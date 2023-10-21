Nebraska tops Wisconsin in five-set thriller between undefeated teams
👮🏼 There's a new sheriff in town
Head coach John Cook tipped his red cowboy hat to salute Huskers' top-2 victory as thousands of fans lingered in the sold-out Bob Devaney Center to celebrate.
Nebraska took the first frame easily, but lost their momentum and dropped the next two — hitting .016 during the second and third set combined. The Huskers continued to play from behind in the fourth, but kept the match in check and forced a fifth set with three consecutive kills by Harper Murray, Andi Jackson and Bekka Allick.
Three final bombs from Harper Murray decided the match, and the Huskers won 3-2 (25-22, 17-25, 20-25, 26-24, 15-13). Murray notched a double-double with 14 kills and 15 digs, but was held to a .091 clip on the evening.
Outside hitter Merritt Beason attacked from the front and back line, killing 21 — one off from her career high — on 52 swings and digging up seven.
This match wouldn't be recapped properly without credit given to the Wisconsin block. The Badgers denied balls left and right specifically in the second frame, stuffing 12 — this was double than what they blocked the rest of the match (totaled 18 overall), and also double what Nebraska blocked the entire match (7).
Nebraska — habitually weak in the serve — out-aced the Badgers 3-0.
With this win, the Huskers remain undefeated — 19-0 — and snap Wisconsin's 18-match win streak. Nebraska will most likely steal the Badgers' No. 1 spot in the AVCA rankings, which Wisconsin has held since Week 1.
Welcome to the Red Kingdom, Wisconsin. There's a new sheriff in town.
you can’t script this pic.twitter.com/H3A2WE8O0h— Nebraska Huskers (@Huskers) October 22, 2023
😱 Nebraska upsets No. 1 Badgers
In front of a record crowd of Husker faithful, the Nebraska Cornhuskers put No. 1 Wisconsin to bed on a net violation, 15-13, proving once and for all that they are the top team in the nation.
did ya expect anything other than five?— Nebraska Huskers (@Huskers) October 22, 2023
THE BOB IS OUT OF CONTROL pic.twitter.com/8hckqQ89zp
WE'RE HEADED TO SET 5
After a tightly contested fourth set, complete with six ties and three lead changes, a Bekka Allick slam propels the Huskers to a fifth set, 26-24.
LET'S PLAY FIVE. #GBR pic.twitter.com/usSnyHrHll— Nebraska Volleyball (@HuskerVB) October 22, 2023
The teams traded the lead at the beginning of the frame before Nebraska emerged 9-6 with five consecutive points — three straight of those from Wisconsin attack errors. The Badgers worked to make up the deficit the rest of the set, finally knotting the score at 17-all, and went back-and-forth with Nebraska through the final rally.
The teams hit low this set, Nebraska going .100 and Wisconsin hitting .147.
Now it's a race to 15.
👏🏼 New Devaney attendance record
Tonight's standing-room only match marks the first time that Nebraska's Devaney Center has seen over 9,000 fans. With 9,198 packing the house, Nebraska's 314th consecutive home-sold out match shattered the previous record of 8,656 fans.
The energy has been unreal since first serve.— Nebraska Huskers (@Huskers) October 22, 2023
9️⃣,1️⃣9️⃣8️⃣ in the house tonight.
A new Devaney Center record for @HuskerVB. pic.twitter.com/Uq3NoUjMqb
The energy has been unreal since first serve.— Nebraska Huskers (@Huskers) October 22, 2023
9️⃣,1️⃣9️⃣8️⃣ in the house tonight.
A new Devaney Center record for @HuskerVB. pic.twitter.com/Uq3NoUjMqb
⚠️ Live stats down
Standby, the live statistics are down in Lincoln.
*Live stats are currently down. Will update as more information comes through.— Nebraska Volleyball (@HuskerVB) October 22, 2023
Set 3️⃣ is Wisconsin's
The Badgers rode their train of momentum and won Set 3 handily.
