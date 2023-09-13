No. 4 Nebraska volleyball remains undefeated, shutting down No. 5 Stanford

Top-tier volleyball was dished out by these top-10 squads on Tuesday, who skirmished through the very last rally. Ultimately, it was Nebraska's defense that was the difference-maker.

Big Red put up 11 blocks against a Stanford squad that has previously allowed an average of 4.9, largely thanks to Bekka Allick guarding the net. She totaled eight block assists and seven kills against the Cardinal in the front court. And with Harper Murray and Merritt Beason swinging a combined 27 kills on 57 attempts, Nebraska had enough firepower on both sides of the ball to overwhelm Stanford, who ultimately tuckered out with a .218 clip (compared to its .327 season average).

The clash between two of the top liberos in the country was also nothing short of electric. Stanford's Elena Oglivie racked up 13 digs and four assists on the night, and Lexi Rodriguez dug up 12 balls and assisted five of her own, including this layout on the service line in the fourth set:

In the end, Nebraska led the Cardinal 24-18 before Stanford scored four straight to procrastinate the match point, though ultimately falling victim to an Andi Jackson smackdown.

Nebraska protects its perfect record tonight as it improves to 8-0 on the season (25-23, 25-16, 19-25, 25-21). This victory breaks Stanford's 5-0 win record against the Huskers, which started in 2008.