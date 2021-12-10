NCAA volleyball regional semifinals: Live updates, scores, video

Last Updated 12:29 AM, December 10, 2021Michella ChesterNCAA volleyball regional semifinals: Live updates, scores, videoShare Texas vs. Washington: 2021 NCAA volleyball regional semifinal highlights 4:20 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy linkSort By:Oldest FirstLatest6:13 pm, December 9, 2021Regional semifinals: Thursday's game recaps & top performances The third round of the DI NCAA women's volleyball tournament is complete and eight teams remain. Purdue became the first team to advance to the regional finals with a wild five-set victory over BYU, and Texas sparked a wild comeback to pull off the reverse sweep over Washington and advance to the regional finals. Here is what happened in the regional semifinals: No. 6 Purdue 3, No. 11 BYU 2: WOW. I have got to start out with that after the wild five set victory for the Boilermakers. In a tightly contested matchup, BYU took a 2-1 match lead before the Boilermakers dominated the fourth set 25-13 to force a fifth. The Cougars were then in the drivers seat for the entire fifth set, and picked up match point leading 14-10 on a Kenzie Koerber kill. The Boilermakers then fought off four match points with Jena Otec behind the service line. Otec posted back-to-back aces in the four-point come back. Then with an even set, Purdue and BYU alternated points before Caitlyn Newton hammered one down for match point and a BYU attack error sealed the deal. This was an incredible game with 17 total service aces between both teams. Purdue ultimately outhit the Cougars .275 to .151 and out-blocked them 15-10. Newton led all hitters with 20 kills, and Grace Cleveland posted 14 kills on .348 hitting with two blocks. On top of those two, Raven Colvin was a big difference maker with 11 kills and eight blocks to her name. Purdue advances to the regional finals to face Pittsburgh. >> Watch game highlights here No. 1 Louisville 3, No. 16 Florida 0: The top-seeded Louisville Cardinals are advancing to the regional finals with a three-set win over Florida. The Cards pulled off a dominating first set win before the Gators put up a fight in the second set. The third though, was all Louisville. Louisville's offense was extremely efficient with a .348 hitting efficiency as a team. Anna DeBeer posted 13 kills on .348 hitting and then the two middle blockers Anna Stevenson and Amaya Tillman were so impressive. Stevenson hit at a .467 clip with nine kills and Tillman posted seven kills at .667 hitting. Louisville will advance to face Georgia Tech. >> Watch game highlights here No. 3 Pittsburgh 3, Kansas 0: The Panthers are moving on the regional finals with an easy sweep over Kansas in the regional semifinals. Last season, which was just earlier this year, Pitt made the farthest run in program history, making it to the regional finals. They ALMOST advanced out, before Washington secured a reverse sweep to knock them out. Now, the Panthers are headed back to that same round, and will be looking for a different outcome this time. Pittsburgh is looking great so far this season and in the tournament. Kayla Lund returned to action last round, but this time around it was all Chinaza Ndee and Leketor Member-Meneh offensively. Ndee led with 14 kills on .632 hitting. The Panthers will face Purdue in the regional finals. >> Watch game highlights here No. 8 Georgia Tech 3, No. 9 Ohio State 0: Georgia Tech is advancing to the regional finals for the second time in history! The Yellowjackets, in the midst of a breakout season, made it to the round of 16 for the first time since 2004. Now, they took down Ohio State out of the Big Ten in a straight sweep to march straight into the regional finals. Mariana Brambilla absolutely rose to the occasion on the big stage today with 18 kills on .444 hitting. Julia Bergmann hit much lower than her usual, at a .054 clip, but still chipped in 10 kills. Her teammates though accounted for all that and more, and the Yellowjackets just keep making statement after statement each round of the tournament. Tech will now face the top-seeded Louisville Cardinals in the regional finals ... this will be a HUGE ACC battle for a spot in the national semifinals. Louisville has already taken down Georgia Tech twice in the regular season. >> Watch game highlights here No. 12 Minnesota 3, No. 5 Baylor 2: Upset alert! The Gophers took down Baylor in a five-set thriller after falling behind two sets to one. The fourth set was a battle through and through, but Minnesota came out on top 25-23 to force a fifth set, Then in the fifth, Baylor took a pretty demanding 6-2 lead early before Minnesota went on a 5-0 scoring run to take a 7-6 lead. Stephanie Samedy was such a huge part of the Minnesota comeback, as expected. She ended up with 16 kills on a low hitting percentage, but came up big when it mattered most. Airi Miyabe was consistent all match long with a team leading 18 kills on .324 hitting, and Jenna Wenaas chipped in 13 kills. Serving was a huge part of their victory as well though, as the Gophers had six aces and two in that fifth set. The win knocks five-seed Baylor out of the tournament and ends tremendous careers for Yossiana Pressley and Avery Skinner. Pressley was a monumental part of Baylor's ascension to power as a volleyball program — she posted 22 kills on the loss. Minnesota advances to the regional finals to face the winner of Wisconsin and UCLA. >> Watch the full fifth set here No. 4 Wisconsin 3, No. 13 UCLA 0: The Badgers advance to the regional finals with a big sweep over the UCLA Bruins. Wisconsin was in the drivers seat the whole way, winning each set by seven, eight, and nine points. They had everything they needed tonight, and when all the pieces are in place, this Wisconsin team is a tough one to beat. Julia Orzol and Grace Loberg did what they needed to do at the pins, and Orzol had a great night with 11 kills on .381 hitting. Dana Rettke posted eight kills on .412 hitting, Devyn Robinson chipped in eight and Anna Smrek was a great addition as well. The offense was so efficient with veteran setter Sydney Hilley, and the offense hit at a .363 clip. The win knocks UCLA out of the tournament and ends a tremendous career for Mac May at UCLA. The Badgers advance to the regional finals to take on Big Ten foe Minnesota, for the third time this season. >> Watch game highlights here No. 2 Texas 3, No. 15 Washington 2: WOW for the second time today. Texas came back from a 2-0 deficit to pull off the reverse sweep and completely changed the trajectory of the game, The Longhorns came out to an incredibly slow start, and Washington was absolutely dominating all aspects of the game. The Huskies hit .387 and .414 in the first two sets and were winning the serve and pass game by a landslide. This was so unusual for the Longhorns, who typically are one of the best in the country in terms of serving. For a moment after the second set, I can imagine everyone watching felt like Washington might be winning this game. Texas just wasn't looking like Texas, and Washington was doing it all right. The Longhorns turned it ALL around in the third. Logan Eggleston was consistent early in the match but needed some help from Skylar Fields, and Jhenna Gabriel needed her passers to amp it up a bit. Well, they all did just that. Fields turned on the jets and was a massive part of the comeback, and the serve and pass game improved drastically for Texas. The Longhorns won the third and then came out in the fourth with a 9-0 lead. The fourth set wasn't even remotely close. The Longhorns looked like a machine on their side of the net and won that set 25-9 to force a fifth — Melanie Parra went on a 9-0 service run in that stretch and the Longhorns hit .500 as well. After that kind of comeback, Texas would not be denied in the fifth. Eggleston finished with 20 kills at a .441 clip, Gabriel set a great game with 51 assists, Fields ended up with 15 kills and Brionne Butler and Molly Phillips chipped in nine a piece. Texas advances to the regional finals at home where they will face Nebraska. >> Watch game highlights here No. 10 Nebraska 3, Illinois 0: The Huskers are the eighth and final team advancing to the regional finals on Saturday. Nebraska took down Illinois in a three-set sweep and will move on to face No. 2 Texas in the regional finals on Saturday. I have mentioned this before about Nebraska, but aside from Madi Kubik and the two middle blockers, Lauren Stivrins and Kayla Caffey, you typically don't know who will be the next big player to show up and have a big game. It is usually between three freshman players, and tonight it was Lindsay Krause. The freshman posted eight kills on .429 hitting to accompany a terrific night from Caffey — 11 kills on .529 hitting and Kubik who chipped in 11 kills as well. Defense, though, was spectacular. Lexi Rodriguez was unreal out of the backcourt, her incredibly accurate passing gave the Huskers all the more opportunities offensively. This strong defensive Husker team will now take on Texas, a powerful offensive team, for a regional final battle. No. 6 Purdue vs. No. 11 BYU square off

