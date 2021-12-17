NCAA volleyball championship: Live updates, scores, video

Last Updated 5:23 PM, December 17, 2021Michella ChesterNCAA volleyball championship: Live updates, scores, videoShare Women's volleyball championship preview: Wisconsin vs. Nebraska 3:46 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy linkSort By:Oldest FirstLatest8:50 pm, December 17, 2021The 2021 DI women's volleyball national championship, previewed Wisconsin Athletics We have our 2021 DI women's volleyball national championship matchup, and its an all Big Ten battle. The four-seeded Wisconsin Badgers will take on 10-seed Nebraska for the trophy on Saturday, Dec. 18 at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2. The Huskers are looking for their sixth ever national title, after advancing to the championship following a season full of adversity. The Wisconsin program is looking for its first-ever national championship in its third trip to the finals. They are back in the championship game after losing to Stanford in 2019. We will see an abundance of talent Saturday night with so many super seniors looking for a fairytale ending to their collegiate careers. Dana Rettke, the 2021 AVCA National Player of the Year, and Lexi Rodriguez, the 2021 AVCA National Freshman of the Year, will face off in this match. We will be covering the championship live here with updates, stats and analysis during the match, and you can stream the game here. Nebraska will play Wisconsin in the national championship

The No. 10 Nebraska Huskers are headed to the national championship, and we have an all Big Ten final on Saturday night. The Huskers will take on Wisconsin for the third time this season for the trophy. Nebraska's historic win ended yet another historic season for an ACC team, as Pitt was eliminated. Hats off to the Panthers on a remarkable season and tournament run. The Huskers are HOT at the right time, and it got them all the way to the national title game. This Nebraska team went through so much adversity this season, lineup changes, then some more changes, loss after loss, and now they are amongst the top two teams in the NCAA with three freshman in their rotation. Lauren Stivrins returned from injury and came back to play her very last season for this reason. After a slow first set for Nebraska, they turned on the jets to win the next three and advance in four sets. The Huskers name of the game tonight was blocking, defense and serving. They hit just .246 on the match, but this is pretty typical for Nebraska this season.... they get it done in other ways. The Huskers put up 10 blocks and six service aces, and applied pressure on the Panthers all night long from the service line. In doing so, they slowed down Pitt's speedy offense and controlled Leketor Member-Meneh's game a bit. Madi Kubik led with 13 kills on .226 hitting and 13 digs, followed by Kayla Caffey, who added 10 kills and four blocks. Lindsay Krause ended up having a great night with nine kills at a .368 clip and then Stivrins, the heart of this team, posted nine on .529 hitting and six blocks. She was so impressive and came alive late in the match to ensure her team was moving on. Nebraska controlled most of the fourth set, but Pitt was able to tie it up at 20. The Panthers were within one when Stivrins went off with two back-to-back kills to give Nebraska match point. Then, we had another match that ended fittingly, as Stivrins picked up the game-winning block. Member-Meneh and Serena Gray led the Panthers with 13 and 11 kills, respectively. LET'S PLAY FOR A NATTY pic.twitter.com/y4v5FLkLLA — Husker Volleyball (@Huskervball) December 17, 2021 Nebraska takes 2-1 lead

Nebraska kept the momentum going into the third set and took a 2-1 lead on the match with a 25-20 win in set three. They ultimately closed out the set on an 8-2 run, and Lindsay Krause hammered down the last kill. Kayla Caffey has come alive offensively with seven kills at a .462 clip. Nebraska also amped up their blocking game in that last set, they are now up to eight blocks compared to Pitt's five. Pitt has been suffering from a lot of service errors as well with 10 so far on the match. Nebraska seems to have picked up the momentum and they are running with it. Pitt now faces a win-it-or-go-home fourth set. HUSKERS UP. NOW FINISH. pic.twitter.com/8nnFZa5lHV — Husker Volleyball (@Huskervball) December 17, 2021 Nebraska ties up the match 1-1

