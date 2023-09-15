Last Updated 5:31 PM, September 15, 2023
Louisville vs. Stanford volleyball: Preview, how to watch

5:06 pm, September 15, 2023

📺 How to watch Louisville-Kentucky

Louisville volleyball
  • When: Sunday, Sep. 17
  • Where: Louisville, KY | KFC Yum! Center
  • Time: 1 p.m. ET
  • TV: ESPN2
  👉🏼 Click here for live stats
5:24 pm, September 15, 2023

📐 How these teams measure up

Even though No. 2 Louisville and No. 5 Stanford are meeting for just the second time ever to end their nonconference schedules, they'll be seeing a lot more of each other once Stanford joins the ACC in 2024. And with both squads boasting top-5 rankings, this matchup is sure to heighten the rivalry between the soon-to-be conference opponents.

If Stanford didn't already have a chip on its shoulder going into this matchup from its 3-1 loss to Louisville last year, it most certainly does after dropping its second match of the season on Tuesday against No. 4 Nebraska. In that match, Stanford hit a season-low .218 and was out-dug (38-30) and out-blocked (11-8) by the Huskers. So far this season, though, Kendall Kipp and Elia Rubin are the Cardinal's weapons of choice in the front line, leading the team with 91 kills apiece this season. After missing first three matches of the season, OH Caitie Baird has also been a problem for opposing defenses, hitting .377 against ranked opponents. With a challenging early slate of matches, the Cardinal is currently 3-2 against top-15 teams; No. 2 Louisville is the final obstacle they will face before Stanford starts Pac-12 play.

On the contrary, Louisville has remained relatively unfazed by its first nine contests thus far, dominating in all of its top 25 matches (Washington State, Penn State and Kentucky) with decisive 3-0 shutouts. Dayton has been the only team to push the Cardinals to a fifth frame, but setter Elle Glock's career-high 46 assists and Anna DeBeer's season-high 24 kills propelled the Cardinals to victory. Thus far, Louisville has led its opponents in blocks, 74-46, and ranks ninth in the nation in hitting, averaging .303 per match. The Cardinals present a tall task for Stanford, as Louisville looks to get to 10-0.

3:41 pm, September 15, 2023

⏮️ A look back at Cards vs. Cardinal in 2022

Stanford Athletics Stanford volleyball after falling to Louisville in Sep. 2022Stanford volleyball after falling to Louisville in Sep. 2022

The rich history of these two teams facing each other dates all the way back to... last year. The Louisville and Stanford volleyball programs have met only once before, and that matchup was on Sep. 17, 2022 (oddly, the same date as this year's match). In this meeting, the then-No. 3 Cardinals topped the No. 9 Cardinal at Maples Pavilion in four sets (26-24, 27-25, 14-25, 25-13). The Louisville brigade was spearheaded by Aiko Jones' 12 kills and eight blocks, Cara Creese's 10 blocks and Elena Scott's match-high 19 digs. As for the Cardinal, Kendall Kipp was the ringleader across the stat board, going for 15 kills, four digs, four blocks and two aces. In the first two sets — which Louisville narrowly claimed — the teams were tied 25 times and traded the lead nine times, then Stanford dominated the third before sputtering out in the fourth, getting out-hit .067 to Louisville's .438. Stanford has a chance to even the scales this year against its soon-to-be conference opponent in 2024.

7:02 pm, September 15, 2023

Where they rank

Louisville and Stanford are ranked in the top 5 for both the Power 10 and the AVCA poll.

Michella Chester ranks them second (Louisville) and fifth (Stanford) — the same as the AVCA. Here's the complete top 25 AVCA poll:

RANK SCHOOL TOTAL POINTS WIN/LOSS RECORD PREVIOUS RANK
1 Wisconsin [62] 1,596 7-0 1
2 Louisville 1,493 8-0 2
3 Florida [2] 1,433 7-0 3
4 Nebraska 1,402 7-0 4
5 Stanford 1,397 6-1 5
6 Texas 1,198 3-2 7
7 Oregon 1,156 7-1 6
8 Pittsburgh 1,145 6-1 9
9 Minnesota 1,063 3-3 10
10 Georgia Tech 1,050 7-0 11
11 Washington State 956 8-1 13
12 BYU 947 8-1 8
13 Penn State 703 4-3 12
14 Creighton 681 7-2 16
15 Tennessee 656 7-1 18
16 Arkansas 645 7-2 17
17 Purdue 581 5-2 20
18 Baylor 502 4-3 14
19 Ohio State 439 3-4 15
20 Kansas 397 5-1 22
21 Kentucky 349 2-4 19
22 Houston 249 5-2 21
23 Iowa State 97 7-1 NR
24 Auburn 88 7-1 25
25 Dayton 81 8-2 NR