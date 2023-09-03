No. 2 Stanford volleyball tops No. 7 Texas in straight sets

The Cardinal fell to the UF Gators in its home opener, 0-3.

Stanford and Texas collectively account for five of the past 10 DI volleyball national championships — it's safe to say that the action of these two powerhouses has defined their sport. Both coming off stellar 2022 campaigns, Texas and Stanford have leapfrogged over each other in the AVCA rankings, both assuming top-5 spots (Stanford now at No. 2 and Texas at No. 7) and starting this season 2-1. Today's match will prove how they will measure up.

Stanford breezed by its first two matches on the road against Northern Colorado and Colorado State, but fell in its home opener against its first ranked opponent, No. 8 Florida. This loss jogged a sour memory from 2022, when Stanford's home opener was spoiled by a Texas sweep. Despite the 0-3 score against UF, the Cardinal put up a fight, outhitting the Gators .333 to .324. The Cardinal will continue to look to weapons like Kendall Kipp, who has hit .384 and totaled 36 kills in two matches this season, and Kami Miner, who has notched two double-doubles this year already, for answers against Texas.

The Longhorns are still shifting some pieces around to find their groove after losing 2022 National Player of the Year Logan Eggleston and dropping their first 2023 contest against Long Beach State. The question marks surrounding the health of X-factor Asjia O'Neal were answered when she got minutes again in the Longhorns' most recent win over No. 5 Minnesota. Texas has outhit each of its opponents this year, and has the potential to out-block the Cardinal with O'Neal and Bella Bergmark at the net.