Nebraska has evened the match at a set apiece with a 25-17 win in the second set. The Huskers turned it around in the second and flipped the narrative. This time around, the Huskers hit .440 and held Pitt to a low .161 compared to their .483 clip in the first set. Nebraska was able to slow down Pitt's offense a bit, and in turn their offense flourished. Lauren Stivrins started heating up a bit early in the second set to give the Huskers a much needed spark, and she along with Kayla Caffey were able to get some things going out of the middle. Stivrins, Caffey and Lindsay Krause each have three kills, and Ally Batenhorst is up to four kills but hitting at a low percentage. Kubik still leads the offense with eight kills at a .316 clip. It was all Pitt in the first and all Nebraska in the second. Consistency now will be key. STIVRINS SOLO BLOCK 😤 📺 @espn#NCAAVB x @Huskervball pic.twitter.com/x3vIOBfSYX — NCAA Women's Volleyball (@NCAAVolleyball) December 17, 2021

Pitt takes set one over Nebraska

The Pittsburgh Panthers took set one 25-16, without a doubt to set the tone of this match. The Panthers hit an impressive .483 as a team and held the Huskers to a .167 clip. Chinaza Ndee came out swinging with four kills at a .800 clip and Leketor Member-Meneh already has four kills on .429 hitting. Yet again, she is hitting around the block and all over the court. You can tell early this is going to be a Member-Meneh highlight game. Madki Kubik has four kills for Nebraska early but unlike their win against Texas, they are lacking balance offensively. The Huskers will need their two middles and the two freshman to step up and step up fast. she does it ALL@LeketorMeneh is a walking highlight reel#H2P | #NCAAVB pic.twitter.com/1jQIkkzfUL — Pitt Volleyball 🏳️🌈🏳️⚧️ (@Pitt_VB) December 17, 2021

No. 3 Pittsburgh vs. No. 10 Nebraska, underway

The No. 3 Pittsburgh vs. No. 10 Nebraska has begun. The Panthers are in their first national semifinal appearance and they are taking on a powerhouse volleyball program in Nebraska. Pittsburgh's 'Fab Four' ready to take center stage Nebraska's Stivrins overcame back surgery this year and is looking to lead the Cornhuskers to another title

Wisconsin is headed to the national championship

The Wisconsin Badgers are headed back to the national championship with a four-set win over Louisville. The Badgers ended Louisville's perfect season with the win. WHAT A MATCH! This game was really all you could ask for. It felt like a national championship matchup. Congratulations to the Louisville Cardinals on a historic season. Anna Smrek had an absolutely insane night and performance to lead the Badgers to the title game. The freshman looked like a seasoned vet out there, and not just because of her 6'9 stature. Smrek posted 20 kills at a .741 clip against one of the best teams in the nation and some of the best blockers in the nation. She had just ONE error. Dana Rettke posted 14 kills at a .200 clip with eight blocks and Grace Loberg chipped in 13 kills. Devyn Robinson played a big role towards the end of the match — she is always such a big spark for this Badgers team, and came up with a monumental block in the fifth. This offense was led by Sydney Hilley, who dished out a great game and posted 58 assists. Enough about the offense, though, I cannot say enough about Lauren Barnes. She led Wisconsin's defense and she alone made all the difference for Wisconsin. She was all over the court — digging, setting, passing, launching her body all over the floor to keep the ball alive. Barnes posted 19 digs on the match. She is more than a difference maker, she deserves every kudo there is. A lot of those Wisconsin points would have never happened if not for her. Late in the fifth, the Badgers went on a 4-0 scoring run to take a 9-6 lead. Louisville chipped away at the deficit but Robinson came out with a monster block on Claire Chaussee to go up 11-8. With the momentum on their side of the net they took a 12-8 lead and Dani Busboom-Kelly took a timeout. Loberg hammered one down out of the timeout to get the Badgers within two, and then Aiko Jones sent one out of bounds to give Wisconsin match point. The Cards fought off one match point, but the match ended in the most fitting way, with a Smrek kill. Anna DeBeer was dialed in all match for Louisville, she led the Cards with 20 kills, and Anna Stevenson posted 14 kills on .360 hitting. The Badgers and their phenomenal group of super seniors are headed to the national title game on Saturday.

