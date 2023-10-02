No. 7 Washington State volleyball rallies late to defeat No. 6 Oregon

It looked as if these Pac-12 rivals were going to play for five sets as Oregon led 23-19 in the fourth... But that was before Washington State's 6-0 run sent the Cougs sailing past the Ducks to steal a 3-1 victory.

Oregon's problems started and ended with the serve receive, as Washington State put up nine service aces on the afternoon. In the first set, WSU aced thrice, with Karly Basham's serve scoring Washington State's 24th point, forcing set point. To finish off the match in the fourth set, Pia Timmer sent a ball to the left line, which Oregon failed to return.

Another look at that match point! 👀 Cougs finish with 9 aces as a team- anyone more clutch serving with the match on the line @jagreeny @burdettegreeny @shannonhunt07?#GoCougs #CVE23 pic.twitter.com/vre80ITDdl — Washington State Volleyball (@WSUCougarsVB) October 1, 2023

Oregon struggled with out-of-bound shots and out-of-system returns all afternoon, racking up a season-high 37 errors against the Cougars.

With that, the opponents held each other under their respective season hitting percentages — which were both ranked top-10 nationally — Oregon swatting .119 (its season average was .303) and Washington State hitting .162 (.316).

With this win, No. 7 Washington State extends its win streak to 13 straight matches and improves to 4-0 in conference play. This loss snapped Oregon's 20-match home win streak — set October 31, 2021 — as the No. 6 Ducks tally their second loss of the season.