The Cardinals are the first team to 15 in the second set of this top-5 matchup. Louisville capitalized off an exciting rally to tie the game 12-12. It's been a back and forth affair in this second set. .@clairechaussee9 KILL - do we need to say anything else?! Set 2 | Cards 6, Pitt 6 Watch @ESPN: https://t.co/sFFecB7Bdc#GoCards pic.twitter.com/7Twh53nMEl — Louisville Volleyball (@UofLVolleyball) November 24, 2021 After being tied 14-14, the Cardinals scored five straight points to create separation between the top-5 programs. Claire Chausee posted six of the 14 Louisville kills on 0.556 hitting. POINT. SET. CARDS.#GoCards pic.twitter.com/ynz4pm3G1w — Louisville Volleyball (@UofLVolleyball) November 24, 202110:22 pm, November 24, 2021Louisville scores five straight to take lead in set oneLouisville has scored five straight points to take a 19-14 late in the first set. Louisville is hitting 0.364 so far in the opening set. Things you love to see out of the timeout ⤵️ Set 1 | Cards 16, Pitt 14 Watch @ESPN: https://t.co/sFFecB7Bdc#GoCards pic.twitter.com/Hq5FCRChgK — Louisville Volleyball (@UofLVolleyball) November 24, 2021 Go time 😤📊: https://t.co/w9ESrBvFZj…💻: https://t.co/up8WCmsecf…#GoCards pic.twitter.com/HqwZ0xiJxz— Louisville Volleyball (@UofLVolleyball) November 24, 20219:20 pm, November 24, 2021Pregame: Louisville vs. PittsburghWe are less than one hour away from the first serve of No. 1 Louisville vs. No. 3 Pittsburgh. Louisville, the last undefeated team in that nation, will look to sweep the regular-season series against Pittsburgh, winning the Oct. 24 matchup 3-2. However, this go-around, the Cardinals play the Panthers on the road in front of a sold-out crowd. Pittsburgh, led by Leketor Member-Meneh, will try to defend its home court in this Wednesday night battle. The rivalry ACC matchup is almost here and with NCAA tournament seeding on the line, expect another thrilling contest. stage is set.#H2P pic.twitter.com/cUeLxO25ra — Pitt Volleyball 🏳️🌈🏳️⚧️ (@Pitt_VB) November 24, 20211:38 am, November 24, 2021How to watch Louisville vs. Pitt The Panthers and Cardinals meet for the second time this season when the two battle Wednesday night. Here's how you can watch: Time: 5 p.m. ET Date: Wednesday, Nov. 24 Watch: ACCN Live stats: Click or tap here The first matchup was the highest ranked ACC matchup in history. Louisville was able to hold off Pitt in five sets, while hitting .258 with five aces. Anna Stevenson had 13 kills and Amaya Tillman led the Cardinals in blocks with eight. Libero Elena Scott had 14 digs and setter Tori Dilfer had 57 assists and four blocks. For the Panthers, Leketor Member-Meneh notched 18 kills on .389 hitting, and Pitt hit above .300 as a team, but they still couldn't pull out the win. Member-Meneh has been huge for Pittsburgh this season, especially in the second half of the season. She has amped up her game and will be a big component in this matchup in addition to Kayla Lund and Chinaza Ndee. What they will need is an answer to Louisville's service pressure, which was vital in the first win over Pitt. They had five aces and got Pittsburgh off of the net pretty often. But, Pitt was able to expose some weaknesses in Louisville as well. The Cards had 29 errors in the win, and were outhit by the Panthers. But it is likely both teams have learned from their first matchup, which should make for a great one Wednesday night. What is better than a rivalry ACC matchup, with Pitt fighting for a top-four seed in the tournament and Louisville looking to stay undefeated and earn the No. 1 seed in the nation.11:52 pm, November 23, 2021What the stats sayHere is how Louisville and Pittsburgh matchup statistically: Louisville STAT Pittsburgh 26-0 (16-0) Record (Big Ten) 27-2 (15-2) No. 1 AVCA ranking No. 3 Def. Duke, 3-0 Last time out Def. Clemson, 3-0 .303 Hitting percentage .284 13.6 Kills per set 14 .138 Opponent hitting .183 3 Blocks per set 2.4 12.6 Digs per set 13.3 153/203 Aces/Service errors 151/198 Anna DeBeer, 308 (2.43 k/s) Kills leader Kayla Lund, 296 (3.08 k/s) Tori Dilfer, 927 (10.66 a/s) Assist leader Kylee Levers, 575 (6.05 a/s) Elena Scott, 311 (3.75 d/s) Digs leader Ashley Browske, 306 (3.06 d/s)11:43 pm, November 23, 2021AVCA top 25 rankings We have a top-three matchup on our hands with Louisville ranked as the No. 1 team in the nation and Pitt at No. 3. This matchup will have huge implications on the committee's top-four seeds in the tournament. Through games: Nov. 21 , 2021 RANK SCHOOL POINTS RECORD PREVIOUS 1 Louisville (62) 1598 26-0 1 2 Texas (2) 1531 22-1 2 3 Pittsburgh 1454 26-2 3 4 BYU 1347 27-1 4 5 Wisconsin 1314 23-3 5 6 Purdue 1281 22-5 6 7 Baylor 1197 18-5 7 8 Kentucky 1179 22-4 8 9 Ohio State 1069 23-5 10 10 Minnesota 1026 17-8 9 11 Nebraska 979 20-6 11 12 Washington 920 22-4 12 13 UCLA 840 22-4 13 14 Georgia Tech 759 21-5 13 15 Penn State 663 19-9 15 16 Western Kentucky 560 27-1 18 17 Utah 519 19-8 17 18 Stanford 499 16-10 19 19 Oregon 463 20-8 16 20 Florida 391 20-6 20 21 Washington State 370 18-9 22 22 Creighton 298 28-3 21 23 Illinois 165 19-10 24 24 Mississippi State 121 24-5 NR 25 Pepperdine 95 21-5 25