The first of Thursday's eight third-round DI women's volleyball matches starts at 11 a.m. ET, when No. 6 Purdue and No. 11 BYU square off in Pittsburgh. The match will air on ESPNU. Click or tap here to view live stats from the match. In the first two rounds, Purdue defeated Illinois State 3-0 and Dayton 3-2, while BYU's path to the third round included a 3-0 win over Boise State and a 3-1 victory over Utah. DI women's volleyball: Third round schedule

By the end of Thursday, the quarterfinal matches for 2021 NCAA Division I Women's Volleyball Championship will be decided. The eight third-round matches will take place Thursday afternoon and evening:

11 a.m. ET | No. 6 Purdue vs. No. 11 BYU | ESPNU
1 p.m. ET | No. 3 Pittsburgh vs. Kansas | ESPN+
1 p.m. ET | No. 1 Louisville vs. No. 16 Florida | ESPNU
3 p.m. ET | No. 8 Georgia Tech vs. No. 9 Ohio State | ESPN+
3 p.m. ET | No. 5 Baylor vs. No. 12 Minnesota | ESPNU
5 p.m. ET | No. 4 Wisconsin vs. No. 13 UCLA | ESPNU
7:30 p.m. ET | No. 2 Texas vs. No. 15 Washington | ESPNU
9:30 p.m. ET | No. 10 Nebraska vs. Illinois | ESPNU

Click or tap here to view the interactive tournament bracket. The top 16 teams in the DI women's volleyball tournament, re-ranked before the 2021 regionals

The first and second rounds are complete in the NCAA DI women's volleyball tournament. You know what means — we are headed to the regional semifinals. 64 teams to start and all the way down to 16, just like that. Out of the initial top 16 seeds, two have been eliminated. Kansas knocked off No. 14 Creighton and Illinois eliminated the reigning champs — No. 7 Kentucky.

For the re-rank, I took each team's initial seeding and then took into consideration their first and second-round performances. I also took into consideration who they beat to get here. These are right now rankings — the regular season is long gone.

Here are the top 16 teams, re-ranked:

1. Texas
2. Louisville
3. Wisconsin
4. Pittsburgh
5. Baylor
6. Georgia Tech
7. Minnesota
8. Nebraska
9. Ohio State
10. BYU
11. Purdue
12. Florida
13. Washington
14. Illinois
15. Kansas
16. UCLA

For a full explanation on this re-rank, watch the below video or click here to read the article.

Re-ranking the last 16 teams the in DI women's volleyball tournament Regional semifinals are set — Action continues on Thursday

The regional semifinals are set! We are down to the final 16 seeds in the 2021 DI women's volleyball tournament. Two top 16 seeds are missing from that lineup as No. 14 Creighton and No. 7 Kentucky were knocked out of the tournament in the second round. Kansas will take on No. 3 Pittsburgh after upsetting the Blue Jays, and Illinois will face No. 10 Nebraska following its upset over the reigning champs.

Take a look at the updated bracket:

Here is the full slate of games for the regional semifinals on Thursday, Dec. 9. No. 1 Louisville vs. No. 16 Florida | 1 p.m. ET on ESPNU
No. 9 Ohio State vs. No. 8 Georgia Tech | 3 p.m. ET on ESPN+
No. 5 Baylor vs. No. 12 Minnesota |3 p.m. ET on ESPNU
No. 4 Wisconsin vs. No. 13 UCLA | 5 p.m. ET on ESPNU
No. 11 BYU vs. No. 6 Purdue | 11 a.m. ET on ESPNU
No. 3 Pittsburgh vs. Kansas | 1 p.m. ET on ESPN+
No. 10 Nebraska vs. Illinois | 9:30 p.m. ET on ESPNU
No. 2 Texas vs. No. 15 Washington 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPNU Saturday's second round results at the DI women's volleyball tournament

The second round of the NCAA DI women's volleyball tournament is done. We have our final 16 teams that will play on in the tournament starting with the regional semifinals next week. In total, two top 16 seeds were knocked out of the tournament. Kansas took down No. 14 Creighton on Frida and Illinois knocked out the reigning national champions and seven-seed Kentucky.

