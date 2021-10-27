No. 3 Wisconsin volleyball sweeps No. 6 Nebraska, hands Huskers first Big Ten loss

No. 3 Wisconsin had won five straight and has now made six straight against Nebraska. Wisconsin pulled off a sweep over No. 6 Nebraska with a 25-23 win from behind in set three. The win was a dominant outing for the Badgers, a statement win in the Big Ten, and it was all on the road in a very hostile environment at the Devaney Center. The Badgers ended the Huskers' undefeated record in the Big Ten and put themselves in a great position to win the conference this season.

Both the Badgers and Huskers are now 10-1 in the Big Ten.

Wisconsin outhit the Huskers .229 to .148. Anna Smrek recently transitioned into a right side hitter for the Badgers and had a huge match with a team-leading 12 kills on .647 hitting. We were impressed by how much of an impact Julia Orzol has been making as a freshman, and now we have Smrek as another weapon. Dana Rettke turned it on after a slower start and ended up with 11 kills. Sydney Hilley, though, did a great job of executing their game plan, as she posted 37 assists and 16 digs.

The Badgers tied it back up after trailing the Huskers with a monster swing from Julia Orzol. Hilley was setting a phenomenal match for the Badgers, per usual, and even notched three kills of her own. She made the biggest of differences for the Badgers. Hilley and Rettke were out on the court firing up their team, keeping them calm and composed, and they sparked a comeback and retook the lead. Rettke gave the Badgers match point off of the slide and the Huskers fought off two set points, but a Nebraska attacking error sealed the deal.

Despite being swept, the Huskers still looked really, really good. It wasn't that anything other than the fact that the Badgers are and played insanely high-caliber volleyball. Madki Kubik, Lindsay Krause and Lauren Stivrins each posted nine kills apiece on the match.