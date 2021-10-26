Preview: Nebraska vs. Wisconsin volleyball

Last Updated 5:14 PM, October 26, 2021Michella ChesterPreview: Nebraska vs. Wisconsin volleyball Share College volleyball rankings: Nebraska jumps to No. 5, Georgia Tech enters latest Power 10 4:17 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy linkSort By:Oldest FirstLatest8:55 pm, October 26, 2021How to watch Nebraska vs. Wisconsin Who: No. 3 Wisconsin at No. 6 Nebraska Time: 9 p.m. ET Date: Wednesday, Oct. 26 Location: Lincoln, Nebraska (Devaney Center) TV channel: Big Ten Network Click or tap for live stats here share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link8:54 pm, October 26, 2021Nebraska vs. Wisconsin, previewed First of all, the Huskers are now 10-0 in the Big Ten. They are the last undefeated Big Ten team and just took down Purdue last weekend, knocking the Boilermakers out of the AVCA top 10. The winner of this game will be in a great position to win the Big Ten, considering that Wisconsin only has one loss in the Big Ten. The Huskers have been on an upswing ever since they solidified their lineup and got Lauren Stivrins back from injury — their leader and All-American middle blocker. The Huskers have been looking good all around: Madi Kubik has been performing at a high level, they are getting great production out of the middle, and Lexi Rodriguez has been killing it in the backcourt as of late. But they have not faced Wisconsin yet, the No. 3 team in the nation. In past years, especially in 2019, Wisconsin was the Huskers' Achilles heel. They just couldn't get past them, falling to the Badgers three times that season. In fact, all three losses were sweeps. That was the year Wisconsin made it to the national title match before falling to Stanford. The Badgers have been dominant since then, and they were the No. 2 team this year before they fell in a surprising and uncharacteristic loss to Maryland. You might be able to credit that loss to 19 service errors for the Badgers ... practically a whole set worth of points in errors. That has not happened again. They have dominated everyone else they've faced. We all know Dana Rettke leads this team — she is a powerful force at the net and a big-time leader — so we always love to see her and Lauren Stivrins face-to-face. Julia Orzol has also risen as a key factor for the Badgers. When she's on, they are usually looking really good. She has a wicked jump serve as well. I think the Badgers will immediately look to attack the Huskers from the service line, get them out-of-system and off the net. But, you know John Cook will be expecting this and getting his Huskers ready for it this week in the gym. Nebraska is looking to prove themselves as the Big Ten volleyball leader, agains the No. 3 team in the nation. Let's see how it pans out. Here are 3 more must-watch matches this week, previewed. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link8:33 pm, October 26, 2021How Wisconsin and Nebraska match up, statisticallyHere is how Wisconsin and Nebraska match up in terms of team statistics. The Badgers seem to run a slightly more efficient offense with some better attacking numbers, they are pretty even blocking, and Nebraska has the slight edge defensively. Wisconsin TALE OF THE TABLE Nebraska 17-1 (9-1) Record (ACC) 16-3 (10-0) No. 3 AVCA ranking No. 6 Def. Penn State, 3-2 Last time out Def. Purdue, 3-1 .305 Hitting percentage .245 14.7 Kills per set 13.7 .144 Opponent hitting .146 2.5 Blocks per set 2.4 14.3 Digs per set 16.1 104/148 Aces/Service errors 103/128 Dana Rettke, 228 (3.74 k/s) Kills leader Madi Kubik, 216 (3.28 k/s) Sydney Hilley, 752 (12.10 a/s) Assist leader Nicklin Hames, 629 (10.48 a/s) Lauren Barnes, 251 (3.98 d/s) Digs leader Lexi Rodriguez, 281 (4.19 d/s) share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link8:32 pm, October 26, 2021 Nebraska jumps to No. 5 in latest Power 10 rankings 4:17 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link8:29 pm, October 26, 2021Latest AVCA rankingsWisconsin and Nebraska ranked in the top 10 of the latest AVCA poll. Despite a lower ranking and three losses on the season, Nebraska is currently 10-0 in the conference and sitting on top of the Big Ten standings. Through games Oct. 25, 2021 RANK TEAM POINTS RECORD PREVIOUS 1 Texas (61) 1,597 17-0 1 2 Louisville (3) 1,539 20-0 2 3 Wisconsin 1,471 17-1 3 4 Pittsburgh 1,364 18-2 4 5 Kentucky 1,321 15-3 5 6 Nebraska 1,239 16-3 9 7 BYU 1,214 19-1 8 8 Washington 1,115 15-3 10 9 Ohio State 1,071 16-4 6 10 Baylor 1,010 13-4 11 11 Minnesota 947 12-6 12 12 Purdue 909 14-5 7 13 Penn State 852 14-6 14 14 Georgia Tech 770 17-3 13 15 Stanford 706 12-6 15 16 UCLA 688 15-3 17 17 Oregon 589 15-5 16 18 Western Kentucky 483 20-1 19 19 Utah 426 13-6 18 20 San Diego 323 14-4 21 21 Tennessee 292 16-4 20 22 Washington State 261 12-7 22 23 Florida 207 13-6 23 24 Creighton 186 20-3 24 25 Pepperdine 60 15-4 25 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link