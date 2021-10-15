Live coverage: Purdue vs. Ohio State volleyball in top-10 Big Ten match

Last Updated 9:16 PM, October 15, 2021Michella ChesterLive coverage: Purdue vs. Ohio State volleyball in top-10 Big Ten matchShare 2021 NCAA volleyball bracket predictions, 50 days from selections 3:22 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy linkSort By:Oldest FirstLatest1:11 am, October 16, 2021Purdue looks to avoid the sweep in set three, leads earlyPurdue is the aggressor to start set three for the first time tonight. This team is looking to avoid the sweep on the road, and they are doing what they need to do to make that happen — a good start to the set, which they will need to keep up, and some more action and swings from All-American Grace Cleveland. The Boilermakers were up by as much as five with a 7-2 early lead, but Ohio State is not backing down. They are within three now as the Boilermakers lead 10-7. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link12:57 am, October 16, 2021Ohio State takes set two 25-1, up two sets to noneOhio State just took a 2-0 lead on the match after staving off a Purdue comeback effort late in set two and winning the set 25-21. The Boilermakers took their first lead and completely changed the narrative with a 21-20 lead in set two. They did it with some tough serving and a 5-1 scoring run. But then Ohio State went on a scoring run of their own and when it mattered most with a 5-0 run to take the set. Emily Londot was able to tie things up at 21 when she tooled the block and then Arica Davis hammered down another to take a 22-21 before they called a timeout. Then three consecutive blocks sealed the deal. So far, the momentum and home crowd is in the Buckeyes favor and they seem to be feeding off of the success. 12:39 am, October 16, 2021The Buckeyes lead 17-15 in set twoThe Ohio State Buckeyes kept the momentum rolling into the second set. They are playing with some big-time energy in this rematch against Purdue. Mia Grunze is up to seven kills on .583 hitting for the Buckeyes. The Boilermakers are still hitting lower than usual in this set. The Boilermakers called a timeout to regroup when down by five and then they were able to get this thing within one point. They are starting out slow each set before improving. They will need to stay consistent the whole way if they want to win this matchup. When @gracecleve and Taylor Trammell go up for the block...watch out. 🤫 pic.twitter.com/TwbhFCncgl — Purdue Volleyball (@PurdueVB) October 16, 2021 12:27 am, October 16, 2021Ohio State takes the first set, 25-23Ohio State just took the first set by a score of 25-23 in hard-earned win. Purdue went on a 3-0 run to tie up the match up at 22. Ohio State then sealed the deal with a kill from Gabby Gonzales. The Buckeyes are looking great offensively with Mac Podraza distributing the ball really well. Four players have three or more kills right now. They hit .227 on the set. We've got some really great blocking on display tonight as well. Ohio State tallied three blocks and Purdue posted five Purdue was led by Caitlyn Newton with four kills. Raven Colvin also posted three kills as Grace Cleveland was held to .091 hitting in the first set. S1 | Arica Davis and @emilylondot have teamed up for THREE blocks this set!!#GoBucks pic.twitter.com/tqYDsPw5bc — Ohio State Women's Volleyball (@OhioStateWVB) October 16, 2021 12:13 am, October 16, 2021Ohio State leads 21-18 in set oneThe crowd is rocking right now as the Buckeyes lead 21-18 in set one. This is a tight match, and I can tell already it is going to be a good one. The Buckeyes were significantly out-hitting the Boilermakers and that was clearly making the difference. But, the Boilermakers improved their hitting to .107 and the score reflected it as they got the score within one. Emily Londot and Mia Grunze are off to great starts with four kills apiece, and Caitlyn Newton leads Purdue with three kills. S1 | Here's a kill from @miagrunze!