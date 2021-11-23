Louisville-Pittsburgh: Time, TV channel, preview

The rematch is here. The last undefeated team in the nation will face its biggest test for round two in the last week of the season. So if they want to finish out the season unbeaten and perfect, they will have to get past Pittsburgh for the second time. It wasn't easy the first time around and it won't be easy this time. The first matchup was the highest ranked ACC matchup in history. Louisville was able to hold off Pitt in five sets, while hitting .258 with five aces. Anna Stevenson had 13 kills and Amaya Tillman led the Cardinals in blocks with eight. Libero Elena Scott had 14 digs and setter Tori Dilfer had 57 assists and four blocks. For the Panthers, Leketor Member-Meneh notched 18 kills on .389 hitting, and Pitt hit above .300 as a team, but they still couldn't pull out the win.

Member-Meneh has been huge for Pittsburgh this season, especially in the second half of the season. She has amped up her game and will be a big component in this matchup in addition to Kayla Lund and Chinaza Ndee. What they will need is an answer to Louisville's service pressure, which was vital in the first win over Pitt. They had five aces and got Pittsburgh off of the net pretty often. But, Pitt was able to expose some weaknesses in Louisville as well. The Cards had 29 errors in the win, and were outhit by the Panthers. But it is likely both teams have learned from their first matchup, which should make for a great one Wednesday night.

What is better than a rivalry ACC matchup, with Pitt fighting for a top-four seed in the tournament and Louisville looking to stay undefeated and earn the No. 1 seed in the nation.