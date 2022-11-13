No. 6 Ohio State downs No. 4 Nebraska volleyball in four sets

Last Updated 7:36 PM, November 13, 2022Michella ChesterNo. 6 Ohio State downs No. 4 Nebraska volleyball in four setsShare Ohio State jumps a spot and Oregon enters college volleyball Power 10 rankings 2:26 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy linkSort By:Oldest FirstLatest12:01 am, November 14, 2022Ohio State downs Nebraska in four sets!The Buckeyes have done it! 13 matches after Ohio State's last loss this season, they avenged their loss with a four-set win over Nebraska. They did it behind a season-high match from Emily Londot who posted 23 kills on .353 hitting she added 21 digs and four blocks. Gabby Gonzales chipped in 18 kills of her own with 20 digs, and Jenaisya Moore added 12 kills. The Buckeyes outhit the Huskers .254 to .168. Mac Podraza set a fantastic match with 55 assists and 11 digs. 𝐄𝐗𝐓𝐑𝐀𝐎𝐑𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐀𝐑𝐘 𝐄𝐌𝐈𝐋𝐘 🌟@emilylondot did it all, tallying 23 kills on .353 hitting to go along with 21 digs, to lead No. 6 @OhioStateWVB to a marquee win against No. 4 Nebraska.#NCAAWVB pic.twitter.com/bh46iFn6IC — NCAA Women's Volleyball (@NCAAVolleyball) November 14, 2022 Despite the four set win, the Buckeyes had control of the match the whole way. This team is absolutely rolling at the right time this season. They had a lot of momentum and were able to come out on top in the fourth with a dominating 25-16 win in the fourth set. They finished the set with a 4-0 run, again with two Gabby Gonzales kills. The Buckeyes moved to 19-5 on the season and the Huskers picked up their second Big Ten loss. BUCKEYES WIN!!!#GoBucks #Team53 pic.twitter.com/SytQ5MmDjp — Ohio State Women's Volleyball (@OhioStateWVB) November 14, 2022 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link11:49 pm, November 13, 2022OSU has a 13-5 lead early in set fourThe Buckeyes are up by seven early in the fourth as they look to pull off the win in this set. OSU went on a 4-0 run with two kills from Gabby Gonzales as the Huskers called a timeout to slow the roll. Out of the timeout, Emily Londot picked up her 23rd kill on the match to extend her season-high. S4 | @jenaisya_moore is gettin' smooth with it!#GoBucks #Team53 pic.twitter.com/IF9oDnbQHd — Ohio State Women's Volleyball (@OhioStateWVB) November 13, 2022 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link11:23 pm, November 13, 2022Nebraska wins the third to stay aliveWe had our second of three sets that went into extras. The Huskers managed to stay alive and avoid the sweep in the third with a 28-26 win. Nebraska led the way towards the end of the set in total control — but the Buckeyes just kept pushing back. We had three ties after the first set point before the Huskers finally sealed the deal. Ally Batenhorst has been a huge X-factor for Nebraska, especially in that third set win. She is up to 12 kills, hitting over .300 on the match with a big-time block as well at crunch time. Madi Kubik is right behind her with 11 kills, but on a lot more swings and an extra hitting error as well. Ohio State will have another chance to pull out the win in the fourth, and the Huskers will look to secure a reverse sweep and force a fifth here. Check out that big Batenhorst block below ⬇️ BIG RED ROOF. pic.twitter.com/0LG6jp5Rto — Husker Volleyball (@Huskervball) November 13, 2022 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link10:57 pm, November 13, 2022Ohio State takes 2-0 lead on the matchAnd just like that the Buckeyes have two sets to none and have the opportunity to sweep the very last team they lost this season — 12 matches ago. The Huskers will now face a win-or-go-home third set. The Buckeyes hit .224 in the second set and limited the Huskers to a .127 clip. Londot is driving this OSU team to success with 17 kills, hitting over .400. The Huskers have 14 errors to the Buckeye's 11. Three Nebraska attacking errors were detrimental to the Huskers late in the set. Got all the angles on this one - shoutout to our digital team!