This 47-second rally describes the entire frame in itself — both teams are matched so evenly that they force each other out-of-system multiple times... This one went to Nebraska in a tool kill, notching the Huskers to 17-22.
Tensions began to rise as Wisconsin's Izzy Ashburn argued a double touch and was issued a yellow card following this play.
HOW ABOUT THAT?!— Nebraska Volleyball (@HuskerVB) October 22, 2023
ELITE from the Huskers. 🤯 pic.twitter.com/tWpNtUMee6
Nebraska garnered a rally following this point, squeezing their deficit to 20-23 before this right side block by CC Crawford and Ashburn put the set away for Wisconsin, 25-20.
Badger 🔙 row kill
Wisconsin's Sarah Franklin rockets the ball from the back line as the Badgers now dominate Set 3, 21-13.
TAKEOFF @sarahfrankk13 🚀🚀🚀 pic.twitter.com/Klhgq8SVLK— Wisconsin Volleyball (@BadgerVB) October 22, 2023
⚖️ Wisconsin evens the scales
The Badgers scored TWELVE crucial points off its defensive front line to top the Huskers in the second, 25-17.
Wisconsin has gone all-out in the block, with Carter Booth and Caroline Crawford contributing seven each this match and Anna Smrek and Devyn Robinson blocking five. With a 12-2 block advantage this set, the Badgers shot out to an early 7-point lead and kept the distance from the Huskers, claiming the set on a Nebraska service error.
Nebraska even out-killed the Badgers 12-7, but still hit -0.77 against Wisconsin's defensive onslaught.
Brought the brick wall on the plane with us 🤷♀️— Wisconsin Volleyball (@BadgerVB) October 22, 2023
Set 2
UW 20
Neb 12 pic.twitter.com/VfWtEi80U6
🚫 Badgers DENY
Devyn Robinson and Carter Booth opened up Set 2 with back-to-back denials to notch a much-needed Wisconsin lead. Currently, the Badgers lead Nebraska 9-7.
Back to back blocks to start the 2nd 😏 pic.twitter.com/1HWLsYMSft— Wisconsin Volleyball (@BadgerVB) October 22, 2023
👜 Big Red bags first set
A block assist by Bergen Reilly and Andi Jackson confirmed it: Nebraska holds a 1-0 advantage over the No. 1 Badgers.
SET 1 ENDS WITH A ROOF‼️🏠@BergenReilly 🤝 @aandijackson pic.twitter.com/92Y6xa3914— Nebraska Volleyball (@HuskerVB) October 22, 2023
The Huskers shot out to a 9-4 lead and maintained about a five-point edge through the set. Though trailing early, Wisconsin remained alive to force three set points before falling 25-22.
The arms of Merritt Beason, Ally Batenhorst and Harper Murray — who tallied four kills apiece — forced the Badgers out of system often, causing Wisconsin to error five times on the attack and get out-hit, .125 to Nebraska's .214. Important to note: Wisconsin's season average is .315, and the lowest they've hit is .199 against ranked Florida.
Libero Lexi Rodriguez has already dug up eight balls, just one less than her nine-dig performance on Wednesday versus Northwestern. Watch this bump by Rodriguez land just inbounds to notch a Nebraska point:
YOU'RE KIDDING. 🤯— Nebraska Volleyball (@HuskerVB) October 22, 2023
That ball is IN. 😉 @Alexis14Rod pic.twitter.com/XarCzbVCLT
Nebraska showed some weakness in the serve, erring thrice at the line.
Overall reaction: Nebraska looks much more calm under pressure than Wisconsin, converting long rallies and hustle plays. Wisconsin must organize themselves to avoid a defeat in front of a sold-out Husker crowd.
🔥 Huskers hot
Nebraska has set the tone this evening, holding the Badgers to -.059 hitting thus far. Freshman Andi Jackson slams an exclamation point here to spark a Husker rally. Nebraska currently leads the first, 9-4.
