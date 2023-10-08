No. 3 Stanford volleyball seals a 3-1 win over No. 4 Washington State

No. 3 Stanford ran away with the final set to seal the match, 3-1, against No. 4 Washington State.

Outside Elia Rubin played a career game, tying her career kill count at 21 — in-system and out-of-system — on 55 attempts, and delivering three total blocks. Setter Kami Miner was one assist off from tying her career assist count, tallying 59 today for a season-best. Caitie Baird shined in efficiency, killing 18 with only one error.

Libero Elena Oglivie demonstrated her defensive specialty today with 27 digs and three aces.

Washington State wasn't as organized in the block in the fourth, allowing the Cardinal to rack up a .435 kill percentage. Stanford also challenged WSU's serve recieve, acing 10 to the Cougars' one.

With 43 ties and the first two sets ending in deuces, this match was tight from beginning to end, both teams vying for every point with upscale production. Stanford extends its conference win streak to 24 matches, while handing Wazzu its second loss of the season. The teams will rematch in a month in Maples Pavilion on Nov. 3.