Here is what happened in the third day of the tournament:

*All times EST

Illinois 3, No. 7 Kentucky 1: The second seeded team has been knocked out of the tournament as Illinois eliminated the reigning champions, Kentucky, in four sets. Raina Terry willed her team to victory with a 27-kill performance on .321 hitting with eight digs. Megan Cooney also posted 17 kills on .302 hitting. The defense was unreal for the Illini as they combined for 71 digs as a team to keep ball after ball alive. Three of last year's national semifinal teams were placed into the bottom right portion of the bracket, and with Kentucky's elimination, only two remain. Illinois advances to the regional semifinals and will face the winner of Nebraska and Florida State. The Cards were extremely successful from the service line in the win with nine service aces. Anna Stevenson owned three of those aces, as well as seven kills on .385 hitting. The Cardinals now advance to the regional semifinals where they will take on Florida out of the SEC. No. 9 Ohio State 3, Tennessee 1: The Buckeyes are moving on to the regional semifinals with a four-set win over Tennessee. Gabby Gonzales, Emily Londot and Rylee Rader were a triple threat tonight, all posting double-digit kills offensively. The Buckeyes will take on a strong Georgia Tech team that is playing great volleyball right now in the regional semifinals. No. 3 Pitt 3, Penn State 1: One of the most highly anticipated matchups early in the tournament resulted in a Pittsburgh victory. The Panthers took down their in-state rival behind a dominant performance from Kayla Lund and Leketor Member-Meneh. Lund was back in action tonight and posted 21 kills on .421 hitting to lead the Panthers past a strong Penn State team. The Panthers advance to the regional semifinals to face Kansas. | Watch highlights No. 4 Wisconsin 3, FGCU 0: The Badgers are headed to the regional semifinals after taking down FGCU in straight sets. Wisconsin found a lot of success with their pin hitters tonight as Grace Loberg and Julia Orzol led the scoring efforts. Loberg put up 15 kills on .542 hitting and Orzol added 12 on .611 hitting efficiency. Four Badger players hit above .400 on the match. Wisconsin advance to the regional semis to face the winner of UCLA and UCF. No. 8 Georgia Tech 3, Western Kentucky 0: The Georgia Tech Yellowjackets have advanced to the round of 16 for the first time since 2004 after playing a lights out game with a sweep over Western Kentucky. The Hilltoppers played a great game, but Georgia Tech was even better, outhitting the nation's most efficient hitting team, WKU, .353 to .280. Julia Bergmann and Mariana Brambilla posted 17 and 13 kills, respectively on the match. Georgia Tech continues their breakout season and will face Ohio State out of the Big Ten in the regional semis. No. 10 Nebraska 3, Florida State 0: The Huskers are moving on to the regional semifinals following a big sweep over Florida State. The Seminoles fought in highly contested sets, but the Huskers kept control and secured the sweep. You never know who might have a big night for Nebraska, aside from Madi Kubik who has been extremely consistent. Tonight, it was Ally Batenhorst out of the freshman that posted 11 kills on .308 hitting. Kubik, Lauren Stivrins, and Kayla Caffey had big nights as well. Nebraska will now face Illinois in the round of 16. | Watch Lauren Stivrins highlights from the match No. 12 Minnesota 3, Stanford 0: Minnesota took down Stanford in straight sets to advance to the round of 16. The Gophers have been pretty consistent lately with Stephanie Samedy, Jenna Wenaas and Airi Miyabe leading offensively. Samedy led with 16 kills and Wenaas had 11 kills at a .414 clip for the match. Minnesota will now face Baylor in the regional semifinals. No. 11 BYU 3, Utah 1: BYU pulled off the season sweep over Utah this year with its second win over the Utes — this time in the second round of the NCAA tournament. This rematch was another highly anticipated second round matchup and it was all it was hyped up to be ... just two swings away from going to five sets. With the loss, Dani Drew's immaculate NCAA career comes to an end. Utah lost in a heartbreaking way when Drews lightly collided with another player and sent the ball up and out of bounds for BYU's match point. Either way, BYU played a great match. Erin Livingston and Tayl Ballard-Dixon stepped up big time offensively and the Cougars had eight service aces in the win. Utah suffered from a lot of attacking errors as well with 26, and the Cougs blocking game was superb. They out-blocked Utah 11.5 to seven. BYU advances to the regional semifinals to face Purdue. | Watch the thrilling ending to the match No. 13 UCLA 3, UCF 2: In the last game of the night, UCLA escaped an upset from UCF in a five-set thriller. UCF took a 2-1 lead on the match before UCLA was able to force a fifth and then secure a win with a 15-7 victory in the final set. Mac May finished the match with 25 kills, and Elan McCall posted 17 on the match. The Bruins showed some serious resiliency to outlast a strong and gritty UCF team, with the NCAA kills leader on their side of the net. UCLA advances to the round of 16 to face Wisconsin. No. 15 Washington 3, Hawaii 0: The Huskies cruised through the second round with a straight sweep over Hawaii. Washington's offense was on point in this match — the Huskies hit .386 as a team. Second round action continues Saturday

The DI women's volleyball second round will finish up Saturday with a full slate of games. Friday featured a packed set of first and second round matchups. Saturday will have the same with 11 games starting at 5 p.m. ET and running all the way through the night.

No. 1 Louisville will be in action as it takes on Ball State at 6 p.m. ET. No. 10 Nebraska will also playing this evening when the Cornhuskers face off with Florida State at 8 p.m. ET. There will also be a pair of rivalry games when No. 3 Pitt faces Penn State and No. 11 BYU taking on Utah.

Here is the full slate for Saturday:

*All times EST

No. 7 Kentucky vs. Illinois | 5 p.m.
No. 1 Louisville vs. Ball State | 6 p.m.
No. 9 Ohio State vs. Tennessee | 6 p.m.
No. 3 Pitt vs. Penn State | 7 p.m.
No. 4 Wisconsin vs. FGCU | 7 p.m.
No. 8 Georgia Tech vs. Western Kentucky | 7 p.m.
No. 10 Nebraska vs. Florida State | 8 p.m.
No. 12 Minnesota vs. Stanford | 8 p.m.
No. 11 BYU vs. Utah | 9 p.m.
No. 13 UCLA vs. UCF | 10 p.m.
No. 15 Washington vs. Hawaii | 10 p.m.

Click or tap here for the full 2021 DI women's volleyball interactive bracket. Friday's first and second round results at the DI women's volleyball tournament

The second day of the tournament is complete. Twenty-two teams advanced out of the first round and five teams are headed to the regional semifinals. Kansas stunned No. 14 Creighton for our first upset over a seeded team in the 2021 tournament, while No. 6 Purdue escaped an upset with a reverse sweep over Dayton.

