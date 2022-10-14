Nebraska volleyball takes down Penn State in straight sets

The Nebraska Huskers pulled off a 3-0 win over Penn State on Friday night with a dominating 25-9 win in the third and final set. The Huskers held the Nittany Lions to a .017 hitting percentage and totaled 16 blocks on the match. Madi Kubik led the hitters with nine kills, but Whitney Lauenstein shined offensively and defensively as she posted seven kills on top of eight blocks. Kaitlyn Hord added nine blocks as well.

The Husker offense was incredibly balanced — seven players notched a kill and five players posted above four kills. Nicklin Hames was back for Nebraska at setter and had 20 assists in the match. Ultimately, though, the Huskers were able to contain Penn State's star hitter Kashauna Williams. They held her to just five kills on -.143 hitting. SIX Penn State players hit in the negatives on the match.

When Penn State found themselves down 2-0 on the match, it felt eerily similar to just last week when they dropped the first two sets to Ohio State. The Nittany Lions sparked a major comeback to take the next two sets against the Buckeyes and force a fifth. Considering how many errors the Lions were making, and how much Williams was struggling, it was possible they could clean it up and turn the match around. But the opposite happened in the third — the Huskers slammed the door shut on any glimpse of hope PSU fans might have and ran away with a dominating third set victory.

The Huskers move to 7-0 in the Big Ten and 14-1 on the season. The win also marked their fifth ranked win of the year.