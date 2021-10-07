Nebraska vs. Penn State volleyball: Time, TV channel, preview

Last Updated 3:32 PM, October 07, 2021Michella ChesterNebraska vs. Penn State volleyball: Time, TV channel, previewShare Top 10 liberos in women's college volleyball 4:12 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy linkSort By:Oldest FirstLatest6:46 pm, October 7, 2021How to watch Nebraska vs. Penn StateNo. 10 Nebraska plays at No. 13 Penn State with first place on the line in the Big Ten. Here's how you can watch all the action: Time: 7 p.m. ET Date: Friday, Oct. 8 Location: University Park, Pennsylvania TV channel: Big Ten Network Live stats: NCAA.com stats share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link6:46 pm, October 7, 2021What the statistics sayBoth the Huskers and Nittany Lions are 4-0 in the Big Ten going into Friday's match, but the teams do look different statistically. For example, Penn State leads the nation in blocking, averaging 3.32 blocks per set. NEBRASKA Penn State 10-3 (4-0) Record (Big Ten) 11-3 (4-0) No. 10 AVCA ranking No. 13 Def. Michigan State, 3-0 Last time out Def. Indiana, 3-1 .236 Hitting percentage .286 13.1 Kills per set 14.0 .154 Opponent hitting .179 2.6 Blocks per set 3.3 15.1 Digs per set 13.4 64/85 Aces/Service errors 68/111 Madi Kubik, 123 kills (2.8 k/s) Kills leader Jonni Parker, 182 kills (3.79 k/s) Nicklin Hames, 405 (10.13 a/s) Assist leader Gabby Blossom, 500 (10.42 a/s) Lexi Rodriguez, 178 (3.79 d/s) Digs leader Jenna Hampton, 168 (3.5 d/s) share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link6:46 pm, October 7, 2021Previewing Nebraska vs. Penn State Lauren Stivrins is back — and the highly anticipated return of the All-American Nebraska star was all it was hyped up to be. Stivrins missed the first 11 matches due to an off-season back surgery, and in the midst of her absence, Nebraska went through a flurry of lineup changes, three consecutive losses, and a drop in the rankings. But she returned on Oct. 1 against Michigan, and she too wanted to earn her spot. Stivrins posted 11 kills on .733 hitting with three blocks in the sweep, Now, the Huskers will face their first ranked opponent since the return of their leader — No. 13 Penn State. The Nittany Lions are in the midst of a six-match winning streak following two back-to-back losses to Oregon and Stanford. They looked impressive in a sweep over then-No. 3 Ohio State, and next will face their first ranked matchup since the Buckeyes. Penn State leads the entire nation as a team in blocks per set with 3.32 with Kaitlyn Hord ranking second nationally with 1.74 blocks per set. Their offense has been finding its groove as well, led by Jonni Parker and other contributors in Adanna Rollins, Allie Holland, Erika Pritchard and Anastasiya Kudryashova. MOVING UP: Penn State crashes the top 10 in the latest Power 10 rankings As far as Nebraska and Penn State facing off, I expect an insanely loud environment at Rec Hall and some high-level volleyball. The Huskers have a talented freshmen class that, in the midst of shuffling around lineups, fell to three ranked teams. They've had some time to gel together as a group and will face a big Penn State opponent. When it comes to the history, Nebraska has won nine out of the last 10 matchups between these two teams, but the Huskers' last two wins were at the Devaney Center. Now they will face the experienced Nittany Lions on the road. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link6:45 pm, October 7, 2021AVCA rankingsWhen Nebraska and Penn State meet, they'll do so as top-10 teams. Here's the latest AVCA top 25 poll: Through Games Oct. 4, 2021 RANK TEAM POINTS RECORD PREVIOUS 1 Texas (64) 1600 11-0 1 2 Pittsburgh 1518 14-0 2 3 Louisville 1484 12-0 3 4 Wisconsin 1405 11-1 5 5 Kentucky 1279 9-3 6 6 Purdue 1201 11-2 4 7 Ohio State 1175 12-2 8 8 Minnesota 1161 7-4 7 9 BYU 1096 13-1 10 10 Nebraska 1000 10-3 12 11 Washington 912 9-3 13 12 Baylor 893 8-4 9 13 Penn State 808 11-3 14 14 Oregon 778 12-2 11 15 Utah 706 10-3 19 16 UCLA 692 10-2 15 17 Stanford 659 8-4 17 18 Georgia Tech 395 11-3 18 19 Creighton 372 15-2 16 20 Florida 355 10-5 22 20 Western Kentucky 355 15-1 21 22 Tennessee 285 12-3 20 23 Pepperdine 270 12-1 23 24 Colorado 163 12-2 24 25 San Diego 139 10-3 25 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link