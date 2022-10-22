Minnesota vs. Purdue volleyball: Schedule, scores and updates

For the second time this season, No. 9 Minnesota and No. 12 Purdue face up in a Big Ten top matchup. The last time these two teams met a month ago, the Boilermakers won in straight sets.

The Gophers comes into the matchup off back-to-back sweeps against Big Ten teams. Adversely, Purdue is on a two-game losing streak, both sweeps, against conference opponents including No. 3 Nebraska.



PREVIOUS MATCHUP: Purdue pulls off big sweep over Minnesota

It’ll be a strong match above the net as Minnesota rank seventh in blocks per set (2.81) while freshman outside hitter Eva Hudson is among the top 20 nationally in both attacks and kills. The Gophers offensive catalyst Taylor Landfair averages 4.52 kills per set falling just behind Hudson in conference ranks.

This game will determine the current Big Ten standings with Boilermakers sitting No. 4, one spot ahead the Minnesota.

