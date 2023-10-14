No. 2 Nebraska volleyball tallies its 10th sweep over No. 13 Penn State

Nebraska came out on top of this B1G rivalry, sweeping Penn State (25-22, 25-22, 25-19) and now claiming a 27-11 overall advantage over the Nittany Lions. The Huskers are still undefeated in 2023 with 17 straight wins this season.

With this win, the No. 2 Huskers notch their 10th sweep in 17 matches, and their third top-15 victory.

The tandem of Merritt Beason and Lindsay Krause led the attack for Nebraska, combining for 26 kills and seven digs. Libero Lexi Rodriguez had a fantastic outing in the backcourt, digging up 18 to match her season-best (her previous season-bests were claimed in four sets).

The Huskers were somewhat successful in containing the firepower of Jess Mruzik, holding her three kills behind her season average. Mruzik hit a .073 clip with 12 kills on 55 swings. Although Nebraska tacked on two service aces at the hand of Krause, they tallied 13 errors at the service line, a statistic that nearly cost them a set.

This is just a start of tests for the Huskers, who look forward to Big Ten foe Northwestern and No. 1 Wisconsin next week. However, a win over another volleyball powerhouse is further proof that the Huskers can keep up with the dominant Badgers ahead of their top-2 matchup.