NCAA DI women's volleyball tournament: Selection show date, time, how to watch

The 2021 DI Women's Volleyball Selection Selection Show is on ESPNU at 8:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 28. That's when the field of 64 teams will be announced for this season's championship. Of the 64 teams, 32 teams receive automatic qualification while the remaining 32 teams will be selected on an at-large basis by the Division I Women's Volleyball Committee. The first and second round will be Dec. 2-4 in a single-elimination first round competition. Regionals will take place from Dec. 9-11. will be held December 16, at 7:00 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. ET on ESPN. The National Championship will take place December 18, at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2. The championship will be held in Nationwide Arena in Columbus, OH. Here is the television schedule for the tournament, subject to change. ROUND DAY DATE TIME (EASTERN) NETWORK Selection Show Sunday Nov. 28 8:30 p.m. ESPNU First round Thursday Dec. 2 TBD TBD Second round Friday Dec. 3 TBD TBD Regional semifinals Sunday Dec. 9 TBD TBD Regional finals Monday Dec. 11 TBD TBD National semifinals Thursday Dec. 16 7 p.m., 9: 30 p.m. ESPN National Championship Saturday Dec. 18 7:30 p.m. ESPN2

Bracket projection, two weeks away from selections NCAA women's volleyball bracket predictions ahead of the selection show 2021 NCAA volleyball bracket predictions, two weeks from selections (Stars denote automatic qualifiers) No. 1 *Louisville vs. *Morehead State No. 3 *Wisconsin vs. *Colgate *Dayton vs. *UCF Iowa State vs. Washington State Stanford vs. Miami Ole Miss vs. San Diego No. 16 *Creighton vs. Arkansas No. 14 Washington vs. *Hawai'i No. 9 Minnesota vs. *Milwaukee No. 11 *BYU vs. *UNLV *FGCU vs. Marquette South Carolina vs. Utah Illinois vs. West Virginia Pepperdine vs. Florida State No. 8 *Kentucky vs. *UNCG No. 6 *UCLA vs. *Grand Canyon No. 5 Baylor vs. *Florida A&M No. 7 Georgia Tech vs. *South Alabama Northern Colorado vs. Rice Texas Tech vs. Florida *Western Kentucky vs. *Ball State Tennessee vs. *High Point No. 12 Purdue vs. *Loyola Chicago No. 10 Ohio State vs. *UMBC No. 13 Nebraska vs. Omaha No. 15 Penn State vs. *Fairfield Kansas State vs. Oregon *Sacred Heart vs. *Brown Michigan vs. *Towson North Carolina vs. Mississippi State No. 4 Pittsburgh vs. *Delaware State No. 2 *Texas vs. *TAMUCC

Championship history Below is the full DI women's volleyball championship history, since 1981. Kentucky won its first title in program history last spring — the tournament was moved due to COVID-19 — with a four-set win over Texas. You can watch that championship match full replay here. YEAR CHAMPION (RECORD) COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP SITE 2020 Kentucky (24-1) Craig Skinner 3-1 Texas Omaha 2019 Stanford (30-4) Kevin Hambly 3-0 Wisconsin Pittsburgh 2018 Stanford (34-1) Kevin Hambly 3-2 Nebraska Minneapolis 2017 Nebraska (32-4) John Cook 3-1 Florida Kansas City 2016 Stanford (26-7) John Dunning 3-1 Texas Columbus 2015 Nebraska (32-4) John Cook 3-0 Texas Omaha 2014 Penn State (36-3) Russ Rose 3-0 BYU Oklahoma City 2013 Penn State (34-2) Russ Rose 3-1 Wisconsin Seattle 2012 Texas (29-4) Jerritt Elliott 3-0 Oregon Louisville 2011 UCLA (29-6) Michael Sealy 3-1 Illinois San Antonio, Texas 2010 Penn State (32-5) Russ Rose 3-0 California UMKC 2009 Penn State (38-0) Russ Rose 3-2 Texas South Florida 2008 Penn State (38-0) Russ Rose 3-0 Stanford Nebraska 2007 Penn State (34-2) Russ Rose 3-2 Stanford Sacramento State 2006 Nebraska (33-1) John Cook 3-1 Stanford Nebraska 2005 Washington (32-1) Jim McLaughlin 3-0 Nebraska UTSA 2004 Stanford (30-6) John Dunning 3-0 Minnesota Long Beach State 2003 Southern California (35-0) Mick Haley 3-1 Florida Dallas 2002 Southern California (31-1) Mick Haley 3-1 Stanford New Orleans 2001 Stanford (33-2) John Dunning 3-0 Long Beach State San Diego State 2000 Nebraska (34-0) John Cook 3-2 Wisconsin VCU 1999 Penn State (36-1) Russ Rose 3-0 Stanford Hawaii 1998 Long Beach State (36-0) Brian Gimmillaro 3-2 Penn State Wisconsin 1997 Stanford (33-2) Don Shaw 3-2 Penn State Washington State 1996 Stanford (31-2) Don Shaw 3-0 Hawaii Cleveland State 1995 Nebraska (32-1) Terry Pettit 3-1 Texas Massachusetts 1994 Stanford (31-2) Don Shaw 3-1 UCLA Texas 1993 Long Beach State (32-2) Brian Gimmillaro 3-1 Penn State Wisconsin 1992 Stanford (31-2) Don Shaw 3-1 UCLA New Mexico 1991 UCLA (31-5) Andy Banachowski 3-2 Long Beach State UCLA 1990 UCLA (36-1) Andy Banachowski 3-0 Pacific Maryland 1989 Long Beach State (32-5) Brian Gimmillaro 3-0 Nebraska Hawaii 1988 Texas (34-5) Mick Haley 3-0 Hawaii Minnesota 1987 Hawaii (37-2) Dave Shoji 3-1 Stanford Indianapolis 1986 Pacific (39-3) John Dunning 3-0 Nebraska Pacific 1985 Pacific (36-3) John Dunning 3-1 Stanford Western Michigan 1984 UCLA (33-6) Andy Banachowski 3-2 Stanford UCLA 1983 Hawaii (34-2) Dave Shoji 3-0 UCLA Kentucky 1982 Hawaii (33-1) Dave Shoji 3-2 Southern California Pacific 1981 Southern California (27-10) Chuck Erbe 3-2 UCLA UCLA