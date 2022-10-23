No. 9 Minnesota defeats No. 12 Purdue women's volleyball, 3-1

No. 9 Minnesota continues its hot streak taking down No. 12 Purdue, 3-1 in a back-and-forth Big Ten battle.

Meanwhile, the Boilermakers drop their third-straight match, falling behind the Gophers in conference standings.

The Gophers offense was led by Taylor Landfair (21 kills) and Mckenna Wucherer (16 kills). Landfair is the only player in the Big Ten to record at least 10 kills each match this season, and Wucherer tied her career-high in kills with the match-winning strike.

Minnesota got a huge boost off the bench from Lauren Crowl and Arica Davis. The two combined for 10 kills and 5 blocks. The energy the pair created on the court boosted the team's spirit, helping lift the Gophers, especially in a tight fourth set.

Purdue’s Eva Hudson had a productive match after a couple uneventful previous outings, tying the game-high 21 kills. Defensively, Hannah Clayton, who has been solid despite the Boilers' skid, recorded a match-high nine blocks.

The Gophers enact revenge after an early season matchup on Sept. 23, where Purdue beat Minnesota at home in straight sets. Things looked quite a bit different tonight with the Gophers tying the season series 1-1.

Next, the Boilers will look to get right against another Big Ten opponent, this time against unranked Northwestern. The Gophers will face Michigan State, looking to extend their winning streak to four.