Here is what happened on the second day of the tournament: Kansas stunned No. 14 Creighton for our first upset over a seeded team in the 2021 tournament, while No. 6 Purdue escaped an upset with a reverse sweep over Dayton. Here is what happened on the second day of the tournament: First round: Ball State 3, Michigan 2: Ball State advances to the second round after outlasting Michigan in a five-set battle. Marie Plitt was unreal for the Cards with 20 kills on .515 hitting for the match. Four Ball State players had double-digit kills on the match. Ball State will advance to take on the top-seeded Louisville Cardinals tomorrow night. Penn State 3, Towson 1: PSU advances to the second round following a four set win over Towson. Towson tied the match up 1-1 in the second set, but the Nittany Lions won the next two to seal the deal. Jonni Parker led with 18 kills on .348 hitting and Kaitlin Hord had 11 kills along with seven total blocks on the match. PSU will face the winner of Pittsburgh and UMBC. Western Kentucky 3, South Carolina 0: Western Kentucky took down South Carolina in a straight sweep behind two dominant performances from Lauren Matthews and Kayland Jackson. Matthews posted 13 kills at a .591 clip and Jackson added 12 kills on .550 hitting. Western Kentucky advances to face Georgia Tech in the second round. Illinois 3, West Virginia 1: Illinois advances to the second round of the NCAA tournament with a four-set win over West Virginia. Raina Terry led the Illini with 18 kills on .317 hitting followed by Megan Cooney who posted 15 kills on .375 hitting. Kyla Swanson hit .562 in the win. Adrian Ell put up 19 kills for WVU. Illinois will face the winner of Kentucky and Southeast Mo. State. Tennessee 3, North Carolina 1: Tennessee advances to the second round and picked up its 20th win of the season. The Vols posted 16 blocks on the match highlighted by Ava Bell with nine blocks and Natalie Hayward with six of her own. Breana Runnels led the offensive effort with 20 kills. Florida St. 3, Kansas St. 0: Florida State took down Kansas State in a straight sweep to advance out of the first round. Emma Clothier had a great all-around night with 11 kills on .611 hitting for FSU. The Seminoles offense outhit Kansas St. .344 to .077 and will face the winner of Nebraska and Campbell. Stanford 3, Iowa St. 1: Both Caitie Baird and Kendall Kipp put up more than 20 kills in Stanford's four set win over Iowa St. On top of that, they did it hitting above .300, with Baird at a .396 clip and Kipp at a .417 efficiency for the match. The Cardinal advance to the second round to face to Minnesota. FGCU 3, Texas Tech 2: FGCU pulled off the reserve sweep to come back from a 2-0 deficit and take down Texas Tech in five. The big comeback was fueled by 20 kills from Erin Shomaker on .356 hitting for the match. FGCU went from hitting negative in the first set, to .000 in the second, to .419, .400 and .615 in the third, fourth and fifth. They now advance to face the winner of Wisconsin and Colgate. Utah 3, Utah Valley 1: The Utes advance with a four set win over Utah Valley in the first round as three players posted double-digit kills. Dani Drews led offensively with 18 kills at a .317 clip, and Amel Van Der Werff hit an absurd .692 on the match with 10 kills on 13 swings. Utah Could face a rematch with BYU in the second round, but the Cougars will have to get past Boise State first. No. 8 Georgia Tech 3, The Citadel 0: The Yellow Jackets advance to the second round of the tournament with a sweep over The Citadel and a 28-26 third set win. The Citadel battled in the third but a 3-0 scoring run for Georgia Tech gave them the win. The Jackets had a big offensive showing, per usual with three players in double digit kills, led by Julia Bergmann with 16 kills on .321 hitting. Erin Moss also chipped in 10 kills at a .471 clip. Georgia Tech advances to face Western Kentucky in the second round in what should be an offensive slugfest. Western Kentucky leads the NCAA in hitting percentage and GT ranks sixth in that same category. No. 1 Louisville 3, UIC 0: The top-seeded Cardinals cruised through the first round with a sweep over UIC — they held UIC to just 11 points in the first and third sets. Tori Dilfer spread out the ball to all of their offensive weapons with Claire Chaussee posting 10 kills on .316 hitting, Anna DeBeer with 13 kills on .458 hitting and Aiko Jones hitting at an impressive .643 hitting efficiency. Louisville will face Ball State in the second round. No. 9 Ohio State 3, Howard 0: The Buckeyes dominated in the first round with a sweep over Howard. Ohio State hit .349 on the match and held Howard to a -.012 clip on the match. Jenaisya Moore rose to the occasion with seven kills on .636 hitting for the match. The Buckeyes move on to the second round where they will meet Tennessee tomorrow night. No. 3 Pittsburgh 3, UMBC 0: The Pittsburgh Panthers have advanced out of the first round to face in-state rival Penn State in the second round of the tournament. Leketor Member-Meneh kept up her hot streak with another great offensive performance to lead Pitt past UMBC. She posted 13 kills on .367 hitting alongside Chinaza Ndee with 11 kills. They pulled off the win without Kayla Lund in the normal lineup. No. 7 Kentucky 3, Southeast Missouri St. 0: The reigning national champions are alive and well in the 2021 NCAA tournament with a 3-0 sweep in the first round. Madi Skinner and Alli Stumler led the offensive charge for the Wildcats with 13 and 11 kills apiece and both hitting above .400 on the match. Bella Bell emerged as a big-time contributor with seven kills and seven blocks. The Wildcats will take on Illinois in the second round. Hawaii 3, Mississippi St. 2: The Rainbow Wahine outlasted Mississippi State in a five-set thriller to advance out of the first round of the tournament. Hawaii out-blocked Mississippi State 13 to five and had three players with 10-plus kills. Amber Igiede led with 18 kills on the match to knock the Bulldogs out of their first ever tournament appearance. Hawaii moves on to face the winner of Washington and Brown in the 10 p.m. game tonight. UCF 3, Pepperdine 1: UCF had a strong outing from the NCAA's kill leader McKenna Melville who posted 25 kills at a .324 clip in tonight's win over Pepperdine. After Melville, four other players hit above .300 on the match in the offensive slugfest. Rachel Ahrens was huge for Pepperdine on the other side of the net with 29 kills on the match, but the Wave was struggling with errors all night and racked up 20 by the end of the game. UCF also out-blocked Pepperdine and posted five service aces in the win. The Golden Knights will advance to take on the winner of UCLA and Fairfield in the 10 p.m. game. No. 12 Minnesota 3, South Dakota 0: The Gophers were again led by Stephanie Samedy and Jenna Wenaas this season as Minnesota pulled off the sweep over South Dakota to move on to the second round. Samedy and Wenaas contributed 13 and 10 kills on the match, respectively. Minnesota will now have Stanford in the second round, which I anticipate will be a tough battle. These two teams already faced once early in the regular season, and the Gophers came out victorious. No. 10 Nebraska 3, Campbell 0: The Huskers cruised through the first round with a sweep over Campbell where they held the Camels to negative hitting. Nebraska was dominant from the service line with six aces and out-blocked Campbell 10-5. Lauren Stivrins led her team with nine kills on .412 hitting and Madi Kubik and Kayla Caffey posted seven kills apiece. The Huskers advance to second round where they will face Florida State out of the ACC. No. 4 Wisconsin 3, Colgate 0: The Badgers had seven services in their three set win over Colgate in the first round. Lauren Barnes had three aces on the night. Offensively Dana Rettke led the charge with 14 kills on .545 hitting and Sydney Hilley, the Badgers all-time assists leader, added 40 assists to her resume this matchup. Wisconsin moves on and will have FGCU in the second round. No. 11 BYU 3, Boise State 0: BYU cruised past Boise State in the first round of the tournament with as much as a 25-6 victory in the first set. This is the same Boise State team that upset Utah, BYU's second round opponent, in the regular season. Erin Livingston led offensively tonight with 15 kills on .667 hitting. No. 13 UCLA 3, Fairfield 0: The Bruins took down Fairfield in three sets despite a hard fought battle from the Stags. Mac May had a great night with 21 kills with seven digs. UCLA advances to face UCF in the second round of the tournament. No. 15 Washington 3, Brown 0: The Huskies advanced to the second round of the tournament with a three-set sweep over the Ivy league champions, Brown. Washington used a balanced attack to get past Brown with no player posting more than nine kills. Washington will face Hawaii in the second round of the tournament. Second round: No. 6 Purdue 3, Dayton 2: Purdue escaped what would have been a huge upset in the second round after coming back from a 2-0 deficit to win it in five. Grace Cleveland and Caitlyn Newton charged the comeback from the Boilermakers with 17 and 19 kills, respectively, and Cleveland added seven blocks. Jena Otec ended the match with a 27 digs to anchor the Boiler's backcourt. After a slow start in the first two sets, Purdue absolutely dominated in the next three, taking down Dayton by scores of 25-15, 25-6 and 15-5. Purdue advances to the regional semifinals with the win. No. 16 Florida 3, Miami (FL) 0: In what we thought might be a tight matchup, the Gators proved they deserved their top 16 seed with a sweep over Miami in the second round. Florida seems to shine bright in the NCAA postseason and they are showing that again this year, even without T'Ara Ceaser. Sofia Victoria and Thayer Hall put up 13 kills apiece in the win and Elli McKissock tallied 23 digs for the Gators. Florida is now the second team to advance to the regional semifinals. No. 5 Baylor 3, Washington State 0: We saw the dynamic duo of Yossiana Pressley and Avery Skinner tonight as the Bears took down a really good Washington State team in the second set in a straight sweep. Skinner and Pressley posted 17 and 16 kills, respectively in the win as the Bears outhit Washington State .279 to .167. Baylor advances to the round of 16 with the win. Kansas 3, No. 14 Creighton 1: The Jayhawks are still dancing! Kansas has now pulled off two upsets in a row over a strong Oregon team out of the Pac-12 and now the No. 12 seed, Creighton. With the win, the first seeded team has been knocked out of the tournament. Creighton was playing without star hitter Jaela Zimmerman and Kansas put together a great game. Caroline Bien was all over the court again tonight. She led with 21 kills on .306 hitting and nine digs. Kansas advances to the round of 16 to face the winner of Pittsburgh and Penn State next week. No. 2 Texas 3, Rice 0: The No. 2 seeded Longhorns are the fifth team to advance to the round of 16 after taking down familiar foe Rice in three sets. Skylar Fields had quite the night with 18 kills on .432 hitting. She was accompanied by Logan Eggleston who posted 12 kills on .500 hitting and an ace. Setter Jhenna Gabriel also had a standout night with FOUR service aces and 41 assists. First- and second-round action continues Friday from the women's volleyball tournament

