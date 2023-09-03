No. 2 Stanford volleyball tops No. 7 Texas in straight sets
🧹 Stanford sweeps
Down goes the reigning national champions... again. Stanford ended the match with an exclamation point, breaking away from a 3-3 knot and not looking back until the team reached 25-15. The Cardinal hit a stellar .444 and knocked down two service aces in the third, with the final punctuation mark coming from a Elia Rubin kill. Other statistics worth noting were Stanford's 26 block assists and 11 total blocks, made possible by Kendall Kipp and McKenna Vicini in the front line.
Under the pressure of an electric Gregory Gym, Stanford put the Longhorns to bed on their home court for the first time since 2018. The Longhorns are now 2-2 on the season, tallying one more loss than all of last year, when UT went 28-1. This marks the first time Texas has lost two or more regular-season matches since 2019.
The Cardinal grabs set 2️⃣
Stanford shined in this set. Hitting an even .5 and downing 20 kills, the Cardinal dominated statistically with the exception of its seven service errors. The Longhorns continue to threaten Stanford on the outside — Stanford head coach Kevin Hambly remarked after the set that the defense will need to realign to keep battling hitters like Jenna Wenaas, Madi Skinner and Molly Phillips.
Stanford's Caitie Baird leads the match in kills with 12 so far.
😮💨 Stanford outlasts Texas in set 1
The Cardinal leapt out to an early 14-7 lead, but a Texas comeback headlined by three Madisen Skinner kills resuscitated the Longhorns. Although the teams nearly matched each other in kills, assists and digs, nine attack errors plagued UT, who hit .106, behind Stanford's .250, and ultimately dropped the set. First-team AVCA All-American Kendall Kipp swung for 14 with three kills to lead the Cardinals to the advantage, 25-23.
🤩 Natty banner unveil
Before the match began, the Longhorns unveiled their 2022 national championship banner in Gregory Gymnasium.
Starting lineups
Here are today's starters:
🤘🏼 Texas
- Ella Swindle | S
- Bella Bergmark |MB
- Madisen Skinner | OH
- Asjia O'Neal | MB
- Carissa Barnes | DS
- Molly Phillips | OPP
- Emma Halter | L
🌲 Stanford
- Kami Miner | S
- Kendall Kipp |OPP
- Elia Rubin | OH
- McKenna Vicini | MB
- Sami Francis | MB
- Caitie Baird | OH
- Elena Oglivie | L
🍿 What today has in store
Stanford and Texas collectively account for five of the past 10 DI volleyball national championships — it's safe to say that the action of these two powerhouses has defined their sport. Both coming off stellar 2022 campaigns, Texas and Stanford have leapfrogged over each other in the AVCA rankings, both assuming top-5 spots (Stanford now at No. 2 and Texas at No. 7) and starting this season 2-1. Today's match will prove how they will measure up.
Stanford breezed by its first two matches on the road against Northern Colorado and Colorado State, but fell in its home opener against its first ranked opponent, No. 8 Florida. This loss jogged a sour memory from 2022, when Stanford's home opener was spoiled by a Texas sweep. Despite the 0-3 score against UF, the Cardinal put up a fight, outhitting the Gators .333 to .324. The Cardinal will continue to look to weapons like Kendall Kipp, who has hit .384 and totaled 36 kills in two matches this season, and Kami Miner, who has notched two double-doubles this year already, for answers against Texas.
The Longhorns are still shifting some pieces around to find their groove after losing 2022 National Player of the Year Logan Eggleston and dropping their first 2023 contest against Long Beach State. The question marks surrounding the health of X-factor Asjia O'Neal were answered when she got minutes again in the Longhorns' most recent win over No. 5 Minnesota. Texas has outhit each of its opponents this year, and has the potential to out-block the Cardinal with O'Neal and Bella Bergmark at the net.
History of 🌲 vs. 🤘🏼
The high-caliber competition between these two programs dates back to September 1982 and will continue on today. The Cardinal leads the series by a landslide, 21-9, but hasn't won the most recent two matches. Here are the 10 most recent meetings between the Longhorns and the Cardinal:
|Date
|Season
|Location
|Winner
|Score
|Sep. 4, 2022
|2022
|Stanford, CA
|Texas
|3-0
|Sep. 5, 2021
|2021
|Austin, TX
|Texas
|3-0
|Sep. 8, 2019
|2019
|Stanford, CA
|Stanford
|3-2
|Sep. 14, 2018
|2018
|Austin, TX
|Stanford
|3-1
|Sep. 11, 2018
|2018
|Stanford, CA
|Stanford
|3-0
|Dec. 9, 2017
|2017
|Stanford, CA
|Stanford
|3-0
|Dec. 17, 2016
|2016
|Columbus, OH
|Stanford
|3-1
|Sep. 8, 2013
|2013
|Austin, TX
|Texas
|3-1
|Sep. 10, 2010
|2010
|Gainesville, Fla
|Stanford
|3-0
|Dec. 18, 2008
|2008
|Omaha, Neb
|Stanford
|3-2