No. 6 Ohio State downs No. 4 Nebraska volleyball in four sets

The Buckeyes have done it! 13 matches after Ohio State's last loss this season, they avenged their loss with a four-set win over Nebraska. They did it behind a season-high match from Emily Londot who posted 23 kills on .353 hitting she added 21 digs and four blocks. Gabby Gonzales chipped in 18 kills of her own with 20 digs, and Jenaisya Moore added 12 kills. The Buckeyes outhit the Huskers .254 to .168. Mac Podraza set a fantastic match with 55 assists and 11 digs.

Despite the four set win, the Buckeyes had control of the match the whole way. This team is absolutely rolling at the right time this season. They had a lot of momentum and were able to come out on top in the fourth with a dominating 25-16 win in the fourth set. They finished the set with a 4-0 run, again with two Gabby Gonzales kills.

The Buckeyes moved to 19-5 on the season and the Huskers picked up their second Big Ten loss.