Ten teams advanced to the second-round on Thursday, highlighted by No. 2 Texas advancing. The Longhorns will take on in-state rival Rice today in second-round action while 44 other teams go head-to-head in Day 2 of the first round. That includes No. 1 overall seed Louisville at 7 p.m. ET and defending national champion Kentucky getting started at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Friday, Dec. 3 complete schedule (all times ET): Friday, Dec. 3 complete schedule (all times ET): First round: Ball State vs. Michigan | 4 p.m. ET Towson vs. Penn State | 4 p.m. ET South Carolina vs. Western Kentucky | 4:30 p.m. ET West Virginia vs. Illinois | 5 p.m. ET North Carolina vs. Tennessee | 5 p.m. ET Kansas St. vs. Florida St. | 5:30 p.m. ET Iowa St. vs. Stanford | 5:30 p.m. ET FGCU vs. Texas Tech | 5:30 p.m. ET Utah Valley vs. Utah | 6:00 p.m. ET No. 8 Georgia Tech vs. The Citadel | 7:00 p.m. ET No. 1 Louisville vs. UIC | 7:00 p.m. ET No. 9 Ohio State vs. Howard | 7:00 p.m. ET No. 3 Pittsburgh vs. UMBC | 7:00 p.m. ET No. 7 Kentucky vs. Southeast Mo. Second round:

No. 6 Purdue vs. Dayton | 5 p.m. ET
No. 16 Florida vs. Miami (FL) | 7 p.m. ET
No. 5 Baylor vs. Washington State | 8 p.m. ET
No. 14 Creighton vs. Kansas | 8:00 p.m. ET
No. 2 Texas vs. Rice | 9:00 p.m. ET

Click or tap here for the full 2021 DI women's volleyball interactive bracket. And for a printable version of the bracket, go here. First Round scores, stats

We are now halfway through the first round of the 2020-21 DI women's volleyball tournament. Kansas took down Oregon in a straight sweep for a surprising first upset of the tournament.

