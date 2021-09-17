Nebraska vs. Louisville volleyball: Time, TV channel, preview

Last Updated 1:46 PM, September 17, 2021Michella ChesterNebraska vs. Louisville volleyball: Time, TV channel, previewShare Louisville volleyball's Amaya Tillman on the Cardinals' perfect start to the season 6:12 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link3:46 pm, September 16, 2021How to watch Nebraska vs. LouisvilleHere's what you need to know about Saturday's Nebraska vs. Louisville match: When: 8 p.m. ET Saturday, Sept. 18 Where: Lincoln, Nebraska TV: Big Ten Network Online: Fox Sports App Radio: Husker Radio Network share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link7:24 pm, September 16, 2021Here's how the Huskers and Cardinals match upBoth Louisville and Nebraska go into Saturday's match in the top 10, but there are key differences. The Huskers have lost consecutive matches to Utah and Stanford, while the Cardinals are a perfect 9-0. Louisville Stat Nebraska 9-0 Record 6-2 No. 5 AVCA ranking No. 6 13.4 Kills per set 12.52 .314 Hitting percentage .222 .135 Opponent hitting .136 1.7 Aces per set 1.2 11.7 Assists per set 11.6 12.9 Digs per set 15.2 3.2 Blocks per set 2.7 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link10:01 pm, September 16, 2021 Must-watch matches in Week 4 of college volleyball 3:07 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link8:53 pm, September 16, 2021What the polls sayTexas remains No. 1 in the nation, earning 53 first-place votes in the most recent AVCA rankings. Here's the full top 25: RANK TEAM POINTS RECORD PREVIOUS 1 Texas (53) 1,589 7-0 1 2 Wisconsin (11) 1,547 6-0 2 3 Ohio State 1,444 8-0 4 4 Pittsburgh 1,415 8-0 4 5 Louisville 1,243 6-0 10 6 Nebraska 1,216 6-1 3 7 Washington 1,178 5-1 9 8 Kentucky 1,066 6-2 8 9 Purdue 1,042 5-1 6 10 Utah 975 7-0 20 11 Minnesota 955 3-3 13 12 Baylor 886 3-3 17 13 Oregon 854 6-1 11 14 Florida 805 4-3 7 15 BYU 792 7-1 12 16 Stanford 664 4-2 14 17 Creighton 535 9-1 19 18 Georgia Tech 454 7-1 21 19 UCLA 437 5-1 16 20 Penn State 406 5-3 18 21 San Diego 295 5-2 25 22 Tennessee 274 6-1 23 23 Western Kentucky 254 8-1 15 24 Pepperdine 238 7-1 22 25 Colorado 64 8-0 NR share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link9:04 pm, September 16, 2021 Power 10 rankings: Louisville makes big jump 3:20 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link10:01 pm, September 16, 2021How Louisville went from underdogs to a top-5 teamAll volleyball fans probably remember it clearly: It is 2019, Louisville volleyball coach Dani Busboom Kelly is wearing a sparkly red blazer, and the Cardinals pull off a historic upset over No. 2 Texas, knocking the Longhorns out of the NCAA tournament in the regional semifinals. Aiko Jones, then a redshirt freshman, now a leader on the Cardinals team, posted a career-high 23 kills and Louisville advanced to the national quarterfinals for the first time in history. Fast forward to present day and the Cardinals have a record-high ranking as the No. 5 team in the nation. Their 9-0 start is the best of any Louisville team since 2005. They took down then-No. 6 Purdue in straight sets to march themselves right into the top 10, and just defeated No. 8 Kentucky, the reigning national champions, in a five-set thriller. The last time Louisville beat their in-state rival was in 2012. But clearly, this is a new Louisville volleyball team. One that has been trending upwards since that big moment in 2019, and one that went from the "underdogs" to a top-5 volleyball team. Junior middle blocker Amaya Tillman ranks in the top five in the nation in blocking. She was there on the court in 2019 when they were considered "Cinderellas" — and she now is helping lead a team that is a Cinderella no more. "I would say it's just setting a higher standard," Tillman said. "This year we're holding ourselves to a higher standard and holding each other accountable even more so than we did at Texas." Click or tap here for the full story on Louisville ahead of the Nebraska match share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link3:50 pm, September 16, 2021Series historyThe Huskers have yet to lose to Louisville — and have lost only one set. But there have been only five meetings, the most recent in 2006. Date Score Location Sept. 8, 2006 3-0, Nebraska Nebraska Dec. 10, 2004 3-0, Nebraska Louisville Dec. 13, 1996 3-0, Nebraska Nebraska Sept. 10, 1993 3-1, Nebraska Nebraska Sept. 23, 1983 3-0, Nebraska Nebraska share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link