No. 5 Louisville pulls off incredible comeback to down No. 13 Georgia Tech in five

The Cardinals took down Georgia Tech in five after going down two sets to none to start the match. Claire Chaussee had an incredible match after a lot of errors early in the match. Her final stat line — 27 kills on .317 hitting. So impressive. She is SO much to fun to watch. The Cardinals ultimately hit .284 to Georgia Tech's .196. This team pulled off an incredible comeback in one heck of an environment. The Georgia Tech crowd was deafening, and they battled back nonetheless.

Julia Bergmann led the Jackets with a fantastic match of her own. She posted 25 kills with five blocks.

The whole match practically came down to Chaussee vs. Bergmann.

The fifth set was everything you could ask for. Point for point and the atmosphere of an NCAA tournament match. After the Cardinals tied it up at five-all, they alternated points until Bergmann legitimately almost put a hole in the floor. A GT service error out of a media timeout tied the matchup at eight again when Anna DeBeer came into serve and Chaussee rotated into the front — Louisville took the lead and GT took a timeout this time around. Chaussee then proceeded to hammer down two in a row to take an 11-8 lead, and then they took it the rest of the way. The win was a great sign for Louisville, but another come from behind victory. The Cards will need to strike first moving forward, especially as they have another date with Pittsburgh left this season. Those last three sets though? That shows what they are capable of, and that is a dangerous volleyball team.