Louisville stays alive! Forces a fifth set against Wisconsin

The Cards will play on. Louisville won the fourth set 25-23 off of an ace from Cece Rush to force a fifth set and keep their perfect season alive. Anna Stevenson was called for reaching over the net to tie the match up at 23, angering the Cardinals fanbase, but they came out fired up and notched two back-to-back to win the fourth. We are headed to five in Columbus. There is no other way I would expect this match to go. It is only fair that this thing is going to five sets with how well both these teams are playing. There is not one particular stat line to point out here, because this is high-caliber volleyball in every aspect of the game. This fifth set is going to come down to composure and momentum. CECI RUSH!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! BRING ON SET 5!!!!! Watch @espn: https://t.co/PmAkaTOQZb#GoCards x #NCAAVB pic.twitter.com/296XDCVmzS — Louisville Volleyball (@UofLVolleyball) December 17, 2021

Wisconsin takes 2-1 lead with 25-21 win in set three

Wisconsin just took set three 25-21 to take a 2-1 lead on the match. Anna Smrek is rolling. Absolutely rolling. 17 kills with zero errors at an .850 clip. When the Badgers are in system and get it to Smrek out of the middle, they are lethal. After hitting a low .167 in the second set, the Badgers hit .375 in the third and held the Cards to .222. That doesn't seem like a low percentage, but the Cards hit .400 and .393 in the first and second set. Louisville is blocking really well, with nine blocks to Wisconsin's six, but the Badgers are doing better and better hitting around the block as the match goes on. Rettke and Loberg are heating up a bit, and the Cards are now facing a win-it-or-go-home fourth set with their perfect and historic season on the line. WHAT. A. RALLY. 🤯🤯🤯 📺 @espn#NCAAVB x @BadgerVB pic.twitter.com/8DUkXGgYBu — NCAA Women's Volleyball (@NCAAVolleyball) December 17, 2021

