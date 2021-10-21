Preview: No. 2 Louisville vs. No. 4 Pitt volleyball

Last Updated 4:46 PM, October 21, 2021Michella ChesterPreview: No. 2 Louisville vs. No. 4 Pitt volleyballShare College volleyball rankings: Ohio State, Washington re-enter latest Power 10 3:07 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy linkSort By:Oldest FirstLatest8:34 pm, October 21, 2021How to watch Pittsburgh at Louisville Who: No. 4 Pittsburgh at No. 2 Louisville Time: 12 p.m. ET Date: Sunday, Oct. 24 Location: Louisville, KY TV channel: ACC Network share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link8:31 pm, October 21, 2021Previewing Louisville vs. Pitt We will FINALLY get to see the head-to-head matchup between Louisville and Pitt as they battle for the top of the ACC and also the entire country, considering these two teams are ranked No. 2 and No. 4. So we have a top-5 battle and an ACC battle. Louisville is one of just two teams in the nation to remain undefeated — No. 1 Texas is the other. And it is not due to a weak schedule. The Cardinals have defeated FOUR ranked opponents this season, including a sweep over Purdue, a five-set victory over the reigning champions Kentucky, a sweep over Nebraska and a sweep over Georgia Tech, a team that just handed Pitt its first loss of the season. So not only are they unbeaten, but they have faced some of the toughest opponents in college volleyball. If that doesn't shout out to you that this team is legit, I don't know what does. This team is loaded with experience and talent and they have been on the rise, with most of the same players, since the upset over then No. 2 Texas in the 2019 NCAA tournament. Amaya Tillman ranks ninth nationally in blocks per set, and she and Aiko Jones joined together make for a powerful force at the net that makes this team the fifth best blocking team in the nation. Anna Stevenson and Claire Chaussee were there in 2019 and were joined by Anna DeBeer last season to round out the offense, and then they have a phenomenal setter in Tori Dilfer and a great libero in Elena Scott. This stacked team makes for a tough one to beat, but this Pitt team will be no easy task. BRACKET: Bracket predictions before selections We knew the Panthers were going to be a team to be reckoned with when they made program history in last season's NCAA tournament. The Panthers ALMOST made it even further to the national semifinals before falling in five sets to Washington after giving up a 2-0 lead. They returned their core and then added some more key players this season and they have looked really strong. They were undefeated until losing to Georgia Tech in five sets. This team has Kayla Lund and Chinaza Ndee offensively as well as Leketor Member-Meneh and Serena Gray. This team has also played an incredibly tough schedule, boasting the No. 1 RPI in the nation. You couldn't ask for more than this matchup, and it is just the first of two. How Louisville and Pitt matchup, statistically Louisville is looking to remain undefeated in the ACC and on the season, while Pitt is looking to take down the No. 2 team in the nation and its ACC challenger. A Louisville win would keep the Cards on top of the ACC and would will likely keep them at No. 2 in the AVCA, whereas a win for Pitt would cause a jump in the rankings and ACC standings. Louisville ranks in the top five nationally in blocks per set, largely in part due to Amaya Tillman and Aiko Jones. The Cardinals are also fifth in the nation in hitting efficiency. Louisville TALE OF THE TABLE PITTSBURGH 18-0 (8-0) Record (ACC) 17-1 (7-1) No. 2 AVCA ranking No. 4 Def. Wake Forest, 3-1 Last time out Def. Florida State, 3-1 .310 Hitting percentage .278 13.7 Kills per set 14.1 .125 Opponent hitting .186 3.0 Blocks per set 2.34 13.2 Digs per set 13.79 100/138 Aces/Service errors 99/124 Anna DeBeer, 163 (3.20 k/s) Kills leader Kayla Lund, 216 (3.27 k/s) and Chinaza Ndee, 216 (3.22 k/s) Tori Dilfer, 635 (10.76 a/s) Assist leader Kylee Levers, 416 (6.21 a/s) Elena Scott, 220 (4.00 d/s) Digs leader Ashley Browske, 201 (3.09 d/s) AVCA rankings Louisville and Pitt are ranked in the top-5 in the latest AVCA rankings at No. 2 and No. 4. Here is the latest top 25: Through Games OCT. 18, 2021 RANK TEAM POINTS RECORD PREVIOUS 1 Texas (64) 1,600 15-0 1 2 Louisville 1,536 16-0 2 3 Wisconsin 1,468 15-1 3 4 Pittsburgh 1,368 17-1 4 5 Kentucky 1,319 13-3 5 6 Ohio State 1,283 16-2 7 7 Purdue 1,192 14-3 6 8 BYU 1,158 18-1 8 9 Nebraska 1,102 14-3 9 10 Washington 1,000 13-3 10 11 Baylor 949 11-4 11 12 Minnesota 902 10-5 12 13 Georgia Tech 776 15-3 16 14 Penn State 737 13-5 15 15 Stanford 698 11-5 18 16 Oregon 662 14-4 13 17 UCLA 583 13-3 14 18 Utah 540 12-5 17 19 Western Kentucky 432 18-1 20 20 Tennessee 404 15-3 21 21 San Diego 316 14-3 22 22 Washington State 257 11-6 25 23 Florida 194 12-6 23 24 Creighton 158 18-3 19 25 Pepperdine 63 13-4 24