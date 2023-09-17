No. 1 Wisconsin surges past No. 3 Florida in five sets

After dropping the first two sets, top-ranked Wisconsin stormed back to claim its ninth win of the season, and fifth victory over a ranked opponent. No. 3 Florida lost for the first time this season, falling to 8-1 in 2023.

Wisconsin and Florida have played through five sets in over half of their meetings, and history repeated itself on Sunday. Both teams maxed out on their score counts for the season, collectively tallying 208 points (UF: 106, WIS: 102). They also both recorded season-low hitting percentages; Wisconsin going .199 (.311 was previous season average) and UF hitting .180 (average was .299). Check the full statistical breakdown below:

Statistic Wisconsin Florida Attacks 166 167 Kills 56 57 Hitting % 0.199 0.180 Sideout % 56.6% 58.8% Digs 70 75 Blocks 8.0 8.0

For Wisconsin, setter MJ Hammill topped the dig count with a season-high 17 and assisted a team-high 20, while Sarah Franklin led the attack with 47 swings and 13 kills.

It might've been the absence of UF's star setter Alexis Stucky, who went down in the second set due to a right leg injury, that wounded the Gators. Her replacement, Kennedy Muff, assisted 28 and hit -.571.

Florida broke its home attendance record in the O'Dome, previously set at 8,163 in 1994, as 10,323 Gator fans swarmed the arena. And amidst the sea of blue and orange, fan phone flashlights allegedly distracting players and a dangerous Gator squad, the Badgers proved why, once again, they reign supreme.