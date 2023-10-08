No. 3 Stanford volleyball seals a 3-1 win over No. 4 Washington State
🧽 Cardinal does clean-up, wins 3-1
No. 3 Stanford ran away with the final set to seal the match, 3-1, against No. 4 Washington State.
Outside Elia Rubin played a career game, tying her career kill count at 21 — in-system and out-of-system — on 55 attempts, and delivering three total blocks. Setter Kami Miner was one assist off from tying her career assist count, tallying 59 today for a season-best. Caitie Baird shined in efficiency, killing 18 with only one error.
Libero Elena Oglivie demonstrated her defensive specialty today with 27 digs and three aces.
Washington State wasn't as organized in the block in the fourth, allowing the Cardinal to rack up a .435 kill percentage. Stanford also challenged WSU's serve recieve, acing 10 to the Cougars' one.
With 43 ties and the first two sets ending in deuces, this match was tight from beginning to end, both teams vying for every point with upscale production. Stanford extends its conference win streak to 24 matches, while handing Wazzu its second loss of the season. The teams will rematch in a month in Maples Pavilion on Nov. 3.
🔥 WAZZU CEILING BUMP SENDS MATCH TO 4
The Washington State squad returned for Set 3 looking much more organized than before, hitting a match-best .316 and containing the Cardinal to .237.
Commanding the lead throughout the entire set, Washington State play was highlighted by this rally at an 19-18 advantage. In a scuffle that sent libero Karly Basham scurrying behind the service line to save the ball, Pia Timmer bumping it to the ceiling and Iman Isanovic killing it down, the Cougs kept the onslaught alive.
Two Stanford service errors granted Washington State their first set win, 25-23.
Stanford takes Set ✌🏼 at deuce
Each point was a rally in Set 2, down to the 29-27 finish. The glaring storyline?
Stanford's outstanding serve.
The Cardinal has aced Washington State 6-1 thus far, and only has one service error as opposed to the Cougars' 11.
Wazzu hit an early 4-0 stride, but then got pummeled by Elia Rubin and Kendall Kipp up high. In place for Sami Francis, Stanford utility player Malia Tufunga tallied three blocks in the set to stuff the WSU front line. The Cardinal have out-blocked the Cougars 10-5 thus far.
Washington State overcame an 13-8 deficit and tied the score at 14-all, beginning with a Jasmine Martin dart to the left side:
The teams traded the lead for the latter half of the set and remained alive for five set points. Consecutive kills from Caitie Baird gave the Cardinal a two-set advantage, 29-27.
🪢 Score knotted 21 times in Set 1, Stanford wins the first 31-29
These two teams are well-known for their swinging, and this first set was nothing short of an offensive exhibition. Both teams killed more than their season averages, Washington State spiking 16 (season average of 13.7) and Stanford slamming down 19 (14.6).
Stanford out-performed Washington State at the service line, acing five times by five different servers.
The Cardinal played from behind for most of the match and scrapped to tie the game 21 different times. The teams fired at each other to force SEVEN set points before Caitie Baird put down the hammer with an assist from Kami Miner.
Reigning Pac-12 Player of the Week and 2022 Pac-12 Player of the Year Kendall Kipp was quiet this set as the Cougars held her to an even hitting percentage, with three kills on 13 swings and three errors. Containing Stanford's most lethal hitter will be a WSU goal throughout the match.
Iman Isanovic and Katy Ryan were both dangerous in the attack, leading the Cougars with five kills apiece in the set.
👋🏼 Katy Ryan makes herself KNOWN
Facing AVCA All-American hitter Kendall Kipp on the other side of the net, opposite Katy Ryan is making a statement early as Washington's lead playmaker. She spearheads the stat board with four kills and a .800 clip.
Washington State leads the first, 13-12.
👉🏼 Today's starters
Below are the starting lineups for this afternoon's match:
🐾 Washington State
- Magda Jehlárová
- Pia Tummer
- Karly Basham
- Iman Isanovic
- Katy Ryan
- Jasmine Martin
- Argentina Ung
🌲 Stanford
- Kami Miner
- Malia Tufuga
- Kendall Kipp
- Elia Rubin
- McKenna Vicini
- Caitie Baird
- Elena Oglivie
📺 Get up, it's match day!
Here's how to watch Washington State-Stanford this afternoon:
- 🗓️ When: Sunday, Oct. 8
- 📍 Where: Pullman, WA | Bohler Gym
- ⏰ Time: 3 p.m. ET
- 📺 TV: Pac-12 Networks
- 👉🏼 Click here for live stats
🤔 Looking at the Stanford-Washington State series history
To be frank, this Pac-12 rivalry hasn't been much of a competitive rivalry... historically. The Cardinal have won the most NCAA championships of any DI volleyball team — nine — and have appeared in the NCAA tournament since its 1981 inception every year except 2020-21. On the contrary, Washington State has had just as many losing seasons as it has winning seasons and has never made it past the Elite Eight in the tournament. In 2018, the Cougars notably made a deep run in the tournament but were eliminated in the Sweet 16 round by the would-be national champions — you guessed it — Stanford.
So, it comes to no surprise that Stanford holds a 38-3 advantage over the Cougars. The Cardinal have secured 11 straight wins against WSU, dating back to 2016, and about 59% of their meetings have been three-set shutouts. And while history might not be on its side, preseason No. 21 Wazzu has been steadily climbing the 2023 rankings since Week 1, taking down ranked BYU, Baylor, Texas and Oregon, and now earning its highest AVCA ranking ever in program history this week: No. 4. Thus, Sunday's matchup marks the first time that the Cougars and Cardinal have faced each other whilst both ranked in the AVCA top 5.
Now, let's talk about packing the house. The last attendance record set at WSU's Bohler Gymnasium was in 1995, when Stanford paid the Cougs and 4,039 of their fans a visit; the Cardinal went home with a five-set victory. This Sunday's match is expected to stuff Bohler for this year's Wazzu team, who have made an unprecedented 15-1 run thus far.
Washington's ingredients are top-tier; with Magda Jehlárová defending at the net, Argentina Ung setting up Iman Isanovic's spikes, and Pia Timmer's strength at the service line, the 15-1 Cougars have been a force to be reckoned with. They'll be facing a full-strength Stanford squad fresh off a season-high 14-ace match against Washington (during which outside Kendall Kipp registered a season-best .514 hitting percentage).
Will history repeat itself? Tune in at 3 p.m. on Pac-12 Networks and follow here to find out.
Side-by-side comparison
Here's how these two teams stack up statistically in 2023 so far:
|2023 Statistic
|Stanford
|Washington State
|Record
|12-2
|15-1
|Avg hitting %
|0.322
|0.307
|Kills per set
|14.6
|13.7
|Blocks per set
|2.8
|2.5
|Assists per set
|13.8
|12.5
|Aces per set
|2
|1.7
|Digs per set
|12.9
|13.3
|2023 Leaders
|Stanford
|Washington State
|Kills
|Kendall Kipp, 192
|Iman Isanovic, 187
|Blocks
|McKenna Vincini, 65
|Magda Jehlárová, 73
|Assists
|Kami Miner, 564
|Argentina Ung, 583
|Aces
|Kendall Kipp, 20
|Pia Timmer, 17
|Digs
|Elena Oglivie, 178
|Karly Basham, 215