No. 5 Louisville pulls off incredible comeback to down No. 13 Georgia Tech in five LOUISVILLE WINS IT IN FIVE!! The Cardinals took down Georgia Tech in five after going down two sets to none to start the match. Claire Chaussee had an incredible match after a lot of errors early in the match. Her final stat line — 27 kills on .317 hitting. So impressive. She is SO much to fun to watch. The Cardinals ultimately hit .284 to Georgia Tech's .196. This team pulled off an incredible comeback in one heck of an environment. The Georgia Tech crowd was deafening, and they battled back nonetheless. Julia Bergmann led the Jackets with a fantastic match of her own. She posted 25 kills with five blocks. The whole match practically came down to Chaussee vs. Bergmann. The fifth set was everything you could ask for. Point for point and the atmosphere of an NCAA tournament match. After the Cardinals tied it up at five-all, they alternated points until Bergmann legitimately almost put a hole in the floor. A GT service error out of a media timeout tied the matchup at eight again when Anna DeBeer came into serve and Chaussee rotated into the front — Louisville took the lead and GT took a timeout this time around. Chaussee then proceeded to hammer down two in a row to take an 11-8 lead, and then they took it the rest of the way. The win was a great sign for Louisville, but another come from behind victory. The Cards will need to strike first moving forward, especially as they have another date with Pittsburgh left this season. Those last three sets though? That shows what they are capable of, and that is a dangerous volleyball team. We are headed to five! The Cardinals are not going down easy. After Georgia Tech looked close to unstoppable in the first two, the Cardinals claimed the next two and we are headed to five. Claire Chaussee went off — she is up to 21 kills on .280 hitting. She led this team to the huge comeback, and Louisville is looking like a dangerous team heading into the fifth. The fourth set was pretty even to start, but Louisville kept a steady lead most of the way. They were up 17-11 when the Jackets started to chip away. Their game plan? Set Bergmann — it works MOST of the time. But, Bergmann rotated into the back and Chaussee rotated to the front. Chaussee hammered one across court and Amaya Tillman picked up a kill out of the middle to pick up set point. To five we go. Louisville stays alive, takes third set 25-14 The Cardinals are still alive! We will play on. Louisville took the third set 25-14 as Claire Chaussee flipped a switch. After hitting .222 and .145 as a team in the first two sets, the Cards hit .441 in the third. Chaussee is now up to 18 kills on .282 hitting, and she is absolutely unloading on balls. She will be dangerous if this thing goes to five. The Cardinals went on a 6-1 run to take set point, then a GT error sealed the deal. Aiko Jones is now up to eight kills as well and Amaya Tillman has seven on .400 hitting. Julia Bergmann is up to 18 kills for the Jackets, but they were able to block her a little better in the third set. She did hammer down a few balls, though, and it practically rattled the entire gym. We have quite the matchup in Atlanta. Stay tuned in. Louisville leads in Set 3 The Cards are heating up. Claire Chaussee is up to 15 kills on the match and has improved her efficiency to .235 after a slower start. The Cards are hitting .375 in the third and lead by five in this must-win scenario. The long break did not do Georgia Tech any favors in terms of momentum. Louisville leads 17-11. Play is back underway After a 32 minute delay, play is back underway. Stay tuned! Floors are damp here at O'Keefe Gym Play has been paused to wipe the floors. Players are complaining about a slippery floor, so they are consistently having to wipe down the court. Georgia Tech takes 2-0 lead on the match The GT dominance continued in the second. If they were hitting well in the first set, they started off the second even better — and the show Julia Bergmann is putting on tonight is unreal. She is not only on absolute fire offensively, but she is serving so tough. She didn't pick up her first attacking error until they were up 17-12 in the second set. The Jackets hitting efficiency lowered a little bit later in the set, and the Cardinals went on a 