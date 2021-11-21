Last Updated 4:22 PM, November 21, 2021
NCAA DI women's volleyball tournament: Selection show date, time, how to watch

8:37 pm, November 21, 2021

Here is how to watch the selections and the TV schedule for the tournament

The 2021 DI Women's Volleyball Selection Selection Show is on ESPNU at 8:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 28. That's when the field of 64 teams will be announced for this season's championship. Of the 64 teams, 32 teams receive automatic qualification while the remaining 32 teams will be selected on an at-large basis by the Division I Women’s Volleyball Committee.

The first and second round will be Dec. 2-4 in a single-elimination first round competition. Regionals will take place from Dec. 9-11.  will be held December 16, at 7:00 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. ET on ESPN. The National Championship will take place December 18, at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2. The championship will be held in Nationwide Arena in Columbus, OH. 

Here is the television schedule for the tournament, subject to change.

ROUND DAY DATE TIME (EASTERN) NETWORK
Selection Show Sunday Nov. 28 8:30 p.m. ESPNU
First round Thursday Dec. 2 TBD TBD
Second round Friday Dec. 3 TBD TBD
Regional semifinals Sunday Dec. 9 TBD TBD
Regional finals Monday Dec. 11 TBD TBD
National semifinals Thursday Dec. 16 7 p.m., 9: 30 p.m.  ESPN
National Championship Saturday Dec. 18 7:30 p.m.  ESPN2
8:25 pm, November 21, 2021

Bracket projection, two weeks away from selections

(Stars denote automatic qualifiers)

No. 1 *Louisville vs. *Morehead State   No. 3 *Wisconsin vs. *Colgate
*Dayton vs. *UCF   Iowa State vs. Washington State
     
Stanford vs. Miami   Ole Miss vs. San Diego
No. 16 *Creighton vs. Arkansas   No. 14 Washington vs. *Hawai'i
     
No. 9 Minnesota vs. *Milwaukee    No. 11 *BYU vs. *UNLV
*FGCU vs. Marquette   South Carolina vs. Utah
     
Illinois vs. West Virginia   Pepperdine vs. Florida State
No. 8 *Kentucky vs. *UNCG   No. 6 *UCLA vs. *Grand Canyon
     
No. 5 Baylor vs. *Florida A&M   No. 7 Georgia Tech vs. *South Alabama
Northern Colorado vs. Rice   Texas Tech vs. Florida
     
*Western Kentucky vs. *Ball State   Tennessee vs. *High Point
No. 12 Purdue vs. *Loyola Chicago   No. 10 Ohio State vs. *UMBC
     
No. 13 Nebraska vs. Omaha   No. 15 Penn State vs. *Fairfield
Kansas State vs. Oregon   *Sacred Heart vs. *Brown
     
Michigan vs. *Towson   North Carolina vs. Mississippi State
No. 4 Pittsburgh vs. *Delaware State   No. 2 *Texas vs. *TAMUCC
8:17 pm, November 21, 2021

Championship history

Below is the full DI women's volleyball championship history, since 1981.

Kentucky won its first title in program history last spring — the tournament was moved due to COVID-19 — with a four-set win over Texas. You can watch that championship match full replay here.

YEAR CHAMPION (RECORD) COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP SITE
2020 Kentucky (24-1) Craig Skinner 3-1 Texas Omaha
2019 Stanford (30-4) Kevin Hambly 3-0 Wisconsin Pittsburgh
2018 Stanford (34-1) Kevin Hambly 3-2 Nebraska Minneapolis
2017 Nebraska (32-4) John Cook 3-1 Florida Kansas City
2016 Stanford (26-7) John Dunning 3-1 Texas Columbus
2015 Nebraska (32-4) John Cook 3-0 Texas Omaha
2014 Penn State (36-3) Russ Rose 3-0 BYU Oklahoma City
2013 Penn State (34-2) Russ Rose 3-1 Wisconsin Seattle
2012 Texas (29-4) Jerritt Elliott 3-0 Oregon Louisville
2011 UCLA (29-6) Michael Sealy 3-1 Illinois San Antonio, Texas
2010 Penn State (32-5) Russ Rose 3-0 California UMKC
2009 Penn State (38-0) Russ Rose 3-2 Texas South Florida
2008 Penn State (38-0) Russ Rose 3-0 Stanford Nebraska
2007 Penn State (34-2) Russ Rose 3-2 Stanford Sacramento State
2006 Nebraska (33-1) John Cook 3-1 Stanford Nebraska
2005 Washington (32-1) Jim McLaughlin 3-0 Nebraska UTSA
2004 Stanford (30-6) John Dunning 3-0 Minnesota Long Beach State
2003 Southern California (35-0) Mick Haley 3-1 Florida Dallas
2002 Southern California (31-1) Mick Haley 3-1 Stanford New Orleans
2001 Stanford (33-2) John Dunning 3-0 Long Beach State San Diego State
2000 Nebraska (34-0) John Cook 3-2 Wisconsin VCU
1999 Penn State (36-1) Russ Rose 3-0 Stanford Hawaii
1998 Long Beach State (36-0) Brian Gimmillaro 3-2 Penn State Wisconsin
1997 Stanford (33-2) Don Shaw 3-2 Penn State Washington State
1996 Stanford (31-2) Don Shaw 3-0 Hawaii Cleveland State
1995 Nebraska (32-1) Terry Pettit 3-1 Texas Massachusetts
1994 Stanford (31-2) Don Shaw 3-1 UCLA Texas
1993 Long Beach State (32-2) Brian Gimmillaro 3-1 Penn State Wisconsin
1992 Stanford (31-2) Don Shaw 3-1 UCLA New Mexico
1991 UCLA (31-5) Andy Banachowski 3-2 Long Beach State UCLA
1990 UCLA (36-1) Andy Banachowski 3-0 Pacific Maryland
1989 Long Beach State (32-5) Brian Gimmillaro 3-0 Nebraska Hawaii
1988 Texas (34-5) Mick Haley 3-0 Hawaii Minnesota
1987 Hawaii (37-2) Dave Shoji 3-1 Stanford Indianapolis
1986 Pacific (39-3) John Dunning 3-0 Nebraska Pacific
1985 Pacific (36-3) John Dunning 3-1 Stanford Western Michigan
1984 UCLA (33-6) Andy Banachowski 3-2 Stanford UCLA
1983 Hawaii (34-2) Dave Shoji 3-0 UCLA Kentucky
1982 Hawaii (33-1) Dave Shoji 3-2 Southern California Pacific
1981 Southern California (27-10) Chuck Erbe 3-2 UCLA UCLA