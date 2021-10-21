Preview: No. 2 Louisville vs. No. 4 Pitt volleyball

We will FINALLY get to see the head-to-head matchup between Louisville and Pitt as they battle for the top of the ACC and also the entire country, considering these two teams are ranked No. 2 and No. 4. So we have a top-5 battle and an ACC battle.

Louisville is one of just two teams in the nation to remain undefeated — No. 1 Texas is the other. And it is not due to a weak schedule. The Cardinals have defeated FOUR ranked opponents this season, including a sweep over Purdue, a five-set victory over the reigning champions Kentucky, a sweep over Nebraska and a sweep over Georgia Tech, a team that just handed Pitt its first loss of the season. So not only are they unbeaten, but they have faced some of the toughest opponents in college volleyball. If that doesn't shout out to you that this team is legit, I don't know what does. This team is loaded with experience and talent and they have been on the rise, with most of the same players, since the upset over then No. 2 Texas in the 2019 NCAA tournament. Amaya Tillman ranks ninth nationally in blocks per set, and she and Aiko Jones joined together make for a powerful force at the net that makes this team the fifth best blocking team in the nation. Anna Stevenson and Claire Chaussee were there in 2019 and were joined by Anna DeBeer last season to round out the offense, and then they have a phenomenal setter in Tori Dilfer and a great libero in Elena Scott. This stacked team makes for a tough one to beat, but this Pitt team will be no easy task.

We knew the Panthers were going to be a team to be reckoned with when they made program history in last season's NCAA tournament. The Panthers ALMOST made it even further to the national semifinals before falling in five sets to Washington after giving up a 2-0 lead. They returned their core and then added some more key players this season and they have looked really strong. They were undefeated until losing to Georgia Tech in five sets. This team has Kayla Lund and Chinaza Ndee offensively as well as Leketor Member-Meneh and Serena Gray. This team has also played an incredibly tough schedule, boasting the No. 1 RPI in the nation. You couldn't ask for more than this matchup, and it is just the first of two.