Here's what happened in the first day of the tournament: The Cougars hit .325 as a team led by Kalyah Williams with 11kills on .435 hitting. Four Washington State players hit above .300 on the match. Kansas 3, Oregon 0: Kansas took down Oregon in a straight sweep on Thursday night to knock the Ducks out of the tournament. Caroline Bien and Caroline Crawford led offensively with 12 and 13 kills apiece. Crawford was all over the court, hitting .400 on the match with three service aces and four total blocks. Brooke Nuneviller posted 17 kills for the Ducks, but it wasn't enough to take a set from the Jayhawks. Kansas advances to the second round for the first time since 2016 to face Creighton. No. 16 Florida 3 vs. Florida A&M 0: The Florida Gators dominated in a 3-0 win over Florida A&M in the first round for head coach Mary Wise's 1000th career win. Sofia VIctoria led with 13 kills on .333 hitting followed by Thayer Hall who posted 11 kills on .556 hitting. Lauren Forte also had four kills on just six swings to hit for a .667 clip. Florida will face Miami in the second round. No. 6 Purdue 3, Illinois State 0: The Boilermakers took down Illinois State in three sets and advance to face Dayton in the second round of the tournament. Purdue hit .424 on the match led by Caitlyn Newton with 12 kills on .345 hitting. Raven Colvin had a great night with eight kills on 10 swings for a .700 hitting efficiency with 3 blocks. The freshmen star has been performing so well for the Boilermakers. Colvin and Newton were amongst six on their team that hit above .300. No. 14 Creighton 3, Ole Miss 0: Creighton took down Ole Miss in three sets for a statement win. Star hitter for the Blue Jays Jaela Zimmerman was sidelined due to injury, but Big East Freshman of the Year Norah Sis stepped up. Sis posted 16 kills on .444 hitting in the win. Abby Bottomley per usual anchored a great backcourt for the Jays with 15 digs and two service aces. Despite what seemed like a hard fought battle of a game, Creighton advanced in three and will face Kansas tomorrow night. No. 5 Baylor 3, A&M-Corpus Christie 0: The Baylor Bears advance to the second round of the tournament following a 3-0 sweep over A&M-Corpus Christie. Three Baylor players notched double-digit kills as Yossiana Pressley posted a team-leading 16 kills followed by Lauren Harrison and Avery Skinner with 11 and 10 kills apiece. Marieke van der Mark hit .583 on the match. Baylor will face Washington State in the second round. The Cougars also swept their first round opponent. No. 2 Texas 3, Sacred Heart 0: The No. 2 seeded Texas Longhorns advance out of the first round with a sweep over Sacred Heart. Logan Eggleston and Skylar Fields dominated at the pins with 12 and 11 kills, respectively as the Longhorns hit .443 to Sacred Heart's .125. Texas was able to hold four Sacred Heart players to negative hitting in the win. The Longhorns will take on Rice in the second round. Click or tap here for the full 2021 DI women's volleyball interactive bracket. And for a printable version of the bracket, go here.

Here is a look at Friday's slate of games. The first round will begin for some and the second round will continue for the team's that competed on Thursday night. The host teams decided if they wanted to play Thursday/Friday or Friday/Saturday. More preferred the latter, so get ready for a Friday night packed with volleyball. First round: Ball State vs. Michigan | 4 p.m. ET Towson vs. Penn State | 4 p.m. ET South Carolina vs. Western Kentucky | 4:30 p.m. ET West Virginia vs. Illinois | 5 p.m. ET North Carolina vs. Tennessee | 5 p.m. ET Kansas St. vs. Florida St. | 5:30 p.m. ET Iowa St. vs. Stanford | 5:30 p.m. ET FGCU vs. Texas Tech | 5:30 p.m. ET Utah Valley vs. Utah | 6:00 p.m. ET No. 8 Georgia Tech vs. The Citadel | 7:00 p.m. ET No. 1 Louisville vs. UIC | 7:00 p.m. ET No. 9 Ohio State vs. Howard | 7:00 p.m. ET No. 3 Pittsburgh vs. UMBC | 7:00 p.m. ET No. 7 Kentucky vs. Southeast Mo. First round of the 2021 DI women's volleyball championship begins today

The first round of the 2021 DI women's volleyball championship is finally here, and it begins today. In total, there are 10 first-round matchups played today. No. 2 Texas is the highest-ranked team playing, as it goes against Sacred Heart at 8 p.m. ET. No. 1 Louisville and defending champion Kentucky both begin Friday.

All matches played in the first round will be played on campus sites.

Here's the schedule for today (all times ET):

Dayton vs. Marquette | 4:30 p.m.
South Alabama vs. Miami (FL) | 4:30 p.m.
Rice vs. San Diego | 5 p.m.
Washington State vs. Northern Colorado | 5:30 p.m.
Kansas vs. Oregon | 5:30 p.m.
No. 16 Florida vs. Florida A&M | 7 p.m.
No. 6 Purdue vs. Illinois State | 7 p.m.
No. 14 Creighton vs. Ole Miss | 8 p.m.
No. 5 Baylor vs. A&M-Corpus Christie | 8 p.m.
No. 2 Texas vs. Sacred Heart | 8 p.m.

Click or tap here for the full 2021 DI women's volleyball interactive bracket. And for a printable version of the bracket, go here.

Stay tuned to this page for scores, updates, analysis, and more throughout the tournament. Click or tap here for the full 2021 DI women's volleyball interactive bracket. And for a printable version of the bracket, go here.

Stay tuned to this page for scores, updates, analysis, and more throughout the tournament. Stay tuned to this page for scores, updates, analysis, and more throughout the tournament. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link4:23 pm, December 1, 2021First round of 2021 DI women's volleyball championship will begin Thursday, Dec. 2 Texas Athletics We are one day away from the start of the 2021 DI women's volleyball championship. The tournament begins on Thursday, Dec. 2 with 10 first-round matches throughout the afternoon and night. No. 2 Texas, which last won the volleyball national championship in 2012, leads the pack in the first group of games on Thursday. Defending champion Kentucky will begin its title defense on Friday. Matches in the first two rounds will be played on campus sites. Here are the top storylines to follow in the 2021 DI women's volleyball tournament

Every season, I break down the top storylines to follow for the postseason. After all, we are all waiting to have all of these questions answered after an incredible season of volleyball. This season, I found myself having to limit how many I listed because there are just so many things I want to see play out. We have had an extraordinary season with the return of so many super-seniors given their extra year of eligibility. These teams are stacked with talent through and through, and the tournament is wide open.