4-0 run to get within two, down 17-15. GT called a timeout to slow the roll, and it worked. The Jackets were the first to 20 with a Bergmann kill, of course. Then a 5-0 run gave them the set. Bergmann is up to 14 kills on .458 hitting followed by Tamara Otene and Erin Moss who are up to five kills apiece. GT will now look to take down the fifth-ranked Cardinals in three sets, and Louisville will face a win-or-go-home third. Georgia Tech volleyball takes first set 25-17 Georgia Tech takes a 1-0 lead on the match with a 25-17 win in Set 1. The Jackers hit .424 as a team and held the Cardinals to a .222 clip. Bergmann led GT with seven kills on eight swings for a .875 clip in the first set. Biana Bertolino and Erin Moss each posted three kills behind Bergmann. The Yellowjackets never quite took their foot off the pedal the entire set. Every GT point resulted in an absolute crowd eruption — you would think we are at a national semifinal matchup with this energy. The Jackets went on a 4-1 run to take a 17-12 lead when Louisville took a timeout, and the Jackets picked up another right out of the break. Claire Chaussee finally got things going a bit for Louisville, but GT was the first to 20. After that, they kept the momentum and went on a 5-1 run to take the set. Georgia Tech off to hot start — 11-7 lead early If you have not been to a Georgia Tech volleyball match yet, you need to. This atmosphere in this gym is unbelievable. The gym is decently small, so the volume in here is unmatched. The Yellowjackets are riding with a huge crowd momentum early and playing really well. They are hitting .462 to start the match, and Julia Bergmann is sending absolute bullets across the net. She has six kills on six swings to start the match. We have a long ways to go, but this is quite the battle already. Amaya Tillman is leading the way for Louisville with three kills, and Claire Chaussee has just one kill to start the match. How to watch Who: No. 5 Louisville vs. No. 13 Georgia Tech Where: Atlanta, GA When: 7 p.m. ET How to watch: ACC Network Extra Louisville vs. Georgia Tech, previewed We have an ACC-battle on Georgia Tech's home court. I will be live on-site — so if you can't watch the game, I will be live-blogging the match, right here on NCAA.com. Louisville ranks No. 5 in the AVCA, but they are the No. 2 team in the Selection Committee's latest top 10, right below Texas. There is a big difference between Texas and Louisville the rest of the way though — the Cards have two more big challenges on their schedule, and Texas has a fairly easy rest of the way. So that means Louisville could either move down, with losses, or in my eyes, take over the No. 1 spot and maybe even fight for the No. 1 seed in the tournament with some more big wins. Georgia Tech is the first battle this Friday before they have another rematch with Pitt. The two teams have already faced once this season and Louisville came out on top in four sets. The crazy thing is: Georgia Tech's star hitter Julia Bergmann was limited in the match. Louisville's defense clearly had her number. The Yellow Jackets were led by Erin Moss instead, who had 11 kills hitting .409 and a block. Bergmann had 10 kills and six digs. Ten kills is still a lot, but we're talking about a player that typically posts 20-plus per game and just tied a program-record 38 kills in a match. She just became the first Yellow Jacket ever with four matches of 30 or more kills while moving to seventh in Tech history in career kills with 1,630 to date. If she can put up numbers like that against a tough Louisville defense, it might be a different story. AVCA Rankings Through Games NOV. 6, 2022 RANK SCHOOL TOTAL POINTS RECORD PREVIOUS 1 Texas (54) 1574 17-1 1 2 San Diego (5) 1469 22-1 2 3 Wisconsin (3) 1444 19-3 3 4 Nebraska (1) 1418 21-2 4 5 Louisville (1) 1372 22-2 5 6 Ohio State 1275 17-5 6 7 Pittsburgh 1243 24-2 7 8 Stanford 1210 18-4 8 9 Minnesota 1058 15-7 9 10 Baylor 917 21-4 11 11 Florida 877 19-4 12 12 Creighton 798 22-3 13 13 Georgia Tech 786 18-5 10 14 Oregon 720 17-5 16 15 Purdue 704 18-6 14 16 Penn State 670 19-6 15 17 Marquette 583 22-2 17 18 BYU 561 18-5 18 19 Kentucky 503 15-6 20 20 Washington 419 17-7 19 21 Rice 379 22-2 21 22 Western Kentucky 280 25-2 22 23 Houston 219 23-2 23 24 UCF 157 21-1 24 25 Washington State 39 17-8 NR