Nebraska tops Wisconsin in five-set thriller between undefeated teams

Head coach John Cook tipped his red cowboy hat to salute Huskers' top-2 victory as thousands of fans lingered in the sold-out Bob Devaney Center to celebrate.

Nebraska took the first frame easily, but lost their momentum and dropped the next two — hitting .016 during the second and third set combined. The Huskers continued to play from behind in the fourth, but kept the match in check and forced a fifth set with three consecutive kills by Harper Murray, Andi Jackson and Bekka Allick.

Three final bombs from Harper Murray decided the match, and the Huskers won 3-2 (25-22, 17-25, 20-25, 26-24, 15-13). Murray notched a double-double with 14 kills and 15 digs, but was held to a .091 clip on the evening.

Outside hitter Merritt Beason attacked from the front and back line, killing 21 — one off from her career high — on 52 swings and digging up seven.

This match wouldn't be recapped properly without credit given to the Wisconsin block. The Badgers denied balls left and right specifically in the second frame, stuffing 12 — this was double than what they blocked the rest of the match (totaled 18 overall), and also double what Nebraska blocked the entire match (7).

Nebraska — habitually weak in the serve — out-aced the Badgers 3-0.

With this win, the Huskers remain undefeated — 19-0 — and snap Wisconsin's 18-match win streak. Nebraska will most likely steal the Badgers' No. 1 spot in the AVCA rankings, which Wisconsin has held since Week 1.

Welcome to the Red Kingdom, Wisconsin. There's a new sheriff in town.