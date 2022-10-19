Nebraska volleyball pulls off big sweep over Purdue for 10th straight win

Last Updated 10:08 PM, October 19, 2022Michella ChesterNebraska volleyball pulls off big sweep over Purdue for 10th straight winShare College volleyball rankings: Ohio State jumps to No. 5 in Power 10 2:05 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy linkSort By:Oldest FirstLatest1:45 am, October 20, 2022Nebraska pulls off the sweep over Purdue 🧹The Nebraska Huskers pulled off a straight sweep over Purdue on Wednesday night, with a dominating lead in Set 3. The Huskers remain undefeated in the Big Ten and just swept their fifth opponent in a row. Offensively, Nebraska hit a strong .295 on the match led by the star freshman middle blocker, Bekka Allick. Allick posted 12 kills on .611 hitting with four blocks. FIVE Huskers had more than five kills on the match — Madi Kubik followed with nine kills and Ally Batenhorst followed with seven. Defensively the Huskers were able to hold Purdue's star hitter Eva Hudson to just seven kills on -.086 hitting. After going up 15-10, the Huskers kept rolling in the third. They kept a dominating lead all set long without a doubt. A 5-2 run made them the first 20, and then a cross-court shot by Ally Batenhorst gave the Huskers match point. The Boilermakers did everything they could to fight it off with back-to-back kills from Maddy Chin and Madeline Koch, but a Purdue service error gave the Huskers the set, and match. This Husker team is on a 10-game winning streak, now, but Allick thinks they still have more to work on. In the post-game interview after the match, she said this team has still yet to peak. Purdue has now lost two in a row ahead of another big matchup, and rematch, against No. 9 Minnesota. The Boilermakers took down the Gophers once already this season for their biggest win on the season. Anotha ☝️, @MadiKubik secures another Ace for Big Red!#GBR | @NESoybeanBoard pic.twitter.com/odtlwbraGl — Husker Volleyball (@Huskervball) October 20, 2022
1:27 am, October 20, 2022
Nebraska rolling in third set
The Nebraska dominance has continued in the third set. The set started off with a 7-1 run before the Boilermakers called a timeout. The singular Purdue point was on a Bekka Allick attacking error, too. The Huskers went up 9-2 when Purdue responded with a 3-0 run to get within four when the Huskers called a timeout. Lindsay Krause got one out of the timeout for the Huskers, and the race to 25 continues with Nebraska up by five early. 1:18 am, October 20, 2022
Nebraska takes 2-0 lead on the match
The Huskers took the second set by a score of 25-20 to take a 2-0 lead on the match. The Huskers are still rolling offensively, hitting .333 now on the match while holding Purdue to a .192 clip. Whitney Lauenstein typically leads the offense for the Huskers, but she only has two kills on negative hitting on the match. A few others have stepped up, though. Bekka Allick is on fire with 10 kills on .769 hitting. Both Madi Kubik and Ally Batenhorst are right behind Allick with six kills apiece. The Huskers are now one away from pulling off the sweep and Purdue will face a must-win third set. Eva Hudson is up to seven kills now on the match after a slow start, but she is still hitting below .100. IN.😤 @bekkaallick5 calls set 2! pic.twitter.com/eUFLjMvWrE — Husker Volleyball (@Huskervball) October 20, 2022 1:03 am, October 20, 2022
Nebraska leads in set 2
The Huskers have a heavy lead in the second set — Bekka Allick is up to nine kills now and is hitting OVER .800. The freshman is on 🔥. Ally Batenhorst is right behind her with six kills on the match. Check it out ⬇️ Ally B finds the overpass with a big kill!🤩 | @allybatenhorstt pic.twitter.com/XwPqHC0IUJ — Husker Volleyball (@Huskervball) October 20, 2022 12:50 am, October 20, 2022
Nebraska takes Set 1 25-21
The Huskers took a 1-0 lead on the match with a 25-21 win in set two. They took the first set with an outstanding offensive display — hitting an impressive .364 on the set while holding Purdue to a .167 clip. Bekka Allick led the Huskers with five kills on an impressive .715 clip, and five Huskers posted two or more kills. The Huskers were the first to 20, and they got THAT far in the set while holding Eva Hudson to ZERO kills. Purdue's success all season has been when Hudson has posted insane numbers offensively. Madeline Koch led the Boilermakers offensively, but Hudson is currently hitting in the negatives. The Boilermakers will need to find a way to get her more involved if they want to be competitive in this match. TALK TO 'EM, @lindsaykrause_ 🗣 pic.twitter.com/8g41gXN3NP — Husker Volleyball (@Huskervball) October 20, 2022 12:22 am, October 20, 2022
Set 1 is point for point
This first set has been point for point so far, despite Purdue struggling with hitting efficiency. The Boilermakers and Huskers have been practically exchanging points and Purdue has given themselves ample extra opportunities on offense with great defensive plays. Purdue is up to nine digs on the set so far, compared to Nebraska's three. Purdue was up by one when Nebraska went on a 4-0 run to take a 15-12 lead heading into break. The Boilermakers will need to get back into this thing quick and find some success at the service line to go for a run before the Huskers start to run away with this thing. that ball is 🛠'd by @bekkaallick5! pic.twitter.com/E18CtW8Dud — Husker Volleyball (@Huskervball) October 20, 2022 Now they have the top-ranked Big Ten team and No. 3 team in the nation in Nebraska. A win over a team like the Huskers would push them right back into the top 10 conversations and change the game moving forward. Nebraska, on the other hand, has swept its last FOUR opponents. Including two ranked wins over Penn State and Michigan. They have been looking really good, and over really good teams. The offense has been really balanced, especially since Ally Batenhorst is back on the court. Coach John Cook seems to be sticking with Nicklin Hames at setter for the last few matches as opposed to a 6-2, and it seems to be working for them. She did take them to the national championship last season, after all. In the last win over Northwestern, three players had nine kills and one had eight — that sounds like a well-distributed offense. The Boilermakers have found success when their star freshman Eva Hudson goes off — she had 21 kills against Minnesota. Against Wisconsin and Maryland, she had significantly less. The Boilermakers will have to try to spread the ball out more and get Hudson different looks if they want to succeed against Nebraska's strong block. Should be interesting to see how they bounce back from falling out of the top 10.
10:30 pm, October 19, 2022
Latest AVCA ranking
Here is where Nebraska and Purdue stand in the latest AVCA poll. Purdue just dropped out of the top 10 after falling to Maryland in straight sets last week. Through Games OCT. 16, 2022 RANK SCHOOL TOTAL POINTS RECORD PREVIOUS 1 Texas (64) 1600 14-0 1 2 Louisville 1530 17-1 2 3 Nebraska 1469 16-1 3 4 San Diego 1396 17-1 4 5 Wisconsin 1299 13-3 5 6 Ohio State 1281 11-5 6 7 Stanford 1225 13-4 7 8 Pittsburgh 1179 18-2 8 9 Minnesota 995 10-6 10 10 Georgia Tech 989 13-4 11 11 Florida 927 15-3 13 12 Purdue 891 15-3 9 13 Penn State 766 15-4 14 14 Baylor 663 15-4 18 15 Washington 645 14-4 15 16 Kentucky 621 11-5 19 17 BYU 614 14-4 12 18 Creighton 576 16-3 21 19 Marquette 462 16-2 16 20 Oregon 443 11-5 17 21 Rice 293 17-2 22 22 Pepperdine 233 14-5 20 23 Western Kentucky 206 19-2 23 24 Houston 117 17-2 NR 25 Michigan 111 13-5 24