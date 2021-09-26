No. 20 Penn State volleyball pulls off a huge Big Ten upset with sweep over No. 3 Ohio State

Penn State just brought out the brooms for a big time sweep over No. 3 Ohio State at Rec Hall.

The third set looked a lot like the first two — tight and even matchup the whole way until Penn State was able to turn it on and pull away late. Penn State notched two in a row to take a 23-21 lead and force Ohio State to take a timeout, but then the Nittany Lions did what they did best all match and notched two more when it mattered most for the win.

Penn State ultimately outhit the Buckeyes .380 to .269, but it was at crunch time when they performed the best and when Ohio State fell apart. Adanna Rollins had a huge day with 14 kills on a crazy .524 hitting efficiency and Jonni Parker notched 12 kills on .379 hitting. Penn State is on a roll with 12-straight set wins and now a 2-0 start in the Big Ten. They looked confident on their side of the net and were able to get everyone involved offensively.

Ohio State now notched two back-to-back losses this week with a five-set loss to Purdue and now a three-set loss to Penn State. Emily Londot led all hitters with 17 kills, but it wasn't enough to get past the Nittany Lions on their home court. The Buckeyes seem to have all the components and played really well, but they fell victim to momentum shifts and were unable to close it out.