Here are (some) of the top storylines, seven to be exact, for the 2021 volleyball tournament:

Can Wisconsin make it back to the national semifinals for the third consecutive year?
Will Texas get to avenge their national title loss?
Three of last season's national semifinal teams are in the same region, who makes it out?
Can Pitt make program history and make it to the national semifinals?
Can Louisville remain unbeaten?
Which group of super seniors will get their fairytale ending?
Will we have a rematch of the 2019 Louisville vs. Texas match in the national championship game?

For more on these storylines, click or tap here for the full read. After all, we are all waiting to have all of these questions answered after an incredible season of volleyball. This season, I found myself having to limit how many I listed because there are just so many things I want to see play out. We have had an extraordinary season with the return of so many super-seniors given their extra year of eligibility. These teams are stacked with talent through and through, and the tournament is wide open. Here are (some) of the top storylines, seven to be exact, for the 2021 volleyball tournament: Can Wisconsin make it back to the national semifinals for the third consecutive year? Will Texas get to avenge their national title loss? Three of last season's national semifinal teams are in the same region, who makes it out? Can Pitt make program history and make it to the national semifinals? Can Louisville remain unbeaten? Which group of super seniors will get their fairytale ending? Here are 7 unseeded teams in the 2021 DI women's volleyball tournament to watch out for

The 2021 DI women's volleyball tournament is here. All the action begins this Thursday, Dec. 2 after an incredible regular season. So many super seniors returned for one last go around this season, so I'd say this year's tournament is going to be one for the books.

The tournament field was unveiled on Sunday, Nov. 28 and the top 16 seeds were announced. Louisville received the No. 1 seed followed by Texas, Pittsburgh and Wisconsin.

But, I want to talk about UNSEEDED teams. There are so many talented teams this season, and I feel like this tournament is wide open. There are multiple squads outside of the top 16 that could make some noise in the tournament.

Here are a few:

Penn State
Miami
Utah
Stanford
Oregon
Western Kentucky
UCF

Click or tap here to read more on these seven unseeded teams, and what makes them dangerous in the tournament. We predicted every match at the 2021 NCAA volleyball tournament, through the national championship

