No. 9 Purdue volleyball upsets No. 4 Wisconsin for second time this season

The Boilermakers won a pivotal third set 25-22 to take a 2-1 lead on the match. Wisconsin will now need to win the fourth set to force a fifth and avoid the season sweep against the Boilermakers. Plus, stay on top of the Big Ten.

After the Wisconsin timeout with Purdue up 13-8, the Boilermakers got two more to make it a 7-0 run before Jade Demps finally stopped the run for the Badgers, but it was not without some damage. The Badgers needed some momentum and they needed it fast — they responded with a 5-0 run to get within two points, trailing 16-14. A giant Wisconsin block on the right side got the Badgers within one, but the Boilermakers would not stop there. This was clearly going to be a battle, and they never let Wisconsin take the lead the rest of the way.

They ultimately won the set 25-22, and now the Badgers face a win-it or go home fourth set. Caitlyn Newton is up to 13 kills for the Boilermakers on .242 hitting, and Grace Cleveland is up to eight kills. The Boilermakers again out-hit and out-blocked the Badgers in the third set. Grace Loberg turned it on for Wisconsin, up to seven kills, and Anna Smrek has been great out of the middle when she gets her chances. But, they are still not looking like the complete Wisconsin team that we have seen this season. They are missing Rettke as their main contributor — she has five kills and is hitting under .100, extremely uncharacteristic for the All-American middle.

Purdue had an answer for Rettke in their win in October, and they have an answer for her now. They have 12.5 blocks on the match so far, and it is working. Lets see how Wisconsin responds in the fourth.