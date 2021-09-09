Nebraska volleyball takes down Creighton in dominating sweep

Last Updated 9:52 AM, September 09, 2021Michella ChesterNebraska volleyball takes down Creighton in dominating sweep Share College volleyball rankings: Stanford sneaks into Power 10 3:44 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy linkSort By:Oldest FirstLatest1:05 am, September 9, 2021Nebraska pulls off commanding sweep over Creighton FINISHED. pic.twitter.com/cTywNGhhlN — Husker Volleyball (@Huskervball) September 9, 2021 The Huskers took down the Creighton Blue Jays in a demanding sweep (25-14, 25-23, 25-16) on Wednesday night. Lexi Sun and Madi Kubik led the Huskers with 11 and 10 kills respectively, Kayla Caffey posted eight kills and freshman Ally Batenhorst contributed five kills. The Huskers were able to dominate all aspects of the game, offense and defense and serving to throw the Jays completely off their game. They held them to just .052 hitting as some of their star players struggled to put up their usual numbers. Jaela Zimmerman had eight kills on .000 hitting on the match and Norah Sis hit in the negatives for the Jays. Nebraska had a strong defensive outing with 71 digs to the Jays 59. They kept balls alive left and right, went on multiple service runs with momentum in their favor in each and every set. The Huskers notched five service aces on the match. Tonight's win was a great performance and good sign for the Huskers after some close calls last weekend. Nebraska was pushed to five sets by Omaha last weekend, but left nothing to question tonight. They are still playing without their All-American senior middle blocker Lauren Stivrins, but have been mixing in multiple of their top ranked freshman players who are vying for starting positions. 12:53 am, September 9, 2021The Huskers take an early lead in third set The Huskers take an early and demanding lead in the third set, leaving the Jays scrambling for answers if they want to stay alive. Creighton was forced to take a timeout as the Huskers doubled their lead with an 18-9 advantage. Nebraska has been serving aggressively and limiting the Jay's offensive options. They have held Norah Sis to just three kills on negative hitting on the match. 12:33 am, September 9, 2021Nebraska takes 2-0 lead with 25-22 win in set 2Wow. This Nebraska team is really showing what they are made of. They are displaying so much athleticism and firepower in all aspects of the game, and big time grit to come back from a deficit and win the set. Kubik and Sun each have nine kills apiece and Caffey is coming up super clutch with seven kills as they get production out of the middle. The Huskers have 50 digs compared to the Jays 40, and are outhitting them .207 to .085. The Jays only have one player hitting above .300 right now. The Huskers are just winning the first touch battle and performing so well defensively. 12:28 am, September 9, 2021Huskers go on a 8-0 scoring run to take the leadAnd just like that, the Huskers took the lead. Keonilei Akana just went on a huge run at the service line as the Huskers took a 22-18 lead. The Jays were leading almost the entire second set before the Huskers completely gained momentum. It wasn't until Akana registered a service error that Creighton was able to get a side out. But nonetheless a big advantage for the Huskers. 12:11 am, September 9, 2021Creighton leads the Huskers 18-15 in the second setCreighton took an early 5-1 lead to start the second set with a couple of kills from Zimmerman but it didn't take long for the Huskers to get right back in it. Here's whats working right now for the Huskers — they are beating the Jays on hustle plays. Scrappy defense is keeping ball after ball alive, and then they are terminating at a higher rate. But, Creighton went on a 4-0 run to take a 17-13 lead. The Jays have improved their hitting efficiency to .128 in the second set and started to get more offensive players involved. Zimmerman is up to six kills on .200 hitting. Check out this kill from Norah Sis. 