Who In the regional finals the hardest matchups to pick were Ohio State vs. Georgia Tech, Baylor vs. Minnesota, UCLA vs. Wisconsin, Kentucky vs. Nebraska and Washington vs. Texas. I selected Ohio State, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Nebraska and Texas to advance, although very difficult to choose. That leaves us with the regional final matchups of Louisville vs. Ohio State, Minnesota vs. Wisconsin, Purdue vs. Pittsburgh and Texas vs. Nebraska. My national semifinal teams are: (1) Louisville (4) Wisconsin (6) Purdue (2) Texas In this bracket we have Louisville facing Wisconsin and Texas facing Purdue. I am honestly pretty happy with picking these four teams for the top four, and I especially like the idea of a Louisville vs. Wisconsin matchup. This would be one for the books. Louisville has an incredibly strong block, as does Wisconsin. I would love to see Dana Rettke on the other side of the net from Anna Stevenson and Amaya Tillman. I think this where Louisville needs to prove themselves. They have been proving themselves as a national power all season long, and beat so many ranked teams that they earned the No. 1 seed in the tournament. But taking down a Wisconsin team that has players who have made it to the top four for the past two seasons is what Louisville will have to do. I clearly feel strongly about Wisconsin as a team, considering I picked them to win it all for the past two seasons (Just my luck if they win it the one year I don't pick them). I think they are incredible, but they do have some holes, especially after losing Danielle Hart to injury this season. When they put it all together, they are unstoppable, but they don't always do that. Louisville has been consistent all season, so I am picking consistency here. Then you've got Texas vs. Purdue, another great matchup. This Purdue team could be a challenge for Texas with their big block. In fact, Purdue has the second most blocks per set as a team in the nation. But again, Texas lost in the title game this past season and will have some added motivation from that. They return the most experienced roster with five returning All-Americans, and some of the best players in the nation. I think they make it to the title game to face Louisville and win it all. This is a dominant team and a team on a mission. One that I don't want to pick against. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link1:45 am, November 29, 2021Here's the 2021 NCAA women's volleyball bracketThe 64-team bracket for this year's NCAA volleyball tournament has been unveiled. There were 32 automatic qualifiers and 32 at-large bids. Here it is: 🖨 Click or tap here for the bracket in PDF form, suitable for printing. 💻 Click or tap here to see the interactive bracket on NCAA.com You can read the official press release from the NCAA selection committee here. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link1:32 am, November 29, 2021The top 16 seeds revealedThe Louisville Cardinals have received the top seed in the NCAA DI women's volleyball tournament in program history. The Cards have beaten Pittsburgh and Georgia Tech twice this season, Nebraska, Kentucky and Purdue — quite the resume. Texas, Pitt and Wisconsin round out the top four, as most expected. Baylor takes the No. 5 spot after taking down Texas for its one loss on the season, followed by Purdue and Kentucky. Florida received a top 16 seed as the last team in. SEED TEAM 1. Louisville 2. Texas 3. Pittsburgh 4. Wisconsin 5. Baylor 6. Purdue 7. Kentucky 8. Georgia Tech 9. Ohio State 10. Nebraska 11. BYU 12. Minnesota 13. UCLA 14. Creighton 15. Washington 16. Florida share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link10:00 pm, November 28, 20212021 NCAA women's volleyball tournament bracket to be revealed tonight The wait is over. The 2021 DI women's volleyball bracket will be unveiled tonight at 8:30 p.m. ET on ESPNU. Saturday, the final automatic qualifiers punched their tickets to this year's tournament; 32 of the 64 teams in the field are made up of automatic qualifiers. The remaining 32 will be picked by the Division I Women's Volleyball Committee. Here is the list of those who are already in. Out of the 32 automatic qualifiers shown above, five are ranked in the top 10 of the AVCA top 25 rankings, including Louisville, Texas, BYU, Wisconsin and Kentucky. There are some big question marks for tonight's show. Here are a few things that I am curious to find out: Who will make up the top 16 seeds? There are ALWAYS surprises here, every single year. How will the committee view Georgia Tech and UCLA? They viewed them favorably in their previous top 10 reveal, but UCLA just loss to end the season to USC. How will they view teams with a lot of losses, but BIG wins? AKA Minnesota, Baylor, Purdue. How will they rank BYU? A team with just one loss but a weaker strength of schedule. The tournament will begin on Thursday, Dec. 2 with the first round of play. It will continue all the way to Saturday, Dec. 18 for the national championship at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, OH. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link1:00 pm, November 28, 2021How to watch the NCAA women's volleyball tournament selection showThe 2021 DI Women's Volleyball Selection Selection Show is on ESPNU at 8:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 28. That's when the field of 64 teams will be announced for this season's championship. Of the 64 teams, 32 teams receive automatic qualification while the remaining 32 teams will be selected on an at-large basis by the Division I Women’s Volleyball Committee. The first and second round will be Dec. 2-4 in a single-elimination first round competition. Regionals will take place from Dec. 9-11. will be held December 16, at 7:00 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. ET on ESPN. The National Championship will take place December 18, at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2. The championship will be held in Nationwide Arena in Columbus, OH. Here is the television schedule for the tournament, subject to change. ROUND DAY DATE TIME (EASTERN) NETWORK Selection Show Sunday Nov. 28 8:30 p.m. ESPNU First round Thursday Dec. 2 TBD TBD Second round Friday Dec. 3 TBD TBD Regional semifinals Thursday Dec. 9 TBD TBD Regional finals Saturday Dec. 11 TBD TBD National semifinals Thursday Dec. 16 7 p.m., 9: 30 p.m. ESPN National Championship Saturday Dec. 18 7:30 p.m. ESPN2 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link8:25 pm, November 21, 2021Bracket projection, two weeks away from selections NCAA women's volleyball bracket predictions ahead of the selection show 2021 NCAA volleyball bracket predictions, two weeks from selections (Stars denote automatic qualifiers) No. 1 *Louisville vs. *Morehead State No. 3 *Wisconsin vs. *Colgate *Dayton vs. *UCF Iowa State vs. Washington State Stanford vs. Miami Ole Miss vs. San Diego No. 16 *Creighton vs. Arkansas No. 14 Washington vs. *Hawai'i No. 9 Minnesota vs. *Milwaukee No. 11 *BYU vs. *UNLV *FGCU vs. Marquette South Carolina vs. Utah Illinois vs. West Virginia Pepperdine vs. Florida State No. 8 *Kentucky vs. *UNCG No. 6 *UCLA vs. *Grand Canyon No. 5 Baylor vs. *Florida A&M No. 7 Georgia Tech vs. *South Alabama Northern Colorado vs. Rice Texas Tech vs. Florida *Western Kentucky vs. *Ball State Tennessee vs. *High Point No. 12 Purdue vs. *Loyola Chicago No. 10 Ohio State vs. *UMBC No. 13 Nebraska vs. Omaha No. 15 Penn State vs. *Fairfield Kansas State vs. Oregon *Sacred Heart vs. *Brown Michigan vs. *Towson North Carolina vs. Mississippi State No. 4 Pittsburgh vs. *Delaware State No. 2 *Texas vs. *TAMUCC share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link8:17 pm, November 21, 2021Championship history Below is the full DI women's volleyball championship history, since 1981. Kentucky won its first title in program history last spring — the tournament was moved due to COVID-19 — with a four-set win over Texas. You can watch that championship match full replay here. YEAR CHAMPION (RECORD) COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP SITE 2020 Kentucky (24-1) Craig Skinner 3-1 Texas Omaha 2019 Stanford (30-4) Kevin Hambly 3-0 Wisconsin Pittsburgh 2018 Stanford (34-1) Kevin Hambly 3-2 Nebraska Minneapolis 2017 Nebraska (32-4) John Cook 3-1 Florida Kansas City 2016 Stanford (26-7) John Dunning 3-1 Texas Columbus 2015 Nebraska (32-4) John Cook 3-0 Texas Omaha 2014 Penn State (36-3) Russ Rose 3-0 BYU Oklahoma City 2013 Penn State (34-2) Russ Rose 3-1 Wisconsin Seattle 2012 Texas (29-4) Jerritt Elliott 3-0 Oregon Louisville 2011 UCLA (29-6) Michael Sealy 3-1 Illinois San Antonio, Texas 2010 Penn State (32-5) Russ Rose 3-0 California UMKC 2009 Penn State (38-0) Russ Rose 3-2 Texas South Florida 2008 Penn State (38-0) Russ Rose 3-0 Stanford Nebraska 2007 Penn State (34-2) Russ Rose 3-2 Stanford Sacramento State 2006 Nebraska (33-1) John Cook 3-1 Stanford Nebraska 2005 Washington (32-1) Jim McLaughlin 3-0 Nebraska UTSA 2004 Stanford (30-6) John Dunning 3-0 Minnesota Long Beach State 2003 Southern California (35-0) Mick Haley 3-1 Florida Dallas 2002 Southern California (31-1) Mick Haley 3-1 Stanford New Orleans 2001 Stanford (33-2) John Dunning 3-0 Long Beach State San Diego State 2000 Nebraska (34-0) John Cook 3-2 Wisconsin VCU 1999 Penn State (36-1) Russ Rose 3-0 Stanford Hawaii 1998 Long Beach State (36-0) Brian Gimmillaro 3-2 Penn State Wisconsin 1997 Stanford (33-2) Don Shaw 3-2 Penn State Washington State 1996 Stanford (31-2) Don Shaw 3-0 Hawaii Cleveland State 1995 Nebraska (32-1) Terry Pettit 3-1 Texas Massachusetts 1994 Stanford (31-2) Don Shaw 3-1 UCLA Texas 1993 Long Beach State (32-2) Brian Gimmillaro 3-1 Penn State Wisconsin 1992 Stanford (31-2) Don Shaw 3-1 UCLA New Mexico 1991 UCLA (31-5) Andy Banachowski 3-2 Long Beach State UCLA 1990 UCLA (36-1) Andy Banachowski 3-0 Pacific Maryland 1989 Long Beach State (32-5) Brian Gimmillaro 3-0 Nebraska Hawaii 1988 Texas (34-5) Mick Haley 3-0 Hawaii Minnesota 1987 Hawaii (37-2) Dave Shoji 3-1 Stanford Indianapolis 1986 Pacific (39-3) John Dunning 3-0 Nebraska Pacific 1985 Pacific (36-3) John Dunning 3-1 Stanford Western Michigan 1984 UCLA (33-6) Andy Banachowski 3-2 Stanford UCLA 1983 Hawaii (34-2) Dave Shoji 3-0 UCLA Kentucky 1982 Hawaii (33-1) Dave Shoji 3-2 Southern California Pacific 1981 Southern California (27-10) Chuck Erbe 3-2 UCLA UCLA share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link