#GoBucks #Team53 https://t.co/Hqusu9FnUg pic.twitter.com/roJ9dDmnlL — Ohio State Women's Volleyball (@OhioStateWVB) November 13, 2022 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link10:37 pm, November 13, 2022Set 2 is tied upThe second set has had the opposite start of the first. This time it was the Huskers who hopped out to a big lead, with an 8-2 lead. The Buckeyes went on a 4-0 scoring run to tie the match up at 11-all. Now, they seem to be point-for-point. Emily Londot is carrying a heavy-load for the Buckeyes with 17 kills ALREADY on the match. Nebraska's offense looks a lot more even as four players have more than four kills and two — Madi Kubik and Ally Batenhorst, have seven apiece. nicky w the 🥞. madi w the 💣. point 🌽. pic.twitter.com/yk9h0FTzTW — Husker Volleyball (@Huskervball) November 13, 2022 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link10:05 pm, November 13, 2022Ohio State takes first set 31-29If the first set was any indicator of how the rest of this match is going to go .... we are in for it. The Buckeyes won a long one, 31-29 after the Huskers fought long and hard to win that first set. The Buckeyes ultimately hit .228 to the Huskers .170. Emily Londot led with 12 kills on over .500 hitting in the first set alone. Ally Batenhorst led the Huskers in kills. Londot set up set point for OSU, but the Hukers fought off two in a row on a kill from Batenhorst and ace from Bekka Allick. Both teams then legitimately alternated two points at a time before the Buckeyes scored three in a row to take the set. Londot posted back-to-back kills and Allick registered an error to give the Buckeyes the set after the marathon. S1 ➡️ BUCKEYES!! #GoBucks #Team53 pic.twitter.com/cvEdavjhdk — Ohio State Women's Volleyball (@OhioStateWVB) November 13, 2022 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link9:50 pm, November 13, 2022Nebraska's 6-1 run evens up the matchOhio State opened up the first set with a huge 7-3 lead before the Huskers were able to chip away. A 6-1 Nebraska run evened up the match at nine. Ally Batenhorst had three kills in a row for Nebraska on the run. From there, the set has been even. Emily Londot has been on fire for the Buckeyes and Batenhorst is leading the way for Nebraska. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link8:12 pm, November 13, 2022How to Watch Who: No. 4 Nebraska vs. No. 6 Ohio State When: 4:30 p.m. ET Where: Covelli Center, Columbus, Oh. How to watch: BTN share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link7:52 pm, November 13, 2022Nebraska vs. Ohio State, Previewed This just might be the biggest matchup of the week. Nebraska and Ohio State are facing off for a top-10 battle, and a rematch of a five-set showdown. Last time they met this season, Nebraska narrowly pulled off the victory in a long five-set match. One little fact that I think is important to remind everyone of — this match had a lot of errors. By that, I mean Nebraska had 22 errors and Ohio State had 35. Both of these teams have not played like that in a long time — both have gotten better and cleaner as the season has progressed. So, I am excited to see the rematch. Both teams could really use a win here. Nebraska was just swept by Wisconsin a few weeks ago and pushed to five by Northwestern. Ohio State notched a lot of their losses in the first half of the season during the non-conference schedule, but they have been cruising as of late. Either way though, those early season losses don't give them a ton of room for more. The Buckeyes have won the past 12 matches since their loss to Nebraska, so they are now facing the very last team they lost to from ALL the way back in September. You can't tell me that that is not incredibly exciting. These are two spectacular Big Ten programs. You have Madi Kubik and Whitney Lauenstein, Kaitlyn Hord and Lexi Rodriguez for Nebraska, and then Mac Podraza leading an incredible Ohio State offense. Jenaisyia Moore has been lights out for OSU as well as Gabby Gonzales and Emily Londot, their leading scorer. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link7:51 pm, November 13, 2022Latest AVCA RankingsThrough Games NOV. 6, 2022 RANK SCHOOL TOTAL POINTS RECORD PREVIOUS 1 Texas (54) 1574 17-1 1 2 San Diego (5) 1469 22-1 2 3 Wisconsin (3) 1444 19-3 3 4 Nebraska (1) 1418 21-2 4 5 Louisville (1) 1372 22-2 5 6 Ohio State 1275 17-5 6 7 Pittsburgh 1243 24-2 7 8 Stanford 1210 18-4 8 9 Minnesota 1058 15-7 9 10 Baylor 917 21-4 11 11 Florida 877 19-4 12 12 Creighton 798 22-3 13 13 Georgia Tech 786 18-5 10 14 Oregon 720 17-5 16 15 Purdue 704 18-6 14 16 Penn State 670 19-6 15 17 Marquette 583 22-2 17 18 BYU 561 18-5 18 19 Kentucky 503 15-6 20 20 Washington 419 17-7 19 21 Rice 379 22-2 21 22 Western Kentucky 280 25-2 22 23 Houston 219 23-2 23 24 UCF 157 21-1 24 25 Washington State 39 17-8 NR share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link