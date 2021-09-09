Nebraska volleyball takes down Creighton in dominating sweep

The Huskers took down the Creighton Blue Jays in a demanding sweep (25-14, 25-23, 25-16) on Wednesday night. Lexi Sun and Madi Kubik led the Huskers with 11 and 10 kills respectively, Kayla Caffey posted eight kills and freshman Ally Batenhorst contributed five kills. The Huskers were able to dominate all aspects of the game, offense and defense and serving to throw the Jays completely off their game. They held them to just .052 hitting as some of their star players struggled to put up their usual numbers.

Jaela Zimmerman had eight kills on .000 hitting on the match and Norah Sis hit in the negatives for the Jays.

Nebraska had a strong defensive outing with 71 digs to the Jays 59. They kept balls alive left and right, went on multiple service runs with momentum in their favor in each and every set. The Huskers notched five service aces on the match.

Tonight's win was a great performance and good sign for the Huskers after some close calls last weekend. Nebraska was pushed to five sets by Omaha last weekend, but left nothing to question tonight. They are still playing without their All-American senior middle blocker Lauren Stivrins, but have been mixing in multiple of their top ranked freshman players who are vying for starting positions.