Minnesota vs. Purdue volleyball: Schedule, scores and updates

Last Updated 7:22 PM, October 22, 2022Amna Subhan | NCAA.comMinnesota vs. Purdue volleyball: Schedule, scores and updates College volleyball rankings: Ohio State jumps to No. 5 in Power 10 9:59 pm, October 22, 2022What you need to know about Minnesota vs. Purdue For the second time this season, No. 9 Minnesota and No. 12 Purdue face up in a Big Ten top matchup. The last time these two teams met a month ago, the Boilermakers won in straight sets. The Gophers comes into the matchup off back-to-back sweeps against Big Ten teams. Adversely, Purdue is on a two-game losing streak, both sweeps, against conference opponents including No. 3 Nebraska. PREVIOUS MATCHUP: Purdue pulls off big sweep over Minnesota It'll be a strong match above the net as Minnesota rank seventh in blocks per set (2.81) while freshman outside hitter Eva Hudson is among the top 20 nationally in both attacks and kills. The Gophers offensive catalyst Taylor Landfair averages 4.52 kills per set falling just behind Hudson in conference ranks. This game will determine the current Big Ten standings with Boilermakers sitting No. 4, one spot ahead the Minnesota. 12:23 am, October 22, 2022How to watch Minnesota vs. Purdue No. 9 Minnesota and No. 12 Purdue highlight a busy weekend in women's college volleyball Saturday. Here's everything you need to know ahead of the Big Ten showdown: When: 9 p.m. ET Saturday Where: Maturi Pavilion, Minneapolis, MN. Watch live: Big Ten Network Live Stats: NCAA.com Games notes: Minnesota | Purdue 2:01 am, October 22, 2022Latest AVCA coaches pollHere's the Minnesota and Purdue stand in the latest rankings. Purdue dropped from the 9th place to the 10th spot. Meanwhile, Minnesota jumped up to take that No. 9 position. Full rankings through Oct. 16: Rank school total points record previous 1 Texas (64) 1600 14-0 1 2 Louisville 1530 17-1 2 3 Nebraska 1469 16-1 3 4 San Diego 1396 17-1 4 5 Wisconsin 1299 13-3 5 6 Ohio State 1281 11-5 6 7 Stanford 1225 13-4 7 8 Pittsburgh 1179 18-2 8 9 Minnesota 995 10-6 10 10 Georgia Tech 989 13-4 11 11 Florida 927 15-3 13 12 Purdue 891 15-3 9 13 Penn State 766 15-4 14 14 Baylor 663 15-4 18 15 Washington 645 14-4 15 16 Kentucky 621 11-5 19 17 BYU 614 14-4 12 18 Creighton 576 16-3 21 19 Marquette 462 16-2 16 20 Oregon 443 11-5 17 21 Rice 293 17-2 22 22 Pepperdine 233 14-5 20 23 Western Kentucky 206 19-2 23 24 Houston 117 17-2 NR 25 Michigan 111 13-5 24