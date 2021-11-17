Preview: No. 11 Nebraska vs. No. 15 Penn State

No. 11 Nebraska and No. 15 Penn State will face off on Friday, Nov. 19 on BTN. Nebraska and Penn State already faced once this year, and the Huskers won in four sets. When Ohio State and Penn State faced even earlier in the year, PSU swept them to make a big statement. But Penn State has since also lost to Wisconsin, Illinois and Purdue, so they fell to No. 15 in the rankings.

The Huskers beat Penn State in the midst of their 10-0 winning streak in the Big Ten this season. It was on the brink of Lauren Stivrins' return, and they seemed to be on the upswing. Madi Kubik was the star of the match for the Huskers as she matched her season high with 19 kills and added 12 digs, a block and an ace for her second double-double of the year. As you might know, the Huskers spent the better half of their non-conference schedule mixing up their lineup, incorporating freshman talent, etc. It seemed that they had landed on a lineup that didn't include previous Husker offensive star Lexi Sun in the starting rotation, but Sun has been back in the mix as of late. In Nebraska's latest win over Indiana, she led the scoring effort with 11 kills and two service aces. She started alongside Lindsay Krause and Madi Kubik as the three hitters. Ally Batenhorst wasn't in the starting lineup, but still notched 11 kills herself. I am excited to see Sun back involved in a big matchup against Penn State. The last ranked matchup they had was a three-set loss to Ohio State.

Penn State is coming off of four straight wins since its surprising loss to Illinois. In their last win they displayed an extremely balanced offensive front with Adanna Rollins, Kaitlyn Hord, Jonni Parker and Allie Holland all in double-digit kills. They dropped in the rankings following the loss to Illinois, and now they have two huge opponents to prove themselves before selections. The Nittany Lions have been hot and cold this season, but they are still clearly capable of taking down top notch teams. An upset here is extremely possible. This team also ranks in the top-10 in blocks per set at No. 6. So it should be a tough force at the net for Nebraska to hit around.

Plus, throw all of the numbers and outcomes from this season out the window and you still have two of the most historically dominant teams in college volleyball facing off at the Devaney Center this time. We should have a great matchup on our hands.