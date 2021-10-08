Nebraska volleyball takes down Penn State in four-set battle

The No. 10 Huskers took down Big Ten foe No. 13 Penn State in a four-set battle on the road to remain undefeated in conference play. The win is a huge statement for the on-the-rise Huskers, who will most likely take a big jump in the rankings. Madi Kubik had a huge match with 23 kills, followed by Ally Batenhorst with 19 and Lindsay Krause with 17. Lauren Stivrins chipped in eight kills on .438 hitting, including some big-time kills in the fourth set.

The Nittany Lions still played a great match. Kaitlin Hord led with 15 kills on .333 hitting and Jonni Parker had 14. Perhaps the biggest stat for the Lions though was the emergence of Anjelina Starck on their offense. Starck hardly played all season but rose up to the challenge with 10 kills on .206 hitting.

The Huskers dominated the first set and were successful from the service line to get the Nittany Lions off the net, but Penn State was able to do exactly that in the second. The third was a tight set but Nebraska always found a way to close out. They played with confidence and looked much more comfortable together. It looks like they found their go-to lineup after all and it is working against a top-notch Big Ten opponent.