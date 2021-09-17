Nebraska vs. Louisville volleyball: Time, TV channel, preview

All volleyball fans probably remember it clearly: It is 2019, Louisville volleyball coach Dani Busboom Kelly is wearing a sparkly red blazer, and the Cardinals pull off a historic upset over No. 2 Texas, knocking the Longhorns out of the NCAA tournament in the regional semifinals.

Aiko Jones, then a redshirt freshman, now a leader on the Cardinals team, posted a career-high 23 kills and Louisville advanced to the national quarterfinals for the first time in history.

Fast forward to present day and the Cardinals have a record-high ranking as the No. 5 team in the nation. Their 9-0 start is the best of any Louisville team since 2005. They took down then-No. 6 Purdue in straight sets to march themselves right into the top 10, and just defeated No. 8 Kentucky, the reigning national champions, in a five-set thriller. The last time Louisville beat their in-state rival was in 2012.

But clearly, this is a new Louisville volleyball team. One that has been trending upwards since that big moment in 2019, and one that went from the "underdogs" to a top-5 volleyball team.

Junior middle blocker Amaya Tillman ranks in the top five in the nation in blocking. She was there on the court in 2019 when they were considered "Cinderellas" — and she now is helping lead a team that is a Cinderella no more.

"I would say it's just setting a higher standard," Tillman said. "This year we're holding ourselves to a higher standard and holding each other accountable even more so than we did at Texas."

Click or tap here for the full story on Louisville ahead of the Nebraska match