BIG RIP, AJ! 🔥 @aandijackson pic.twitter.com/nG2twsnaMc— Nebraska Volleyball (@HuskerVB) October 22, 2023
🔄 Tonight's starters
Below are tonight's starters:
🌽 Nebraska
- Bergen Reilly
- Harper Murray
- Bekka Allick
- Merritt Beason
- Laney Choboy
- Andi Jackson
- Lexi Rodriguez
🦡 Wisconsin
- CC Crawford
- Devyn Robinson
- Izzy Ashburn
- Temi Thomas-Ailara
- Sarah Franklin
- Carter Boorth
- Julia Orzol
🤩 Volleyball fans... Assemble
More than two hours before first serve, dozens of fans are already lined outside of the Devaney Center. It's almost that time...
nebraska is a volleyball school. 2 and half hours till doors open‼️ pic.twitter.com/NTGsiSalYP— Iron N Volleyball (@HuskerBlock) October 21, 2023
📺 How to watch Nebraska-Wisconsin
Here's how to tune into the Nebraska-Wisconsin match:
- 🗓️ When: Saturday, Oct. 21
- 📍 Where: Lincoln, Neb. | Devaney Center
- ⏰ Time: 8 p.m. ET
- 📺 TV: Big Ten Network
- 👉🏼 Click here for live stats
🍿 The Battle of the Unbeatens
These two teams have been in the top two of the ACVA rankings for five consecutive weeks and are the only teams — besides unranked Citadel — to remain undefeated this season. With respective 18-0 records, the Big Ten rivals have downed a combined 12 ranked programs and have absolutely dominated this season. This match is undoubtedly the most important match of the season thus far; it'll likely determine the title favorite (timely with the second DI committee Top-10 rankings coming out next weekend). Here's how these juggernauts compare:
Offense
The programs dually rank in the top-10 nationally for hitting percentage, Wisconsin hitting .315 and Nebraska at .297. Wisconsin's Sarah Franklin is the reigning Big Ten Player of the Week from her 34-kill weekend that carried the Badgers over Rutgers and Maryland. The Michigan State transfer leads Wisconsin with 231 kills (3.85 K/S). Freshman Bergen Reilly controls the Nebraska offense, assisting 10.48 per set and picking up two consecutive Big Ten Setter of the Week honors. Her main targets are Florida transfer Merritt Beason and first-year Harper Murray, who have added almost 450 combined kills.
Defense
Saturday's match will be a showcase of the block; Wisconsin MBs Carter Booth and Caroline Crawford go head-to-head with Huskers Andi Jackson and Bekka Allick. Minnesota transfer Booth leads the conference in B/S and ranks in the top 10 in the nation with a 1.45 average, combining with Crawford for 164 blocks on the year. Booth has also proven herself as a utility player with 107 kills on the season and averaging a .454 clip. At Nebraska, Jackson has had a breakout freshman season, ranking third in the Big Ten in hitting .415 and totaling 68 blocks. Allick is dangerous at the net, tallying 72 total blocks.
In the back line, Nebraska libero Lexi Rodriguez just earned her second Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week honors by digging up an average of 4.86 digs per set between the Huskers' recent matches versus Penn State and Michigan State.
In sum...
The only clear leg up that Wisconsin has over the Huskers is the serve, which could be pivotal in this tightly contested match. The Badgers have aced 115 times so far, more than double the Huskers' 48 service aces.
The distinct makeups of these teams are also worth noting; Nebraska's starting rotation is comprised of four freshmen whereas Wisconsin's is made up of four transfers.
This will be the 16th time (of 30 matches) that the two meet while both ranked, and the third time that they've met while both in the top-5 of the AVCA rankings (the first time being No. 1 and No. 2, though). One team will exit the Devaney Sports Center with a stain on their record, while the other is guaranteed to don No. 1 in the rankings until A) they lose a match OR B) the two face off again in November. For two of the most ecstatic fanbases in college volleyball — buckle up, it's almost showtime.