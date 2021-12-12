NCAA volleyball regional finals: Live updates, scores, video

Who doesn't love some predictions? The 2021 DI women's volleyball tournament field was unveiled on Sunday the 28th, and all the action begins this Thursday, Dec. 2. I filled out my entire bracket, down to the national champion.

For the entire bracket prediction, click or tap here. The second round in my predicted bracket has some great matchups. Miami vs. Florida, Western Kentucky vs. Georgia Tech, Stanford vs. Minnesota, Pittsburgh vs. Penn State and BYU vs. Utah. I picked Florida, Georgia Tech, Minnesota, Pittsburgh and Utah to advance.

In the regional finals the hardest matchups to pick were Ohio State vs. Georgia Tech, Baylor vs. Minnesota, UCLA vs. Wisconsin, Kentucky vs. Nebraska and Washington vs. Texas. I selected Ohio State, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Nebraska and Texas to advance, although very difficult to choose. That leaves us with the regional final matchups of Louisville vs. Ohio State, Minnesota vs. Wisconsin, Purdue vs. Pittsburgh and Texas vs. Nebraska.

My national semifinal teams are:

(1) Louisville

(4) Wisconsin

(6) Purdue

(2) Texas

In this bracket we have Louisville facing Wisconsin and Texas facing Purdue. I am honestly pretty happy with picking these four teams for the top four, and I especially like the idea of a Louisville vs. Wisconsin matchup. This would be one for the books. Louisville has an incredibly strong block, as does Wisconsin. I would love to see Dana Rettke on the other side of the net from Anna Stevenson and Amaya Tillman. I think this where Louisville needs to prove themselves. They have been proving themselves as a national power all season long, and beat so many ranked teams that they earned the No. 1 seed in the tournament. But taking down a Wisconsin team that has players who have made it to the top four for the past two seasons is what Louisville will have to do.

I clearly feel strongly about Wisconsin as a team, considering I picked them to win it all for the past two seasons (Just my luck if they win it the one year I don't pick them). I think they are incredible, but they do have some holes, especially after losing Danielle Hart to injury this season. When they put it all together, they are unstoppable, but they don't always do that. Louisville has been consistent all season, so I am picking consistency here.

Then you've got Texas vs. Purdue, another great matchup. This Purdue team could be a challenge for Texas with their big block. In fact, Purdue has the second most blocks per set as a team in the nation. But again, Texas lost in the title game this past season and will have some added motivation from that. They return the most experienced roster with five returning All-Americans, and some of the best players in the nation. I think they make it to the title game to face Louisville and win it all. This is a dominant team and a team on a mission. One that I don't want to pick against.