#GoBucks pic.twitter.com/SBbgmvFHkX — Ohio State Women's Volleyball (@OhioStateWVB) October 16, 2021 8:58 pm, October 14, 2021How to watch Purdue at Ohio State Two top-10 Big Ten programs are set to meet on Friday night. Here's how you can watch Ohio State against Purdue. When they last played, Purdue beat then-undefeated OSU in five sets on Sept. 24. Who: No. 6 Purdue at No. 7 Ohio State Time: 8 p.m. ET Date: Friday, Oct. 15 Location: Columbus, Ohio TV channel: Big Ten Network Latest Power 10 rankings 3:44 8:55 pm, October 14, 2021Previewing Purdue vs. Ohio State We have got a rematch for our second top matchup of the week. No. 6 and No. 7 will face off this Friday for the second time this season after Purdue pulled out a five-set win over the Buckeyes on Sept. 24. The Boilermakers were down two sets to one before rallying to come back behind 15 kills apiece from Grace Cleveland and Caitlyn Newton. Hayley Bush has been a big-time performer for Purdue. In the win over OSU she had 47 assists and 13 digs. The point is though, that it was a close one, and now we get to see round two. Ohio State has swept its last four opponents since losing back-to-back matchups to Purdue and Penn State, but now it is facing its first highly ranked opponent since the two ranked losses. Purdue, on the other hand, beat Ohio State then loss to Illinois in five sets, then avenged the loss with a five-set win over Illinois the following the week. So both Ohio State and Purdue have something to prove here. VB RANKINGS: Latest Power 10 | AVCA breakdown Any top-10 matchup is a good one right now, especially between these two Big Ten teams that have already faced in a tight matchup. You won't want to miss it. You won't want to miss it. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link8:48 pm, October 14, 2021What the stats say for Purdue vs. Ohio StateBoth the Boilermakers and Buckeyes are in the hunt for the Big Ten title. An Ohio State victory would pull the Buckeyes even at 5-2 in the conference with Purdue, though Nebraska is currently in first at 7-0. Ohio State is No. 1 nationally in assists per set, averaging 14.04. The Buckeyes' Mac Podraza is second individually at 12.02. PuRDUE OHIO State 13-2 (5-1) Record (Big Ten) 14-2 (4-2) No. 6 AVCA ranking No. 7 Def. Iowa, 3-0 Last time out Def. 8:43 pm, October 14, 2021AVCA rankingsPurdue and Ohio State are both ranked in the top 10 in the latest AVCA rankings. They're one of four Big Ten teams to slot in the top 10 — No. 3 Wisconsin and No. 9 Nebraska are the others. Here's the most recent top 25: RANK TEAM POINTS RECORD PREVIOUS 1 Texas (64) 1,600 13-0 1 2 Louisville 1,534 14-0 3 3 Wisconsin 1,461 13-1 4 4 Pittsburgh 1,311 15-1 2 5 Kentucky 1,286 11-3 5 6 Purdue 1,272 13-2 6 7 Ohio State 1,208 14-2 7 8 BYU 1,154 16-1 9 9 Nebraska 1,096 12-3 10 10 Washington 931 11-3 11 11 Baylor 910 9-4 12 12 Minnesota 892 8-5 8 13 Oregon 848 14-2 14 14 UCLA 802 12-2 16 15 Penn State 722 12-4 13 16 Georgia Tech 689 13-3 18 17 Utah 606 11-4 15 18 Stanford 554 9-5 17 19 Creighton 416 17-2 19 20 Western Kentucky 386 16-1 20 21 Tennessee 362 14-3 22 22 San Diego 248 12-3 25 23 Florida 170 11-6 20 24 Pepperdine 105 13-2 23 25 Washington State 74 9-6 NR Here's the most recent top 25: RANK TEAM POINTS RECORD PREVIOUS 1 Texas (64) 1,600 13-0 1 2 Louisville 1,534 14-0 3 3 Wisconsin 1,461 13-1 4 4 Pittsburgh 1,311 15-1 2 5 Kentucky 1,286 11-3 5 6 Purdue 1,272 13-2 6 7 Ohio State 1,208 14-2 7 8 BYU 1,154 16-1 9 9 Nebraska 1,096 12-3 10 10 Washington 931 11-3 11 11 Baylor 910 9-4 12 12 Minnesota 892 8-5 8 13 Oregon 848 14-2 14 14 UCLA 802 12-2 16 15 Penn State 722 12-4 13 16 Georgia Tech 689 13-3 18 17 Utah 606 11-4 15 18 Stanford 554 9-5 17 19 Creighton 416 17-2 19 20 Western Kentucky 386 16-1 20 21 Tennessee 362 14-3 22 22 San Diego 248 12-3 25 23 Florida 170 11-6 20 24 Pepperdine 105 13-2 23 25 Washington State 74 9-6 NR share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link