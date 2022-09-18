No. 3 Louisville vs. No. 9 Stanford volleyball: Score, live updates

Another point-for-point set that Louisville came out on top of ... The Cardinals closed it out with a 27-25 win in set two to take a 2-0 lead on the match. There were 13 ties in the second set, but just three lead changes as the Cardinals maintained a one or two point lead for the majority of the set. Stanford pushed hard at the end, tying it up multiple times and fighting off multiple set points, but Louisville got it done. Claire Chaussee is having a great match for Louisville ¸— up to 11 kills on .429 hitting. Louisville is slightly outhitting the Cardinal .215 to .189.

Louisville held a lead late into the match, but Stanford was right there with them. The Cardinals were the first to 20 as Chaussee sent one down the line to take a 20-18 advantage. Stanford got within one on a Louisville service error and then attacking error before Dani Busboom-Kelley called a timeout. Out of the timeout, the two teams exchanged points before Elia Rubin put up a huge stuff block to tie it up at 23-all. The two teams exchanged two more ties before Chaussee hammered down back-to-back kills for the Cardinals to take a 2-0 lead. When Louisville is in-system, they are hard to stop — especially when Chaussee gets the ball.

Aiko Jones is having an incredible night as well, with seven kills and five blocks. The Stanford Cardinal will need to clean up some errors moving forward and garner some energy and unity in the late moments if they want to pull off the reverse sweep. They will now face a must-win third set.