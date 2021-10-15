Live coverage: Purdue vs. Ohio State volleyball in top-10 Big Ten match

Ohio State just took a 2-0 lead on the match after staving off a Purdue comeback effort late in set two and winning the set 25-21.

The Boilermakers took their first lead and completely changed the narrative with a 21-20 lead in set two. They did it with some tough serving and a 5-1 scoring run. But then Ohio State went on a scoring run of their own and when it mattered most with a 5-0 run to take the set. Emily Londot was able to tie things up at 21 when she tooled the block and then Arica Davis hammered down another to take a 22-21 before they called a timeout. Then three consecutive blocks sealed the deal.

So far, the momentum and home crowd is in the Buckeyes favor and they seem to be feeding off of the success. Their offense is working wonders right now with five players with six or more kills and five of those six hitting above .300. Rylee Rader is hitting .667 with six kills, and Grunze leads the scoring effort with eight kills. The Boilermakers are struggling a bit offensively and hitting below average compared to their usual.

Check out the crowd going wild as they took set two: