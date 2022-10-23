No. 9 Minnesota defeats No. 12 Purdue women's volleyball, 3-1

Last Updated 12:07 AM, October 23, 2022Amna Subhan | NCAA.comNo. 9 Minnesota defeats No. 12 Purdue women's volleyball, 3-1Share College volleyball rankings: Ohio State jumps to No. 5 in Power 10 2:05 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy linkPathCreated with Sketch. PINNED 3:34 am, October 23, 2022FINAL: Minnesota takes down Purdue 3-1. No. 9 Minnesota continues its hot streak taking down No. 12 Purdue, 3-1 in a back-and-forth Big Ten battle. Meanwhile, the Boilermakers drop their third-straight match, falling behind the Gophers in conference standings. The Gophers offense was led by Taylor Landfair (21 kills) and Mckenna Wucherer (16 kills). Landfair is the only player in the Big Ten to record at least 10 kills each match this season, and Wucherer tied her career-high in kills with the match-winning strike. Minnesota got a huge boost off the bench from Lauren Crowl and Arica Davis. The two combined for 10 kills and 5 blocks. The energy the pair created on the court boosted the team's spirit, helping lift the Gophers, especially in a tight fourth set. Purdue's Eva Hudson had a productive match after a couple uneventful previous outings, tying the game-high 21 kills. Defensively, Hannah Clayton, who has been solid despite the Boilers' skid, recorded a match-high nine blocks. The Gophers enact revenge after an early season matchup on Sept. 23, where Purdue beat Minnesota at home in straight sets. Things looked quite a bit different tonight with the Gophers tying the season series 1-1. Next, the Boilers will look to get right against another Big Ten opponent, this time against unranked Northwestern. The Gophers will face Michigan State, looking to extend their winning streak to four. 2:53 am, October 23, 2022
Gophers take advantage in Set 3, 25-22
Minnesota takes advantage in this back-and-forth match taking Set 3, 25-22. Though, Purdue showed a fight at the end, going on an 8-1 scoring run. The Gophers got some unexpected production from bench players Lauren Crowl and Arica Davis. Crowl and Davis combined for 5 kills to go along with a Crowl service ace. Both teams have 45 kills, but Minnesota is hitting more efficiently at 22% compared to 17.2%. Let's see if the Gophers win Set 4 and take the match or if the Boilermakers can build off their late run. 2:29 am, October 23, 2022
Purdue takes Set 2, 25-23
Purdue fought back in the second set winning 25-23, but Minnesota did not make it easy, forcing the Boilermakers to four set points. Much like Set 1, the Gophers kept it competitive, never allowing the Boilermakers to jump too far ahead. Errors prevented Purdue from quickly capitalizing on its seven-point lead, the Boilermaker's largest lead of the match so far. Purdue committed seven attack errors and two service errors. The Eva Hudson and Taylor Landfair battle continues. Hudson notched 5 kills (10 total) in the set while Landfair hit four (12 total). Landfair is the only player in the Big Ten to record at least 10 kills each match. 1:52 am, October 23, 2022
Minnesota takes first set, 27-25
Minnesota punched first, winning set one after three set points against Purdue, 27-25. The Gophers kept it close throughout — neither team led more than three points early — and when the Boilermakers looked to run away leading 22-17, Minnesota closed the gap scoring four straight points to come back. Gophers Taylor Landfair recorded a whopping eight kills to lead the game, but defense was integral to the Gophers comeback. Naya Gros had two blocks including a crucial one to tie it 24-24 This is the fourth-straight first set Purdue has lost. Outside hitter Eva Hudson didn't have a single kill in her previous outing — tonight she hit five. The Boilermakers will need more from her to pull out the win. 9:59 pm, October 22, 2022
What you need to know about Minnesota vs. Purdue
For the second time this season, No. 9 Minnesota and No. 12 Purdue face up in a Big Ten top matchup. The last time these two teams met a month ago, the Boilermakers won in straight sets. The Gophers comes into the matchup off back-to-back sweeps against Big Ten teams. Adversely, Purdue is on a two-game losing streak, both sweeps, against conference opponents including No. 3 Nebraska. PREVIOUS MATCHUP: Purdue pulls off big sweep over Minnesota It'll be a strong match above the net as Minnesota rank seventh in blocks per set (2.81) while freshman outside hitter Eva Hudson is among the top 20 nationally in both attacks and kills. The Gophers offensive catalyst Taylor Landfair averages 4.52 kills per set falling just behind Hudson in conference ranks. This game will determine the current Big Ten standings with Boilermakers sitting No. 4, one spot ahead the Minnesota. 12:23 am, October 22, 2022
How to watch Minnesota vs. Purdue
No. 9 Minnesota and No. 12 Purdue highlight a busy weekend in women's college volleyball Saturday. Here's everything you need to know ahead of the Big Ten showdown: When: 9 p.m. ET Saturday Where: Maturi Pavilion, Minneapolis, MN. Watch live: Big Ten Network Live Stats: NCAA.com Games notes: Minnesota | Purdue
2:01 am, October 22, 2022
Latest AVCA coaches poll
Here's the Minnesota and Purdue stand in the latest rankings. Purdue dropped from the 9th place to the 10th spot. Meanwhile, Minnesota jumped up to take that No. 9 position. 