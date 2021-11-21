NCAA DI women's volleyball tournament: Selection show date, time, how to watch

The 2021 DI Women's Volleyball Selection Selection Show is on ESPNU at 8:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 28. That's when the field of 64 teams will be announced for this season's championship. Of the 64 teams, 32 teams receive automatic qualification while the remaining 32 teams will be selected on an at-large basis by the Division I Women’s Volleyball Committee.

The first and second round will be Dec. 2-4 in a single-elimination first round competition. Regionals will take place from Dec. 9-11. will be held December 16, at 7:00 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. ET on ESPN. The National Championship will take place December 18, at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2. The championship will be held in Nationwide Arena in Columbus, OH.

Here is the television schedule for the tournament, subject to change.