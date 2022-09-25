Nebraska takes down Ohio State volleyball in crazy five-set thriller

Last Updated 9:53 AM, September 25, 2022Michella ChesterNebraska takes down Ohio State volleyball in crazy five-set thrillerShare The 10 greatest all-time college volleyball championship matches, so far 3:52 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy linkSort By:Oldest FirstLatestPathCreated with Sketch. PINNED 2:40 am, September 25, 2022NEBRASKA WINS IT IN FIVE 🌽WHAT A MATCH! It wasn't always pretty, but the Huskers pulled out a huge five-set win over the Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday night. The Huskers showed some serious grit, finding a way to pull out the win despite a ton of errors that were sloppy at times. Head coach John Cook after the match said the theme of this team, this year, has been to be "two points better." And that is exactly what they were able to do in this match. Madi Kubik led with 16 kills on .196 hitting, staying consistent throughout the match. Nebraska's defense, though, kept them going. The Huskers block came up big, led by the freshman Bekka Allick who posted eight total blocks. Both teams were plagued with errors — Nebraska had 22 attacking errors to OSU's 25, and the Huskers notched 15 service errors to OSU's 20. So the fact that the Huskers were able to scrape out a win while so high in error shows a lot — but even more so, the fact that Ohio State can go to five sets with a top-five team while posting 50-plus errors is even more impressive. The Buckeyes were led by Jenaisya Moore, who had an incredible night. She posted 21 kills on .300 hitting — the best hitting percentage of any hitter on the night by far. Here is how it went down in the fifth set: With the Buckeyes up 11-9, the Huskers went on a 3-0 run to take the lead. Whitney Lauenstein was a huge spark — starting the run with a BIG swing and then following it up with a solo block on the very next play. The Huskers defense at this point of the match was INSANE. Lexi Rodriguez was absolutely laying out for balls and keeping her team in the game. At this point, the Nebraska crowd was on its feet. It was the Buckeye's 20th service error of the match, though, that gave Nebraska match point. Then, the Huskers did it behind a monster play from their leader, when Kubik went up for a huge solo block to seal the victory. ROOF FTW 🙌#NCAAWVB x 🎥 @Huskervballpic.twitter.com/vwBNEyYXM4 — NCAA Women's Volleyball (@NCAAVolleyball) September 25, 2022 2:22 am, September 25, 2022
Nebraska takes fourth set 25-20
We are headed to five!!! The Huskers showed some fight as they took the fourth must-win set by a score of 25-20. Madi Kubik has been the one consistent player for Nebraska all night, and quite frankly, all season. She is the ONLY Nebraska hitter hitting above .200 on the match, as we see a plethora of errors from everyone. She was a huge spark and came up with some big points towards the end of the must-win fourth set — when her team needed it most. Kubik is up to 15 kills, followed by Lindsay Krause with eight (but on .000 hitting). The Huskers went on a 4-1 run to close out the fourth set and force a fifth. The story of the night has been errors, so let's see how the fifth set shakes out. LET'S GO TO 5. #GBR pic.twitter.com/Xjn3n29bXp — Husker Volleyball (@Huskervball) September 25, 2022 1:45 am, September 25, 2022
OSU takes 2-1 lead with a big set 3 win
The Buckeyes have taken a 2-1 lead on the match with a big 25-19 win in set 3. The Huskers again hit under .100 on the set. Jenaisya Moore has been lighting it up, with 13 kills. Emily Londot follows with 12 kills and Gabby Gonzalez chipped in 10. The Buckeyes are out-digging the Huskers with 54 digs on the match to Nebraska's 37. The OSU domination continued into the back half of the set, as they went up 17-10. They consistently kept the lead until Nebraska went on a 4-0 run to get within two, down 20-18. But the Buckeyes answered back immediately with a 4-0 run of their own to pick up set point. The two teams then alternated service errors and the Buckeyes took set 3. The Huskers will now face a must-win fourth set. S3 | @gabbygonzalesss has 10 kills this match!#GoBucks #Team53 pic.twitter.com/QMrUXEojjs — Ohio State Women's Volleyball (@OhioStateWVB) September 25, 2022 1:36 am, September 25, 2022
OSU leads in set 3
The Huskers opened up set 3 with a dominating 5-0 run, with it all going in their favor. But, out of a timeout, OSU went on an 11-3 run to take an 11-8 lead. The Huskers were up 8-7 before OSU scored four consecutive unanswered points for the lead. The set has been really sloppy, though. A lot of attacking errors across the board. The Huskers are hitting -.133 in the third set. 1:05 am, September 25, 2022
We are tied up 1-1, OSU takes set 2
What a set two. The end of that set went down to the wire as the Huskers just wouldn't go away. OSU finally won the set 26-24, but had to fight for every single point. The Huskers were much higher in error this set, and are now hitting a low .096 on the match. The Buckeyes were the first to 20, when the Huskers went on a 3-0 run to get within three — with OSU up 20-17. Londot kept working to get the Buckeyes within two of set two, up 23-18, but Nebraska again went back-to-back-to-back to get within two. OSU called a timeout, and Jenaisya Moore tooled one off the block to give the Buckeyes set point. The Huskers did not give in, though, with a huge Kubik kill and Whitmey Lauenstein kill to get within one, before Lexi Rodriguez had a huge service ace to tie it up at 24. The Buckeyes picked up their fourth set point and then finally got it done when Kubik sent one wide. S2 ➡️ Buckeyes!! This rally ties the match at one set apiece!#GoBucks #Team53 pic.twitter.com/HXv2WALQxC — Ohio State Women's Volleyball (@OhioStateWVB) September 25, 2022 12:54 am, September 25, 2022
We are pretty even in set 2
We are point-for-point in set two. There have been countless ties as the two teams practically alternate points. Lindsay Krause and Madi Kubik have been leading the way for the Huskers big-time, with five kills apiece. Jenaisya Moore is up to eight kills on a little over .200 hitting for the Buckeyes. OSU has minimized the errors in the second compared to the first, which is why the score is so even right now. The Buckeyes took a one-point lead right before the 15-point break — up 15-14.