Louisville ties the match up 1-1 with a 25-15 win in set two

Louisville has responded. The Cards evened up the match with a pretty dominant 25-15 win in set two. The Cards started out the set hitting even better than the first, amped up their energy levels and took as much as a 16-8 lead before Wisconsin head coach Kelly Sheffield decided to burn his first timeout. Anna DeBeer, who sat out of practice all week with a tight back, was questionable for tonight's match. THAT'S HOW YOU RESPOND 👊@aikojonesja & Anna Stevenson with the block to secure Set 2 & even the match! 📺: @espn #GoCards x #NCAAVB pic.twitter.com/codIohlJB5 — Louisville Volleyball (@UofLVolleyball) December 17, 2021 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link12:18 am, December 17, 2021Wisconsin wins first set 25-23Wisconsin took the first set 25-23 to take a 1-0 lead on the match against the top-seeded Louisville Cardinals. There is no denying that these are two of the best teams in the country. Both teams hit at .400 or above, and it was difficult for any team to get three or even two points in a row. We saw side-out after side-out as Louisville and Wisconsin went point-for-point the entire set. Neither team led by more than two throughout the entire set. Wisconsin was siding out at 74 percent to Louisville's 70 percent, ultimately the difference maker. The Badgers took the first set without Dana Rettke leading the way ... Anna Smrek stole the show as a freshman on the big stage with four kills on four swings for a 1.000 hitting percentage. Following Smrek, Devyn Robinson, Grace Loberg, Rettke, and Jade Demps posted three kills. Rettke had three hills on seven swings. Louisville was right there with them with Anna Stevenson, Aiko Jones and Amaya Tillman each have four kills on the match. Coaching and adjustments are going to be big here with both teams performing at such a high level. The Badgers are looking fired up, with plenty of Rettke fist bumps on display. They have been here before, and this team on a mission is a dangerous one. But, you can expect a battle. That @sydneyhilley to @dana_rettke combo 😍 You can catch the game on ESPN and tune in here for live updates and coverage throughout the match. Louisville volleyball is on the verge of history, making it to the semifinals for the first time in history and in the midst of a perfect season. Louisville volleyball is on the verge of making history share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link11:16 pm, December 16, 2021The 2021 national semifinals are here The national semifinal stage is set — No. 1 Louisville will take on the experienced No. 4 Wisconsin Badgers in our first semifinal matchup of the evening. We have two powerful offensive teams, two incredibly strong blocking teams with Anna Stevenson and Amaya Tillman on Louisville's side of the net and Dana Rettke and crew on Wisconsin's side of the net. On top of that these teams both have incredibly good floor defenses, with two strong liberos. Watch out for Lauren Barnes for Wisconsin, diving for balls left and right and giving her offense every chance possible. Tonight will be a tightly contested battle and in my opinion, whoever shows up and plays the best will come out on top. Click or tap here for live stats and play-by-play during the match and follow along here for live updates and analysis. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link3:19 pm, December 14, 2021Previewing the 2021 NCAA volleyball semifinals The 2021 NCAA women's volleyball tournament semifinals are Thursday, Dec. 16, in Columbus, Ohio. Four teams remain in the hunt for the national title, including two first-time semifinalists in Louisville and Pittsburgh. Top overall seed Louisville puts its perfect 32-0 record on the line first against No. 4 Wisconsin, who has now made three straight semifinal trips. The Cardinals boast an impressive defense, ranking second in blocks per set and fifth in opponent hitting percentage across Division I. The Badgers bring an experienced core, led by Dana Rettke (3.49 k/s) and Sydney Hilley (12.04 a/s). In the second semifinal match Thursday, No. 3 Pitt plays No. 10 Nebraska. Leketor Member-Meneh leads the Panthers in their first-ever semifinal trip, coming off a 21-kill performance against Purdue. The Cornhuskers are riding high after a 3-1 upset over No. 2 Texas, led by freshmen Ally Batenhorst and Lindsay Krause, as well as talented libero Lexi Rodriguez. Click or tap here to read Michella Chester's full breakdown of both semifinal matches. Below is the schedule for Thursday. No. 1 Louisville vs. No. 4 Wisconsin | 7 p.m. ET | Thursday, Dec. 16 No. 3 Pittsburgh vs. No. 10 Nebraska | 9:30 p.m. ET | Thursday, Dec. 16 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link2:17 pm, December 12, 2021Semifinals are set: Action continues Thursday And then there were four. Louisville, Pittsburgh, Wisconsin and Nebraska are headed to the semifinals after winning their regionals Saturday. The semifinals will be played Thursday, Dec. 16 in Columbus, Ohio. Here is the upcoming schedule: No. 1 Louisville vs. No. 4 Wisconsin | 7 p.m. ET | Thursday, Dec. 16 No. 3 Pittsburgh vs. No. 10 Nebraska | 9:30 p.m. ET | Thursday, Dec. 16 The winners of Thursday's semifinals will then meet in the national championship match on Saturday, Dec. 18. Tickets are still available for both semifinal and final matches. Here were the results from Saturday's regional final matches: No. 3 Pittsburgh 3, No. 6 Purdue 1 | Match highlights No. 1 Louisville 3, Georgia Tech 1 | Match highlights No. 4 Wisconsin 3, No. 12 Minnesota 0 | Match highlights No. 10 Nebraska 3, No. 2 Texas 1 | Match highlights Click or tap here to see the updated NCAA women's volleyball tournament bracket. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link LOAD MORE +