Louisville-Pittsburgh: Time, TV channel, preview

Last Updated 9:29 PM, November 23, 2021NCAA.comLouisville-Pittsburgh: Time, TV channel, previewWisconsin rises in our final Power 10 of the 2021 regular season 3:22Sort By:Oldest FirstLatest1:38 am, November 24, 2021How to watch Louisville vs. Pitt The Panthers and Cardinals meet for the second time this season when the two battle Wednesday night. Here's how you can watch: Time: 5 p.m. ET Date: Wednesday, Nov. 24 Watch: ACCN Live stats: Click or tap here12:04 am, November 24, 2021Louisville vs. Pitt, previewed The rematch is here. The last undefeated team in the nation will face its biggest test for round two in the last week of the season. So if they want to finish out the season unbeaten and perfect, they will have to get past Pittsburgh for the second time. It wasn't easy the first time around and it won't be easy this time. The first matchup was the highest ranked ACC matchup in history. Louisville was able to hold off Pitt in five sets, while hitting .258 with five aces. Anna Stevenson had 13 kills and Amaya Tillman led the Cardinals in blocks with eight. Libero Elena Scott had 14 digs and setter Tori Dilfer had 57 assists and four blocks. For the Panthers, Leketor Member-Meneh notched 18 kills on .389 hitting, and Pitt hit above .300 as a team, but they still couldn't pull out the win. Member-Meneh has been huge for Pittsburgh this season, especially in the second half of the season. She has amped up her game and will be a big component in this matchup in addition to Kayla Lund and Chinaza Ndee. What they will need is an answer to Louisville's service pressure, which was vital in the first win over Pitt. They had five aces and got Pittsburgh off of the net pretty often. But, Pitt was able to expose some weaknesses in Louisville as well. The Cards had 29 errors in the win, and were outhit by the Panthers. But it is likely both teams have learned from their first matchup, which should make for a great one Wednesday night. What is better than a rivalry ACC matchup, with Pitt fighting for a top-four seed in the tournament and Louisville looking to stay undefeated and earn the No. 1 seed in the nation.11:52 pm, November 23, 2021What the stats sayHere is how Louisville and Pittsburgh matchup statistically: Louisville STAT Pittsburgh 26-0 (16-0) Record (Big Ten) 27-2 (15-2) No. 1 AVCA ranking No. 3 Def. Duke, 3-0 Last time out Def. Clemson, 3-0 .303 Hitting percentage .284 13.6 Kills per set 14 .138 Opponent hitting .183 3 Blocks per set 2.4 12.6 Digs per set 13.3 153/203 Aces/Service errors 151/198 Anna DeBeer, 308 (2.43 k/s) Kills leader Kayla Lund, 296 (3.08 k/s) Tori Dilfer, 927 (10.66 a/s) Assist leader Kylee Levers, 575 (6.05 a/s) Elena Scott, 311 (3.75 d/s) Digs leader Ashley Browske, 306 (3.06 d/s)11:43 pm, November 23, 2021AVCA top 25 rankings We have a top-three matchup on our hands with Louisville ranked as the No. 1 team in the nation and Pitt at No. 3. This matchup will have huge implications on the committee's top-four seeds in the tournament. Through games: Nov. 21 , 2021 RANK SCHOOL POINTS RECORD PREVIOUS 1 Louisville (62) 1598 26-0 1 2 Texas (2) 1531 22-1 2 3 Pittsburgh 1454 26-2 3 4 BYU 1347 27-1 4 5 Wisconsin 1314 23-3 5 6 Purdue 1281 22-5 6 7 Baylor 1197 18-5 7 8 Kentucky 1179 22-4 8 9 Ohio State 1069 23-5 10 10 Minnesota 1026 17-8 9 11 Nebraska 979 20-6 11 12 Washington 920 22-4 12 13 UCLA 840 22-4 13 14 Georgia Tech 759 21-5 13 15 Penn State 663 19-9 15 16 Western Kentucky 560 27-1 18 17 Utah 519 19-8 17 18 Stanford 499 16-10 19 19 Oregon 463 20-8 16 20 Florida 391 20-6 20 21 Washington State 370 18-9 22 22 Creighton 298 28-3 21 23 Illinois 165 19-10 24 24 Mississippi State 121 24-5 NR 25 Pepperdine 95 21-5 25