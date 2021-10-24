Louisville volleyball defeats Pittsburgh in five-set thriller to remain undefeated

Louisville took down Pitt in a five-set battle to remain undefeated on the season at 20-0, which ties a program-best start with 2005.

Claire Chaussee led the Cards with 17 kills on .483 hitting, Anna DeBeer totaled 17 kills as well, Anna Stevenson posted 13 kills, Amaya Tillman added 12 kills and and EIGHT total blocks on the match. Tori Dilfer posted 57 assists on the match — this was a total team effort for a well-rounded team.

In a match between two top-5 powerhouse teams, we got it all. The match went to a decisive fifth set, one filled with ties, lead changes, momentum shifts, and everything you can imagine. Member-Meneh did it ALL for Pitt today, and she hammered one down followed by a Serena Gray block to tie the fifth set up at 13. It came down to the wire. But, Anna Stevenson absolutely unloaded on a ball to give the Cards match point and then in classic Louisville fashion, they sealed the deal with a big-time block.

The Panthers now lost their second match of the season, but still proved to be a national championship contending volleyball team on the court today. Pitt outhit Louisville on the match .338 to .258, and played some seriously high-caliber volleyball. Member-Meneh led with 18 kills on .389 hitting, Ndee added 16 kills on .303 hitting and Kayla Lund posted 14 kills on .407 hitting. Despite the loss, the Panthers gave the Cards all they could handle. I don't suspect they will fall much at all in the rankings or the eyes of the Committee.

The best part of this all, is that we get to do it all over again when these two top-ACC teams face for a second time this season.

