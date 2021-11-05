No. 1 Texas secures sweep over Baylor volleyball to remain undefeated

The Longhorns just pulled off a big-time sweep over No. 10 Baylor on the road to remain undefeated on the season. Texas has been missing big wins over ranked teams this season, and they just made a statement over a strong Baylor team. The Longhorns were impeccable in ALL aspects of the game tonight. They hit an impressive .405 on the match with 10 service aces, yes, 10. They out-blocked the Bears nine to two, and only had five attacking errors, compared to the Bear's 16 errors.

Logan Eggleston led with 13 kills on .393 hitting, followed by Asjia O'Neal, who had a great night with nine kills on .353 hitting out of the middle. Skylar Fields chipped in seven kills on .467 hitting and Brionne Butler was another big weapon out of the middle with seven kills, six blocks and all on .500 hitting. Jhenna Gabriel did a great job distributing the ball to all of their assets offensively and successfully got the middles involved, a big key to the win.

The Longhorns service game, again, made the difference. Eggleston noted that Baylor was a strong offensive team, so their game plan was to serve them aggressively and get them out-of-system ... a tactic that is all too familiar AND successful for the Longhorns. It is what got them to the title game last season and what helps keep them undefeated this year.

The Bears were in a must-win set and found themselves yet again trying to fight off set-point, and this time match-point. The Bears called a timeout at match-point, down by two, and then notched two in a row to fire up the crowd and tie it up at 24. But, the Longhorns kept a common theme, making things happen at crunch time. The Bears were RIGHT there with the Longhorns all match long, but were unable to get points when it mattered most.

They still played great, led by a dominating Avery Skinner with 14 kills on .423 hitting. Yossiana Pressley had nine kills herself but hit a low .143 on the match. Baylor struggled to get their middles involved and were unable to get their block going at the net. These are all things we can hope to see adjustments on tomorrow.

Baylor and Texas will face again Saturday, Nov. 6 at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN+.