🎒 @norah_sis 🎒 pic.twitter.com/1PtA5h5Dn4 — Creighton Volleyball (@CreightonVB) September 9, 2021 They were also able to get the middle going with Kayla Caffey, who posted three kills on .333 hitting efficiency. SHE DON'T MESS AROUND. pic.twitter.com/jrUOYthOYH — Husker Volleyball (@Huskervball) September 8, 2021 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link11:37 pm, September 8, 2021Nebraska leads 12-9 in set oneYou could tell Creighton came to play right out of the gates. This team has some confidence and mojo after the big Kentucky upset. The Jays had the edge to start the game by one or two points at a time until the Huskers tied it up at six. Lexi Sun turned on the jets as the Huskers gained momentum, she is currently hitting .429 with three kills so far. 🤯🤯🤯 This rally had a little bit of 𝑒𝑣𝑒𝑟𝑦𝑡ℎ𝑖𝑛𝑔! 😲#NCAAVB #SCtop10 x 🎥 @Huskervball pic.twitter.com/9ErsQpaDMa — NCAA Women's Volleyball (@NCAAVolleyball) September 8, 2021 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link8:22 pm, September 8, 2021Nebraska vs. Creighton, pregame We've got a battle of unbeaten teams on our hands with No. 3 Nebraska vs. No. 19 Creighton. Tonight's matchup will be Nebraska's first matchup on the road and its first ranked opponent of the season. The Blue Jays are 6-0 on the season after after three wins at last weekend's Bluegrass Battle in Lexington, Ky. The Bluejays defeated USC 3-2 on Friday and swept then No. 3 Kentucky and UNI on Saturday. Then No. 2 Nebraska last faced then-No. 18 Creighton on Aug. 30, 2019, winning 3-1 to open the season at the Husker Invitational at the Devaney Center. How to watch No. 3 Nebraska vs. No. 19 Creighton No. 3 Nebraska will take on No. 19 Creighton on Wednesday, Sept. 8 at 7:30 p.m. ET on FS1. Nebraska vs. Creighton, previewed No. 3 Nebraska volleyball will take on No. 19 Creighton tonight at 7:30 p.m. Eastern, at the CHI Health Center in Omaha. The Huskers improved to 5-0 this season despite playing without Lauren Stivrins. Last week, they barely escaped a big upset with a five-set win over Omaha, but still improved to No. 3 in the AVCA and our Power 10 rankings as other top-10 teams suffered losses. They have been displaying a really well-rounded offense, typically with Lexi Sun, Madi Kubik and Lindsay Krause leading the charge. In the latest win, Whitney Lauenstein added 11 kills off the bench with an outstanding .529 attack percentage. Now, they will face a big challenge in No. 19 Creighton for a home-state battle. The Blue Jays entered the season unranked, but joined the AVCA poll this week after pulling off a big-time upset and sweep over then No. 3 Kentucky, the reigning national champions. Creighton outhit the Wildcats .297 to .197 in the win while Jaela Zimmerman led the Blue Jays with 18 kills followed by Nora Sis' 16 kills. The Huskers have an absurd 19-0 record against Creighton — the Blue Jays have never once won against their in-state rivals dating all the way back to 1980. But could this be the year? The Blue Jays brought in a strong freshman recruiting class for 2021 and already took down the reigning champs. Creighton enters latest AVCA rankings at No. 19 RANK TEAM POINTS RECORD PREVIOUS 1 Texas (55) 1591 4-0 1 2 Wisconsin (9) 1544 4-0 2 3 Nebraska 1415 5-0 4 T-4 Ohio State 1353 5-0 6 T-4 Pittsburgh 1353 5-0 7 6 Purdue 1259 4-0 8 7 Florida 1157 4-1 5 8 Kentucky 1123 5-1 3 9 Washington 1041 3-1 11 10 Louisville 938 5-0 12 11 Oregon 846 5-0 13 12 BYU 814 5-0 13 13 Minnesota 798 1-3 10 14 Stanford 723 3-1 20 15 Western Kentucky 692 6-0 15 16 UCLA 643 4-0 18 17 Baylor 619 1-3 9 18 Penn State 562 5-1 17 19 Creighton 548 6-0 NR 20 Utah 443 5-0 19 21 Georgia Tech 420 4-1 16 22 Pepperdine 277 6-0 21 23 Tennessee 219 4-1 NR 24 South Carolina 167 5-1 24 25 San Diego 112 3-2 22 6:41 pm, September 8, 2021Nebraska improves to No. 3 in latest Power 10 rankings College volleyball rankings: Stanford sneaks into the Power 10