Louisville volleyball pulls of dominating sweep over Nebraska

Dani Busboom Kelly returned to her alma mater, Nebraska, this time as the head coach of Louisville volleyball and picked up a big-time sweep over the Huskers. This Louisville team is extremely impressive and just made a huge statement tonight. They have been known as underdogs in past years, and now are 10-0 on the season with three top-10 wins over Purdue, the reigning national champions Kentucky, and a dominant volleyball powerhouse team in Nebraska. All you can say about this team, is wow.

The Cardinals took down the Huskers 25-18 in the third set to solidify the sweep. To go to Nebraska on the road and get a win is one thing, but to do it in three sets is absolutely impressive. This is the first time in history Louisville has ever taken down Nebraska in their six meetings.

The Cards held Nebraska to .046 hitting and outblocked them 22 to 13. We knew this Louisville team had a strong block but it was clear as day in the Devaney Center as Aiko Jones and Amaya Tillman led with seven and five blocks, respectively. Anna Stevenson led with 11 kills on .583 hitting, followed by Anna DeBeer and Jones with 10 kills apiece. DeBeer looked unbelievable out of the backcourt. This Louisville team looked elite in every aspect of the game and deserve all of the kudos for this statement win and week.